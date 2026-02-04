Lockdowns of the HEALTHY! “Only for 2 weeks” ... why did people comply?

From Dr. David Cartland:

Noticed the repressed laugh?

If in a hurry, jump to conclusions at the end.

Transcription

0:00

Wear a mask? We know that masks don’t

0:02

really stop you from getting this type

0:03

of infection. The science is pretty much

0:05

settled on this. Masks don’t work. Okay,

0:07

so no mask. Actually, they’re mandatory.

0:09

And also, we’re shutting down

0:10

everything. Wait, what? Yeah, it’s

0:12

called lockdown. I’m basically declaring

0:14

martial law and saying that you can’t

0:15

leave your house or gather in large

0:17

groups. How do you think you’re going to

0:18

get people to go along with this? Well,

0:21

it’s only for 2 weeks.

0:24

It’s going to last forever, isn’t it?

0:25

Maybe. And you’re shutting everything

0:27

down. Everything. Every restaurant,

0:29

every store. Yep. Absolutely.

0:30

Everything. Everything’s shut down.

0:31

We’re all in this together. So, like

0:32

even like Walmart and Target, no, they

0:34

can stay open. I mean, what about like

0:36

McDonald’s or Taco Bell? Obviously

0:38

McDonald’s and Taco Bell can stay open.

0:40

Okay, so the big chain stores can stay

0:42

open, but if a small business tries to

0:43

stay open, we will send a tank and point

0:46

a rifle in their face and maybe send

0:47

them to jail, but it’s only for 2 weeks

0:49

or years or whatever. I mean, won’t that

0:51

crash the economy? Oh, yeah. 100% for

0:53

sure. Okay, but this stops the virus. It

0:55

does not. No. Okay. Other than masks

0:58

that don’t work and lockdowns that don’t

1:00

work, is there anything else you suggest

1:01

that we do? Oh, I’m not suggesting

1:03

anything. I’m imposing plastic

1:05

barriers and social distancing as well.

1:07

Okay, so those work? No, of course not.

1:09

It’s ridiculous. Just think about it.

1:11

But we do encourage contact tracing

1:13

where you download our app to your phone

1:14

and then use it to log everywhere you go

1:16

and everything you do and everyone you

1:17

interact with. Sounds like a precursor

1:19

to vaccine passport. No way. That’s

1:21

crazy. Hey, by the way, we sent a

1:24

investigative team to figure out the

1:25

origins of the virus. Oh, so you’re

1:26

investigating the lab? No. Okay. Well,

1:29

who are you sending to investigate? The

1:30

guy who runs the lab. Yeah, this sounds

1:32

suspicious. It’s not. I mean, the whole

1:35

thing sounds sketchy. Nothing you’re

1:37

saying really makes any sense. And it

1:38

seems like the same people imposing the

1:40

masks and lockdowns are the same people

1:41

that are benefiting from it. And seems

1:43

like it’s going to have way worse

1:44

long-term effects than the virus itself.

1:46

I mean, all of this seems arbitrary and

1:48

expensive. Well, it’s only until we get

1:50

the vaccine. And and actually, it’s

1:51

going to be a wonderful revolutionary

1:53

new mRNA vaccine. So, you know, thank

1:55

God we have Bill Gates helping us with

1:57

this. Bill Gates, isn’t he the one who

1:59

thinks the most pressing issue the earth

2:00

faces is overpopulation and that the

2:02

best way to reduce population is through

2:05

vaccines? Didn’t he give a TED talk to

2:07

that effect? No. Shut up. We watch you.

Now let’s get serious

What’s your experience about asking for an opinion on the following topics?

Magneto Challenge?

20 sec video opens ANY conversation:

https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/magneto:3

The haxxed are emitting Bluetooth?

Check with your own phone!

https://rumble.com/v1v4du6-bluetruth-scientific-evidence-for-nano-wireless-technology-in-the-vaxxinate.html

PCR-demic?

PCR-test can’t determine sickness and not suitable for tracing, with up to 90% false positives:

https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/18/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives

https://rumble.com/v6kevka-understanding-pcr-as-a-diagnostic-test-applications-and-pitfalls.html

Dr. Fauci admitted no scientific basis for social distancing?

https://thefederalist.com/2024/06/04/fauci-admits-there-was-no-scientific-evidence-for-six-foot-social-distancing-rule/

The CDC admitted that masking was useless against COVID?

https://web.archive.org/web/20211230231436/https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/07/26/over-50-scientific-studies-conclude-masks-do-nothing-to-prevent-the-spread-of-illness-so-why-do-people-keep-claiming-they-work/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-28-cdc-admits-masks-totally-useless-against-covid.html

You’ve been lockdowned for nothing?

Johns Hopkins meta-analysis of 18000 studies proved that, and worse, killed people by preventing testing and treatment for cancer and heart:

https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf

No Health Agency researched the 30+ COVID effective cures?

Instead, censored and banned the doctors successfully curing COVID? A cure would void the Emergency Use Authorization of the lethal experimental COVID “vaccines”?

http://c19early.com

http://bit.ly/research2000

120 million people killed by the lethal injections?

Excess deaths even higher now?

More casualties than WW1, WW2, and Nam combined:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-americans-died-covid-19-injections-wwi-wwii-vietnam-war-combined/5878034

Is a COVID vax infertility bomb exploding as the haxxed children grow up?

COVID designed as a primer for even worse COVID haccines:

COVID shot may drive you nuts, literally, scientific “literally”

Conclusions

Lockdowns:

1. Health-wise most didn’t get medical care for other diseases and many died because of lack of access to lab analysis and diagnostics (nb , heart conditions and cancer), as proven by the Johns Hopkins meta-analysis of 18000 studies (unbelievably, there are still a couple of honest guys left in that Freemason den).

2. Financially it was negative for the vast majority:

2.1. Especially for the poor who didn’t get government checks (”cheques” in other countries) and lost their jobs.

2.2. The stranded tourists left without savings after months waiting to return home.

2.3. Those losing their jobs because their non-essential businesses had less or no clients, and had to cut fixed costs or went bankrupt, especially small and medium companies, especially family businesses. Uberized by force!

2.4. The massive inflation created by the even more massive government overspending affected everyone, even globally since the USA is the financial hub for the world !

Haccines:

Should every single vaxxed on the planet sue Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA plasmids in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence, as officially recognized by EMA, Health Canada and Slovakia?

COVID injections hacked DNA. The haccinated are still producing spike proteins leading to myocarditis, unheard-of white thrombosis, turbo-cancer, autoimmune disease, brain fog, infertility (20% drop in babies), etc.

The virus escaped 6+ months ahead of the planned release: that’s why they imposed such a long lockdown. The end bioweapon in this 5th gen war was the haccine (lockdowns also reduced the population but not as much).

5 years passed, and no one got in jail, proving that all lockdowned countries are still colonies of a global government in the shadows.

About 20% are aware but less than 10% are fully aware about the tyranny disguised as “democracy”: if changing the system and prepping is not your priority, you are still not aware of how deadly the threats are.

Nothing changed the system: we are headed to the next manufactured crisis to impose a Chinese-style digi-tatorship.

This article is now unlocked and the list of freer platforms has expanded (I'm sorry for the delay in posting but recently broke my humerus bone in 3 pieces and typing is hard … if there were more than 0.5% paid subscribers I would hire help and post more):

Sep 10

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don't realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

