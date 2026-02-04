Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

User's avatar
Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
2d

And now they have started their new pandemic with Nipah Virus, amazingly just after WHO held another “pandemic” scenario response 🤬. Buckle up people, they believed COVID lockdowns worked great with people’s compliance, so what’s next 🤬😵‍💫

SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
2d

I enjoyed my couple weeks of lockdown vacation with better unemployment pay than my regular wage.

Then I was forced to return part time (15-30 hrs a week) to my previously full time (solid 40 hrs a week) job for the misfortune of being an 'essential' wage slave.

