Unquestionable study published in a conflict-free reputable peer-reviewed journal:

The more shots the less days left to live

Average number of days left-to-live for persons who died before January 1, 2023 and who were exposed to both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and stresses of the pandemic (t2) plus whatever number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they received during t3.

Excess VaxDeath: the new normal?

Mean all-cause mortality per week

annualized per 100,000 people in each time segment

US all-cause mortality per 100,000 on the Y-axis with time segments leading up to and including the pandemic experiment on the X-axis. Blue bars show all-cause mortality for (1) 2011-2015, (2) 2016, (3)2017, (4) 2018, (5)2019 through the 11 weeks of 2020 up to the COVID-19 pandemic, (6)the official time of the pandemic up to the roll out of the vaccines, and (7) shows the period combining any circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants with the injectables.

99.88% correlation

Deaths within 60 Days of a Positive COVID-19 Test

Correlation of Deaths with 1-3 C-19 Vaccine Doses with Deaths by All Causes, r = 0.99881, Variance Overlap,r2 = 0.99762

Citation

Prof. Oller, John & Santiago, Daniel. Were the COVID-19 Shots Good, Bad, or Just Ugly? Dispensing with the Only Reasonable Objection to the Empirical Fact that Each Dose of the COVID-19 Shots, on the Average, Shortened the Lives of Recipients. (2025). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 4(1), 1583-1608. https://doi.org/10.56098/0mv30n65

Comment

The graph should be even worse since it doesn’t take into account:

1. Cross-correlation = 100%

Governments deliberately defined vaxxed status as 2 weeks after the actual injection in order to hide noticeable adverse events (like seizures), most of which happened during that lapse, and to hide a few deaths, since the injections were designed to slo-kill, far away from the injection date, to reduce suspicions and correlation. The longer the fuse of the bio-bomb, the higher the plausible deniability.

This means that there’s at least 2 week curve shift. Why “at least”? because there’s a delay in reporting the vaccinations, some was natural (administrative) and some was deliberate.

That curve time-shifting increases correlation to absolute certainty (100%).

Correlation checks how much two lines move together at the same time.

If you slide one curve left or right:

When they line up well, there’s high correlation

When they don’t match anymore, there’s low correlation, maybe even negative

Imagine two waves:

Curve A: ^ ^ ^ ^

Curve B: ^ ^ ^ ^

f you slide Curve B so the peaks match Curve A, correlation goes up.

If you slide it so peaks match valleys, correlation can even turn negative.

There’s a technique called cross-correlation where researchers purposely shift one curve step by step to find the best match.

2. Vax-miscarriages: over 82%

Which were deliberately not picked-up by government statistics. Studies showing the huge increase are just the tip of the iceberg: in the early stages, mini-miscarriages which look like a loss of little blood, are not even noticed by the mothers and would explain the massive 20% drop of birth rates in most vaccinated countries.

‘Huge red flag’: Medical researchers bury data showing 82% miscarriage rate in vaccinated women

VAERS Shows a 4070% Increase in Miscarriages and Stillbirths Since mRNA Roll-out

DATA ANALYSIS: Increase in miscarriages and stillbirths directly linked to COVID-19 vaccines

Massive Miscarriage Rates Among Vaccinated Pregnant Women Found Buried In The Pfizer Documents

Increase in Miscarriages, Stillbirths Directly Linked to COVID Shots, Data Show — Health Officials ‘Should Have Known’

Higher Miscarriage Rate Among The Covid-Vaccinated — Study

Covid injections linked to increase in miscarriages and decline in birth rates

3. Life-years lost

The impact of life-years lost is proportionate to the youth of the dead.

A vax-murdered unborn-baby (due to pregnancy vaxxing) means losing the exact amount of life-expectancy years (79 years in 2018), while a vax-murdered 78 year old elderly, was stolen 1 year.

For that reason, the graph doesn’t show the huge impact of all the sudden deaths of teens and young adults suffering vax-myocarditis and vax-thrombosis.

The actuarial life table shows huge differences among sex and age between 2020 and 2022:

https://www.ssa.gov/oact/STATS/table4c6.html

Note: researchers could use the data from previous years using the option in that page “Select a year for period life table” (I’d compare it with archive.org just in case they tweaked them for 2021 and 2022).

https://datacommons.org/tools/visualization#visType%3Dtimeline%26place%3Dcountry%2FUSA%26sv%3D%7B%22dcid%22%3A%22LifeExpectancy_Person%22%7D

That chart shows that the amount of people murdered in 2020 by COVID response (terror campaign, lockdowns, blocking of lab analysis for deadly conditions, censorship and banning of 30+ safe and effective treatments, using unsafe and uneffective treatments such as isolation, Remdesivir, Midazolam, ventilation) was far less than the amount murdered by COVID vaccines in the following years. By 2023, life expectancy didn’t even fully recovered.

Do to the huge loss of life-years, the vax-murdering of the young had higher impact in the drop of life expectancy than any other variable.

You don’t have to be a genius to guess that “U.S. Life Expectancy by State” is correlated to State vax rate:

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data-visualization/state-life-expectancy/index.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_and_territories_by_life_expectancy

We need more studies about the impact of the COVID injectable bioweapon on:

Remaining life expectancy: expected remaining number of years of life as a function of current age.

Healthy life expectancy (HLE), even WHO reporting a 1.41-year decrease between 2000 and 2021.

Disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs)

Explanation

The injections were lab-designed to target certain races, hack the cells’ DNA to produce proteins that trigger autoimmune reactions and immune disorders, causing dozens of cascade effects such as never-seen fibrous clots, thrombosis, heart inflammation (myocarditis), never-seen turbo-cancer, miscarriages, stillbirths, infertility, etc.

For example, a study using the official stats from the Argentine government in June 2021 proved that:

9 / 10 COVID dead were COVID vaccinated

10 / 10 COVID dead were COVID vaccinated, if over 60 years old

Yet the governments kept pushing the poison in the population.

Similar conclusions were reached with stats from other countries like the UK.

COVID haccines were responsible for all the COVID waves after 2020 !!!

We are all anti-haccine!

Blindly obeying orders to the point of suicide?

From cannon fodder to haccine fodder: soldiers as collateral damage in the DoD jihad against “bugs”.

Post-vac treatment

I Recover Post Vaccine 2024 03 01 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

That is the last version as of 30 Oct 2025. Updates in:

https://imahealth.org/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/

Post-vaccine syndrome is a complex disease. Treatment must be individualized according to each patient’s presenting symptoms and disease syndromes. Not all patients respond equally to the same intervention. Early treatment is essential; the response to treatment will likely be weaker when treatment is delayed.

This document is designed for healthcare providers caring for patients with symptoms following a COVID injection. While a handful of the therapies can be self-administered, we strongly recommend that patients consult with a healthcare provider before beginning any new treatment. (To find a provider, consult FLCCC’s provider directory.)

There are also some important cautions and contraindications that should be carefully reviewed within the more comprehensive and detailed document called “An Approach to Managing Post-Vaccine Syndrome” and which should be discussed with a qualified provider as well.

This information is not intended to serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment, or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. The facts presented are offered as information — not medical advice. Any treatment protocol should be discussed with a trusted, licensed medical professional. Never stop or change medications without consulting your healthcare provider.

Treatment approach

It is important to emphasize that, since there are no published reports detailing how to treat vaccine-injured patients, our treatment approach is based on the postulated pathogenetic mechanisms, principles of pharmacology, clinical observations, and feedback from vaccine-injured patients themselves. We are constantly updating the approach as new data emerges and based on consultation with trusted healthcare providers.

Patients with post-vaccine syndrome must not receive further COVID-19 vaccines of any type. Likewise, patients with long COVID should avoid all COVID vaccinations.

Patients with post-vaccine syndrome should do whatever they can to prevent themselves from getting COVID-19. This may include a preventative protocol (see I-PREVENT) or early treatment in the event you do contract the virus or suspect infection (see I-CARE). COVID-19 will likely exacerbate the symptoms of vaccine injury.

Once a patient has shown improvement, the various interventions should be reduced or stopped one at a time. A less intensive maintenance approach is then suggested.

The core problem in post-vaccine syndrome is long-lasting “immune dysregulation.” The most important treatment goal is to help the body restore a healthy immune system — in other words, to let the body heal itself. Our recommended treatment strategy involves two major approaches:

Promote autophagy to help rid the cells of the spike protein

Use interventions that limit the toxicity/pathogenicity of the spike protein

We recommend the use of immune-modulating agents and interventions to dampen and normalize the immune system rather than the use of immunosuppressant drugs, which may make the condition worse.

Although we have listed suggested therapies below, we strongly suggest that, before initiating any of the below therapeutics, all patients and providers closely review the more detailed and comprehensive document — “An Approach to Managing Post-Vaccine Syndrome” — for information regarding dosing, cautions, contraindications, and other important details.

First Line Therapies

(Not symptom specific; listed in order of importance)

Intermittent daily fasting or periodic daily fasts

Ivermectin

Moderating physical activity

Low-dose naltrexone

Nattokinase

Aspirin

Melatonin

Magnesium

Methylene blue

Sunlight and Photobiomodulation

Resveratrol

Probiotics/Prebiotics/Adjunctive/Second-Line Therapies

(Listed in order of importance)

Vitamin D (with Vitamin K2)

N-acetyl cysteine

Cardio Miracle™ and L-arginine/L-citrulline supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids

Sildenafil (with or without L-arginine- L-citrulline)

Nigella sativa

Vitamin C

Spermidine

Non-invasive brain stimulation

Intravenous Vitamin C

Behavioral modification, relaxation therapy, mindfulness therapy, and psychological support

Third Line Therapies

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Low Magnitude Mechanical Stimulation

“Mitochondrial energy optimizer”

Hydroxychloroquine

Low-dose corticosteroid

A note about anesthesia and surgery:

Patients should notify their anesthesia team if using the following medications and/or nutraceuticals, as they can increase the risk of Serotonin syndrome (SS) with opioid administration: Methylene blue Curcumin Nigella Sativa Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

About Ivermectin

Ivermectin is a well-known, FDA-approved drug that has been used successfully around the world for more than four decades. One of the safest drugs known, it is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given over 3.7 billion times, and won the Nobel Prize for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.

Review the totality of supporting evidence for ivermectin in COVID-19.

It is likely that ivermectin and intermittent fasting act synergistically to rid the body of the spike protein.

It appears that vaccine-injured patients can be grouped into two categories: i) ivermectin responders and ii) ivermectin non-responders. This distinction is important, as the latter are more difficult to treat and require more aggressive therapy.

For ivermectin responders, prolonged and chronic daily treatment is often necessary to support their recovery. In many, if the daily ivermectin is discontinued worsening symptoms often recur within days.

Ivermectin is best taken with or just following a meal, for greater absorption.

Sep 10

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.