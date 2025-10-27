First, it’s important to know all the studies that prove that unvaxxed children are healthier, have less diseases (including ASD), and live longer:

Also, the 91% correlation between immunizations and Autism:

Now, the study:

Note: the view and download counters are not working (I viewed and downloaded the pdf but they didn’t go up, maybe it’s only counting direct clicks and not right-clicks).

Mccullough Foundation Report Determinants Of Autism Spectrum Disorder 5.68MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Some of the reviewed studies:

Supplemental Material Determinants Of Autism Spectrum Disorder 747KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Citation:

Hulscher N, Leake JS, Troupe S, Rogers C, Cosgrove K, Mead N, Craven B, Radetich M, Wakefield A, McCullough P. McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder. 27 Oct 2025. V1 https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17451258

Source: Children’s Health Defense. Vaccines Can Cause Autism. Updated May 14, 2024. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Vaccines-Autism_5.14a.pdf

McCullough Foundation conclusion: The totality of evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD in which genetic predisposition, neuroimmune biology, environmental toxicants, perinatal stressors, and iatrogenic exposures converge to produce the phenotype of a post-encephalitic state. Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings, and characterized by intensified use, the clustering of multiple doses during critical neurodevelopmental windows, and the lack of research on the cumulative safety of the full pediatric schedule. As ASD prevalence continues to rise at an unprecedented pace, clarifying the risks associated with cumulative vaccine dosing and timing remains an urgent public health priority.

Is that image misleading?

It’s an excellent study BUT it’s limited by being a review, so it can’t determine how all the confounding variables are interacting with vaccination.

For example, an in-utero toxin or pharmacological exposure, might not cause ASD by itself, but only with the synergistic effect of vaccination, in a similar way as a prior mitochondrial disease (which is listed by the study as another ASD co-factor) was proven to cause Hannah Poling’s ASD, thus enabling her father to cash 20 million dollar compensation from the US Government:

Conclusion

So in fact, vaccination could easily account for over 91% of ASD as shown in the first graph above and not 50% as shown in the last infographic.

