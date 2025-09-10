Intro

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

Even if you become President, you wouldn’t be able to change much without getting impeached and going to jail, due to so many constraints, countless cogs in the legal framework that need to be dismantled one after the other.

The main problem is the enemy’s material source of power: trillions of dollars created out of thin air. Governments should be banned from taking debt, because those who own the debt, own the government. Unless we completely change the monetary and financial system, attaching it to real goods under the name of real people (not shadow corporations), sooner or later, all our human efforts will fail.

It’s not that every single life that we awaken and save doesn’t count. That’s the least we can do. Yet, having very limited resources, we need to make every dollar count towards a strategy.

Before reading the 9 steps, it’s important to understand the system and weaknesses:

9 steps out of global tyranny

(the following items could be developed simultaneously)

1. Pray. If you don’t believe, just say “God, if you exist, please save us!”

2. Let’s make local organic consumer networks/coops. The higher the economies of scale, the easier is to transfer wholesale prices to the consumers, allowing us to buy REAL organic at the same price of cheap poisoned supermarket food. We don’t need to invest any money: it could be built up from existing businesses.

Expand the net-coop to all sorts of local goods and services. Distributed supply and marketplaces reduce the risk of persecution.

Warn IN ADVANCE about the possibility of sabotage with fake news about someone or some community "getting sick" or "died" from locally sourced food. Blackwashing fake news, or deliberate acts of contamination, both are typical scare campaigns to get people away or outlawing "unsafe local co-ops".

EMP-proof Pre-80s cars could run on cooking oil or wood gas, but eventually will be banned together with all combustion engines: maybe still useful in internal roads, or at night, in secondary roads.

3. Community media, including radio (the only thing that will work with the internet lockdown, especially analog radios which are EMP resistant). It’s essential for teaching without censorship about the poisoned food and the whole agenda 2030 global government plot to slow-murder the population.

4. Community currency, with intrinsic value (tokens backed by goods and services, metal foil in plastic bills, etc.)

5. Community healthcare with dentists, herbalists, pharmacists and MDs. As in 2021, the unhaxxed will be banned from hospitals. Who will remove your infected appendix?

Free ebooks (print all your lifesaving information in case of being denied energy or internet):

“Where there is no doctor”

“Where there is no dentist”

6. Legal battle against water and food poisoning, chemtrails, macro-towers (they can be replaced with WICAP mini-routers with 100x less radiation as in Switzerland), etc.

7. Politics. Petitions to support legal presentations. Build county, State and National networks of freedom communities: win elections and change the system towards a direct-democracy townhall republic, building power from bottom-up and not vice-versa.

8. Community education:

a) Becoming an agent of change. Teach everyone to teach.

b) Homeschool or parent/teachers coop.

Most freedom fighters are old.

No children, no future for all.

9. Oath of allegiance, defending human rights from conception till natural death, while rejecting freemasonry and similar SSS, communism/marxism/socialism, nazism, fascism, racism, genderism (gender ideology), anti-natalism, liberalism (defined as liberty to do evil), greenism (sacrificing human development for nature, instead of saving nature for humans) … by the way, notice an “ism” pattern?

How would you improve that list?

1 October 2022

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

