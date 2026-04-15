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R!CKYRANTS's avatar
R!CKYRANTS
5d

There aren’t any nukes. They are the excuse. It’s theatre. You can’t apply logic because it’s all based on lies.

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Henry Pelifian's avatar
Henry Pelifian
5d

War is to be avoided at all cost. Something called reality invades nations. It is a judgment deciding war. It is beyond naive to believe Islam is not a threat. Iran is a theocratic dictatorship that kills all who offend it. Iran has been threatening the United States for 47 years and burning the U.S. flag constantly, even burning it in their parliament. Iran is developing nuclear bombs as well as missiles with a range of 6000 miles which is the distance to the United States. With constant bellicosity for 47 years why doubt their intentions?

We Armenians, a historically Christian people were slaughtered in a genocide by Moslems in Turkey.

Islam allows polygamy and pedophilia. Islam practices censorship. Islam combines religion and government that is incompatible with the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Our immigration system is dysfunctional allowing individuals whose religion violates our laws.

Gad Saad, a professional academic, born in Lebanon has written extensively about Islam. His final conclusion is that Islam and radical Islam are essentially one and the same- ebb and flow. Islam has spread across the globe for centuries using violence.

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