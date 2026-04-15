No winners in a war

War only defeats humanity.

The first victim of war is love.

The first deserters of war are truth and justice.

War victory belongs only to Satan.

A war won by injustice is a step for the next one.

Peace is never won by defeat.

Nobody ever wins a war, except Satan.

Those are not fortune‑cookie lines:

4 concurrent conditions for a just war

Lasting and certain grave damage by an aggressor Last resort after all peaceful means fail Serious prospects of success Proportionality (the war must not produce greater evil than it eliminates)

Does war on Iran meet even one of those conditions?

Who lost? The US taxpayer!

The Pentagon spent over $33 billion in the first 40 days.

Daily costs: $891 million .

If the conflict continues, US taxpayers will cover over $1 trillion .

30% surge in gas prices.

30-year mortgage rate spiked to 6.38% costing trillions.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz led to a massive shortage of aluminum (21% of U.S. primary imports) and helium, critical for semiconductor production.

Loss of $1.1 billion radars like AN/FPS-132 early warning radar at Qatar.

At least one THAAD radar component ($500 million) was destroyed in the UAE.

12 radar and satellite systems have been damaged.

Three F-15E Strike Eagles were lost costing $282 million .

17 U.S. bases have been damaged costing millions and casusalties, especially in Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq.

U.S. embassies in Riyadh and Kuwait City were targeted by drone strikes

More than 15 U.S. soldiers have been killed.

Over 538 military personnel have been wounded in action.

Despite Trump pushing NATO to pay the Ukraine bills, he wouldn’t ask Israel a dime.

What did the USA get for helping Israel? Nothing!

Who won? Not Iran!

Lost $ 120 billion in oil&gas-revenue frozen assets due to international sanctions: at least, China ($20 billion), South Korea/Qatar (7), Iraq (6), Japan (2), USA (2), Luxemburg (2), etc.

Lost $ 500 million per day by the US blockade of Hormuz strait

Israel won a weaker Iran and the distraction enabling the carpet bombing of southern Lebanon.

Freemason US, UK, EU arms manufacturers and providers to Israel and the USA won billions by selling firepower and surveillance.

Freemasons won over 2 billions by shorting the exchanges with insider future information just as in 9/11: March 23, 2026 : Traders placed between $500 million and $580 million in short positions roughly 15 minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social about “productive talks” to de-escalate with Iran and that he would hold off on attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure. This triggered a 15% drop in crude prices. April 7, 2026 : $950 million in oil futures were sold just hours before Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Oil prices dropped roughly 15% following the news. April 17, 2026 : A $760 million bet was placed at 12:24 GMT (7,990 lots of Brent crude oil futures). At 12:45 GMT, Iran’s Foreign Minister announced the Strait of Hormuz was fully open for commercial vessels, causing oil prices to plunge 11% . The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is investigating the March 23 and April 7 trades, with a “nothing to see here, move on” policy. Just as the SEC considered that no one had insider intel before the 9/11 inside job.



Caveat: critizising Israel’s government isn’t anti-semitism

Being critic of Satan-yahu’s government doesn’t make a person “antisemite”:

On the other hand, most don’t know that Arabs are also Semites (the descent of Sem, Noah’s son):

If anyone loves Jews as well as Arabs, then he’s pro-semite.

If someone loves the Arabic culture or food, then he’s pro-semite.

No Arab could be anti-semitic without despising his own nation.

If a Jew hates Arabs, he’s being anti-semitic.

If someone hates Arabs but loves Jews, or vice versa, loves Arabs but hates Jews, he’s both pro-semite and anti-semite at the same time!

Have you ever heard of anti-germanism, anti-sinoism, anti-nipponism, anti-anglosaxonism, anti-hispanism? Then why the fear of using anti-judaism or anti-israelism?: whoever coined the term “antisemitism”, tried to avoid the term anti-jewish, which would raise questions about why would anyone be against the Jews as a whole, and not other people.

Now, according to the true definition of Semite, the Israeli government is anti-semite:

On March 30, 2026, the Israeli Knesset passed the “Death Penalty for Terrorists Law”—that makes death by hanging the default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks.

The legislation was heavily pushed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and was approved by a vote of 62 to 48, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voting in favor .

Critics, including UN human rights experts and rights groups, argue the law is discriminatory because it applies specifically to military courts—which try only Palestinians—and does not apply in the same manner to Jewish Israelis who kill Palestinians, who are tried in civilian courts.

Why does Israel “need” 400 nukes?

Antiwar.com: “Neither the US nor Israel acknowledges the existence of Israel’s nuclear weapons program … Since the Nixon administration, the US and Israel have maintained an understanding under which Washington does not acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons program or pressure Israel to sign the NPT. The ambiguity has allowed the US presidents to provide military assistance without worrying about the 1976 Symington Amendment, a foreign assistance law that prohibits aid to countries that traffic in or receive nuclear enrichment equipment or technology outside of international safeguards.”

Wikipedia: “Estimates of Israel’s nuclear stockpile range from 90 to 400 warheads, and the country is believed to possess a nuclear triad of delivery options by air, land, and sea.”

Why do they need so many? Grok: These are the most commonly discussed targets in open analyses for countervalue retaliation:

Iran

Tehran (capital, political/military command, population center)

Isfahan (nuclear sites, industry, military)

Natanz, Fordow, Bushehr (nuclear facilities—counterforce priority)

Tabriz, Qom, Shiraz, Bandar Abbas (military, ports, missile bases)

Syria

Damascus (capital, command center)

Aleppo, Homs, Latakia (military/logistics hubs)

Historical/Coalition Adversaries

Cairo and Alexandria (Egypt—leadership and population)

Baghdad (Iraq)

Amman (Jordan)

Riyadh, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia—oil/economic)

Beirut (Lebanon, via Hezbollah context)

Other:

Tripoli or other Libyan sites (if relevant historically)

Military airfields, missile silos, command bunkers across these nations

Military and Nuclear Infrastructure

Rather than targeting civilian populations, a “counter-force” strategy would focus on destroying the enemy’s ability to fight back.

Missile Launch Sites: Known silos and mobile launcher zones in the Iranian desert.

Nuclear Facilities: Enrichment plants like Natanz or the heavy water plant at Arak .

Air Bases and Command Bunkers: Strategic locations where high-level military leadership might retreat.

This could cover dozens of primary sites across 4–7 countries, with redundancy explaining higher warhead numbers.

Holy sites like Mecca/Medina appear in extreme speculative quotes.

Broader/Distant (Less Likely Primary)

Moscow

Beijing

European capitals (e.g., Rome, Paris, Berlin, Brussels —mentioned in quotes for historical deterrence against Soviet-era or European abandonment scenarios)

New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and the NORAD command center in Colorado (these lack credible backing for core doctrine and appear in sensational 2025 “leak” reports)

Preemptive strike

The preemptive strike doctrine is an obvious lame excuse to try to hide the real perpetrator. It’s immoral and anti-Christian.

With abundant oil, it’s clear that Iran doesn’t need nuclear energy and was using it to get enough plutonium for a-bombs.

All their civilian-use excuses fall when considering that oil-energy is cheaper than nuclear. Also, military-strategic energy diversification makes no sense: Iran has proven reserves equivalent to 290 times its annual consumption levels (2024 data). There’s enough oil for centuries.

Even with all their military tech, Israel (15 million people) would never dare a conventional attack Iran (90 million people) in fear of retaliation from Iran’s allies and Muslims and global sanctions.

Could Iran have argued the “right” of a preemptive strike since Israel’s first a-bomb in 1970?

Where else would Israel’s atomic bombs be used but on Iran and its allies?

It’s not that Iran’s government had evil intentions, it’s that they are following the logic of mounting a nuclear arsenal as deterrent for the Israeli nuclear threat.

Coined by journalist Seymour Hersh in 1991, the “Samson Option” is Israel’s deterrence strategy of last resort, involving massive nuclear retaliation if the nation faces existential destruction, referencing the biblical figure Samson who died killing his captors, despite Israel has been the one invading the Palestinians.

Yet, the Iranians have logical reasons to believe that Israel could use them to support or even avoid kinetic engagement with Iran’s allies:

The Israeli Government believes in a map of Greater Israel including neighboring territory.

This is proven by Finance Minister Smotrich: “There will be a political component that completes the outcome in Gaza that will expand our borders. There will be a political component that completes the outcome in Lebanon that will expand our borders to the Litani [River] within defensible boundaries. And there will be a political component in Syria …”

Didn’t the USA nuke Japan with the fake excuse to save soldiers?

Why wouldn’t Israel nuke any Muslim country, when they are 15 million against 2 billions?

The solution to the conflict is simple:

mutual nuclear disarmament !

The problem isn’t Iran’s potential nuclear development but Israel’s actual nuclear power!

The same program that got JFK assassinated for opposing it! Is Trump afraid?

21 Jun 2025. Based on the preemptive strike doctrine, the USA bombed 3 Iranian nuclear plants. Trump on TV: “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” On TruthSocial: “We have completed our very successful attack … NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

That wasn’t enough for Satan-yahu ! He dragged Trump with their usual bribes, threats and extortion (Epstein honey-pot videos of Trump explain why he isn’t releasing the files and why no child-abuser is in jail).

Nobody believes the blatant lie that Trump was forced to support an imminent Israeli attack. What would happen to the USA if he didn’t? NOTHING! If Satan-yahu wanted to create a problem, let him fix it!

28 Feb 2026. Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion and USA’s Operation Epic Fury attacked key Iranian officials, military commanders and facilities, for regime change, violating international law, which bans intervening in internal conflicts.

The principle of non-intervention prohibits states from interfering, directly or indirectly, in the internal affairs of another sovereign state. This rule is a cornerstone of international law derived from the UN Charter and customary law. It is designed to protect a state from foreign meddling in its right to choose its own political, economic, and social system. By the way, all intel agencies (especially the CIA) were created by freemasons to circumvent this law with covert and overt operations.

Here, the term “pre-emptive strike” is just a lame excuse to hide who the aggressor really is.

Of course, there was no regime change. It was obvious that even if decapitating the whole government, a similar or even worse would arise. Any historian of the “color” revolutions knows this. What happened after Gaddafi or the Iraq war or after al-Assad leaving Syria? You don’t have to go back to the masonic French revolution against the king, leading to a masonic Emperor of war, Napoleon.

Remember how the USA went to war with Iraq because of a fake Mossad-paid informant, leading to a UK dossier taken for granted, despite all intel agencies have strict guidelines to sieve and classify the validity and trustworthiness of data? (see below)

Just as with Iraq’s nonexistent pathogens or nerve gas Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), there were no nukes in Iran after only 8 months of complete destruction of their program: otherwise, instead of threatening to use them, they’d have actually used them in retaliation, at least, as warning against an isolated spot (to initially avoid Israeli nuclear response), at most, wiping out all Jewish cities like Tel Aviv (Jerusalem is a sacred place for Muslims). Otherwise, if they had them but would always be unable to use them in fear of retaliation by nuclear enemies (USA, Israel), why try to develop them in the first place?

“Calling for civilized nations to disarm in order to appease terrorists?”

It's not disarm of all weapons, just those of mass destruction, the nuclear programs run by both sides, which are the alleged essence of the conflict.

After Iraq, Syria, Venezuela, etc., nobody believes that “bringing democracy” is a real excuse of a pre-emptive strike. Otherwise, why isn’t the USA striking the dozens of countries without democracy, starting with China, North Korea, Cuba, etc.

The Cold War on Communism proved to be a scam to hide other evil objectives, where Freemasons were playing both sides for their own gain.

Trump’s war legally ends April 29, 2026

War Powers Act says there’s only three instances when a president can go to war:

A declaration by Congress Use of authorization of force by Congress An imminent threat

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security: (it) is a 47-year-old conflict. Were there changes in their nuclear program that made this an imminent threat? And I don’t think the evidence is there that there was an imminent threat that would allow the president to go to war on his own.

The 60-day clock begins as soon as the president reports the deployment to Congress, or within 48 hours of deploying the forces, whichever is earlier .

If Congress has not authorized the action by a declaration of war or specific legislation within 60 days, the President must terminate the use of armed forces .

The 60-day limit can be extended for an additional 30 days (a 30-day “withdrawal period”) if the president certifies that “unavoidable military necessity” requires continued use of forces for safe removal .

At any time during the 60 days, Congress can pass a concurrent resolution to direct the President to remove the troops immediately, which does not require a presidential signature.

The first strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities occurred on June 22, 2025 (Operation Midnight Hammer). The Twelve-Day War ended in a US-brokered ceasefire on June 24, 2025, which officially terminated the “hostilities” that would have triggered a long-term War Powers clock . Once a ceasefire is established and forces are no longer engaged in active combat, any previous 60-day clock is effectively “reset” or rendered moot. The date that falls 60 days after February 28, 2026, is Wednesday, April 29, 2026. There’s no way that Trump will “win” this war before that deadline.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance argue that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional, because the only way this authority can be taken from the Executive Branch is by an amendment to the Constitution.

Critics often argue that the law is designed to give Congress a firm mechanism to compel a withdrawal or force a vote on the authorization of force, which doesn’t grant a 60-day blank-check window.

Trump broke the law. He could go to jail. That’s why he’s desperate for a quick “victory”. If the Democrats regain the majority in Congress in the midterms, Trump will certainly be impeached.

Trump is desperate

WMD scam: unlearned history, repeated history

Intel information grading

AI: Intelligence agencies typically use the Admiralty System (or NATO System) to grade information. This framework evaluates the source and the information separately to prevent the bias of automatically believing a “good” source or dismissing a “bad” one.

1. The Admiralty Scale (A1–F6)

Analysts assign an alphanumeric code (e.g., B2) to every piece of intelligence based on two criteria:

Source Reliability (Alpha A–F)

This assesses the person or entity providing the information.

A (Reliable): No doubt about authenticity or competency; history of complete reliability.

B (Usually Reliable): Minor doubts; history of mostly valid information.

C (Fairly Reliable): Doubts exist, but has provided valid info in the past.

D (Not Usually Reliable): Significant doubts; occasionally accurate in the past.

E (Unreliable): Lacks authenticity/competency; history of invalid info.

F (Cannot Be Judged): New or unknown source with no track record.

Information Credibility (Numeric 1–6)

This assesses the truth of the specific claim, regardless of who said it.

1 (Confirmed): Corroborated by independent sources; logical and consistent with other data.

2 (Probably True): Logical and consistent, but not yet confirmed.

3 (Possibly True): Reasonably logical; agrees with some other information.

4 (Doubtful): Possible but not logical; no other supporting info exists.

5 (Improbable): Not logical; actively contradicted by other evidence.

6 (Cannot Be Judged): No basis exists for evaluation (completely novel).

2. Informant Suitability Factors

For human informants (HUMINT), agencies conduct rigorous “suitability reviews” before and during their use. Key guidelines include:

Motivation: Determining if they are driven by money, revenge, or legal leniency.

Vulnerability: Assessing if they are susceptible to manipulation or double-agency.

Access: Does the informant actually have the physical or social placement to know what they claim to know?

Corroboration: Information is often treated as a “tip” until it is cross-verified by technical means (like SIGINT) or other independent human sources.

3. Analytic Standards (ICD 203)

In the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Intelligence Community Directive 203 mandates that all analysis must:

Distinguish Facts from Assumptions: Clearly separate raw data from the analyst’s interpretation.

Analysis of Alternatives: Explicitly consider other explanations for the information provided.

Express Uncertainty: Use standard terms (e.g., “High Confidence,” “Moderate Confidence”) to describe the likelihood of the assessment being correct.

Then why intel failed on WMD in Iraq?

The deliberate failure centered on an Iraqi defector code-named “Curveball” (Rafid Ahmed Alwan al-Janabi), whose claims about mobile biological weapons labs became the “backbone” of the case for war.

The breakdown in the classification guidelines mentioned earlier happened for several specific reasons:

1. Lack of Direct Access

Although masonic U.S. intelligence relied heavily on Curveball, they never directly interviewed him before the war. He was handled exclusively by the masonic German intelligence (BND), who deliberately classified him as a “blue” source—meaning they would not permit U.S. contact. This gave a lame excuse to U.S. analysts from performing their own “suitability reviews” or noticing personal instabilities.

2. Ignored Warnings and Caveats

The system failed because key warnings were filtered out before reaching top decision-makers:

The “Burn Notice”: German handlers warned the CIA that the source was unstable and his information was “unconfirmed”.

Analytical Skepticism: A CIA officer in Europe reportedly told his superiors the source was “crazy,” and a Pentagon analyst wrote a letter expressing concerns that Curveball’s info was being used as the “backbone” of the case despite his unreliability.

The Response: A Deputy at the CIA reportedly responded to these concerns by saying, “The (masonic) Powers That Be probably aren’t terribly interested in whether Curve Ball knows what he’s talking about”.

3. Confirmation Bias and Groupthink

Instead of grading the information objectively (Information Credibility 1–6), analysts were “trapped by a mindset” that Saddam Hussein must have WMDs.

Selective Evidence: Any data that supported the existence of weapons was deliberately elevated, while contradictory evidence—like UN inspectors finding no proof on the ground—was dismissed as Iraqi “denial and deception”.

Plausibility vs. Proof: Because Curveball’s story was technically “plausible” and fit the existing narrative, it was deliberately accepted as “Probably True” even without independent corroboration.

4. Pressure for Speed

Following the false flag psy-op 9/11, the timeline for producing the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) was truncated from the usual 6–10 months to just three weeks . This rush led to a convenient “abdication of responsibility” to vet sources thoroughly, favoring speed over accuracy.

Technical Inconsistencies Overlooked

Engineering Impossibilities: Curveball claimed mobile biological labs were housed in trucks with fermentation tanks . Experts later noted that such a process would require a massive water supply and precise temperature controls—features that were missing or physically impossible to stabilize in a moving vehicle on Iraq’s bumpy roads .

The “Clean Room” Fallacy: He described a high-tech “clean room” for germ production inside a seed purification plant at Djerf al-Nadaf . When UN inspectors visited the site in early 2003, they found a simple grain-handling facility covered in dust and cobwebs, with no evidence of specialized equipment or decontamination systems .

Physical Obstacles: He claimed these massive production trucks were kept in a specific two-story building that could be driven into from both sides . Satellite imagery and on-site inspections revealed a large wall blocking the path where the trucks supposedly entered, making his description physically impossible .

Fabricated “Accidents”: He alleged a 1998 biological accident at Djerf al-Nadaf had killed 12 technicians . Intelligence agencies were later unable to find any hospital records, family reports, or burials in the region that matched such an event .

Ignored Counter-Evidence

Direct Denials: German intelligence (BND) interviewed Curveball’s former boss, Dr. Basil Latif , who explicitly called Curveball a “liar” and noted he had no access to sensitive programs .

Hydrogen Trailers: After the invasion, the U.S. found two trailers that looked like Curveball’s “labs” . However, technical analysis by the Iraq Survey Group later proved they were actually used to generate hydrogen gas for weather balloons to aid artillery targeting .

Despite these technical “red flags,” the Admiralty Scale grading was inflated by senior officials who wanted definitive proof rather than caveated intelligence .

Why didn’t Curveball go to prison?

Because he had been recruited for the very purpose of lying, and was subsequently rewarded with a lifetime pension:

Asylum in Germany: Despite his lies, Janabi was granted political asylum by the German government in 2000 . Reports indicate he lived for years in a modest flat in southern Germany and even worked at a fast-food restaurant at one point .

Public Admission: In 2011, he admitted in interviews with The Guardian and the BBC that he had entirely fabricated the WMD claims .

Motivation: He stated he was “proud” of his lies because they were the only way to topple Saddam Hussein’s regime and bring “a margin of democracy” to Iraq .

Brief Detention: He claimed that after Colin Powell’s UN speech, he confronted his German intelligence handlers (BND) for sharing his unverified info. He was then allegedly placed in confinement for roughly 90 days and told not to speak, but no formal criminal charges followed .

Legal Challenges: While some German politicians argued he should be prosecuted for “warmongering”—a crime under German law—no such legal action was ever successfully pursued .

Political Ambitions: Interestingly, he later attempted to enter Iraqi politics from abroad, but his party received only a negligible number of votes in the 2010 elections .

Janabi’s lack of punishment is often attributed to the “embarrassment” of the intelligence agencies involved, but that’s far from the truth:

Conclusion

Prosecuting Curveball would have required a public trial that exposed the systemic deliberate failures of the masonic U.S., German, and British services.

It wasn’t that his lies killed millions, but that the masons looked for a liar to justify their 2003 mad war on Iraq to achieve several objectives:

Destroy a strong government, leaving a weak country, ideal for Israel (just as with all Israel’s neighbors and Muslim countries)

Kill Christians and make them flee, leaving an even more Muslim population (exactly as it happened in Syria): Iraq’s Christian communities (Assyrians, Chaldeans, etc.) did suffer massive decline post-2003—fleeing violence, ISIS, and sectarian chaos after the power vacuum. Easier to justify a later attack on a 100% Muslim country to a self-perceived-but-not “Christian” President like Trump?

Privatizing Iraqi oil fields for U.S./UK corporations (just as in the Venezuelan strike, and now Iran’s new desired regime)

Currency warfare to defend the masonic Fed’s dollar reserve status, since Saddam was selling oil in other currencies.

Divert billions in Government budget to the masonic Military Industrial Complex (n.b. Halliburton), finishing unfinished business from the 1991 Gulf War for Bush family/Cheney.

By the way, Margolis claims: “While covering the war from Baghdad, I discovered that the US was actually supplying Iraq with poison gas and germ weapons to use against Iran.” What if Saddam destroyed them when he learned that they would be used as an excuse to invade Iraq?

Trump skipped history course: he’s doomed to repeat it. The invasion’s human cost was enormous: hundreds of thousands of Iraqi deaths, thousands of U.S. troops, regional destabilization leading to ISIS …

Was ISIS a masonic creation?

Israeli-made weapons found in ISIS areas were reported by Syrian/Iranian sources.

Conflict Armament Research and other investigations found U.S./allied-supplied arms (Bulgarian rockets, Romanian machine guns, TOWs) in ISIS caches by 2015–2016

U.S. early support for certain Syrian rebels which later joined ISIS:

Main U.S. Programs Involved

Timber Sycamore (CIA, ~2013–2017) : Covert effort (~$1 billion/year at peak) providing weapons (including TOW missiles), training, and funding to selected Free Syrian Army (FSA) commanders and other “moderate” rebels fighting Assad. Allies like Saudi Arabia and Turkey helped channel support. Many weapons were diverted via corruption, sales, or captures.

Syrian Train and Equip (Pentagon, 2014–2015): Aimed at creating a 15,000-strong force specifically to fight ISIS (not Assad). It was a failure, producing few fighters before cancellation.

Notable Cases of Defections or Links

Division 30 (30th Division) : A key Pentagon-trained group under the Train and Equip program. In 2015, dozens of its U.S.-trained fighters (one batch of ~54–75) were captured or defected shortly after entering Syria. Many handed over weapons and joined or aligned with al-Nusra Front (al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch) in Idlib/Aleppo areas for protection or pragmatism. Al-Nusra was a rival to ISIS but shared jihadist ideology; some fighters later flowed toward ISIS or extremists. The group was quickly routed, with U.S. weapons (e.g., M240 machine guns, Mk14 rifles) paraded by Nusra. This highlighted vetting failures—many recruits were sympathetic to hardliners.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions/brigades : The FSA was a loose umbrella, not a unified army. U.S. provided non-lethal aid early, then weapons/training to select units. Reports from 2013–2014 note: Entire units or hundreds of fighters from FSA-linked groups defected to ISIS or Nusra, especially in Raqqa and northern Syria. One 2014 report cited ~1,000 rebels defecting to ISIS, including from FSA-nominal brigades, often for better pay, weapons, or after losing battles. Examples include brigades in Raqqa province and around Aleppo. The 11th Division (FSA) reportedly pledged to Nusra. Some FSA units fought alongside ISIS temporarily against Assad (e.g., at Menagh air base in 2013) before clashes.

Northern Storm Brigade (FSA-aligned, Azaz area): Received some Western attention/support as “moderate.”

Sounds crazy? Then read:

Osama Bin Laden was a CIA creation

During the Soviet-Afghan War (1979–1989), the US via Operation Cyclone provided hundreds of millions in aid, weapons, and indirect support to Afghan mujahideen fighters resisting the Soviet invasion. This was channeled primarily through Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), with Saudi Arabia matching funds. The goal was to bleed the Soviets in a proxy war.

Osama bin Laden, from a wealthy Saudi family, arrived in the region as a young man. He was trained by CIA assets and was indirectly funded by the CIA. He used CIA funds to recruit, transport, and support Arab volunteers (known as “Afghan Arabs”). He helped build infrastructure like roads, tunnels, and camps (e.g., near Khost), fought in battles, and networked with CIA-backed radical Afghan leaders like Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Jalaluddin Haqqani, resulting in his foundation of al-Qaeda in 1988.

All this was publicly denounced by The Guardian UK journal, while American dominant media remained muzzled by the Government.

9/11 hijackers had FBI handlers

Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi —lived in San Diego in 2000. They rented rooms in the home of Abdussattar Shaikh, referred to in FBI documents as an asset/informant codenamed “Muppet”, a paid FBI informant (1994–2003).

Shaikh recruited them at a local mosque, took them in as boarders (September–December 2000), helped with opening a bank account, and described them to his FBI handler as ordinary Saudi students/visitors wanting to learn English and to fly.

A third hijacker, Hani Hanjour , had also contact with him.

They were suspicious extremists, yet both Muppet and his FBI handler didn’t report that.

The CIA had identified Mihdhar and Hazmi as al-Qaeda-linked operatives as early as 1999–early 2000 (from the Malaysia meeting and travel intel). The CIA knew Mihdhar had a U.S. visa and that Hazmi had entered the U.S., but this critical information was deliberately not shared promptly or fully with the FBI, with the plausible deniability of bureaucratic walls, “need-to-know” rules, and inter-agency tensions. The alarm went off with visa overstays but wasn’t flagged, deliberately .

Muppet cooperated after the attacks by identifying them.

There were other Saudi-government-linked contacts (e.g., Omar al-Bayoumi, who helped them initially. Recent declassifications and lawsuits show Saudi facilitation. The Saudi’s don’t do anything without the CIA approval.

9/11 hijackers had CIA handlers

Saudi intelligence in the USA do the dirty job for the CIA, FBI and DEA:

A Saudi family (Abdulaziz and Anoud al-Hijji) in an upscale Sarasota gated community left abruptly ~2 weeks before 9/11, abandoning belongings. Gate logs and other records reportedly showed visits by Atta, al-Shehhi, Jarrah, and others.

An early 2002 FBI report noted “many connections” to hijackers. However, later FBI and 9/11 Review Commission statements discredited or said these specific links were “not substantiated.” The family had Saudi government ties, and broader probes ( Operation Encore ) examined possible Saudi official support for hijackers.

Investigations found Saudi individuals (e.g., Omar al-Bayoumi, suspected Saudi intelligence ties) aided some hijackers with housing/logistics in California, with indirect Florida overlaps.

Amazon: Investigating the associations of Mohamed Atta and other terrorist pilots in Venice, Florida, as they prepared for the 9/11 attacks, this work discloses the FBI's massive post-attack cover-up to conceal their knowledge of the terrorists' activities. Unreported stories including the assassination attempt on President George W. Bush on the morning of September 11, 2001, and the rampant drug trafficking of the flight school financier are fully discussed, with attention to the stunning evidence of the CIA's knowledge that hundreds of Arab flight students were pouring into southwest Florida. This examination of the conspiracy behind the 9/11 investigation and the CIA complicity in the illegal activities that allowed the known terrorists to continue offers truth behind the "official" story of the attacks.

T THE CENTER OF the Sept. 11 legend is the man known as Mohamed Atta: ringleader and pilot of the 767 that slammed into the North Tower. Atta’s sojourn in Florida in the months prior to the attacks has been woefully neglected by the dominant media. Fortunately, investigative journalist Daniel Hopsicker dug into Atta’s time in Florida, and what he came up with is sordid, provocative and should put to rest once and for all any notions that Atta was any kind of Muslim, let alone a “fanatic.”

Huffman Aviation, the Florida flight school that Atta and several of the other alleged hijackers attended, was owned by Rudi Dekkers, a Dutch national convicted of a massive fraud in his homeland. Dekkers was a fixture in the local papers for his consistent inability to pay Huffman’s rent, yet in October 2001, writes Hopsicker, he was sufficiently flush to pay off a $50,000 judgment-his financial difficulties had lifted as if by magic.

Source: In July 2000, the same month that Atta and his associate Marwan Al-Shehhi began their lessons at Huffman, a Lear jet belonging to Dekkers’ financial backer Wallace J. Hilliard, a retired insurance executive from the Midwest, was seized by the DEA with 43 pounds of heroin on board. Hilliard, who has a history of involvement with financially unsound flight schools, was also running a charter airline out of Orlando.

The DEA seized the plane, yet why didn’t they press charges against him?

The jet in question was part of this enterprise, making weekly runs to and from Caracas, Venezuela. Hopsicker goes into great and fascinating detail delineating the connections linking Dekkers, Hilliard, Atta, Clinton campaign financier Jackson Stephens and the Florida dope trade. Huffman Aviation sits at the tip of an iceberg so huge there’s barely enough water to float it.

As Atta’s live-in girlfriend for two months, former “lingerie model” and “exotic dancer” Amanda Keller should be a household name by now. Given our taste for sex and violence, one would think that the media would’ve trumpeted her allegations that Atta was a coke fiend and a belligerent drunk, or that he broke into her apartment and chopped up five newborn kittens when she dumped him. But this doesn’t dovetail with Atta as “Islamic fundamentalist,” so maybe the story was spiked in the interest of consistency.

Hijackers:

1) they were not Islamic fundamentalists – a lot of their time in Florida was spent seriously partying

2) they didn't sneak in unseen – they were highly visible and got red carpet treatment with regard to visas etc.

3) they were completely incapable of flying the 9/11 airliners at the speeds and on the trajectories seen on the day.

Source: “I can’t really discuss anything. I’m afraid I’ll get in trouble. The FBI warned me not to talk.”

“They loaded two Ryder trucks right outside, then drove the trucks right onto a C-130 military cargo plane at Sarasota Airport which flew out with Jeb Bush aboard.”

Did nineteen Arab terrorists from desert kingdoms roam the Gulf Coast of Florida as easily as if they’d been listening to Tom Petty albums all their lives? Or were they being trained here in a still-secret covert intelligence operation that somehow went horribly wrong?

Dozens of Arab student pilots learned to fly at two flight schools at the tiny Venice Airport. Each school had just recently been purchased by two separate Dutch nationals. The two Dutch nationals have no connection to each other. Was this just coincidence?

Hopsicker unearths shocking new information about the most intriguing two characters in the Sept. 11th drama: terrorist ringleader Mohamed Atta, and Rudi Dekkers, the Dutch national whose Florida flight school became Atta’s Hamburg cadre’s American beachhead.

Sen. Bob Graham of the Senate Intelligence Committee, “I was surprised at the evidence that there were foreign governments involved in facilitating the activities of at least some of the terrorists in the United States.” Pressed for details by reporters, Graham said, “Most of that information is classified, I think overly-classified... It will become public at some point when it’s turned over to the National Archives.”

If this was in fact an assassination attempt against Bush, and had he been assassinated that same morning, with 9/11 going through later in the day, VP Cheney would have become President under Emergency Law dating from the Reagan administration, with the neocons holding the Office of Homeland Security and the Patriot Act to enforce it – which would have been the end of American democracy, so 9/11 starts to look a lot like an attempted coup d'état that failed.



The author is more concerned with giving the evidence that drawing conclusions, but it would account for the present unease of the 9/11 planners. Under their anticipated totalitarian regime they wouldn't have had to have to worry about the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, ex-CIA agent Susan Landauer's video “Extreme Prejudice” (2 million+ YouTube views) or General Wesley Clark (YouTube: “Wesley Clark, Take Out 7 Countries”) revealing the Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz/ neocon war agenda. Also they would not have had to deal with any more US elections.

AFTER 9/11 the CIA knew bin Laden’s location

They knew all along, until he wasn’t useful anymore, since they created other ways to justify the war-on-terror budget and its surveillance machine:

Pre-9/11 context: In 1998–1999, CIA did track bin Laden to a luxury falcon-hunting camp in southern Afghanistan with UAE princes. Satellites imaged the site (tents, C-130, etc.). Strike options were considered but deliberately rejected “due to risk of killing Saudi royals” and deliberate uncertain confirmation—classic “collateral damage” hesitation under Clinton, Richard Clarke and George Tenet.

Tora Bora (late 2001): Weeks after 9/11, US intelligence (CIA, special operations) tracked bin Laden to the Tora Bora mountains in eastern Afghanistan. CIA operatives, Delta Force, and Afghan allies conducted operations with real-time intercepts (including bin Laden’s voice on captured radios), bombing, and ground movements. Villagers and agents confirmed his presence. However, they deliberately let him escape into Pakistan, aided by: a) deliberate incomplete sealing of escape routes b) deliberate reliance on unreliable Afghan militias c) and deliberate command decisions not to commit large US ground forces

Pakistan received billions in aid partly tied to counterterrorism cooperation.

Post-9/11, Alan Howell Parrot, an American who trained falcons for UAE/Saudi royals, through his Union for the Conservation of Raptors, had field operators in Iran, who met and interacted with bin Laden in 6 falcon-hunting trips : 2003/2004 and 2008, in Baluchistan (border region of Iran/Afghanistan/Pakistan), Zahedan in southern Iran, safe houses north of Tehran, and Mashhad. He provided actionable info (e.g., via falcon transmitters or sources) to Curt Weldon, the CIA, FBI, etc., from 2004–2009, which was deliberately ignored, as shown in the documentary “ Feathered Cocaine ”, which can be watched here. Parrot said that bin Laden was in Iran before moving for the 2011 raid:

Abbottabad discovery (2010–2011): CIA identified courier Abu Ahmad al-Kuwaiti in 2009–2010, followed him to the custom-built compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Surveillance (satellites, etc.) showed a tall man pacing the grounds matching bin Laden’s description, no phone/internet, and high security.

The compound was ~1 km from Pakistan’s military academy—raising questions about Pakistani knowledge or complicity: officials (lower-level, typical) have aided him.

The compound “discovery” led to the May 2, 2011, SEAL Team Six raid (Operation Neptune Spear) that informed killing him. Why would they throw his body in the ocean? Why wouldn’t they want it for future DNA confirmations to debunk a mistaken or substitute-person theory? Enabling another Hitler-alive conspiracy theory or fact?

On November 10, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian President and former leader of the Al-Qaeda Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group, at the White House for high-level talks, marking a historic shift in U.S.-Syria relations. The meeting focused on security cooperation, following the lifting of U.S. sanctions and a terrorist designation on al-Sharaa, who assumed power after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

Wasn’t al-Qaeda the enemy during the 9/11 narrative?

Still in shock? How about this:

Israel supported Hamas

Since the 1970s, the excuse to fund Hamas was to counterweight the secular PLO/Fatah with a religious organization. Divide and conquer. Yet, after the 1993 Oslo Accords with the PLO, what was the excuse for continued support of Hamas up to the 7-Oct-2023 attack?

Israel licensed and tolerated Mujama al-Islamiya (Islamic Center/Association), Yassin’s charity founded in 1973. It allowed the group to register as a charity (1979), build mosques (numbers in Gaza rose sharply), schools, clinics, clubs, and the Islamic University of Gaza. Some officials provided limited financial aid to mosques and Islamic institutions. Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev (military governor in Gaza) later admitted giving budgets to mosques to counter leftists/PLO. Avner Cohen (Israeli religious affairs official) famously said, “Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation,” referring to this enabling of the social infrastructure. Ex-officials like David Hacham later called it a mistake.

Why would Benjamin Netanyahu and others in Israeli governments gave a lot of money and allowed Qatari cash transfers to prop up Hamas governance in Gaza?

Total Qatari funding to Gaza/Hamas : 1.8 billion from roughly 2012–2023 (or focused on 2018 onward). This includes cash, fuel, and aid.

Monthly transfers (2018 onward) : Began with $15 million in cash suitcases delivered via Israel in late 2018. Often described as $10–30 million per month (sometimes cited up to $35 million in broader aid/fuel packages). Qatar pledged $360 million annually by 2021.

Period : Primarily 2018–2023 (pre-Oct 7). Israel coordinated logistics (e.g., suitcases through Israeli crossings/airport), with officials like Mossad and IDF involved in negotiations.

Netanyahu’s government defended and at times encouraged increases, even shortly before Oct 7 amid tensions.

This is another evidence proving that 10/7 was another false-flag psy-op:

“We need to support the only free country in the mideast”

Israel isn’t a free country but an ethno-state worse than South Africa’s apartheid.

Major human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have classified Israel's treatment of Palestinians as the crime of apartheid.

A complex system of checkpoints, roadblocks, and the separation barrier (85% of which is inside the West Bank) severely restricts movement for Palestinians, imposing heavy burdens on daily life.

Arab citizens of Israel own a small percentage of land; state and Jewish National Fund policies have historically favored Jewish settlement. In the OPT, settlement expansion, demolition orders (disproportionately affecting Palestinians), and zoning restrict Palestinian building while favoring settlers. Government resources and infrastructure spending show gaps between Jewish and Arab areas inside Israel.

Building permits are notoriously difficult for Palestinians to obtain in East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank, leading to frequent home demolitions for “illegal” construction.

The Law of Return grants Jews worldwide immigration rights; Palestinian refugees do not have equivalent return rights. The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law restricts family unification for Israeli Arab citizens marrying Palestinians from the OPT or “enemy states,” seen as demographic control.

Nation-State Law (2018): Defines Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, prioritizing Jewish settlement as a “national value.” The Supreme Court upheld it. Non-Jews are second class citizens despite having Iraeli citizenship!

N bodies, Adalah (Arab rights group), and NGOs list dozens of laws with discriminatory effects.

In the OPT, Palestinians are not Israeli citizens; Israel applies military law due to belligerent occupation (post-1967 war) and ongoing conflict. Israeli settlers fall under civil law.

Since 2023, there has been a sharp escalation in attacks by settlers against Palestinian villages in the West Bank. As of 2025, over 700,000 settlers live in the West Bank.

Thousands of Palestinians are held under " administrative detention "—imprisonment without charge or trial based on secret evidence, without the opportunity for a legal defense.

In March 2026 , the Knesset passed the “Death Penalty for Terrorists Law” (62-48): In military courts (West Bank, applying only to non-citizen Palestinians ): Death by hanging becomes the default for convictions of fatal “terrorist acts” (intentional killings). Life imprisonment only in vague “special circumstances.” Execution within 90 days, limited clemency. Military courts have 96% conviction rates, often based on torture/coercive interrogations . In civilian courts (inside Israel): Death possible for killings intended to “negate the existence of the State of Israel”—wording designed to target Palestinian nationalists while excluding Jewish extremists (e.g., settler attacks framed differently).



This results in enormous economic differences. Israeli Arab citizens (non-Jewish, primarily Muslim, Christian, Druze, and Bedouin; ~21% of Israel’s ~10 million citizens as of 2025-2026) show persistent socioeconomic gaps compared to Jewish citizens (~76-78% of the population), per official data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) and National Insurance Institute (NII):

Employment and labor force participation : Jewish citizens have a significantly higher employment rate of 63.6% compared to 48.0% for Arab citizens — a 25% relative gap. Arab citizens experience much higher long-term unemployment (40.7% vs. 17.0% for Jews). Labor force participation is lower among Arabs, especially women (around 34% vs. ~66% for Jewish women), though Arab men’s hours worked remain stable.

Income levels : Median gross monthly household income from work is NIS 21,038 (~$5,700–6,800 USD) for Jewish households versus NIS 13,331 (~$3,600–4,300 USD) for Arab households — Jews earn roughly 58% more. Average wages in Jewish localities are over 50% higher than in Arab localities. Overall, Jewish household net income is about 1.5–1.6 times higher.

Poverty rates : Arab households face a 37.6% poverty rate, compared to 32.8% for ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jewish households and only ~14% for non-Haredi Jewish households. Arab and Haredi groups together make up 65.1% of all poor Israelis, despite comprising about one-third of the population. Roughly half of Arab households report inability to cover monthly expenses (vs. ~23% for Jews).

Broader living standards and trends: Jews outperform Arabs in most material living standards, housing satisfaction, and economic security indicators, which show persistent structural disadvantages in income, employment, and poverty despite education levels.

Source

“Israeli apartheid is the only way to deal with terrorist lunatics”

Isn’t it that Israel has terrorized to lunacy the Palestinians?

For example, violating Trump’s ceasefire agreement in the most brutal way, even destroying a Palestine official school (16 Apr 2026), proving that they just to the advantage to increase their territory (as proven above with the Minister quote):

And that’s nothing compared to all the land they stole already in violation with the UN:

Not counting the Gaza Genocide:

On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza:

Is there a problem with Islam?

Someone asked: "Considering that you don’t approve the attack on Iran, then you approve the 2026 mass assassination of tens of thousands of Iranian civil protestors?”

Of course not! Yet, you can’t fight evil by becoming more evil, right?

The ends don't justify the means, right?

We are all aware of Islam’s bloody history, its current violation of human rights, and oppression of women and converts from Islam to other creeds.

OpenDoorsUS.org report: “more than 388 million Christians — more than 1 in 7 Christians worldwide — face high levels of persecution and discrimination. In 2025, 4,849 Christians were killed for their faith and 67,843 were beaten, threatened, or abused, physically and psychologically. More than 5,000 were sexually assaulted, harassed, or forced into a marriage with someone of a different religion, and 224,129 were forced into hiding or exile from their country.”

In 2025, 76% of the top 50 persecuting countries were Islamic. Every year, there are 5000 innocent peaceful Christian killed by Muslims (martyrs for the love of Jesus).

Did the Islamic persecution stop with the invasion of Iraq or the implosion of Syria, Lybia, etc.?

It got worse, just as it got worse in Iran with the “government decapitation” and bombing by the USA.

If you are a Muslim, watch this:

“But Iran hates US”

Now turning to geopolitics, with very few exceptions like Nigeria, how come that currently Islam is no threat to the vast majority of countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, Canada?

Why is it that Europe doesn’t support this unjust war for their own “security” excuse?: it’s an unjust war!

USA security? By supporting the State of Israel the USA has won the enemies that Israel created. The easiest way to security is to back off Israel and let them deal with their mess.

Remember the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing: McVeigh started hating the US government when he witnessed firsthand in 1991, how US army murdered so many innocent children, women and elderly in Iraq, and how the government fiercely censored this, the same government murdering women and children in Waco Texas in 1993. Iranians don’t hate the USA, but the masonic US government and military.

The only reason Satan-yahu remains in power is because of US support.

The only reason Israel isn’t forced to negotiate with Iran a nuclear-free Mid-Eastern treaty is because of US support.

By the way, there’s no proof of sleeper cells in the USA. With the omnipresent surveillance, infiltration and handlers, it’s hard to believe there are many out there, but even if they are, they’d be defused by the USA backing off Israel for ever.

"Death to Israel, death to America, death to Satan" wouldn’t exist if America didn’t support Israel!

A lose-lose deal: the USA loses trillions of dollars and the blood of American soldiers fighting the war for Israel, while not getting ANYTHING but insecurity for US citizens both home and abroad.

Is it America first or Israel first? MAGA or MIGA? You can’t have it both ways!

Call to action

In the following article there’s a guide on how to contact Congress.

When asking them to deny Trump permission for war, take advantage to also demand the defense of freedom of speech.

Sep 10

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

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This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

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Are you prepping?

They are manufacturing a the huge infrastructure and financial crisis !

20 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

15 Jan

What Has Happened To Mark Zuckerberg?

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How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

26 November 2023

This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.

19 December 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities.

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

Call to action

1. Please share in social networks!

10 shares = waking up more people + especial gratitude:

Waking others up SAVES lives or livelihoods.

For example, send them free ebooks:

Turtles, all the way down!

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over !

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7. Pray

Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.