Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Petrosino's avatar
Peter Petrosino
6h

Thank you for a very thoughtful and timely article. I am a retired science teacher, having served 31 years in the public school system. Mr. Torba's enthusiasm for AI as an instructional tool illustrates a zeal for radical transformation, which, I agree, is desperately needed. However, his views show an alarming lack of awareness (or disregard) for the serious implications of integrating AI into the realm of education. It is dangerous to work from an assumption that AI will be a benevolent and sincere human companion, because, other than science fiction entertainment, there is neither data nor a reason to expect that a machine will "behave" according to the moral underpinnings that humans might share. Mr. Torba also glosses over the question of how AI, if it is equally available to everyone, would quite possibly be the most disruptive force ever introduced into the capitalist system that so many hold in high regard. If everyone is given a hammer, where will you still find nails that need to be driven? For what it's worth, I posted some thoughts on the prospects of AI here (https://peterpetrosino.substack.com/p/like-moths-to-ais-flame). And thank you for bringing critical attention to Andrew Torba's post. Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
8h

too many random disconnected things. seriously confusing to follow. you think that amount of stuff draws people. but quality is far more important than amount. reduce to one topic, please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture