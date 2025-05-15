In the following 1 min video, notice that the learning experience was carefully designed by humans, not random AI “intelligent” iterations.

Will those kids end up speaking with a call-center AIccent in an era where call-centers had been wiped out by AIs?

15 May 2025. Andrew Torba, an AI-fan, wrote an article about AI for education (full text at bottom).

I’m a fan of Andrew, founder of Gab.com, one of the few free-speech platforms left, which I strongly recommend.

Note: X still shadowbans and bans freedom fighters. Substack just censored Dr. Kevin W. McCairn Ph.D. the discoverer of injuring and lethal DNA plasmids in COVID haccines, but after the uproar, got it back online.

His essay has well researched paragraphs like:

"Over the next 15 years, universities will face existential pressure to adapt or perish. Some may evolve into credentialing hubs, offering “micro-degrees” for niche skills. Others might collapse entirely, replaced by decentralized networks resembling medieval guilds, or communities where experts mentor apprentices, validate competencies through real-world projects, and leverage AI to scale their reach."

Yet the article is too enthusiastic:

"Imagine a future surgeon trained through VR simulations guided by an AI trained on decades of surgical data."

I’d stay away from that surgeon like I’d avoid a plane flown by a blind pilot. Last time pilots were exclusively trained in flight simulators, they managed a bowling strike of the Twin Towers and 6 other nearby buildings, right?

Note: the question was not designed as a joke but to make people question if those planes were on autopilot.

Also, the essay is naive about the AI revolution leading to people working less than 8 hours or having flexibility to insert personal spaces along day or night.

Most freelancers (except few exceptions which confirm the rule), work way more intensive and exhausting hours than employees at the same function/task in 8 hour jobs. Even worse, if we take into account the self-marketing effort (time and money). The majority of free lancers earn less per hour. There’s no income insurance for a flu. No sick leave for freelancer, while employees get paid. The shift to a freelance economy will inevitably lead to 14-hour-a-day human slaves, while on the other hand, massive manufactured unemployment. With the partial truth of AI-boosted productivity, the global government in the shadows plans to massively create artificial unemployment after a manufactured crisis, in order to enforce Central Bank Digital Currencies banning cash, linked to Universal Basic Income, Universal Health (haccines, abortion, abortifacients, barrier methods, euthanasia and anything else to reduce the population), monthly carbon allowance, global rights, etc.

The PLAN revealed October 1, 2022

Think: we’ve survived the first, second and third industrial revolutions because humans are industrious! Humans will always be useful to other humans:

Cars killed carts: are we paying unemployment insurance to the blacksmiths, wheelsmiths, cartwrights, carpenters, saddlers, farriers, teamsters, coachmen, stablehands, grooms and trainers? They adapted to the new economy (mechanics, factory workers, etc.) or switched industry!

Why is the World Economic Forum and mercenary media pushing the lie that the fourth revolution will obsolete most humans for ever?

Every single human being may always be useful and serve others for the common good (even bedridden, if we understand the Biblical notion of “offer it up” for Jesus supra-temporally atoning for our sins at the Cross).

Besides, there are so many things that robots will never do: a real smile, a real wink, a real ear, a real tear, a real coach, a real team, a real dream, a real art, a real heart, a real hug, a real love, a real lough, a real song, and so much more! Who would prefer an education without humans?

Returning to the main topic, knowing how AIs have been weaponized, and that there are ultrasonic and screen subliminal hypnotic messages, I wouldn't be so naive about having a full AI education "system".

"Sound of Silence" Challenge September 6, 2023

Andrew claims that Gab.ai is not woke, yet most, if not all, platforms it offers have been weaponized (ChatGPT, Claude, Llama, Gemini, DeepSeek, Grok, etc.).

For example, ask the AI:

What is the evidence that COVID vaccines are not safe and not effective? (they will hide them!)

Is there any scientific evidence that the lockdowns saved lives? (Johns Hopkins 18000-studies meta-analysis proved otherwise!)

Caveat: apart from the mentioned AI platforms, did Gab.ai use preexisting open source code, since most (if not all) are rigged from scratch? Systems engineer Diego Barrientos, an ethical hacker, said that he dumped about half the lines of code to try to get rid of the rig, yet, despite functioning well in stand-alone mode, as soon as connected to the net, it was instantly taken over.

Even unwoked AI will never be able to fully replace a good human teacher! Don't confuse means with ends. AI is a tool. It’s contradiction in terms: there’s no artificial intelligence, since real intelligence is a property of the immortal soul, as proven by the brain-dead Near Death Experiences (there are tons of published papers):

Conclusion

I wouldn't leave my kids alone with a killer robot in the middle of this psy-op war.

Education is not about getting data in talking heads, but about learning critical thinking, virtues, values, social skills, etc.

If humans form humans, we get humans.

If robots form humans, we get human robots.

Garbage in, garbage out.

Never let the AI

turn kids into trash.

Better than AI: a real revolution in education

Would you like to earn $60,000 dollars/year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

I'd really appreciate your comments!

Would you want the AI to teaching art with 6-fingered humans and disfigured heads?

Look at the AI image Andrew “commissioned” to the AI.

Andrew Torba: AI Is Flipping Education and Work On Its Head

The modern work and school systems operate on a paradoxical premise: they demand our presence for eight hours a day but extract only a fraction of that time in meaningful productivity. Parents, shackled to desks in open-office plans or endless Zoom grids, often find just two hours of their day spent on high-impact tasks. The rest dissolves into meetings about meetings, bureaucratic hoop-jumping, and the performative theater of “looking busy.”

Similarly, children endure six to eight hours in classrooms where fragmented schedules, standardized pacing, and administrative rituals like lining up, waiting for stragglers, repeating instructions dilute actual learning into a mere two hours of focused engagement. Both systems, rooted in 19th-century industrial logic, prioritize compliance over creativity and attendance over outcomes.

The result? Families fractured by artificial time obligations, reuniting only for hurried dinners and bedtime routines before the cycle repeats. But what if AI could dismantle this archaic machinery? The traditional education system, built on industrial-era models of standardization and rigid schedules, is crumbling under the weight of its own inefficiencies.

Artificial intelligence is not merely a tool for incremental change it is the architect of a total overhaul. At the heart of this transformation is a radical reimagining of how knowledge is delivered, absorbed, and validated. At Alpha School in Texas, students spend just two hours a day learning with AI, yet they outperform 98% of students nationwide, scoring in the top 1-2% on standardized tests.

Meanwhile, educators are shedding the shackles of administrative drudgery. AI tools now automate grading, generate dynamic lesson plans, and even simulate student engagement patterns to refine teaching strategies. Teachers are free to do what humans do best: mentor, inspire, and connect. The irony? The more AI infiltrates classrooms, the more human education becomes.

This isn’t just a marginal improvement—it’s a complete paradigm shift. And the best part? With platforms like Gab AI, parents can customize their child’s AI teacher agent to reflect their values at the system prompt level. No more progressive indoctrination, no more distorted history, no more moral relativism. Want an AI that teaches from a Christian worldview? You can have it. Want one that rejects DEI propaganda and upholds fact-based learning? Done. Tools like Synthesis, shown in the video above, are even customizing learning to each individual child. Like Gab AI, Synthesis was also started by a Christian entrepreneur.

People often ask me where my kids will go to college. I laugh. In 15 years, colleges won’t matter nearly as much. We already carry superintelligent machines in our pockets. Every six months, they get smarter. Where will they be in a decade and a half? Asking about college in 2040 is like asking what VHS player your kids will have in 1993. They won’t have one, because the technology will be obsolete. Something new will come along.

Critics argue that reducing school hours might deprive children of socialization but this assumes socialization only happens in crowded classrooms under fluorescent lights. Freed from institutional custody, kids could engage in community sports, apprenticeships, or collaborative projects with peers worldwide via virtual platforms. The real issue isn’t less time in school but better time spent everywhere else.

The broader implication? A radical restructuring of daily life. If work and school no longer monopolize daylight hours, families could reclaim afternoons for shared meals, exploration, or unstructured downtime. Parents might attend their child’s soccer game at 11 a.m. without guilt. Teens could pursue passion projects or part-time jobs without burnout. The artificial segregation of “work,” “learning,” and “life” would blur into a fluid continuum where purpose and joy aren’t compartmentalized.

The implications for higher education are destabilizing. The average college graduate in the U.S. now carries $30,000 in debt for a degree that often fails to guarantee employment. Meanwhile, AI tools already deliver Ivy League-quality instruction for pennies on the dollar. Why pay $60,000 a year for a lecture hall experience when a smartphone app can teach the same material with greater interactivity and personalization? The answer, increasingly, is that you wouldn’t.

Over the next 15 years, universities will face existential pressure to adapt or perish. Some may evolve into credentialing hubs, offering “micro-degrees” for niche skills. Others might collapse entirely, replaced by decentralized networks resembling medieval guilds, or communities where experts mentor apprentices, validate competencies through real-world projects, and leverage AI to scale their reach. Imagine a future surgeon trained through VR simulations guided by an AI trained on decades of surgical data, or a programmer certified by a tech “guild” after building an app mentored by an AI modeled on Steve Jobs. The monopoly of the four-year degree is ending, and AI is holding the sledgehammer.

The question isn’t whether this future is coming it’s how swiftly we’ll embrace it. Parents, educators, and policymakers must choose: resist and risk irrelevance, or adapt and unlock a world where every child has a Socrates in their pocket, every teacher has the tools of a genius, and education is limited only by imagination. The AI revolution in education isn’t knocking anymore. It’s already here, rewriting the rules. All that’s left is to decide who will pick up the pen.

The 8-hour prison isn’t a natural law; it’s a choice. AI offers us a crowbar to break the bars. By automating drudgery, personalizing learning, and valuing outcomes over optics, we could liberate time, the most precious resource, for what truly matters: connection, curiosity, and the quiet moments that make us human. The future isn’t about working faster or studying harder.

It’s about living better, together.

END

How do we get out of this mess?

The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

Yellow alert: global cyber-storm

No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!

Why was Gates the mentor of Zuckerberg?

Why is food poisoning legal?

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

Why is food poisoning legal? November 26, 2023

How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?

Rethinking science

Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!

Rethinking science December 19, 2023 Unless we change it, we're doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

