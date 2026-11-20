Could also happen anywhere in the world!

Yes, weapon building and firing is toxic. Not to mention rockets! The Military Industrial Complex is toxic. Even “green” governments hide that!

Time for class actions!

The U.S. Army has postponed the Middletown, Iowa lead azide detonation from Friday, November 20, to Monday, November 23, 2026.

If you live in or near southeast Iowa or neighboring parts of Illinois and Missouri, here is a verified summary of what is happening, how to protect your household, and a deeper breakdown of how this situation developed.

Quick Shareable Alert: Monday, November 23 Detonation

What’s Happening: The U.S. Army plans two controlled detonations of 68 barrels (~9,500–9,700 lbs) of degraded lead azide inside earth-covered bunkers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.[^1]

New Date: Postponed from Friday, Nov. 20 to Monday, November 23, 2026 (subject to weather and ongoing federal court appeals).[^2]

Check the Plume Map: Wind direction determines where the lead dust drifts. Check the U.S. Army Installation Community Notifications page starting 6 hours before the blast and hourly afterward.

During the Blast (Shelter in Place): Stay indoors with windows and doors shut for 24–48 hours if you are in the projected plume zone.[^3] Set home and vehicle HVAC systems to “recirculate” and run HEPA air purifiers if available.[^4]

After the Plume Clears (Wet-Clean Only): Wear gloves and an N95/P100 mask to wipe down outdoor furniture, handrails, and toys with soap, water, and disposable wet cloths.[^5] Do not dry sweep or use leaf blowers. Take shoes off at the door, wash outdoor vehicles, and wipe pets’ paws and fur before letting them inside.[^6]

Full Q&A Breakdown

1. Fact-Check: Is the viral message real?

The core story is real, with one major schedule update: the U.S. Army postponed the detonation from Friday, November 20, to Monday, November 23, 2026.[^2]

The Material and Amount: The U.S. Army plans two controlled detonations of 68 barrels (roughly 9,500 to 9,700 pounds) of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.[^1]

Why Detonate It: Routine inspections in March 2026 found that the liquid stabilizing bath had dried out, causing the lead azide to recrystallize.[^7] Crystalized lead azide is acutely sensitive to shock and friction, making moving it or chemically neutralizing it too dangerous.[^8] The U.S. EPA issued an emergency permit for on-site detonation.[^8]

Lead Dust Warnings: Officials warn the blast will create a plume carrying lead-containing particles that could travel tens of miles (modeling has projected up to ~100 miles depending on wind and weather) and settle on surfaces.[^9] Health agencies emphasize there is no safe level of lead exposure, with young children and pregnant individuals at highest risk.[^10]

Containment Measures: The Army plans to detonate the barrels inside earth-covered concrete magazines surrounded by two-story sand barriers, while wetting soil and using water misters to limit dust spread.[^11]

Pushback and Lawsuits: Residents, local officials, and neighboring states raised concerns over late notice and potential fallout.[^12] Environmental groups—including Earthjustice on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club Iowa Chapter—filed emergency legal challenges seeking to halt the detonation.[^13]

2. Was there any better choice than detonation?

For this specific stockpile, the U.S. Army and EPA concluded there is no safer practical alternative, though independent toxicologists and environmental groups argue chemical neutralization or automated handling should have been pursued—especially earlier in the stockpile’s lifespan.[^13][^14]

Normally, explosives like lead azide are destroyed using wet chemical neutralization or closed-burn thermal units. However, because the stabilizing water/ethanol solution evaporated and left pure, needle-like lead azide crystals, the material is acutely sensitive to slight friction, static electricity, or temperature shifts.[^8]

According to the Army’s Environmental Assessment, officials weighed four alternatives before selecting a mitigated detonation:[^15]

Chemical Neutralization (Rejected): Opening the 68 drums and slowly dissolving the compound with chemicals over 7 to 22 days requires prolonged “hands-on” manipulation of the containers, creating a severe risk of an accidental, fatal detonation for workers.[^15]

Transport / Closed Thermal Burn (Rejected): Moving the drums to an on-site closed thermal treatment unit or off-site facility risks triggering an uncontrolled blast from vibration or shock.[^15]

Leave in Storage / “No Action” (Rejected): Continued degradation and forecasted cold weather could trigger a spontaneous, uncontained explosion without public warnings or dust suppression.[^2][^15]

Unmitigated Detonation (Rejected): Blowing up the stockpile in place without added containment barriers or water misters would disperse significantly higher volumes of toxic lead dust.[^15]

Mitigated In-Place Detonation (Chosen): Detonating inside concrete bunkers surrounded by two-story sand barriers and water-saturated soil/misters eliminates human contact with the unstable drums while using barriers and weather-window timing to limit plume spread.[^11][^15]

3. Why wasn’t robotics used, and why did the barrels sit for 20 years?

No Robotics Timeline Exists: Neither the Army nor the EPA released a timeline for robotic neutralization because they excluded any physical manipulation of the barrels.[^15] Unsealing 68 drums inside tight, earth-covered concrete bunkers using robotic tools still carried a high risk of triggering friction or static sparks before containment barriers were in place. Furthermore, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle cited an approaching cold snap as a hard deadline, stating cold temperatures could further destabilize the crystals.[^2]

Intended Use: Lead azide (Pb(N3)2) is a primary explosive —a small, highly sensitive charge used inside primers, fuses, and blasting caps to ignite larger, more stable main explosives (such as TNT or RDX).

Why It Was in Iowa: The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) loads, assembles, and packs medium- and large-caliber munitions (artillery shells, tank rounds, warheads). The 68 drums were brought there as raw manufacturing material and stored in earth-covered magazines as surplus stock for over 20 years.[^7]

4. Why was the “routine” inspection done in 2026 after 20 years?

The March 2026 check was not the first inspection in 20 years—it was a routine semi-annual inspection that finally caught a failure after two decades of storage.[^7]

How Bunkers Are Checked: Scheduled semi-annual inspections typically verify bunker security, temperature/humidity logs, and exterior drum condition rather than unsealing containers of primary explosives (since opening drums introduces friction and air exposure).

The Slow Failure: Over 20+ years, the water-and-ethanol stabilizing bath inside the sealed barrels gradually evaporated or seeped out.[^7]

Criticism: Environmental attorneys from Earthjustice have argued in court filings that leaving 68 drums of a primary explosive sitting in storage for two decades without refreshing or disposing of them earlier turned an avoidable storage-management failure into a public-health emergency.[^13] Once inspectors discovered the crystallization in March 2026, it took another eight months of environmental review and permitting before the November detonation was scheduled.

5. How will neighbors be compensated for pollution and health risks?

The U.S. Army has not created a special compensation fund for this event. Instead, compensation and cleanup fall into three strict categories:[^16][^17]

Property Damage & Injury Claims: Residents or businesses who suffer physical property damage (such as broken windows) or personal injury must file a Standard Form 95 (SF-95) within two years under the Federal Tort Claims Act or Military Claims Act with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.[^17] The burden of proof is on the resident to document the exact financial loss and prove the blast caused it. Threshold-Based Soil Cleanup: The Army states it will only remove and dispose of contaminated soil on off-post properties if post-blast testing finds lead levels exceeding EPA regulatory thresholds.[^16] Residents can voluntarily sign up for pre-blast baseline soil sampling (requiring a Right of Entry agreement).[^16] For routine dust below regulatory limits, the Army is not paying for cleanup. Agricultural Leases: Farmers leasing on-post land for crops or grazing are coordinating with installation officials on harvest timing; if post-blast soil testing requires remediation, affected leases may be temporarily suspended.[^16]

6. Which other U.S. military bases have similar storage or open-detonation operations?

The Army has not disclosed whether other bases currently hold degraded lead azide, though legacy stockpiles exist across the defense industrial base as the Pentagon phases out lead-based primary explosives.[^18]

According to the U.S. EPA, 65 facilities nationwide (including defense contractors, NASA, and military installations) hold active permits or interim status for Open Burning and Open Detonation (OB/OD) of waste explosives.[^19] Major military installations are authorized for routine OB/OD operations. [^20]

Based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Open Burning/Open Detonation (OB/OD) facility registries, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command active ammunition storage and production sites, and states bordering the Middletown, Iowa plume zone: [1, 2, 3]

AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, NJ, NM, NV, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV

State-by-State Breakdown of Bases & Facilities

AL — Alabama

Anniston Army Depot / Anniston Munitions Center (Anniston) — Army ammunition storage, maintenance, and demilitarization.

Redstone Arsenal (Huntsville) — Army missile/rocket testing and OB/OD operations.

Defense Contractor Sites: Aerojet Rocketdyne (Huntsville), General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (Anniston), Raytheon (Huntsville).

AR — Arkansas

Pine Bluff Arsenal (Pine Bluff) — Army ammunition manufacturing, storage, and demilitarization.

Defense Contractor Sites: Aerojet Rocketdyne (Camden), General Dynamics OTS (Camden), Lockheed Martin (Camden).

AZ — Arizona

Yuma Proving Ground (Yuma) — Army munitions testing and active OB/OD unit.

Defense Contractor Sites: Nammo Defense Systems (Mesa), Northrop Grumman / Orbital ATK (Mesa).

CA — California

Sierra Army Depot (Herlong) — Army ammunition storage and demilitarization.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake (Ridgecrest) — Navy weapons testing and active OB/OD operations.

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (Oceanside) — Military ordnance storage and EOD disposal.

Defense Contractor Sites: Aerojet Rocketdyne (Rancho Cordova), Northrop Grumman (Northridge).

CO — Colorado

Fort Carson (Colorado Springs) — Army installation with active OB/OD permit.

Pueblo Chemical Depot (Pueblo) — Army depot undergoing closure and remediation.

FL — Florida

Eglin Air Force Base (Valparaiso) — Air Force munitions testing and active OB/OD unit.

Tyndall Air Force Base (Panama City) — Air Force ordnance disposal.

Defense Contractor Sites: Aerojet Rocketdyne (Jupiter), General Dynamics OTS (St. Marks).

GA — Georgia

Fort Moore / formerly Fort Benning (Columbus) — Army training and ordnance disposal range.

HI — Hawaii

Schofield Barracks / Pohakuloa Training Area — Military ordnance disposal operations.

IA — Iowa

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) (Middletown) — Site of the November 23, 2026 lead azide detonation; holds interim OB/OD status.

IL — Illinois

Rock Island Arsenal (Rock Island) — Headquarters of U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command (located just north of the Middletown plume corridor).

Downwind Plume Corridor: Western/central Illinois borders Middletown, IA directly across the Mississippi River.

Defense Contractor Sites: General Dynamics OTS (Marion).

IN — Indiana

Crane Army Ammunition Activity / Naval Support Activity Crane (Crane) — Major Army ammunition production, storage, and demilitarization facility with active OB/OD permit.

KS — Kansas

Fort Riley (Junction City) — Army installation with ordnance disposal operations.

Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant (De Soto) — Legacy/closed plant undergoing long-term environmental remediation.

KY — Kentucky

Blue Grass Army Depot (Richmond) — Army storage and demilitarization of conventional and chemical munitions (interim OB/OD status).

LA — Louisiana

Fort Johnson / formerly Fort Polk (Leesville) — Army training installation with active OB/OD permit.

Camp Minden (Minden) — Site of legacy propellant storage bunkers and EPA cleanup operations.

MD — Maryland

Aberdeen Proving Ground (Aberdeen) — Army munitions testing and active OB/OD permit.

Naval Support Facility Indian Head & Stump Neck Annex (Indian Head) — Navy energetics/propellant center with interim OB/OD status.

MN — Minnesota

Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (Arden Hills) — Legacy/closed plant undergoing remediation (plus northern regional proximity to Iowa).

MO — Missouri

Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (Independence) — Primary U.S. small-caliber ammunition plant using lead-based primer compounds.

Regional Plume Proximity: Northeast Missouri borders southeast Iowa near Middletown.

NJ — New Jersey

Picatinny Arsenal (Picatinny) — Army munitions research, development, and interim OB/OD operations.

Naval Weapons Station Earle (Colts Neck) — Navy ordnance storage.

NM — New Mexico

Kirtland Air Force Base (Albuquerque) — Air Force installation with active OB/OD permit.

White Sands Missile Range (White Sands) — Army testing range.

NASA / Contractor Sites: NASA White Sands Test Facility / Rinchem (Las Cruces).

NV — Nevada

Hawthorne Army Depot (Hawthorne) — World’s largest ammunition storage and demilitarization depot (active OB/OD permit).

OH — Ohio

Ravenna Army Ammunition Plant / Camp James A. Garfield (Ravenna) — Legacy plant undergoing cleanup.

Defense Contractor Sites: Battelle Memorial Institute (West Jefferson), Clean Harbors (energetics waste treatment).

OK — Oklahoma

McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (McAlester) — Major Army bomb/munitions production, storage, and demilitarization facility (active OB/OD permit).

PA — Pennsylvania

Letterkenny Army Depot (Chambersburg) — Army storage and demilitarization facility with active OB/OD permit.

Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (Scranton) — Metal projectile body manufacturing.

SC — South Carolina

Joint Base Charleston / Naval Weapons Station (Goose Creek) — Military ordnance storage.

SD — South Dakota

Ellsworth Air Force Base (Box Elder) — Munitions storage and EOD range (plus northwest border proximity to Iowa).

TN — Tennessee

Holston Army Ammunition Plant (Kingsport) — Major military high-explosives manufacturing plant with active OB/OD permit.

Milan Army Ammunition Plant (Milan) — Storage and demilitarization facility with active OB/OD permit.

TX — Texas

Red River Army Depot (Texarkana) — Army storage and demilitarization facility with active OB/OD permit.

Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant (Texarkana) — Legacy/closed plant adjacent to Red River.

Defense Contractor Sites: General Dynamics OTS (Garland).

UT — Utah

Tooele Army Depot (Tooele) — Major Army ammunition storage and demilitarization hub (active OB/OD permit).

Dugway Proving Ground (Dugway) — Army chemical/biological and munitions testing with active OB/OD permit.

Hill Air Force Base / Utah Test and Training Range (Ogden) — Air Force munitions disposal.

Defense Contractor Sites: Northrop Grumman / ATK (Promontory / Corinne).

VA — Virginia

Radford Army Ammunition Plant (Radford) — Major Army propellant manufacturing plant with active OB/OD permit.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren (Dahlgren) — Navy weapons testing with active OB/OD permit.

Marine Corps Base Quantico (Quantico) — Ordnance disposal operations.

WI — Wisconsin

Badger Army Ammunition Plant (Baraboo) — Legacy/closed propellant plant undergoing environmental remediation (plus northeast border proximity to Iowa across the Mississippi River).

WV — West Virginia

Allegany Ballistics Laboratory / Northrop Grumman (Rocket Center) — Navy-owned, contractor-operated energetics and rocket motor facility with active OB/OD permit.

U.S. Territories

GU — Guam: Andersen Air Force Base / Naval Base Guam (munitions storage and EOD/OB/OD operations).

MP — Northern Mariana Islands: Tinian / Farallon de Medinilla (military ordnance range/disposal listed in EPA OB/OD registries).

Sources

7. What are the potential health harms of lead dust?

Lead dust is a potent neurotoxin with no known safe level of exposure.[^10] When lead azide detonates, the azide breaks down into nitrogen gas, leaving fine particles of metallic lead and lead oxide that travel in the air before settling onto soil, homes, and vehicles. Because lead is an element, it does not biodegrade.

How Exposure Happens: Short-term exposure occurs by inhaling fine airborne particles as the plume passes. Longer-term exposure happens via ingestion —touching settled dust on outdoor furniture, toys, shoes, or soil and transferring it hand-to-mouth, or tracking dust indoors.[^10]

Young Children (Under Age 6): Highest risk group; children absorb 4 to 5 times more ingested lead than adults, and even low exposure can cause irreversible learning disabilities, reduced IQ, attention/behavioral issues, slowed growth, and hearing loss.[^10]

Pregnant & Lactating Women: Lead crosses the placenta and can harm fetal brain development or increase risks of miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weight.[^10]

Adults: Low-to-moderate accumulation is linked to high blood pressure, cardiovascular risk, kidney damage, memory problems, and reproductive issues.[^10]

Pets, Livestock & Wildlife: Animals grazing on contaminated grass or licking dust off fur can ingest lead; waterfowl and birds of prey are particularly sensitive.[^21]

Note: Low-level lead exposure rarely causes immediate physical symptoms; a blood lead test ordered by a healthcare provider is the only way to confirm exposure.[^10]

8. Detailed Protection Checklist for Households, Pets & Farms

Before & During the Blast

Evacuate If in the Immediate Blast Zone: Residents near Middletown City Park and Butterfly Park are asked to leave between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. due to shockwave and window-breakage risks (a temporary pet-friendly shelter is open at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 16815 DMC Hwy 34, Middletown).[^16]

Shelter Indoors: Remain inside with windows, doors, and dampers shut for 24–48 hours if you are in the projected plume path.[^3]

Recirculate Air: Switch home and vehicle HVAC systems to “recirculate” so outside air is not pulled in, and run HEPA air purifiers if available.[^4]

Post-Blast Cleanup

Wet-Clean Only: Wear disposable gloves and an N95 or P100 respirator to wipe down outdoor furniture, play equipment, railings, and windowsills with soap, water, and disposable wet cloths.[^5] Never dry sweep or use leaf blowers, which re-aerosolize lead dust.[^6]

Leave Dust at the Door: Remove shoes before entering the house, wipe damp coats, and wash clothes worn outside separately.[^6]

Wash Vehicles: Run outdoor vehicles through a car wash and replace cabin air filters if you drove through a dusty zone.[^6]

Pets, Livestock, Gardens & Well Water

Pets: Keep pets indoors during the blast; afterward, wipe paws and fur with a damp cloth before letting them roam inside, and wash outdoor bowls.[^6]

Livestock & Forage: Move livestock indoors or away from the plume until the all-clear is given.[^21] Cover hay bales, feed, and water troughs tightly with tarps, and request soil/forage testing from the Army before grazing cattle on exposed pastures.[^21]

Gardens & Wells: Cover garden beds or cold frames with plastic sheeting beforehand, and thoroughly wash (and peel root vegetables) any exposed produce.[^6] Deep, sealed drilled wells are generally protected from surface dust, though exposed wellheads and rainwater cisterns should be covered beforehand.[^16]

[^1]: U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Lead Azide Fact Sheet.

[^2]: U.S. Army, Postponed Lead Azide Detonation Announcement (Nov. 2026).

[^3]: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) & Illinois EPA advisories via KCCI and the American Lung Association.

[^4]: American Lung Association, Public Health Guidance on Middletown Lead Azide Detonation.

[^5]: Iowa HHS, Lead Azide Detonation Health Guidance.

[^6]: Iowa HHS, Lead Exposure Surveillance & Prevention and KCCI Safety Tips.

[^7]: The Washington Post, Iowans Say Warning Army Is Going to Blow Up Degraded Lead Came Too Late (Nov. 20, 2026).

[^8]: Eos (American Geophysical Union), With Little Time Before Lead Azide Detonation, Iowa Scientists and Residents Assemble Monitoring Plans (Nov. 2026).

[^9]: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Is the Projected Dust Plume from the Army’s Lead Explosives Detonation a Public Health Concern?

[^10]: Iowa HHS, Lead Azide Fact Sheet and KWQC Health Risk Report.

[^11]: KCRG, Army Considered 4 Other Options Before Deciding to Detonate Lead Azide in Middletown (Nov. 19, 2026).

[^12]: Des Moines Register, Toxicologist Weighs Risks of Lead Azide Explosion in Middletown, Iowa (Nov. 19, 2026).

[^13]: Earthjustice, Groups Sue to Halt Planned Detonation at Ammunition Plant in Iowa (Nov. 2026); see also WQAD Lawsuit Report.

[^14]: Des Moines Register, Toxicologist Weighs Risks of Lead Azide Explosion.

[^15]: U.S. Army, Environmental Assessment: Emergency Treatment of Degraded Lead Azide at IAAAP.

[^16]: U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, IAAAP Lead Azide Q&A and Fact Sheet.

[^17]: WQAD, How Residents Can File Property Damage Claims After Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Blasts.

[^18]: The New York Times, Iowa Ammunition Explosion and Lead Dust Warnings (Nov. 19, 2026).

[^19]: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Open Burning and Open Detonation (OB/OD) of Waste Explosives.

[^20]: U.S. EPA, Current Open Burning / Open Detonation Facilities Tracker and Subpart X Hazardous Waste Permits.

[^21]: Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Guidance for Middletown Livestock Producers.

Source: Gemini, but each link was checked by human.

Iowa EMA Fact Sheet

Final Lead Azide Factsheet Lph Ema 11 123KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://hhs.iowa.gov/media/19822/download

Chemical Book pdf on Lead-Azide

Category 1: Highest danger / Most severe.

Hazardous to the aquatic environment, short-term (Acute) - Category Acute 1

Hazardous to the aquatic environment, long-term (Chronic) - Category Chronic 1

Reproductive toxicity, Category 1A

Category 2, 3, 4

Progressively less severe (though still hazardous enough to require safety precautions.

Specific target organ toxicity – repeated exposure, Category 2

Acute toxicity - Category 4, Oral

Acute toxicity - Category 4, Inhalation

Lead Azide Safety Data Sheet 520KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.chemicalbook.com/msds/Lead-azide.htm

References

IPCS - The International Chemical Safety Cards (ICSC), website: http://www.ilo.org/dyn/icsc/showcard.home

HSDB - Hazardous Substances Data Bank, website: https://toxnet.nlm.nih.gov/newtoxnet/hsdb.htm

IARC - International Agency for Research on Cancer, website: http://www.iarc.fr/

eChemPortal - The Global Portal to Information on Chemical Substances by OECD, website: http://www.echemportal.org/echemportal/index?pageID=0&request_locale=en

CAMEO Chemicals, website: http://cameochemicals.noaa.gov/search/simple

ChemIDplus, website: http://chem.sis.nlm.nih.gov/chemidplus/chemidlite.jsp

ERG - Emergency Response Guidebook by U.S. Department of Transportation, website: http://www.phmsa.dot.gov/hazmat/library/erg

Germany GESTIS-database on hazard substance, website: http://www.dguv.de/ifa/gestis/gestis-stoffdatenbank/index-2.jsp

ECHA - European Chemicals Agency, website: https://echa.europa.eu/

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