Jorge Cerra
1d

Only a man of deep humanistic convictions who fights in defense of the truth could resist the pressure from those gigantic and evil corporations whose only goal is financial gain at any cost.

I hope that Trump comes to his aid in a forceful manner and protects him, especially so that he does not suffer the same fate as his equally courageous father.

1dEdited

Interestingly, the exact same scenario with Big Pharma's control of the media and governmental institutions and an endless and highly profitable and dangerous vaccine schedule for young children has unfolded in Europe, specifically in France and other countries.

If you want to know about the existence of a conspiracy, always look at what is happening in other nations. When there is a global agenda, it is not a coincidence but a conspiracy.

You will then know that the problem is not just a few corrupt US politicians, corrupt medical institutions or corrupt surgeon generals but a worldwide agenda.

This worldwide agenda became extremely obvious during the so-called pandemic, with most of the world (except some African nations), which usually cannot agree on anything, or agrees only after lengthly negotiations, getting in lockstep overnight under extremely oppressive, unscientific, destructive and abusive policies of lockdowns, mandatory vaccines and deadly hospital protocols, and without questions. The whole scenario stank of a global conspiracy, but intense fear blinded the masses to such a degree that most couldn't see the obvious, and most still cannot see it today.

In order to understand and expose an agenda clearly, we need to look beyond our national borders, always. We might be surprised at what we find...it helps to speak several languages in order to get direct information that is not widely available, but even without this ability, research, outside of the controlled US media, controlled media platforms and mass used search engines, leads to some gems.

