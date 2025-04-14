Read the Government sign above: “Be your REAL ID self by May 7, 2025”

This is a psy-op priming strategy: you are your ID, then no ID, you don’t exist. If they kill your e-persona with a click, your subconscious ends up convincing your prefrontal cortex that you’d better comply because it’s the end of life!

Airport police (TSA) will require face scanning (presumably, they’ll take the advantage of also scanning your iris and torso shape to reduce entropy/uncertainty).

All they need is security personnel to check if your photo ID matches your face, but no, they want everything digital and automatic portals. It’s part of the essential infrastructure for practical home imprisonment to dissenters:

2035 You'll go nowhere and you'll be happy =(

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be

Easy to guess prophecy: next step, Government will deploy biometric voting ID. Of course, by no-ID requirement, masons stole millions of votes through massive voting fraud but no biometrics are needed, only human control of photo-ID.

Write to Congress to make biometrics illegal! DO NOT COMPLY! If too many people refuse flights, then the industry will go bankrupt and push the government to back off.

On the contrary, if most comply, just as those taking the COVID haccine just to fly on vacations, then it will get worse. From no-flights to not being able to pay for anything with your biometric wallet, when cash gets banned and replaced by government digital money!

This isn’t a conspiracy theory but a fact: mason-controlled Europe is rolling out the digital euro in October 2025. The European Central Bank refused anonymous e-currency and went for full surveillance, where they control every single purchase under the name of every single person, and they have the power to lockdown your money!

Why does TSA allows passports instead of Real-ID? Because they are biometric since 2007, courtesy of George W. Bush! (noticed the chip?). What’s the logic of having to use a passport to travel WITHIN your own country?

The full PLAN exposed:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed

BioID-e-money: the end of freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

IMPORTANT: If you live on an island, leave! You wouldn’t be able to escape even by foot. Like Cuban rafters escaping the Communist dictatorship risking their lives at sea!

Dr. Mike Yeadon explains what I’ve been warning since 2020:

Imagine cash is no longer readily available and/or is no longer legal tender in most (or all) settings. You can only receive payments & make expenditures using money purely in a digital form. It doesn’t matter if it’s a card, an app or a bank transfer.

Imagine further that the currency involved is no longer USD, GBP, EUR etc, but is eUSD, eGBP or eEUR, because the sovereign currencies went through a little difficulty, due to unpayable levels of debt that came to a head & resulted in systemic failures of all banks. During the “rescue” by the central banks of the world, your savings, deposits, investments, pension rights etc were legally seized by the senior creditors of those banks, because that which you thought was your property had previously been used as collateral by those failed institutions in securing loans. See David Rogers Webb’s free pdf book, “The Great Taking”. Private property laws have been changed in EVERY country in the world, so that you’re not the owner of any of “your” assets, merely the “beneficial owner”. The only time the distinction matters is under the circumstances I’ve described.

I think the central banks & the leading countries are engaged right now in setting up the conditions where that circumstance occurs. It’s being planned and actively flown with this end as the objective.

If there’s no cash & only CBDCs, and you’re required to present your digital ID before any transaction, you’ve disappeared & been replaced by a QR code.

The matrix knows who you are, where you are, what you’re intending to buy, what else you’ve bought recently and what kind of citizen you’ve been.

Imagine further that a new global health emergency is declared and you’re offered an intentionally harmful injection that they lie to you and call a “vaccine”.

Imagine finally that compliance with the latest “vaccine mandate” is a condition for continuing validity of your digital ID.

When you try to buy anything, your ID won’t permit the transaction.

If you comply with the injections, eventually you will be injured or killed.

If you refuse, you’ll be excluded from your own life.

Is this what they’re driving towards? If they are, your last chance to head it off is to DECLINE DIGITAL ID. This one. None of the other ones have the properties required to control you. Why take the chance? If you do, you’re relying on the perpetrators never doing what I’ve outlined in my thought experiment. I don’t trust them not to do it & neither should you.

From Interest of Justice substack:

Trump’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces that from May 7, Americans will need a Real ID (Digital ID) to travel by plane and access certain federal facilities.

REAL ID Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs)

What are Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs)?

“Mobile driver’s licenses,” or “mDLs,” are digitized versions of the information on physical driver’s licenses and identification cards, and are stored on mobile electronic devices, such as smartphones.

The REAL ID Act and regulations prohibit Federal agencies, including TSA, from accepting for REAL ID “official purposes” mDLs that are not REAL ID-compliant when REAL ID enforcement begins on May 7, 2025. On October 25, 2024, TSA published amendments to the REAL ID regulations to enable individuals to continue using for official purposes non-compliant mDLs that are issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. States that seek a waiver must submit an application TSA.



From now through May 6, 2025, TSA will continue accepting, for official purposes, non-compliant mDLs issued by certain States without a waiver at participating airports. Visit www.tsa.gov/digital-id for a list of eligible states and participating airports.



Beginning May 7, 2025, however, TSA and participating Federal agencies will accept, for official purposes, only those mDLs that are issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. See “mDLs Approved for Federal Use” below for an updated list of States to whom TSA has granted a waiver.

mDLs Approved for Federal Use

Beginning May 7, 2025, TSA and other Federal agencies may accept for “official purposes” only mDLs issued by States to whom TSA has granted a waiver. TSA will publish a list of such states here when the agency begins issuing waivers.

Not all Federal agencies are accepting mDLs. Before attempting to use an mDL, individuals should contact the agency they intend to visit to ask whether the agency accepts mDLs. To reduce risk of potential disruptions, TSA strongly encourages all mDL holders to carry their physical REAL ID cards in addition to their mDLs.

mDL Waiver Application Information for States

Instructions

Each State requesting a temporary waiver must file with TSA a complete application as set forth in § 37.10 of 6 CFR Part 37. See amendments to the REAL ID regulations to understand the full requirements for applying for a waiver. Applicants must submit their waiver application materials, including supporting documents, to TSA via email to REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov.

If TSA determines that information provided in the application or in other State communications with TSA contains Sensitive Security Information, TSA will advise the State of such determination and instructions on handling and protecting such information in accordance with 49 CFR Part 1520.

The amended regulations become legally effective on November 25, 2024. States should not submit, and TSA will not review, any waiver applications

before that date.

Guidance

To assist States that apply for a waiver for mDLs under § 37.7 of 6 CFR Part 37, TSA has developed Mobile Driver’s License Waiver Application Guidance to provide non-binding recommendations to illustrate how States can meet the requirements in 6 CFR § § 37.10(a) of 6 CFR Part 37. TSA may update this Guidance as necessary to provide additional information or address evolving threats to security, privacy, or data integrity.

Decisions

TSA will provide written notice via email to States within 60-90 calendar days of receiving an application, indicating one of the following decisions:

Approved. If TSA approves an application for an mDL waiver, TSA will issue a certificate of waiver to the State and publish the State’s name in the list of mDLs approved for Federal use above. Insufficient. If TSA determines that an application for an mDL waiver is incomplete or otherwise deficient, TSA will provide the State an explanation of deficiencies, and an opportunity to address any deficiencies and submit an amended application. States must respond via email to the notice within 60 calendar days to respond to the notice, and TSA will reply via email within 30 calendar days. Denied. If TSA denies an application for a mDL waiver, TSA will provide the State specific grounds on which the denial is based and afford the State an opportunity to seek reconsideration. If a State seeks reconsideration, the State must email TSA at REALID-mDLwaiver@ tsa.dhs.gov within 90 calendar days of receiving a notice of denial, explaining what corrective action the State intends to implement to correct any defects cited in the denial or, alternatively, explain why the denial is incorrect

Post-Waiver Reporting Requirements for States and Federal Agencies

States

Modifications to mDL Issuance Processes.

If a State, after it has been granted a certificate of waiver, makes any significant additions, deletions, or modifications to its mDL issuance processes, other than routine systems maintenance and software updates, that differ materially from the information the State provided in its waiver application, the State must provide written notice of such changes to TSA at REALID-mDL@tsa.dhs.gov 60 calendar days before implementing such modifications.

If a State is uncertain whether its particular changes require reporting, the State may contact TSA at REALID-mDL@tsa.dhs.gov.

Cybersecurity Threats. Within 72 hours of the discovery of any reportable cybersecurity incident, as defined in the TSA Cybersecurity Lexicon, that may compromise the integrity of the Certificate Systems, States must report the incident to TSA by emailing REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov.

Federal Agencies

Security Threats. Upon discovery that acceptance of a State's mDL is likely to cause imminent or serious threats to the security, privacy, or

data integrity, the Federal agency’s senior official responsible for REAL ID compliance, or equivalent function,

must report such discovery to TSA by emailing REALID-mDLwaiver@tsa.dhs.gov within 72 hours of such discovery.

Last Updated: 10/25/2024

Deadline: May 7, 2025

Solutions to Prison Planet

Apart from prayer:

a) make our own community money for community markets

b) expel masons out of Government, listed corporations and NGOs

c) create a democracy where power goes from the bottom up, and not vice versa:

How about REAL democracy: townhall republican direct democracy?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

Reducing reach = censorship.

You may speak but inside a fridge!

No Free Speech without Reach.

We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!

http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach

Rethinking $cience

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st

