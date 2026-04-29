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“Majority of Silicon Valley billionaires have some form of apocalypse insurance”

Zuckerberg DOOMSDAY Prepper: built a MASSIVE $100M Underground Bunker

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta CEO): Building “Ko’olau Ranch” in Kauai, Hawaii. The property features a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker with blast-resistant doors and self-sufficient energy/food systems .

https://www.wired.com/story/mark-zuckerberg-inside-hawaii-compound/

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/21/mark-zuckerberg-apocalypse-bunker-hawaii

Bill Gates (Microsoft Co-founder): Gates is widely reported to have underground security complexes and shelters beneath multiple properties. Rumors suggest he has extensive bunkers under his primary residence, “Xanadu 2.0,” in Washington State and his California estates.

https://nypost.com/2024/03/09/us-news/bunker-mentality-how-the-rich-and-famous-prep-for-doomsday/

https://nationalpost.com/life/homes/ultrarich-building-luxury-underground-bunkers

Jeff Bezos (Amazon Founder): Bezos has concentrated his “prepping” in Indian Creek Village, Florida, a man-made island nicknamed the “Billionaire Bunker.” While not a subterranean vault, the entire island is a gated fortress with its own private police force and intense security.

https://www.businessinsider.com/photos-indian-creek-billionaire-bunker-miami-private-island-tour-2022-12

https://fortune.com/2026/02/25/miami-florida-billionaire-bunker-taxes-wealth-tax-mark-zuckerberg-jeff-bezos-real-estate/

Larry Ellison (Oracle Co-founder): Ellison famously bought 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. He has been transforming it into a self-sustaining wellness and agricultural hub, which many see as a high-end “escape” strategy from global instability.

Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn Co-founder): Hoffman has openly stated that at least 50% of Silicon Valley billionaires have some form of “apocalypse insurance,” such as hideaways in New Zealand or fortified US compounds.

https://interestingengineering.com/culture/tech-billionaires-building-doomsday-bunkers

Peter Thiel (Palantir Co-founder): A major advocate for New Zealand as a refuge, Thiel has faced legal hurdles trying to build a large-scale “earth-sheltered” lodge on his property in Wanaka.

Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO): A self-described “prepper” who maintains “structures” and a concrete-reinforced basement stocked with guns, gold, and survival supplies like gas masks .

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/10/10/sam-altmans-manifest-destiny

https://www.businessinsider.com/billionaire-bunker-openai-sam-altman-joked-ai-apocalypse-2023-10

Ilya Sutskever (Former OpenAI Chief Scientist): Reportedly advocated for building a bunker specifically to protect researchers before the release of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) .

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2025/05/karen-hao-empire-of-ai-excerpt/682798/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/openai-co-founder-wanted-a-doomsday-bunker-in-case-agi-caused-the-rapture/

Peter Thiel (Palantir Co-founder): A major proponent of New Zealand as a survival retreat. He attempted to build a massive “earth-sheltered” bunker-style lodge in Wanaka, which was initially rejected by local councils for its environmental impact .

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/aug/18/peter-thiel-refused-consent-for-sprawling-lodge-in-new-zealand-local-council

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/billionaire-boltholes-inside-doomsday-hideouts-170000871.html

Steve Huffman (Reddit CEO): Has publicly discussed prepping for social collapse by stockpiling motorcycles, guns, and ammo. He even underwent laser eye surgery to avoid needing glasses in a post-collapse scenario .

Palmer Luckey (Anduril Founder): Focuses on “defense tech” and owns decommissioned military missile silos which he has converted into secure sites .

https://www.businessinsider.com/ceo-doomsday-prepper-bunkers-shelters-guns-zuckerberg-altman-2025-7

FE: Also Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson, and Google co-founder Larry Page. Many of them have purchased large tracts of land on islands, often with underground facilities.

Financial Industry “Preppers”

The Institute for New Economic Thinking, INET, belongs to illuminati George Soros.

Davos 2015. Robert Johnson (INET president) warned that many hedge fund managers have doomsday plans, including bunkers, assuming social collapse or "anarchic" uprisings triggered by extreme crises.

https://www.ineteconomics.org/perspectives/blog/johnson-elites-eying-the-exits-signals-americas-crisis

Note: obviously, in 2011 INET rejected my paper about finflation proving that compound-interest is a scam, since all the money in the world can’t repay an exponentially growing debt, inflated by long-term compounded interest rates above real economy growth (usury). Learned quickly that it was a Soros front.

Ken Griffin (Citadel Founder & CEO): While primarily known for massive real estate acquisitions, his $1 billion “Star Island” compound in Miami and his vast Florida holdings are designed as high-security, self-sustaining fortresses.

Crispin Odey (Odey Asset Management Founder): The London-based hedge fund manager reportedly built a massive, “Roman-style” stone temple on his Gloucestershire estate that functions as an underground library and bunker.

Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO): While Fink hasn’t confirmed a literal bunker, BlackRock and its leadership are central to “Continuity of Operations” planning for the global financial system, maintaining highly secure, off-site data and operations centers.

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/financial-services/library/financial-services-tomorrow.html

Julian Robertson (Late Tiger Management Founder): One of the first to buy massive tracts of land in New Zealand, creating the blueprint for the “Southern Hemisphere escape” favored by modern Wall Street elites.

Ken Griffin (Citadel Founder & CEO): While primarily known for massive real estate acquisitions, his $1 billion “Star Island” compound in Miami and his vast Florida holdings are designed as high-security, self-sustaining fortresses.

Crispin Odey (Odey Asset Management Founder): The London-based hedge fund manager reportedly built a massive, “Roman-style” stone temple on his Gloucestershire estate that functions as an underground library and bunker.

Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO): While Fink hasn’t confirmed a literal bunker, BlackRock and its leadership are central to “Continuity of Operations” planning for the global financial system, maintaining highly secure, off-site data and operations centers.

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/financial-services/library/financial-services-tomorrow.html

Julian Robertson (Late Tiger Management Founder): One of the first to buy massive tracts of land in New Zealand, creating the blueprint for the “Southern Hemisphere escape” favored by modern Wall Street elites.

Bunker-on-a-truck: they are so in demand, that they are mass produced!

Also luxury bunkers:

https://www.buzzfeed.com/kristinharris/which-luxury-doomsday-bunker-should-you-move-to

Other solutions

New Zealand “Lifeboats”: Many financial elites view New Zealand as the ultimate “safe harbor” due to its remote location and self-sufficiency. Same as

Patagonia:

Douglas and Kristine Tompkins: The founders of The North Face and Esprit bought over 2 million acres of wilderness. Following Douglas’s death in 2015, Kristine donated much of this land to the Chilean government to create several national parks.

Luciano Benetton: 2.2 million acres, one of the largest private landowners in Argentina.

Joe *Lewis: British billionaire financier and owner of Tottenham Hotspur owns massive estates.

Ted Turner: The founder of CNN owns over 100,000 acres.

Gated communities

Another way of dealing with security are gated communities for the super rich, like Indian Creek, Florida, an artificial island home of:

Jeff Bezos (born 1964), Amazon founder

Carl *Icahn (born 1936), billionaire investor

Eddie *Lampert (born 1962), hedge fund billionaire and Sears CEO

George Smathers (1913–2007), U.S. senator

Ivanka Trump (born 1981), daughter of Donald Trump

Jared *Kushner (born 1981), son-in-law of Donald Trump

Firms like Blackwater-successor Constellis are frequently used by top-tier executives to secure private estates.

What do members of Satanic Secret Societies (SSS) know that you don’t?

They know that NOTHING changed since COVID, except that everything gets better for them and worse for us!

They still avoid taxes in their tax havens.

Their rigged economic system, which skims the cream out of us, the “happy” slaves, is fast advancing towards their digi-tatorship dream.

They don’t have psychic pre-cognition, high IQ or superpowers for predicting the future.

Their fore-knowledge is just insider intel, deriving from executing their own secret plans:

Zuckerberg nutcase-study

Marc Zuckerberg named Bill Gates as his mentor: has he been mented or demented by Bill?

In Jul 2020, Zuckerberg told his staff not to get the COVID unsafe shots , despite censoring Facebook about that and later forcing employees to get that injectable poison:

Zuckerberg: “I share some caution on this, because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA to directly encode in a person’s DNA and RNA basically the ability to produce those antibodies, and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream .”

How would he know so early (Jul 2020) what was proven much later: they modified DNA and that’s why those most haccinated are still producing spike protein, a slo-mo silent killer ! Also their descendants ? !!!

The ultimate hypocricy: Meta (Facebook/Instagram) aggressively pushed pro-vaccine messaging and suppressed content questioning efficacy, safety, transmission, or side effects.

Zuckerberg waited 4 years (2024) to admit that the Biden administration pressured Meta “super hard” to censor even true information about potential vaccine side effects, as if he didn’t know that he was responsible for all those killed, maimed and infertilized by the haccines.

He could have saved them by speaking out in 2020. He’s hasn’t got the slightest interest in helping with medical bills, at least, with the taxpayer’s money he got from the Government to push the narrative and squash dissent.

His new PR image is just like whitewashing a rotten tomb:

His lie was obvious: Meta censored in all the countries of the world, not just the USA under Biden. Another lie: Biden couldn’t have pressured anyone, due to his dementia. Zuckerberg doesn’t mention the real culprits. He’s not interested in justice: no one is in jail. His “confession”was carefully designed to be inconsequential: it doesn’t help anybody and doesn’t prevent the next PLANdemic.

During the COVID-19 PLANdemic, agencies like HHS spent over $ 800 million on “public health” campaigns on social media like Facebook and Instagram. Even more:

Federal Advertising Expenditure:

The numbers are much higher using

https://www.usaspending.gov/search

Zuckerberg never returned that money earned by propelling lethal lies and censoring life-saving scientific and medical information, instead he used $400 million to pay bribes to steal the 2020 election from Trump voters.

Despite that, Trump invited Zuck to his assumption, and gave him access to billions of tax-paid money:

Anduril Industries Partnership: In May 2025, Meta announced a major partnership with Anduril Industries to develop EagleEye, a high-tech helmet for soldiers, using Meta’s AI and XR (augmented reality) software combined with Anduril’s “Lattice” operating system, providing real-time battlefield intelligence, including drone detection and enhanced sensory perception for warfighters.

Scale AI & Superintelligence: In June 2025, Meta made a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, a key DoD contractor. Scale’s founder Alexandr Wang joined Meta’s Superintelligence Labs to lead AI efforts that align with national security missions.

Llama for Defense: Meta officially authorized the use of Llama by U.S. government agencies and defense contractors (like Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir ) in late 2024. Meta has argued that making its “open source” models available to the U.S. military is a “patriotic” necessity.

The above DoW revenue stream is in the billions for AI/XR.

Also, the U.S. federal government pays $500 million per year for cloud, advertising and data tools (not AI).

DoD Advisory Role: to develop the AI digi-tatorship framework , Mark Zuckerberg was appointed by Trump to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) in 2026, a Freemason den, including co-chariman David *Sacks, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Google’s Sergey Brin, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Michael Dell, Marc Andreessen, etc., leaving out Zuck’s “competitors” like Elon Musk.

Pentagon Recruitment: Meta has intensified its hiring of former Pentagon officials and national security experts to lead its outreach to the executive branch and secure more profitable government contracts.

Private Utilities: Trump authorized Meta to act as its own private utility , allowing for the fast-tracked construction of “Manhattan-sized” AI data centers powered by dedicated on-site power plants.

Space-Based Energy: with Government approval, Meta recently signed an agreement with Overview Energy to source one gigawatt of power from a space-based solar system by the end of the decade to fuel its AI ambitions.

While companies like OpenAI and Google have recently won direct prime contracts (such as the CDAO’s $200 million awards for each), Meta’s strategy focuses on being the foundational layer (via Llama) and hardware provider (via XR) for the entire defense ecosystem.

All that was a result of clever Freemasonic conspiration inside Trump’s inner circles and strategic bootlicking PR:

Dec 2024. $1 million donation to Trump ’s 2025 inaugural fund.

Early 2025. Meta paid $25 million to Trump to settle a lawsuit about his 2021 account suspension (to quench the uproar, the money went to a Trump library and 3 million legal fees, possibly ending some in Trump’s pockets).

In 2025, Meta was the top spender in the tech industry: $26 million into lobbying

Conveniently aligning with Trump, Zuckerberg eliminated part of D.E.I. (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) teams and moved content moderation staff from California to more conservative hubs like Texas (without changing the end-result, censorship).

Meta officially ended its third-party fact-checking program, replacing it with a stealth-censorship “Community Notes” model similar to X, a move Trump publicly praised as Meta having “come a long way”.

Meta is listed, among donors like Amazon and Apple, toward the $400 million White House “ Trump Golden Ballroom” project.

Zuckerberg praised the administration publicly, pledged large U.S. investments (e.g., $600 billion in infrastructure /AI data centers by 2028, though this is Meta spending its own money, it’s obvious that it will be recovered with profits from even more juicy Government contracts.

2026. Meta appointed Dina Powell McCormick, a former Trump deputy national security adviser, as President and Vice Chairman.

Why have we failed so far?

The freedom movement has failed in the diagnostic. Most point at the symptoms but never tackle the root disease.

Even if they know that their lives are at stake, the few who are fully awakened, are not working hard enough to form strong local communities with the easy 9 steps.

Those half-asleep don’t want to wake-up! Why wake up from a nice dream when reality is a nightmare?

Example: for posting the truth about the false-flag Iran war, this substack lost 50 subscribers.

This reminds of George P. Elliott (fellow of Freemason Ford and Guggenheim foundations):

“The truth is so crazy that if you tell it to people, they will think you are crazy." ( The Hudson Review, Vol 20, 1967, not in the alleged The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion)

Better re-written?:

We’ll drive them so crazy, that when you tell the crazy truth, they’ll think you are crazy.

Are the half-awakened too scared to acknowledge that they are on the brink of losing their dreams and everything they worked for?

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled”

Allegedly by Mark Twain (initiated in Freemasonry at Polar Star Lodge No. 79 in St. Louis, Missouri, 1861)

Manufactured division

Are the half-awakened too proud to recognize that they fully believed false narratives, even voting and going to war for the sole benefit of our slave-owners.

There’s third reason: self-perceived and artifcially-divided identity groups. Instead of unity and complementarity in diversity, the SSS weaponize the differences:

Transectionality = “divide and conquer” to the max

Too many are fanatics claiming that they belong to one group being victimized and hating/fighting other groups: right v. left, one race v. the others, one religion v. the others, one area v. the others, etc.

Artificially divided, they don’t realize that all are being played against each other for the gain of the game, a rigged game where “the (Freemason) house always wins”, as long as people don’t revolt too much against the mental cage they built for us.

What are the criseSSS that they are manufacturing?

They manufacture global problems to justify their global government:

Global financial meltdown Global blackout caused by a computer worm Global war Global agrifall and famine Global successive PLANdemics orchestrated by the WHO and its subsidiary, PAHO (where the US still follows orders) Global apparition of the blue-beamed alien Satanic “messiah”

Some are orchestrated to overlap.

No one really knows when, but they plan it before 2030.

18 Jan 2027 ?

The GENIUS Act

18 Jul 2025. Trump signed the federal law Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, the first regulatory framework for payment stablecoins .

Scheduled to take full effect on January 18, 2027 (or earlier if final regulations are completed).

A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value (reduced price fluctuation) by pegging its price to a reserve asset (collateral), like commodities like gold or, most commonly, fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar (backed 1:1 by currencies like USD, e.g., USDT and USDC, which account for 90% of the $350 billion market) or crypto-backed (over-collateralized by other cryptocurrencies to account for volatility, e.g., DAI).

Digital Currency Risks

Systemic Risk: Experts warn that while the act aims to reassure investors, it may protect issuer profits without adequately reducing risks for buyers.

Destructive Failures: Critics argue the act could lead to larger, more destructive stablecoin failures that spill over into the non-crypto economy .

Devaluation Fears: There is ongoing concern that transitioning to a digital dollar system could be used to quietly devalue massive U.S. national debt.

Stablecoin Runs: Financial heavyweights warn of “digital bank runs” where a loss of trust in a stablecoin issuer triggers a broader bond market meltdown.

National Security: The growth of dollar-pegged stablecoins outside U.S. oversight is viewed by some as a direct threat to the efficacy of international sanctions.

Above all, stablecoins are just one more tool which destroys the value of the dollar, because it creates secondary markets with a multiplier effect (different to the fractional reserve banking multiplier of money).

For example, USDT (Tether) is not backed physical dollar bills but by U.S. Treasury Bills and other cash “equivalents”. As of early 2026, direct and indirect holdings of U.S. Treasuries account for approximately 75% of Tether’s total reserves (186 billion).

Such stablecoins increase the systemic risk. If the US Government defaults the T-bills: USDT is worth zero, thus proving that it’s another house of cards on top of the prior ones, in this finflationary vitrual financial world that SSS built, starting at Breton Woods.

Cryptos are worth nothing compared to the exponential mammoth of the global financial markets, yet it only requires on little piece of domino, to bring down all the linked financial vehicles withing an exponential run encouraged by dominant media, the manufactured collapse to install a global digital currency system.

Before, one piece of paper covered another piece of paper, not even suitable as toilet paper.

Now on top, one bit is collateral for a byte, in turn for a kilobyte, Mb, Gb, Tb …

All digital, not even toilet paper.

Freemasonry loves the symbol of the phoenix out of the ashes.

Guess who stacked the logs, tied the phoenix and lit the matches?

What do you thing would be the best term to describe that?

A. The Meltdown

B. Big Squash

C. Big Crunch

D. Big Crash

E. Big Crumble

We are on the brink of Nero burning Rome.

Summary from Gemini (remarks in bold italics):

What GENIUS Regulates

Permitted Issuers: It restricts issuance to “Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuers” (PPSIs), which include: Bank Subsidiaries: Approved subsidiaries of insured banks or credit unions. Federal Nonbanks: Nonbank entities approved and licensed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) . State Qualified Issuers: State-chartered entities approved by state regulators, provided their state regime is “substantially similar” to federal standards

Asset Exclusion: It explicitly carves out compliant stablecoins from being classified as securities (despite backed by Government securities) or commodities (despite backed by commodities like gold), moving them under the jurisdiction of banking regulators rather than the SEC or CFTC.

How It Regulates (Core Requirements)

The act imposes “bank-like” standards with the excuse to ensure the stability and safety of the digital dollar ecosystem.

100% Reserve Backing: Every stablecoin must be backed at least 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, such as U.S. currency, short-term Treasury bills (93 days or less), or Federal Reserve notes.

Transparency & Audits: Issuers must publish monthly disclosures of their reserve composition on their websites. These must be examined by a registered public accounting firm, with the CEO and CFO certifying their accuracy.

Redemption Rights: Customers are granted a legal, enforceable right to redeem stablecoins for fiat currency (U.S. dollars) in a timely manner. Proposed rules aim for redemption within two business days .

No Yield or Interest: To prevent stablecoins from competing directly with traditional bank deposits, issuers are prohibited from paying interest or yield to stablecoin holders. Government hates competition!

Anti-Money Laundering (AML): Issuers are classified as “financial institutions” under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) , requiring strict KYC (Know Your Customer) and sanctions compliance programs. They don’t want others to launder.

Bankruptcy Protection: In the event of an issuer’s insolvency, stablecoin holders are given super-priority status, meaning their claims are paid out before other creditors.

Key Deadlines

July 18, 2026: Deadline for federal regulators (Fed, Treasury, OCC, FDIC) to issue final implementing regulations.

January 18, 2027: The Act’s official effective date. After this, it will be unlawful to issue payment stablecoins in the U.S. without being a permitted issuer.

July 18, 2028: Digital asset service providers (like exchanges) are prohibited from offering non-compliant stablecoins to U.S. persons.

The GENIUS Act claims to cement the U.S. dollar’s role as the global reserve currency by ensuring digital versions are safe, regulated, and … fully “backed” by U.S. debt.

Conclusion

Any freeman is a menace to a slave society which could realize that they are slaves and rebel.

Unless you are part of the problem, you will not be allowed to survive on your own.

Lone preppers will be hunted down.

The only way to survive is strong free-communities joining together and taking over politics.

Local beats Global.

Localists beat globalists.

Call to action

Sep 10

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

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This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

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Are you prepping?

They are manufacturing a the huge infrastructure and financial crisis !

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How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

26 November 2023

This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.

19 December 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities.

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

Call to action

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Waking others up SAVES lives or livelihoods.

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Turtles, all the way down!

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over !

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Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.