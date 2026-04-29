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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3d

There are many levels of bunkers. Most of them are death traps:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-you-have-a-getaway-plan

The deep underground facilities, reserved for the Morlocks, can provide more than 5 years of survival, which incidentally matches the average lifespan of the convid-injected.

The bunkers are most likely only for the enablers and the enforcers, who can be discarded or replaced. The "elite" are living on their self-sustaining islands.

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
3d

Useless

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