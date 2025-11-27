19 Nov 2025. The CDC website changed “Vaccines do not cause autism” to:

“The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

“Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.”

Here’s the important stuff ignored by most: for the first time, the CDC cited all those buried studies concluding a high correlation between vaccines and Autism.

————

2006:“50% of surveyed parents of autistic children believe vaccines played a role in their child’s autism …”

Harrington, J. W., Rosen, L., Garnecho, A., & Patrick, P. A. (2006). Parental perceptions and use of complementary and alternative medicine practices for children with autistic spectrum disorders in private practice. Journal of developmental and behavioral pediatrics : JDBP, 27(2 Suppl), S156–S161. https://doi.org/10.1097/00004703-200604002-00014

————

2010: “3x risk of parental report of autism among newborns receiving a HepB vaccine in the first month of life compared to those who did not receive this vaccine or did so after the first month.”

Gallagher, C. M., & Goodman, M. S. (2010). Hepatitis B Vaccination of Male Neonates and Autism Diagnosis, NHIS 1997–2002. Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Part A, 73(24), 1665–1677. https://doi.org/10.1080/15287394.2010.519317

————

2014: Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines had the highest statistical correlation with the rise in autism prevalence among numerous suspected environmental causes (75-80% of the tracked increase in autism since 1988 is due to an actual increase in the disorder rather than to changing diagnostic criteria)

Aluminum in vaccines and Autism: 83% correlation

Note: lagged 1 year because 18 month-olds born, e.g., in 1994 will likely follow the 1995 schedule.

Correlations:

89% - Vax doses

83% - Aluminum

75% - Glyphosate (up to 92%)

68% - Mercury in High Fructose Corn Syrup

Nevison C. D. (2014). A comparison of temporal trends in United States autism prevalence to trends in suspected environmental factors. Environmental health : a global access science source, 13, 73. https://doi.org/10.1186/1476-069X-13-73

————

2023: “positive association between vaccine-related aluminum exposure and persistent asthma”

Daley, M. F., Reifler, L. M., Glanz, J. M., Hambidge, S. J., Getahun, D., Irving, S. A., Nordin, J. D., McClure, D. L., Klein, N. P., Jackson, M. L., Kamidani, S., Duffy, J., & DeStefano, F. (2023). Association Between Aluminum Exposure From Vaccines Before Age 24 Months and Persistent Asthma at Age 24 to 59 Months. Academic pediatrics, 23(1), 37–46. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.acap.2022.08.006

Who’s Cassidy

Because of Senator Cassidy, the CDC kept the title: “Vaccines do not cause Autism*”: “The header “Vaccines do not cause autism” has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website.”

30 Jan 2025. Bill Cassidy MD, Republican from Louisiana, the committee chairman, didn’t give Kennedy a break, always attacking him on vaccines, demanding him to refute the Cochrane review concocted meta-analysis stating that vaccines did not cause autism, and prophesizing the masonic plans: if you are elected and an unvaxxed ends dead, they are going to blame it on you and Trump.

Why would he do that? There’s no such thing as a RINO, but a freemason (Omicron Delta Kappa):

“A Democrat until switching in 2006, he supported Michael Dukakis for president in 1988, donated to Senator Paul Tsongas’s 1992 presidential campaign, and to Louisiana Democrats Governor Kathleen Blanco in 2003 and 2004 and Senator Mary Landrieu in 2002.

In 2021, he was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump of the J6 alleged “incitement of insurrection”. As a result, the Republican Party of Louisiana censured him. In 2023, after Trump was falsely indicted for mishandling classified documents, Cassidy called for Trump to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. After Trump secured the Republican nomination, Cassidy declined to endorse him in the general election.

Cassidy set up the nonprofit Health Centers in Schools to vaccinate children in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System against hepatitis B and flu.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Cassidy

In sum, Cassidy is just another mason VaxiNazi.

Conclusion

This adds to the long list of accomplishments from RFK2, but he is still missing at least 50 urgent life-death measures:

Sep 10

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

Read full story

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

Read full story

Are you prepping?

They are manufacturing a the huge infrastructure and financial crisis !

20 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

15 Jan

What Has Happened To Mark Zuckerberg?

Read full story

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

26 November 2023

This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.

19 December 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities.

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

Call to action

1. Please share in social networks!

10 shares = waking up more people + especial gratitude:

Waking others up SAVES lives or livelihoods.

For example, send them free ebooks:

Turtles, all the way down!

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over !

Share

2. Please subscribe

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subs:

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

1 dollar makes a difference !

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Tip Jar

4. Please consider “ buy me a coffee ”:

5. Please reconsider a paid subscription:

6. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

7. Pray

Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.