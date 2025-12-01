Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A T's avatar
A T
4d

Devastating but true!

"For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a SOUND MIND!" 2 Timothy 1:7

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
4d

National insurance rates are going up because they can't drive anymore. Accidents are way up.

I have them coming at me head on in my lane every day. It's becoming normal trying to dodge them on the motorcycle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture