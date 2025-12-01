Short compilation of studies (each includes dozens of references) proving that COVID vaccination ruined mental health, causing severe psychiatric issues:

Mental health ruined by COVID shots

Thorp, MD, J. A., Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C, C., Cosgrove, CCRA, K., Hatfill, MD M Med, S., Breggin, MD, P., Pinsky, MD, D., & McCullough, MD, MPH, P. A. (2025). Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions. International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, 10(06), 241–248. https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol10-i06/2090

Lazareva M, Renemane L et al. New-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review. 2024. Front. Psychiatry, 11 April 2024 Sec. Public Mental Health Volume 15 - 2024 https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1360338

Kim, H.J., Kim, MH., Choi, M.G. et al. Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea. Mol Psychiatry 29, 3635–3643 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-024-02627-0

Roh, J. H., Jung, I., Suh, Y., & Kim, M. H. (2024). A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer’s disease. QJM : monthly journal of the Association of Physicians, 117(10), 709–716. https://doi.org/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103

Salmaggi, A., Bortolan, F., Ercolanoni, M., Vrabie, P. S., Cideni, F., Leoni, O., & Boneschi, F. M. (2025). Impact of COVID-19 disease and COVID-19 vaccinations on hospital admissions for neurological diseases in the Lombardia over-12 population. Data from a self-controlled case series analysis. Neurological sciences : official journal of the Italian Neurological Society and of the Italian Society of Clinical Neurophysiology, 46(1), 25–32. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10072-024-07870-5

Hosseini, R., Askari, N. A review of neurological side effects of COVID-19 vaccination. Eur J Med Res 28, 102 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40001-023-00992-0

Krumholz, H. M., Wu, Y., Sawano, M., Shah, R., Zhou, T., Arun, A. S., Khosla, P., Kaleem, S., Vashist, A., Bhattacharjee, B., Ding, Q., Lu, Y., Caraballo, C., Warner, F., Huang, C., Herrin, J., Putrino, D., Hertz, D., Dressen, B., & Iwasaki, A. (2023). Post-Vaccination Syndrome: A Descriptive Analysis of Reported Symptoms and Patient Experiences After Covid-19 Immunization. medRxiv : the preprint server for health sciences, 2023.11.09.23298266. https://doi.org/10.1101/2023.11.09.23298266

Renemane, L., Vrublevska, J., & Cera, I. (2022). First Episode Psychosis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: a Case Report. Psychiatria Danubina, 34(Suppl 8), 56–59. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36170703/

Over 100,000 reports of psychiatric disorders after COVID vaccination

COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Psychosis – 13 Cases of Post-Vaccine Psychosis, Mania & Suicide Attempts That Will Shock You

Pathways

Bhattacharjee B, Lu P et al. Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination. MedRxiv preprint doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379

Rong, Z., Mai, H., Ebert, G., Kapoor, S., Puelles, V. G., Czogalla, J., Hu, S., Su, J., Prtvar, D., Singh, I., Schädler, J., Delbridge, C., Steinke, H., Frenzel, H., Schmidt, K., Braun, C., Bruch, G., Ruf, V., Ali, M., Sühs, K. W., … Ertürk, A. (2024). Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19. Cell host & microbe, 32(12), 2112–2130.e10. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2024.11.007

Mikami, S., Ishii, M., Yano, T., Hirayama, I., Hayashi, Y., Shiomi, T., Tominaga, Y., & Ishida, T. (2024). Multifocal meningoencephalitis after vaccination against COVID-19. Pathology international, 74(12), 697–703. https://doi.org/10.1111/pin.13491

Alphonso H, DeMoss D, Hurd C, et al. Vaccine-induced psychosis as an etiology to consider in the age of COVID-19. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord. 2022;24(6):22cr03324. https://doi.org/10.4088/PCC.22cr03324

A cure?

Under medical supervision:

Measure spike protein in blood (for example at labcorp) Check if you improve after a week or so: https://imahealth.org/protocol/i-recover-long-covid-treatment/ (long COVID is in fact spike-vax COVID, mostly) Or try (not both simultaneously): https://imahealth.org/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/ Check if your spike in blood has gone down Find Telegram groups for the vaccine injured and ask for alternative treatments which worked.

More on “side” effects

Someone commented: “You were nuts to take the shot in the first place.”

maybe without knowing it was a DoD psychological warfare, a terrorist media campaign united with the pressure to lose your job in case you refused the corporate/government mandate:

Others, weren’t street-smart enough to avoid being duped:

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

