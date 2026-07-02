Think Tanks for 1 World Government

In 1919 the Paris Peace Conference was managed by Freemasons (including the un-payable reparations imposed on Germany, which fueled Hitler and WW2).

In 1920 freemasons founded Chatham House (Royal Institute of International Affairs): key founding figures included Lionel Curtis, Philip Kerr (Lord Lothian), and Lord Robert Cecil, drawing on the masonic “Round Table” movement and British delegates from the 1919 Paris Peace Conference.

In 1921, freemasons founded the Council on Foreign Relations, a copy of Chatam House. After leaving his post as ambassador to Britain, Freemason John W. Davis, a member of the American Bar Association, Phi Beta Kappa, and Phi Kappa Psi, established the CFR and became its founding president.1 Initial CFR members included:

The 1918 New York dining club called the Council on Foreign Relations, led by corporate lawyer Elihu Root, whose brother was a top Freemason 2 and served as Secretary of State under Freemason US President Theodore Roosevelt 3 . The club was attended by 108 freemasonic “high-ranking officers of banking, manufacturing, trading and finance companies, together with many lawyers.”

The freemasonic “The Inquiry” group of about 150 scholars, like Edward M. House (Alpha Delta Phi) and Walter *Lippmann, that advised Freemason US President Woodrow Wilson4 at Paris.

Its motto is “ubique”, everywhere: freemasons try to create similar organizations in every single country of the world 5, with direct ties to Governments (especially, National Intelligence and the Military). The few that are state-affiliated are infiltrated and controlled by Freemasons.

North America

United States: Council on Foreign Relations (CFR); Atlantic Council (transatlantic/global remit)

Canada: Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI); Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI).

Mexico: Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI).

Latin America & Caribbean

Argentina: Consejo Argentino para las Relaciones Internacionales (CARI).

Brazil: Centro Brasileiro de Relações Internacionais (CEBRI).

Chile: Consejo Chileno para las Relaciones Internacionales (CCRI).

Colombia: Consejo Colombiano de Relaciones Internacionales (CORI).

Peru: Centro Peruano de Estudios Internacionales (CEPEI) and the Instituto de Estudios Internacionales (IDEI).

Uruguay: Consejo Uruguayo para las Relaciones Internacionales (CURI).

Venezuela: Academia de Ciencias Políticas y Sociales (ACIENPOL).

Cuba: Centro de Investigaciones de Política Internacional (CIPI).

Ecuador: Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales (IAEN).

Bolivia: Centro de Estudios para el Desarrollo Laboral y Agrario (CEDLA).

Paraguay: Centro de Análisis y Difusión de la Economía Paraguaya (CADEP).

Costa Rica: Centro Latinoamericano para las Relaciones con Europa (CELARE).

Panama: Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE).

Guatemala: Asociación de Investigación y Estudios Sociales (ASIES).

Dominican Republic: Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (FUNGLODE).

Regional: Coordinadora Regional de Investigaciones Económicas y Sociales (CRIES).

Europe (Non-EU & Russia)

Russia: Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

United Kingdom: Chatham House; International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Switzerland: Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP).

Norway: Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI).

Sweden: Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI).

Finland: Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA).

Denmark: Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS).

Iceland: Institute of International Affairs, University of Iceland.

Austria: Austrian Institute for International Affairs (oiip).

Ireland: Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).

Ukraine: Ukrainian Prism Foreign Policy Council and the Razumkov Centre.

Serbia: Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP).

European Union & Regional

Germany: German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP); German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

France: French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

Italy: Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI).

Spain: Elcano Royal Institute.

Netherlands: Clingendael.

Poland: Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM).

Belgium: Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS).

Portugal: Portuguese Institute of International Relations (IPRI-NOVA).

Czech Republic: Institute of International Relations Prague (IIR).

Hungary: Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (IFAT/KKI).

Greece: Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

Romania: New Strategy Center.

Regional: European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); Munich Security Conference (MSC); World Economic Forum (WEF).

Central Asia

Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS).

Uzbekistan: Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS).

Mongolia: Institute for Strategic Studies (ISS Mongolia).

Asia-Pacific

Japan: Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA).

India: Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

China: China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) and the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS).

Taiwan: Prospect Foundation.

South Korea: East Asia Institute (EAI); Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP).

Australia: Lowy Institute; Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA).

New Zealand: New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA).

Singapore: S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).

Indonesia: Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS Indonesia).

Pakistan: Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Thailand: Institute of Security and International Studies (ISIS Thailand).

Vietnam: Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV).

Philippines: Center for International Relations and Strategic Studies (CIRSS).

Malaysia: Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS Malaysia).

Bangladesh: Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

Sri Lanka: Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute (LKI).

Nepal: Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA Nepal).

Myanmar: Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies (MISIS).

Cambodia: Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace (CICP).

Papua New Guinea: National Research Institute (NRI).

Middle East

Turkey: Global Relations Forum (GIF).

Saudi Arabia: Gulf Research Center (GRC).

Israel: Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

United Arab Emirates: Emirates Policy Center (EPC); Trend Research & Advisory.

Jordan: Arab Thought Forum.

Iran: Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS).

Qatar: Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS).

Lebanon: Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (AUB).

Iraq: Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies.

Kuwait: Gulf Studies Center.

Oman: Oman Center for Strategic Studies.

Bahrain: Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (DERASAT).

Yemen: Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies.

Syria: Syrian Center for Political and Strategic Studies.

Palestine: Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR).

Africa

South Africa: South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

Nigeria: Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

Egypt: Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA).

Morocco: Policy Center for the New South (PCNS).

Algeria: Centre Africain d’Études et de Recherche sur le Terrorisme (CAERT).

Tunisia: Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies (ITES).

Ghana: Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD).

Côte d’Ivoire: Centre Ivoirien de Recherches Économiques et Sociales (CIRES).

Senegal: Consortium pour la Recherche Économique et Sociale (CRES).

Kenya: Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA).

Ethiopia: Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS), Addis Ababa University.

Tanzania: Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF).

Uganda: Uganda Institute of Peace and Development Studies.

Rwanda: Institute of Research and Dialogue for Peace (IRDP).

Cameroon: International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC).

Zambia: Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR).

Zimbabwe: Sapes Trust.

Namibia: Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR Namibia).

Botswana: Botswana Institute for Development Policy Analysis (BIDPA).

Global / Cross-Regional

International Crisis Group (ICG).

Just as in Rotary or Lions clubs, not all members are freemasons, just useful fools working for their goals.

A “global deep state” is a contradiction in terms. There can’t be a deep state for each State/country without assuming a supra-national entity coordinating all the national deep States, thus proving that it’s not a deep state but a secret international network behind all States.

CFR-like institutions together with global NGOs and the UN-linked organizations, are the bones of an un-elected global government in the shadows. The flesh is formed by the Satanic Secret Societies (including Freemasons).

CFR US Presidents

Herbert Hoover (1929–1933)

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953–1961)

Richard Nixon (1969–1974)

Gerald Ford (1974–1977)

Jimmy Carter (1977–1981)

Ronald Reagan (1981–1989)

George H. W. Bush (1989–1993)

Bill Clinton (1993–2001)

George W. Bush (2001–2009)

Only 2 presidents seem not to be tied to Freemasonry or to the CFR (one was assassinated):

Calvin Coolidge (1923–1929): only a cousin involved with Foreign Affairs

John F. Kennedy (1961–1963): though 51% of his foreign-policy staff and some advisors were CFR. In the Cuban misile crisis, key CFR advisors (Secretary of State Dean Rusk, National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy, and other hawkish voices in the ExComm, the Executive Committee of the National Security Council)) were central to deliberations and leaned toward hardline options, which could have ended the world.

VPs tied to the CFR

Lyndon B. Johnson (1961–1963 under John F. Kennedy)

Hubert Humphrey (1965–1969 under Lyndon B. Johnson)

Nelson Rockefeller (VP 1974–1977 under Ford)

Walter Mondale (VP 1977–1981 under Carter, membar)

George H. W. Bush (VP 1981–1989 under Reagan; later President)

Al Gore (VP 1993–2001 under Clinton, member)

Dick Cheney (VP 2001–2009 under G.W. Bush, ties through staff like Scooter Libby)

Joe Biden (VP 2009–2017 under Obama; later President)

Kamala Harris (VP 2021–2025 under Biden, ties via administration staffing)

Ties reflect the revolving door between government, diplomacy, and foreign policy “think tanks” (meaning foreign control, since Freemasonry is a foreign-run entity).

Secretaries of State

CFR claims that 37 Secretaries of State have been associated with it over its history6, for example, post WW2:

John Foster Dulles (1953–1959, Eisenhower) — Key CFR; brother Allen Dulles also deeply involved.

Dean Rusk (1961–1969, Kennedy/Johnson).

Henry Kissinger (1973–1977, Nixon/Ford) — CFR board director.

Cyrus Vance (1977–1980, Carter)

Edmund Muskie (1980–1981, Carter)

Alexander Haig (1981–1982, Reagan)

George Shultz (1982–1989, Reagan)

James Baker (1989–1992, G.H.W. Bush)

Warren Christopher (1993–1997, Clinton)

Madeleine Albright (1997–2001, Clinton) — CFR board.

Colin Powell (2001–2005, G.W. Bush)

Condoleezza Rice (2005–2009, G.W. Bush) — CFR and Aspen Strategy Group involvement.

Hillary Clinton (2009–2013, Obama)

John Kerry (2013–2017, Obama)

Rex Tillerson (2017–2018, Trump)

Mike Pompeo (2018–2021, Trump)

Antony Blinken (2021–2025, Biden)

Marco Rubio (2025-): speaking at CFR events and appearing in CFR publications, aligns with CFR foreign policy on China, Venezuela, and great-power competition.

All Secretaries of State (and other top foreign policy officials) have participated in CFR meetings, study groups, or events even if not lifelong members.

Common Top Positions for CFR-Affiliated Officials

Source.7

Other typical CFR officials:

Under Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries in State, Defense, and Treasury (especially for Political-Military Affairs, International Organizations, or Economic Affairs).

Special Envoys and Presidential Advisors on major issues (e.g., Middle East, arms control, China).

Key White House Staff roles in the National Security Council (NSC).

Are all administrations ran by CFR masons? From Truman to Biden, a large percentage of top foreign policy, intelligence and national security positions were filled by CFR members (40–60% in key clusters), while much less in purely domestic roles. Trump has relied less on traditional CFR/establishment networks, favoring outsiders or different ideological networks.

Obama (2009-2017)

Despite not being a CFR member, mason Obama regularly visited or spoke at CFR headquarters and was ordered by his master mason to pack his two administrations with CFR masonic agents:

Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Officials

Hillary Clinton – Secretary of State

John Kerry – Secretary of State

Timothy Geithner – Secretary of the Treasury

Jack *Lew – Secretary of the Treasury / Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

Chuck Hagel – Secretary of Defense (also served as a CFR board member)

Ashton Carter – Secretary of Defense

Robert Gates – Secretary of Defense (carried over from the Bush administration)

Sylvia Mathews Burwell – Secretary of Health and Human Services (later a CFR board member)

Janet Napolitano – Secretary of Homeland Security

Jeh Johnson – Secretary of Homeland Security

Penny *Pritzker – Secretary of Commerce

Michael Froman – U.S. Trade Representative (later became the President of the CFR)

Susan Rice – Ambassador to the United Nations / National Security Advisor

National Security, Intelligence, and Defense

General James L. Jones – National Security Advisor

Tom Donilon – National Security Advisor (later a CFR board member)

Leon Panetta – CIA Director / Secretary of Defense

John Brennan – CIA Director

James Clapper – Director of National Intelligence

Admiral Dennis Blair – Director of National Intelligence

General David Petraeus – CIA Director / Commander of US Forces Afghanistan

Michèle Flournoy – Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

Antony *Blinken – Deputy National Security Advisor / Deputy Secretary of State

Economic Policy and Treasury

Lawrence * Summers – Director of the National Economic Council

Peter *Orszag – Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

Paul *Volcker – Chair of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board

Jeffrey *Goldstein – Under Secretary for Domestic Finance

Lael Brainard – Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs

Neal S. Wolin – Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

Jason Furman – Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

State Department, Envoys, and Ambassadors

William Joseph Burns – Deputy Secretary of State

James Steinberg – Deputy Secretary of State

Richard Holbrooke – Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan

George J. Mitchell – Special Envoy for Middle East Peace

Samantha Power – Ambassador to the United Nations

Thomas E. Donilon – Special Envoy

Christopher R. Hill – Ambassador to Iraq

Ivo Daalder – Ambassador to NATO

Michael McFaul – Ambassador to Russia

White House Staff and Advisers

Gregory B. Craig – White House Counsel

Bruce Reed – Chief of Staff to the Vice President

Valerie Jarrett – Senior Advisor to the President (CFR corporate/speaker ties)

Donald Trump (2017–2021)

Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Officials

Elaine Chao – Secretary of Transportation

Robert Lighthizer – U.S. Trade Representative

Alexander Acosta – Secretary of Labor

National Security and Intelligence

H.R. McMaster – National Security Advisor

John Bolton – National Security Advisor

Dina Powell – Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy

Nadia Schadlow – Deputy National Security Advisor

Diplomatic and Financial Roles

Jay Powell – Federal Reserve Chair (Appointed by Trump; CFR member)

Kenneth Juster – U.S. Ambassador to India

Woody Johnson – U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Joe Biden (2021–2025)

Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Officials

Kamala Harris – Vice President

Antony *Blinken – Secretary of State

Janet *Yellen – Secretary of the Treasury

Lloyd Austin – Secretary of Defense

Gina Raimondo – Secretary of Commerce

Avril Haines – Director of National Intelligence

William J. Burns – Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Katherine Tai – U.S. Trade Representative

Linda Thomas-Greenfield – Ambassador to the United Nations

Senior White House Advisors and Envoys

Jake Sullivan – National Security Advisor

John Kerry – Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Jon *Finer – Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

Kurt Campbell – Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs / Deputy Secretary of State

Wendy *Sherman – Deputy Secretary of State

Jeffrey *Zients – White House Chief of Staff

Donald Trump (2025–2029)

Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Officials

Marco Rubio – Secretary of State (also transitioned into the role of National Security Advisor)

Scott Bessent – Secretary of the Treasury

Elise Stefanik – Ambassador to the United Nations

National Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy

Mike Waltz – Initial National Security Advisor (subsequently shifted roles)

Tulsi Gabbard – Director of National Intelligence

Christopher Landau – Deputy Secretary of State 8

Manufactured insane wars

Caveat: are there any sane wars?

Those “respectable” institutes are behind the military policies used for unspeakable purposes like:

Enriching arms and bioweapons manufacturers (Military Industrial Complex)

Funding “military” research , including racially targetted viruses like COVID and replicons (contagious haccines through DNA hacking towards “vaccine shedding”)

Funding the infrastructure for our own digital cage : global digital AI surveillance, AI datacenters, bioweapons for the next PLANdemics, Bluetooth Low Energy tracking chips inserted through the injections, satellite surveillance, spy chipsets and software in our phones and computers, cell grid, massive 3-month vaccine production, etc.

Black budget : diverting unlimited uncontrolled unaccountable military, intelligence and especially, war-money, towards secret goals that not even elected Congressmen can find

Reducing the population through depopulation policies and psy-opped self-extermination: abortion, abortifacients, abortiception/contraception, gender ideology, assisted suicide, artificial insemination, haccines, contaminated/tainted food and water, weaponized medicine, etc.

They are behind “color” revolutions, civil wars, wars, COVID lockdowns, haccines, etc.

For example, the Cold War, the containment policy against the Soviets, was “invented” by CFR George F. Kennan (1904–2005), influenced when young by his “uncle” Freemason George Kennan (1845–1924). Communism is evil. Yet, without debate, all US governments aligned with that masonic directive enabling the perpetual increase in military budget and meddling with internal politics in every single country of the world, while never really searching for a status-quo treaty, which could have stopped communist expansion. The CIA and the KGB were both working for the same master mason following the typical Hegellian dialectic9: thesis, anthesis, freemasonic sythesis.

Another example:

Israel

Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) — Tel Aviv University-affiliated.

Israel Democracy Institute (IDI)

The Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) — based at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya), runs the well-known annual Herzliya Conference on national security.

Mitvim — The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies.

Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS)

Iran

Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) — run by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Center for Strategic Research (CSR/CSSR) — affiliated with the Expediency Discernment Council.

Institute for Middle East Strategic Studies (IMESS)

Another example where they play both sides like marionnets in a bloody show: the Ukrainian Prism Foreign Policy Council promoted the war and rejected peace proposals, while the Russian International Affairs Council did exactly the same. They always win because they have intel from both sides and play them against each other, until they decide that the goals have been achieved.

Imagine that all those mentioned above belonged to the enemy’s spy network. There’d be an uproar! Yet, nothing happens. The excuse? It’s just a think tank of national citizens. They couldn’t possibly be double-agents or use-fools helping the enemy, right? It’s just a coincidence that most of the top positions come from one tank, not others, as if there weren’t excellent independent ones or excellent university professors and departments on foreign policy and national security in every single country.

They aren’t “think tanks” but sink tanks, sinking peace and national soverignty. The Concil “on” Foreign Relations should be called “of” Foreign Relations, since they are managed from abroad, being the orders issued from a foreing Secret Satanic Society, for example, with the head in London and the base in Scotland.

Footnotes

1https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_W._Davis

2 His brother, Oren Root Jr., was a very active, high-degree Freemason. Oren Root was a high degree Freemason and one of the founders of the Mystic Order of Veiled Prophets of the Enchanted Realm, an appendant Masonic body. He served as grand high priest of the Royal Arch Masons of Missouri in 1868, grand commander of the Knights Templar of Missouri in 1871, and chaplain of the Grand Lodge F&AM of New York State in 1891–92 and 1905. Oren lived next door to his brother Elihu Root’s summer home in Utica, New York.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oren_Root_II

3Aged 42, he joined Freemasonry in 1901, shortly before becoming president:

• Initiated as an Entered Apprentice on January 2, 1901, in Matinecock Lodge No. 806, Oyster Bay, New York.

• Passed to Fellow Craft on March 27, 1901.

• Raised to Master Mason on April 24, 1901 (just one month after becoming Vice President under William McKinley).

He remained an active and proud member throughout his life, visiting lodges during his travels (including in Africa, Europe, and South America). He participated in several Masonic events, such as:

• Laying the cornerstone at the north gate of Yellowstone National Park.

• Breaking ground for the Masonic Temple in Spokane, Washington.

• Assisting with the cornerstone of the Pilgrim Memorial Monument in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

This is well-documented by Masonic sources (e.g., Grand Lodges of Ohio and Maryland), historical records, and lists of Freemason U.S. presidents. He was the ninth U.S. president who was a Freemason

https://www.freemason.com/teddy-roosevelt-freemason/

https://mdmasons.org/about-md-masons/famous-masons/theodore-roosevelt/

https://ilmason.org/our-blog/theodore-roosevelt-freemason

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidents_of_the_United_States_who_were_Freemasons

https://museumfreemasonry.org.uk/blog/learn-about-freemasonry-how-many-us-presidents-were-freemasons

https://craftsmenonline.com/new-york-masonic-history/the-raising-the-master-mason-degree-of-theodore-roosevelt/

https://scottishritenmj.org/blog/teddy-roosevelt-freemason

4Combes, André (2014). “La Maçonnerie française et la première guerre mondiale” (PDF). scielo.sa.cr (in French). p. 11. Archived from the original on May 16, 2018. Retrieved June 22, 2019. p. 10.

https://web.archive.org/web/20180516170255/http://www.scielo.sa.cr/pdf/rehmlac/v6n2/a01v6n2.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry_during_World_War_I

5https://claude.ai/share/4eb22c26-1049-4b0c-a1e9-0a67327b1d9c

6https://www.cfr.org/articles/council-foreign-relations-marks-its-one-hundredth-anniversary

7https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5_18e545ea-f4b6-4d23-8106-46cf3e12baa8

8https://share.google/aimode/1oGwstcknEcGHl1eJ

9Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770–1831). Hegel moved in intellectual circles that overlapped with Masonic and Hermetic groups (common among German idealists and Romantics in the late 18th/early 19th century. He collaborated with Masons, wrote occasional Masonic poetry or pieces for Masonic acquaintances, and showed interest in esoteric/Hermetic traditions (including symbolism that some scholars, like Glenn Magee in Hegel and the Hermetic Tradition, link to Masonic/Rosicrucian themes).

Scholars note that while his philosophy has elements that can be interpreted through a Hermetic or initiatory lens (e.g., in Phenomenology of Spirit), this reflects broader cultural influences rather than personal membership.

Hegel and the Hermetic Tradition by Glenn Magee: https://www.marxists.org/reference/subject/philosophy/works/en/magee.htm

Hegel and Hermes - Theopolis Institute: https://theopolisinstitute.com/leithart_post/hegel-and-hermes/

Hegel and the Hermetic Tradition (blog summary): https://tentsofshem.wordpress.com/2015/11/24/hegel-and-the-hermetic-tradition/

Hegel on Number Mysticism (quote referencing Freemasonry): http://www.autodidactproject.org/quote/hegelmys.html

Wikipedia on Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Wilhelm_Friedrich_Hegel

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