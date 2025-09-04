Florida leads the wave in the USA

3 Sep 2025 Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of a state-level “Make America Healthy Again” (by no-vaccines) commission.

Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a freedom fighter, announced plans to terminate any vax mandate, which will take some time to implement, by removing decrees and legislation. Key phrases:

People have a right to make their own decisions, informed decisions.

Your body is a gift from God.

Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body?

Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.

Born in Nigeria, it’s brilliant how Ladapo compared vaccine mandates to slavery.

The essence of slavery is treating a human being like a thing. By violating the right to bodily integrity, the mandates treat our bodies as a disposable object, disposable by the enslaver institution or Government. Slavery will never be abolished until vaccine mandates are.

“Human shield” is a person or group of people held near a potential target to deter attack. The main argument used in pushing vaccine mandates is turning others into objects for self-protection, shields, against contagion. Of course, it’s an ideology contradicted by evidence, for example:

COVID vaccine manufacturers recognized that they didn’t stop spread and most COVID dead were vaccinated

Measles outbreaks occur in the vaccinated.

Bio-unethics

What amazes us most, is not that vaccines fail to stop the spreading of diseases, but that people accept the “ethics” of turning others into human shield-slaves, even babies! It’s the same mentality as with locking the healthy down or forcing masks.

That ideology is even worse than forcing others to play vaccine Russian Roulette with a revolver, fully loaded with severe side effects … for their own good.

By the way, that doesn’t resist any reasonable cost-benefit analysis, where on one hand, we have the unproven benefit of preventing a potential more severe disease, while on the other, a certain primary effect: maiming, handicapping, infertilizing, murdering, to reduce the population.

Enslavement ideology

This humans-as-things enslavement ideology has its roots in:

Medical kidnapping : children are removed from the parents because they refuse to vaccinate them, or elderly are hijacked in “care” homes or hospices, or patients are refused by hospitals the treatment they want or that their personal doctor recommends, or are forced to a protocol that kills them (COVID).

The definition of brain death to enable organ harvesting from living patients, who breathe and have a pumping heart, even without mechanical assistance, and who are given anesthesia so that they don’t kick when they are butchered .

Patient exploitation and violation of informed consent in vaccines, contraceptives, drugs and treatments, but especially in “medical” trials, where the poor are treated like human guinea pigs.

Worker exploitation and abuse: proving that there are different degrees of slavery … even worse in a sickening work environment.

Abortion , where a living human being is considered disposable biomedical waste.

Contraception , where the woman’s body is artificially infertilized to make it an object of pleasure, disposable by men, and vice-versa with vasectomy and condoms.

Pornography : where people also become objects of desire (objectification).

Prostitution, including covert prostitution where sex is traded for favors, perks, gifts, even in marriage.

Instrumentalization : use of someone as a tool, or means to an end, treating others as disposable objects of our desires, without respecting their autonomy, liberty, discretion, independence, self-determination ( manipulation) .

Anti-dignitism: denial of equal human value, dignity and rights, by considering other races, economic/social-classes, religions, cultures, nationalities, groups, migrants, as inferior, despicable, sub-humans.

No-mandates rule the world

35.4%, only 1/3 of the European countries have mandates, while 2/3 just recommend vaccines.

The most populous countries, China and India have no mandates.

Here’s an interactive map:

Don’t cry for me Argentina

It’s one interesting case. The 2018 VaxxiNazi law, introduced by a well-known mason, not only mandates, but requires forced vaccination, AFTER penalties like fines, not being able to renew the ID, passport, drivers licence, health insurance and not being able to study or work.

Despite the most strict vaccine law in the world, vaccination rates went down from 80% to 56% after the massive COVID shots and a strong anti-haccine movement, proving that governments can’t do much if a large number of people are informed and resist (or at least ignore the mandates).

Big in Japan

CHD. Despite approving the terrible self-spreading “mRNA” vaccines, Japan has no mandates and therefore, half the infant mortality than the USA.

“The U.S. has the very highest infant mortality rate of all industrialized countries, with more American children dying at birth and in their first year than in any other comparable nation - and more than half of those who survive develop at least one chronic illness.

Japan has no vaccine mandates, instead recommending vaccines that are either "routine" (covered by insurance) or "voluntary" (self-pay).

Japan does not vaccinate pregnant mothers with the tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine.

Japan does not give flu shots to pregnant mothers or to six-month-old infants.

Japan does not give the MMR vaccine, instead recommending an MR vaccine.

Japan does not require the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Japan, as most of the world, does not vaccinate newborns with the hepatitis B (HepB) vaccine, unless the mother is hepatitis B positive:

Unvaxxed = healthier than vaxxed

Free ebook "Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak" at bottom.

9 steps out of this mess

(the following items could be developed simultaneously)

1. Pray. If you don’t believe, just say “God, if you exist, please save us!”

2. Let’s make local organic consumer networks/coops. The higher the economies of scale, the easier is to transfer wholesale prices to the consumers, allowing us to buy REAL organic at the same price of cheap poisoned supermarket food. We don’t need to invest any money: it could be built up from existing businesses.

Expand the net-coop to all sorts of local goods and services. Distributed supply and marketplaces reduce the risk of persecution.

Warn IN ADVANCE about the possibility of sabotage with fake news about someone or some community "getting sick" or "died" from locally sourced food. Blackwashing fake news, or deliberate acts of contamination, both are typical scare campaigns to get people away or outlawing "unsafe local co-ops".

EMP-proof Pre-80s cars could run on cooking oil or wood gas, but eventually will be banned together with all combustion engines: maybe still useful in internal roads, or at night, in secondary roads.

3. Community media, including radio (the only thing that will work with the internet lockdown, especially analog radios which are EMP resistant). It’s essential for teaching without censorship about the poisoned food and the whole agenda 2030 global government plot to slow-murder the population.

4. Community currency, with intrinsic value (tokens backed by goods and services, metal foil in plastic bills, etc.)

5. Community healthcare with dentists, herbalists, pharmacists and MDs. As in 2021, the unhaxxed will be banned from hospitals. Who will remove your infected appendix?

Free ebooks (print all your lifesaving information in case of being denied energy or internet):

“Where there is no doctor”

“Where there is no dentist”

6. Legal battle against water and food poisoning, chemtrails, macro-towers (they can be replaced with WICAP mini-routers with 100x less radiation as in Switzerland), etc.

7. Politics. Petitions to support legal presentations. Build county, State and National networks of freedom communities: win elections and change the system towards a direct-democracy townhall republic, building power from bottom-up and not vice-versa.

8. Community education:

a) Becoming an agent of change. Teach everyone to teach.

b) Homeschool or parent/teachers coop.

Most freedom fighters are old.

No children, no future for all.

9. Oath of allegiance, defending human rights from conception till natural death, while rejecting freemasonry, communism, nazism, racism, genderism (gender ideology), anti-natalism, greenism (sacrificing human development for nature, instead of saving nature for humans).

How would you improve this?

Please pray relentlessly for the victory of truth and true freedom, plus the conversion of authorities and all those helping the global tyranny:

Are you prepping?

They are manufacturing a the huge infrastructure and financial crisis !

Have food and water for 3 weeks !

20 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.