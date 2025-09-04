Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
10h

Wonderful news! I hope one day that vaccine mandates end EVERYWHERE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
10h

“God, if you exist, please save us!”

=> that 'if you exist' is offending and completely unnecessary.. It actually cancels the entire prayer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture