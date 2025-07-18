Haccines are like a box of chocolates … you never know what you’re gonna get !

What’s wrong with Doc?

Any patient who visits a physician, expects a diagnostic for his ailment. When there’s no precise diagnosis some doctors coin or use fancy terms to hide that they don’t know the origin of the disease and least, the cure. This is due to 3 factors:

a) The doctor is too proud to admit that he is clueless and fails in establishing an open dialogue, explaining that he is not an infallible omniscient demi-god but just a human being who’s doing his best.

b) The patient could ask for his money back, sue or give bad references

c) Excess expectations from the patients. Masons have built this myth about modern medicine having a pill or vaccine for each disease.

This idol of Flexner/Rockefeller “medicine” fell for many under the COVID enforced lack of response (despite 30+ treatments!) or enforced response lethal late treatments (remdesivir, midazolam, ventilation, etc.), lethal masking, isolation and lockdown of the healthy, and the cherry on the cake, lethal, maiming and infertilizing haccines, the real purpose of designing COVID:

Just as

and

SADS ( Sudden Adult Death Syndrome )

“Shaken Baby Syndrome”

was coined to hide deaths

caused by vaccines:

Autistic dad to be executed for his baby's childhood vaccines? October 17, 2024 Is this the tragedy of a father, who almost certainly became autistic due to childhood vaccination, being offered as sacrificial escape goat for the establishment, at the altar of "safe" vaccines, by denying that childhood vaccines cause Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS)?

(OSV News) — A district court judge on July 16 set a new execution date for Texas death-row inmate Robert Roberson despite an effort by a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers to reexamine the evidence used in his conviction and death sentence.

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set Roberson’s new execution date for Oct. 16, a year after he was originally scheduled to die and despite an ongoing appeal in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Roberson was scheduled Oct. 17, 2024, to become the first person in the U.S. executed over a murder conviction connected to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome in the 2002 death of his then 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis. But the Texas Supreme Court granted him a stay.

‘A Vengeful Pursuit of Death’

Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network told OSV News the judge’s “regrettable decision” is “a sad display of a vengeful pursuit of death. It must not be confused with a pursuit of justice.”

“The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is currently considering new evidence, which has never been reviewed, that points toward Mr. Roberson’s long-held claim of innocence,” she said.

A group of Republican and Democratic state legislators have argued that Roberson’s conviction was based on outdated science. They called into question whether a crime was committed at all, arguing evidence instead suggests that the chronically ill child likely died from complications with severe pneumonia. They argued such a mistake was a common misdiagnosis at the time.

Roberson’s defense attorney, Gretchen Sween, said in a statement, “Texans should be outraged that the court has scheduled an execution date for a demonstrably innocent man.”

Inmate ‘Did Not Kill’ His Daughter

“Everyone who has taken the time to look at the evidence of Robert Roberson’s innocence −- including the lead detective, one of the jurors, a range of highly qualified experts, and a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers − has reached the same conclusion: Nikki’s death was a terrible tragedy,” Sween said. “Robert did not kill her. There was no crime.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request from OSV News for comment.

Last year, members of the state House panel issued a subpoena for Roberson’s testimony before the state House of Representatives, an unprecedented legal maneuver that was criticized by the governor’s office.

The Texas Supreme Court halted the execution in response, but later denied the lawmakers’ request.

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers

“Texas nearly executed Mr. Roberson last year, despite this overwhelming evidence of innocence,” Vaillancourt Murphy said. “He would not be here today without the moral courage that was demonstrated by a bipartisan group of Texas legislators last year who fiercely advocated on behalf of Mr. Roberson right up to the very last moments before his scheduled execution.”

“This bold witness was a glimmer of hope in a state that has, for many years, been insistent on death – leading the nation in state executions,” she added. “What I saw in the action of those legislators last year was a defense of the dignity of life. What we are seeing today is the utter disregard of it.”

At the time, the lawmakers argued Texas’ junk science law — which was intended to allow a person convicted of a crime to seek relief if the evidence used against them is no longer credible — has not worked as intended, such as in Roberson’s case.

Diagnostic Criteria Has Changed

Shaken baby syndrome used to be diagnosed with symptoms such as unexplained bleeding or swelling in the brain. However, diagnostic criteria has changed as studies have found that shaking a baby hard enough to cause symptoms would likely also result in a broken neck, the Texas Tribune reported.

Additionally, Curtis had demonstrably been sick prior to her death, including having a fever of 104.5. She was prescribed medications that are no longer used to treat children.

“Mr. Roberson’s daughter Nikki died a tragic death at a young age. She will never be forgotten,” Vaillancourt Murphy said. “Make no mistake, we do not honor Nikki’s life by pursuing a now-debunked hypothesis of shaken baby syndrome. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals should be given its due time to evaluate all of the evidence in this case. There is no reason the state should be moving forward with scheduling Mr. Roberson’s execution as his appeal remains pending with the CCA.”

Conclusion

This is another case proving that death penalty is not an ethical way to pursuit justice:

a) Prudence: humans are prone to error of judgement due to bad laws, prosecution of the unwanted, corruption, bribes, false witnesses, lies, planting false evidence, prejudice, etc., which could always lead to the execution of an innocent person.

b) Death is an unethical punishment (unless future murders couldn’t be prevented):

it can’t be reversed in case of error

it forces someone (the executioner) to murder

murder doesn’t respect the divine dignity of human life based on the immortal soul, as proven by Near Death Experiences studied in hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific and medical articles. For example:

Long J. Near-death experience. Evidence for their reality. Mo Med. 2014;111(5):372-380.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6172100/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25438351/

