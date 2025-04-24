My dear friend Mark Playne is not only a freedom fighter but a tireless never-quitter fighter. He is now giving us this wonderful free e-book, an ideal present to wake people up.

As far as I know, Mark was the first one to professionally film people becoming magnetized after the COVID vaccines, and also, first to showcase people becoming magnetized thorough other unidentified means:

Magneto challenge

The next chapters were censored by YouTube, but you can continue here:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/films-magnetism

IMPORTANT: it seems all injectables could contain reduced graphene oxide (rGO).

To AVOID magnetic graphene/carbon-tubes, heat the vial to 37° and use a strong neodymium magnet to drag it to the bottom and take the anesthesia just from the top, while the magnet remains at bottom. Another solution is to find a trusted pharmacist to formulate the anesthesia and check it under the microscope (some tubes are microscopic, not nano). Some report success and this raises suspicion on the industrial manufacturers or excipients (what’s added to the active ingredients).

MRI Warning

Everyone, vaxxed or not, should check with a neodymiun magnet, if they have become magnetized (nb head, chest, arms, groin, back of neck) before getting into an MRI machine, which develops strong forces … enough to tow a car (up to 1500 kg / 3000 pounds):

The MRI will turn the rGO into vibrating nano-razor-blades:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/gp-urgent-warning

The book

“This isn't just another book—it's the conversation that will blow your mind wide open.

Mark Playne has achieved something revolutionary: using artificial intelligence to extract the truth about what's really happening to humanity. Through a brilliant series of probing questions, he's managed to get an AI to connect dots that have been deliberately kept separate, revealing an extraordinary technological operation happening right under our noses.

Discover how solar flares, 19 GHz frequencies, and graphene oxide create the perfect storm for controlling human biology. Learn why your unexplained symptoms—from tinnitus to heart problems—might actually be your body's response to an electromagnetic world that's been engineered for more than just communications.

What makes this truly groundbreaking is watching AI itself confirm what independent researchers have been saying for years. It's like watching a witness crack on the stand—in real time.

Don't miss this extraordinary dialogue between human intuition and artificial intelligence. The truth they've uncovered together might just save lives—possibly even your own.

The impossible is always possible.

Read it before they find a way to silence it.”

Source: https://notonthebeeb.substack.com/p/ai-and-i

Download your free copy here:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/books

If you like it, please be grateful with a tip, considering you saved the ebook cost of £7.50:

https://buymeacoffee.com/notonthebeeb

If you would like your name in the book as a key supporter:

https://buymeacoffee.com/notonthebeeb/extras

Purchase the paperback edition:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/product-page/ai-i

Purchase the hardback edition:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/product-page/ai-hardback

Book review

Cliff Hjulskov - Naturopath and Acupuncturist - Denmark:

“With intelligence and extensive knowledge, Mark has compiled this book about a recent event in human history—a crime that surpasses most humans' wildest imagination and significantly impacts everyone's future and freedom, a book difficult to stop reading once you start.

This book will serve as a tool for future generations to engage in a truthful dialogue, leveraging knowledge-based science.

It emphasises intelligent interrogation of the largest database of modern times exposing a global deception of such magnitude that it could make even the most ardent supporters of the current system uneasy about the future consequences of blindly consenting to societal norms and political agendas.

I would like to emphasise the significance of the information in this book and the urgent need to share it for the sake of truth and public health. Most importantly, it reveals the suffering we have endured due to intentional deceit driven by a coordinated evil with incomprehensible consequences.

I could go on and on about this book and its potential.

The fact that once you start reading you can't put it down. Driven by the curiosity about what you might have missed from Not On The Beeb founded by Mark Playne.

As the book slyly reveals the Age of Aquarius has arrived and it is beyond anyone's control. The game is over for these deceivers. The awakening of humanity is inevitable and we will succeed because truth and love go hand in hand and the unique intelligence of biology brings order to chaos. Do I need to give more reasons why you should read this book?

The pursuit of truth is overwhelming in this conversation and the reader can only judge for themselves.

I predict that this book will be a bestseller because, quite simply, it is brilliant!”

How do we get out of this mess?

The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!

http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach

Why was Gates the mentor of Zuckerberg?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/zuckerberg-really-flipping

Why is food poisoning legal?

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal

How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy

Rethinking science

Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st

If you liked this, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “ buy me a coffee ”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'