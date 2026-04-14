If you are an innocent law-abiding citizen with NOTHING TO HIDE, why care about privacy as an important human right?

No free-speech without privacy

The human right to privacy is essential for freedom of speech for 2 reasons:

Even if people aren’t breaking any law, the mere knowledge of pervasive surveillance of all digital devices (even using stealth open mic and camera) creates a “chilling effect”, a trouble-avoiding mind muzzle, resulting in paranoia and self-censorship of ideas. Those databases of civilians facilitate Government tyranny enabling a) real-time censorship, including stealth censorship like shadow-banning and algorithmic rodeo (echo-chambering) b) effectiveness-analysis of their psy-ops, subliminal programming or tyrannical measures, allowing feedback fine-tuning and enhancements c) prosecution of the innocent

We need to understand that anti COVID-narrative censorship wouldn’t have been possible without a digital tyranny, which continues unblemished.

The surveillance “legal” machine

2001 Brett Kavanaugh, now member of the Supreme Court thanks to Trump, assisted in the passage of the (un)PATRIOT Act and drafted a statement that President Bush incorporated into the bill signing. Kavanaugh wrote that the PATRIOT Act would “update laws authorizing government surveillance,” which he claimed were from an era of “rotary phones”. In fact, the PATRIOT Act severely handicapped U.S. privacy laws, including the subscriber privacy provisions in the Cable Act and the e-mail safeguards in the Electronic Communications Privacy.

2015. The USA FREEDOM Act was a surveillance reform law to end the bulk collection of Americans’ telephone metadata under the 2001 Patriot Act: 14 years of domestic surveillance with the fake excuse of overseas terrorism (one of the objectives of the false-flag psy-op of 9/11).

In November 2019, Trump signed a spending bill that included a three-month extension of several expiring Patriot Act provisions, such as Section 215, the “business records” provision (roving wiretaps, and “lone wolf” surveillance), which eventually expired in March 2020 after the House and Senate failed to agree on a long-term reauthorization bill before going into recess. Trump himself urged Republicans to vote against a reauthorization bill, to protest how surveillance authorities were wrongly used during the investigation into his 2016 campaign.

19 Jan 2018, despite all that, Trump signed a bill reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) for six years, renewed for 2 years until April 19, 2026, as the 2024 Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), “Make Everyone a Spy” broadened the range of U.S. businesses and individuals forced to provide access to communications data and allows intelligence agencies to conduct warrantless surveillance of foreign targets, resulting in the “incidental” collection of communications with Americans.

Donald Trump has reportedly called for a “clean” 18-month reauthorization of Section 702 without additional privacy reforms.

This push has met resistance from a bipartisan group of lawmakers who are demanding warrant requirements for searches of Americans’ data. Federal agencies currently sidestep the Fourth Amendment by purchasing Americans’ most sensitive information—such as precise location history, web browsing data, and car telematics—directly from commercial data brokers. Because this information is technically “purchased” rather than “seized”, the government currently maintains that a warrant is not required. Another huge loophole:

American intel agencies are allowed to use the data on American citizens collected by foreign agencies.

For example, the NSA can directly or indirectly fund Mossad to collect American data and use it, e.g. through Palantir, founded by its illuminati chairman Peter Thiel.

Under agreements like the Five Eyes (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) and bilateral arrangements with countries like Israel, intelligence is shared by default. While these agencies are generally prohibited from “targeting” their own citizens, they can and do receive “incidentally” collected data on Americans from foreign partners.

Executive Order 12333/1981 (by mason Reagan, modified by mason George W. Bush, EO 13284/2003, EO 13355/2004 and EO 13470/2008) : it’s the primary authority for U.S. intelligence activities conducted outside the U.S.. It allows for the collection and retention of Americans’ data if it is acquired “incidentally” during foreign intelligence operations. Unlike FISA Section 702 , surveillance under EO 12333 lacks Congressional oversight and judicial oversight from the FISA Court. It’s a blank check to freemason controlled intel agencies who use that information to prosecute the innocent, blackmail, subvert, give advantage to their corporations, steal patents and corporate secrets, etc.

U.S. law and internal guidelines (like USSID SP0018) strictly forbid U.S. agencies from asking a foreign partner to conduct surveillance on an American that the U.S. agency is legally barred from doing itself. Yet, private companies like Palantir Technologies act as data processors for both U.S. and foreign intelligence agencies.

The lack of transparency in sharing agreements allows for a form of “data laundering,” where agencies access information on their own citizens that was “incidentally” picked up by a partner with fewer restrictions.

The bipartisan Government Surveillance Reform Act of 2026, introduced in March, seeks to close those loopholes by requiring judicial oversight through a warrant or subpoena.

Still, it’s a useless patch unless they go after EO 12333 et al.

Why were the following logical FISA amendments by Rep. Thomas Massie rejected?

There’s no way to control the infiltrated intel agencies since they were all founded by freemasons, who have their own agenda, and control the majority of Congress and judges and the cabinet (Executive Power), by membership and/or carrots and sticks.

Intel agencies have no limits, they have been caught spying on political leaders, home and abroad, even in allied countries:

Senator Chuck Grassley: Revealed in October 2025 that the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” investigation targeted the personal cell phones of eight Republican senators and 92 Republican-linked individuals .

Rep. Tim Burchett: Stated the system was abused to spy on thousands of Americans and violated the Fourth Amendment .

Donald Trump: often claimed FISA was “illegally used” against him and others, though his position shifted in 2026 to supporting its extension.

Between 2012 and 2014, the NSA “collaborated” with the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) to tap into Danish internet cables, acting as a surveillance hub to monitor targets used Danish intelligence cables to spy on high-ranking European officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French, Swedish, and Norwegian politicians. This "Operation Dunhammer" scandal revealed in 2021 was an extension of 2013 revelations by Edward Snowden regarding NSA wiretapping.

Examples of the prosecution of the innocent by the masonic US Police State:

IRS prosecution

Gemini: In April 2026, investigations by the Trump administration concluded that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under the Biden administration engaged in “selective targeting” of conservative and pro-life groups. This echoes a similar 2013-2017 scandal but with a focus on recent enforcement actions.

Selective Audits: A September 2025 Senate Judiciary Committee report detailed the “Arctic Frost” investigation, revealing that the FBI and IRS collaborated to target 92 Republican and conservative organizations.

Tax-Exempt Denials: Lawmakers identified instances where the IRS initially denied tax-exempt status to organizations like Christians Engaged, allegedly because their biblical teachings were considered “affiliated with the [Republican] party.”

Unannounced Field Visits: A 2023 House Judiciary report criticized the IRS for “abusive” unannounced field visits to critics of the administration, including journalist Matt Taibbi on the day he testified about government censorship.

Recent Policy and Staffing Changes

Personnel Removal: Pro-life advocacy groups and the American Accountability Foundation successfully lobbied the Trump administration in early 2025 to remove high-ranking IRS officials, such as Holly Paz, who had roles in previous targeting scandals.

Enforcement Rescission: The IRS’s workforce declined by 27% between January 2025 and December 2025 as the Trump administration pulled back $45.6 billion in enforcement funding originally allocated under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Administrative Reform: The IRS officially revoked its policy of unannounced field visits following congressional pressure, aimed at restoring public trust.

The 2017 Settlement

For context, the Department of Justice settled two major lawsuits in 2017 related to the first IRS targeting scandal (2010–2013). The IRS issued a formal apology and paid $3.5 million to hundreds of conservative groups for “mistreatment” based on their political viewpoints.

In September 2025, Senator Chuck Grassley released whistleblower documents detailing the “Arctic Frost” investigation, which allegedly targeted 92 Republican organizations and individuals. This probe, which later served as the foundation for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case regarding the 2020 election, reportedly involved subpoenas for banking records, donor lists, and private communications:

Turning Point USA / Turning Point Action

Republican National Committee (RNC)

Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA)

Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)

America First Policy Institute (AFPI)

Citizens United

Tea Party Express

Save America PAC

MyPillow

Targeted Lawmakers (Phone Metadata Subpoenas). The investigation reportedly obtained phone “toll records” (metadata showing call times and numbers) for the following members of Congress:

Senators Lindsey Graham (SC), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Ron Johnson (WI), Josh Hawley (MO), Bill Hagerty (TN), Tommy Tuberville (AL), Dan Sullivan (AK), and Cynthia Lummis (WY).

Representatives Mike Kelly (PA) and Scott Perry (PA).

Targeted Individuals. Dozens of high-profile consultants and allies were designated as subjects or named in investigative documents: Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino, Ed Martin, and Stephen Miller.

Chairman Grassley has characterized these actions as a “fishing expedition” and “political weaponization,” drawing direct parallels to the 2013 IRS targeting of conservative nonprofits.

Prosecution of pro-lifers using private data

In April 2026, the Department of Justice under the Trump administration released a report concluding that the Biden-era DOJ had “politically targeted” pro-life activists because of their religious beliefs. This investigation focused on the aggressive use of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a 1994 law meant to protect access to reproductive health facilities.

Critics and pro-life organizations, such as the Thomas More Society and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, had long argued these prosecutions were one-sided and selective.

Key Controversies in Biden-Era Prosecutions

Mark Houck Case: In 2022, pro-life activist Mark Houck was arrested by armed FBI agents at his home for a 2021 incident where he pushed a clinic volunteer who was allegedly harassing his son. A jury acquitted him of all federal charges in February 2023, and Houck subsequently sued the administration for malicious prosecution.

Disproportionate Sentencing: Critics highlighted cases like that of Lauren Handy, who was sentenced to 5 years in prison for a clinic blockade, arguing the punishment was excessive for nonviolent protest.

Selective Enforcement: Data showed that over 25% of all FACE Act prosecutions in the law’s 30-year history occurred under Biden, with approximately 97% of cases targeting pro-life activists. Meanwhile, few arrests were made for arson and vandalism against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches during the same period.

Recent Legal and Executive Actions

Pardons: In January 2025, President Trump issued pardons for 23 pro-life activists convicted under the Biden administration, stating they “should not have been prosecuted”.

DOJ Policy Shift: As of March 2025, the DOJ stated it would no longer enforce FACE Act violations except in “extraordinary circumstances” involving death or significant property damage.

Targeting Report: The April 2026 DOJ report aimed to provide a formal justification for these pardons, characterizing the previous enforcement as “the prototypical example” of the weaponization of law enforcement.

Hate-speech excuse against Christians

Would you think twice before citing the Bible verses against homosex in fear of being accused of hate speech?

For instance, Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen was convicted of “hate speech” by the Finnish Supreme Court in March 2026 over a 2004 pamphlet defining biblical views on marriage. Despite being a former Minister of the Interior, she faced charges for "agitation against a minority group," which falls under the same section of the Finnish criminal code as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

False antisemitism accusations

Another example: in 2025, the U.S. Congress introduced the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2025 (S.558), a follow-up to a similar 2023 bill that previously passed the House of Representatives. These legislative efforts aim to require the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when investigating discrimination complaints under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor, e.g. stating that Israel is an ethno-state that applies Apartheid and genocided Gaza.

Drawing comparisons between contemporary Israeli policy and that of the Nazis. That’s why the term ZioNazim is banned in the USA and was wrongly replaced by Zionism, which meant longing for the spiritual (not political) Christian (not Jewish) New Jerusalem.

In some states like Missouri and Florida, the definition is used to monitor and report "antisemitic actions" within public institutions, which could affect employment or academic standing in those specific environments.

If a university is found to have allowed a “hostile environment” for Jewish students by failing to address speech that fits this definition, it can lose all federal financial assistance. To protect their federal funding, universities updated their Codes of Conduct to prohibit or penalize such speech as harassment resulting in suspension or expulsion from the school.

“Health” prosecution

“Legal” Government spyware:

Call to action in the USA

Contact your legislator to support that and reject Section 702.

https://www.congress.gov/contact-us

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

Tips

1. Email Template (Strong Reform Version)

Subject: Urgent: Oppose Clean Reauthorization of Section 702 – Require Warrants for Americans by April 20 Deadline

Dear Senator/Representative [Last Name],

I am a constituent from [City, State] writing to urge you to oppose any clean or short-term reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This program is set to expire on April 20, 2026.

Section 702 was intended for foreign targets abroad, but it has enabled millions of warrantless “backdoor” searches on American citizens’ communications — including emails, texts, and calls. This violates the spirit of the Fourth Amendment, chills free speech, and risks government abuse against political opponents, journalists, and ordinary citizens.

I strongly support reauthorizing the foreign intelligence tools our nation needs, but only with meaningful reforms:

A warrant requirement (with narrow emergency exceptions) for querying Americans’ data.

Closing the data broker loophole that lets agencies buy Americans’ private information.

Stronger oversight, transparency, and penalties for misuse.

Please support bipartisan reform bills like the SAFE Act or Government Surveillance Reform Act, and vote against any bill that extends these powers without protections for U.S. persons.

Thank you for defending the Constitution and our liberties at this critical moment. I look forward to your leadership on this issue.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[Your Address]

[Your Phone]

[Your Email]

2. Shorter Phone Script (30-60 seconds)

“Hi, my name is [Full Name], and I’m a constituent from [City, ZIP] in [State]. I’m calling about the urgent vote on FISA Section 702, which expires April 20.

I urge [Senator/Rep. Last Name] to oppose a clean reauthorization. We need real reforms: require warrants for searching Americans’ communications, close the data broker loophole, and add strong oversight. Warrantless domestic surveillance threatens free speech and privacy for all citizens.

Please tell the Senator/Representative to support the SAFE Act or similar reform legislation. Thank you.”

3. Shorter Social Media / Email Version (for broader sharing)

“Congress must NOT pass a clean extension of FISA Section 702 before April 20. This warrantless surveillance program spies on Americans without a warrant. Demand reforms now: require warrants for U.S. persons, close data broker loopholes, and protect our privacy and free speech. Contact your reps today!”

Additional Stronger Variations

If you want to emphasize letting it expire if no reforms: Add “I would rather see the authority sunset than continue without Fourth Amendment protections.”

If supporting national security: “I support strong foreign intelligence capabilities, but they must not come at the expense of Americans’ constitutional rights.”

These templates align with positions from groups like EFF, Brennan Center, ACLU, and bipartisan lawmakers pushing for warrants.

Global call to action

What gives the Mossad and 5 eyes the right to spy and create a dossier on each innocent civilian in the whole world, even inside their own countries?

What’s the purpose other than a global tyranny?

We need a global treaty against spying, and if not possible, at least not spying on civilians!

This is the second most important priority after fighting against biometric digital IDs.

End of this article. Due to the urgency, it was quickly drafted using prior research and AI. It has been double-checked but there’s no guarantee of error-free.

Sep 10

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

Read full story

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

Read full story

Are you prepping?

They are manufacturing a the huge infrastructure and financial crisis !

20 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet

15 Jan

What Has Happened To Mark Zuckerberg?

Read full story

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

26 November 2023

This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.

19 December 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities.

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

Call to action

1. Please share in social networks!

10 shares = waking up more people + especial gratitude:

Waking others up SAVES lives or livelihoods.

For example, send them free ebooks:

Turtles, all the way down!

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over !

Share

2. Please subscribe

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subs:

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

1 dollar makes a difference !

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Tip Jar

4. Please consider “ buy me a coffee ”:

5. Please reconsider a paid subscription:

6. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

7. Pray

Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.