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Jaz
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He's nothing like Assange! DO not insult Assange and his great work! What has Fuellmich done? NOTHING or rather talk, talk and talk, talk is cheap. No evidence he stood against Deutch Bank either, no witnesses to vouch for him.

Dr David Hughes exposed him.

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