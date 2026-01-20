Context

Plasmid-DNA deliberate contamination in COVID haccines changed human DNA forever to produce COVID spike proteins (still detectable in bloodwork) and other unidentifiable proteins:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/search/?search=plasmid

Banoun H. (2023). mRNA: Vaccine or Gene Therapy? The Safety Regulatory Issues. International journal of molecular sciences, 24(13), 10514. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms241310514

“COVID vaccines” were in fact gene “therapy” (though therapy is for healing and those were for murdering):

That proved that gene “therapy” injections would also be weaponized.

Multi state effort in the USA for gene therapy vaccine moratorium/ban

Supported by freedom medical experts, Laura Demaray is leading a campaign to declare a moratorium or ban of gene therapy shots.

Watch her:

https://rumble.com/v6tk9zp-laura-demaray-and-dr-ryan-cole-md.html

She writes:

In Idaho we are sponsoring a moratorium version for children and pregnant women. We’ve got about eight states and still pushing for hopefully four more:) This bill language is for gene therapy for infectious disease only and does not interfere with any cancer or genetic disorder treatment or research.

Please ask your local state legislator personally to sponsor this crucial legislation. We have only about two weeks left to get bills introduced in this session. Feel free to share any of my info, and I will also make sure that the legislator has as much zoom testimony from experts that they would like, for free.

Thank you so much for everything you do for families and for all of humanity. I’m still fighting diligently every day :)

God willing we hold the line this year! 🙏✝️

Sincerely,

Laura Demaray

907-232-0276

ldemarayrn /at/ protonmail.com

Letter template

(edit at your will)

Dear Honorable Legislators,

I am a rural nurse from the middle of nowhere Idaho, but my science team is world renowned and they graciously have presented with me in Idaho and Washington state at county health boards, and legislative hearings to bring the public the truth about the dangers of gene therapy vaccines (all modalities). Have you had constituents concerned about the gene therapy vaccine harms in your state?

Would you please consider joining our multi-state effort to sponsor a gene therapy vaccine moratorium /ban bill in your state to push back against the harmful gene therapy vaccines and defend humanity?

As we strive for at least 12-15 states to sponsor moratorium/ban bill versions, it sends a strong message to DC and HHS and creates momentum for a national moratorium, recall, or ban from the federal level agencies and legislators. We win from the bottom up first…then an “all the above” approach. Even if one of us gets across the finish line, we all win, and it will send a national message and begin to crumble the truth dam exponentially.

Dr. Kirk Moore, Nic Hulscher, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Wiseman, Dr. Parks, Dr. Cole, Kevin McKernan, Dr. Thorp, Dr. Moon, Dr. Wehby, Dr. Figueroa, Dr. Tribble, and many more colleagues in the fight are on board to shake the states from the ground up for the objective of state and a national moratorium of gene therapy vaccines (all modalities). If your efforts make it to committee as well… My team will help you for free to have subject matter experts for zoom testimony. Our hearts and efforts are to stop the human carnage, God willing.

Thank you so much for your time and consideration and thank you for your heart and bravery to serve in public office.

Attached is a word doc copy of child moratorium bill and we have one as well that includes pregnant women, and we have one for all adults if you are interested. I hope this may be of use to you for a draft relevant language for your state.

Pasted below are Fleetwood’s and Sansone’s bills as well.

Here is Jon Fleetwood’s comprehensive with penalties version:

DNA/RNA-Based Vaccine Safety & Sovereignty Act: Prohibiting the Use of DNA/RNA Products Utilized as Vaccines in Humans, Animals, & Produce

Here is Dr. Joe Sansone’s bio weapon version.

Bill sample: moratorium of Gene Therapy Immunizations for Children and Pregnant Women

LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF IDAHO

Sixty-eighth Legislature First Regular Session - 2025

IN THE ______________________________________

BILL NO. ______________________________________

BY ______________________________________

AN ACT

RELATING TO HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; PROVIDING LEGISLATIVE INTENT;

AMENDING CHAPTER 48, TITLE 39, IDAHO CODE, BY THE ADDITION OF A NEW

SECTION 39-4810, IDAHO CODE, TO PROVIDE A SHORT TITLE, TO ESTABLISH A MORATORIUM ON CERTAIN USES OF HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS, TO DEFINE A TERM, AND TO PROVIDE EXEMPTIONS; AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Idaho:

SECTION 1. LEGISLATIVE INTENT. It is the intent of the Legislature to protect Idaho children from the adverse effects of experimental gene therapy and biologic products utilized as immunizations. Given thousands of reports of harm in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, and given that the long-term consequences of gene therapy immunizations are unknown, the Legislature seeks to stand in the gap where regulatory agencies have failed to protect children from experimentation. The Legislature establishes a two-year moratorium on gene therapy immunizations for children under the age of eighteen years, and pregnant women to include children in the womb, to ensure the safety, cellular integrity, and well-being of Idaho children.

SECTION 2. That Chapter 48, Title 39, Idaho Code, be, and the same is hereby amended by the addition thereto of a NEW SECTION, to be known and designated as Section 39-4810, Idaho Code, and to read as follows:

39-4810. MORATORIUM ON CERTAIN USE OF HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS.

(1) This section shall be known and may be cited as the “Maintaining Idaho Children’s Health Act (MICHA).”

(2) The legislature finds that, in order to protect the health and safety of Idaho children, including those in the womb,a moratorium on the administration of human gene therapy products in certain cases is necessary. No person in Idaho shall administer, by any route or modality, any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication to a child under eighteen (18) years of age, regardless of whether such administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term.

(3) For the purpose of this section, “human gene therapy product” means all products that mediate their effects by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material or by specifically altering human genetic sequences. Human gene therapy products include but are not limited to:

(a) Nucleic acids, such as plasmids and in vitro transcribed ribonucleic acid;

(b) Genetically modified microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi;

(c) Engineered site-specific nucleases used for human genome editing; and

(d) Ex vivo genetically modified human cells.

(4) The provisions of this section shall not apply to human gene therapy products:

(a) Utilized for treatment or therapy of cancer or genetic disorders;

(5) The moratorium described in this section shall remain in effect for two (2) years after the effective date of this act, subject to legislative review of available safety data. Safety data must be reviewed, and the product must be proven safe, informed consent verified and compensation to the injured must be assured.

SECTION 3. An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage and approval.

Idaho Senate bill

IN THE SENATE SENATE BILL NO. 1036 BY HEALTH AND WELFARE COMMITTEE

AN ACT RELATING TO HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; PROVIDING LEGISLATIVE INTENT; AMENDING CHAPTER 48, TITLE 39, IDAHO CODE, BY THE ADDITION OF A NEW SECTION 39-4810, IDAHO CODE, TO PROVIDE A SHORT TITLE, TO ESTABLISH A MORATORIUM ON CERTAIN USES OF HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS, AND TO DEFINE A TERM; AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Idaho:

SECTION 1. LEGISLATIVE INTENT. It is the intent of the Legislature to protect Idaho adults and children from the adverse effects of experimental gene therapy and biologic products utilized as immunizations. By enacting this section, named in honor of Doug Cameron, the Legislature seeks to establish a moratorium on gene therapy immunizations to ensure the safety and well-being of all Idahoans. Doug Cameron, an Idaho rancher in excellent health, was severely injured immediately after receiving a genetic immunization encouraged by his employer. The injury left him disabled from the waist down, unable to walk, and confined to a wheelchair. His experience highlights the urgent need for caution, transparency, and rigorous oversight in the deployment of these treatments.

SECTION 2. That Chapter 48, Title 39, Idaho Code, be, and the same is hereby amended by the addition thereto of a NEW SECTION, to be known and designated as Section 39-4810, Idaho Code, and to read as follows:

39-4810. MORATORIUM ON CERTAIN USE OF HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS.

(1) This section shall be known and may be cited as the “Doug Cameron Act.”

(2) The legislature finds that, in order to protect the health and safety of Idaho citizens, a moratorium on the administration of human gene therapy products in certain cases is necessary. No person in Idaho shall administer, by any route or modality, any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether such administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term.

(3) For the purpose of this section, “human gene therapy product” means all products that mediate their effects by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material or by specifically altering human genetic sequences. Human gene therapy products include but are not limited to:

(a) Nucleic acids, such as plasmids and in vitro transcribed ribonucleic acid (RNA);

(b) Genetically modified microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi;

(c) Engineered site-specific nucleases used for human genome editing; and

(d) Ex vivo genetically modified human cells.

(4) The provisions of this section shall not apply to human gene therapy products utilized for treatment or therapy of cancer or genetic disorders.

(5) The moratorium described in this section shall remain in effect until July 1, 2035, subject to legislative review of available safety data.

SECTION 3. An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect on and after 7 July 1, 2025.

Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:

