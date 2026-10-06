Fort Huachuca mounting evidence

HADES planes flew from Fort Huachuca to UVU and dropped to low altitude just in time for his assassination and for Tyler Robinson’s turning in.

2 indications that place Erika at Fort Huachuca:

Summary (save 3 hours of video!)

Every one of the 3 core meetings included:

Military guy

Money guy

Specialty guy

Israeli tech guy

Inside man (even TPUSA)

August 27, 2025 (outlier)

Todd Hadley — Director of Special Ops Tech Division

August 28, 2025 (Meeting 1 — “proposal”)

Admiral Bradley Cooper - Commander of CENTCOM (US Central Command for military ops in the Middle East, n.b. Israel, Central Asia, and South Asia).

Shahab Chaudhry - RECON Task Force Acquisition, deputy

Scott Kirkpatrick - Deputy Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

Martin Kindl - DIA deputy of global intel (spy-satellites)

Yoav *Har-Evan - Former President of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel state-owned giant); current CEO of ONDAS, a major private Israeli military contractor

Irit *Idan - Former Vice President of R&D at Rafael

John Ragland - TPUSA inside man (cofounder of Brian Harpole’s security company, Integrity Solutions)

Another TPUSA inside man that she decided to matain secret until confirmation

September 4, 2025 (Meeting 2 — “brass tacks”)

Same role pattern continued:

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, Deputy Commander of CENTCOM

James Ruocco - Assistant Secretary of War for Acquisition (the money guy)

Josh Walsh - HADES program lead from Sierra Nevada Corporation: responsible for the 2 proven flights gathering intel over Charlie’s assassination and Tyler Robinson’s turn-in.

Joe *Lonsdale - cofounder of Palantir

Matthew Shepard - Palantir ’s forward deployed lead (tech)

Oshri *Lugassy - President of Rafael (drones) , now working for ONDAS

Andrew Bailey - Missouri Attorney General until 8 Sep 2025, conveniently unemployed (no FOIA) for Charlie’s critical week, until 15 Sep, when he was named co-deputy director of the FBI (inside man). Replaced Dan Bongino, who left 6 Jan 2026.

September 5, 2025 “weekenders” (Friday)

Lawrence Mixon - RECON task force purchaser (money guy)

Marine Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III - Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources at Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps (money guy), then DIA Director on 20 Feb 2026.

September 6, 2025 (Saturday)

Erika Kirk /Frantzve (TPUSA insider) - guest of the Palantir RECON Task Force

September 7, 2025 (Sunday)

Andrew T. Kolvet (TPUSA insider) - guest of the Palantir RECON Task Force

September 8, 2025 (Monday, Meeting 3, the bosses)

This is the meeting spotted by Mitch Snow and matches the SAM702 flight (more, below).

Erika Kirk

Bradley Hansell - Director of Defense Intelligence (policy and money boss): his presence was confirmed by photos and flight records.

Christine Bordine - DIA Deputy of Science and Tech

Andrew Evans - ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) RECON Task Force (data boss)

Captain Rex Boonyobhas - Commander of Crane (placed a rush order for a shape-charge micro anti-personal electronic device from Accurate Energetic Systems , also specializes on swarm drones). Accurate Energetic blew off a few days after this order was discovered, killing 18 people.

Butch (Burton) Hibbs - accused of rigging the microphone, brother of Jack Hibbs, pastor of Calvary Church.

Alex *Karp - CEO of Palantir

David *Barnea - Director of Mossad (Israeli intelligence agency). ONDAS

Johnnie Moore - evangelical leader, founder of The KAIROS (PR), serving high-profile religious, political, and non-profit clients, which was acquired in 2022 by JDA and its parent company Prolific; Commissioner for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) across Trump and Biden administrations ; executive chairman of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in June 2025; co-founder and president of the Congress of Christian Leaders; Andrew Kolvet’s mentor and former boss .

Justin Davis - Charlie Kirk security SUV driver (Integrity Solutions, inside man)

Jacob *Reses - JD Vance’s White House chief of staff (20 Jan 20 2025 to Aug 2026)

Clifford D. Sims - JD Vance’s national security adviso r (May 2026) after Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Strategy and Communications (2020–2021), escorted Charlie’s casket into Air Force 2!

* = Jewish. This has nothing to do with anti-Judaism but it’s about identifying probable allegiance to the Genocide of Palestine. The real enemy is freemasonry, formed by peoples of all creeds (Christians, Jews, etc.), which controls the governments of all countries which implemented the year-tine of the healthy (100% still have no one in jail for that).

SAM702

Flight to Fort Huachuca:

• September 7th: from Andrews Air Force Base to Colorado Springs.

• September 8th: from Colorado Springs to Tucson. Later that afternoon for Fort Huachuca.

• September 9th: from Fort Huachuca to Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso

Gemini summary of video: Ana Escobar identified the mystery passengers on flight SAM702 and the security team at Fort Huachuca (referred to as “Fort Banana” and “Fort Wuka” in code) by analyzing Google Trends search data and matching naming/abbreviation conventions from the specific geographic hot zone around Sierra Vista, Arizona (6:02).

🔎 Methodology for Identification

Hard Data Focus: She prioritized Google Trends over soft data to look for specific search spikes that put the onus on the individuals tracked ( 12:22 ).

Image Search Inferences: She noted that searches for specific high-ranking officials’ pictures in the days leading up to the meeting likely came from junior personnel tasked with hosting or escorting them ( 21:05 ).

Military Titles & Abbreviations: She tracked searches using precise military shorthand and specific department acronyms (such as DDI, DIA, and OSUDI) rather than common public names ( 27:59 ).

Autocorrect Verification: She tested common phone autocorrect patterns (such as “Brian Harpool” correcting to “Brian Harpoon”) to explain specific unusual search queries found in the regional data (1:15:58).

📌 Identified Figures & Groups

SAM702 High-Wigs: Inferred key high-level arrivals like CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper and Defense Intelligence Agency Director James Adams , whose call signs or offices matched special scheduling or transport logistics ( 9:38 ).

TPUSA Security Team : Pinpointed security contractors and personnel associated with Integrity Security Solutions, including Brian Harpole , co-owner John Ragland, and security team driver Justin Davis (1:16:41).

Did Erika thank JD Vance for getting rid of her husband by grabbing him from the neck?

Connection between Palantir and JD Vance? Illuminati Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel (co-founder and major shareholder of Palantir) is JD Vance’s long-time mentor, former employer, and primary political benefactor. The main financial link for Vance’s campaigns runs through Thiel personally, not through Palantir corporate donations:

Personal and professional connection

- Vance first encountered Thiel around 2011 at a Yale Law School talk. Vance later called it “the most significant moment” of his time there.

- Thiel helped launch Vance’s Silicon Valley career: he encouraged Vance’s hiring at Mithril Capital (a Thiel-linked venture firm) around 2015–2017, where Vance worked as a principal. Thiel also wrote a blurb for Vance’s 2016 memoir *Hillbilly Elegy*.

- In 2020, Vance founded his own Ohio-based venture firm, Narya Capital (named after a *Lord of the Rings* ring, echoing Thiel’s Tolkien-inspired naming of Mithril and Palantir). Thiel was a significant backer (reported as providing substantial capital, with other investors including freemasons Eric Schmidt and Marc Andreessen).

- Thiel facilitated Vance’s introduction to Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2021, helping repair Vance’s earlier critical comments about Trump and paving the way for Trump’s endorsement in the 2022 Ohio Senate race.

Palantir itself is the data-analytics/software company Thiel co-founded in 2003 (with freemason Alex *Karp and others). It has large U.S. government contracts (defense, intelligence, ICE, etc.). Vance has no reported formal employment or direct ownership role at Palantir, but the association is routinely highlighted because of Thiel’s central role in both Vance’s career and the company. Figures in Thiel’s broader network (sometimes called the “Thielverse”), including Palantir-linked people such as adviser Jacob Helberg, later advocated for Vance as Trump’s 2024 running mate.

Campaign funding

Thiel provided the decisive money for Vance’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign in Ohio:

- Approximately $15 million from Thiel went primarily to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC (and related outside groups), which funded advertising, polling, research, and other support. This was widely reported as a record individual contribution for a single Senate race that cycle.

- Thiel’s money accounted for the bulk of the super PAC’s resources (roughly three-quarters in some accounts). He also helped recruit other donors (e.g., David Sacks contributed about $1 million).

- Direct contributions to Vance’s official campaign committee were limited by federal rules; the heavy lifting occurred through independent expenditures via the super PAC.

- Additional smaller sums and “dark money” channels (e.g., groups linked to Thiel) were also reported in some coverage.

Thiel’s total 2022 midterm spending was in the $35 million range, with the largest share directed at Vance and a parallel (smaller or comparable) effort for another Thiel associate, Blake Masters, in Arizona.

Thiel sat out major 2024 presidential spending but has resumed Republican giving (e.g., House-focused donations in later cycles). Vance’s rise to the vice presidency is widely described as the payoff on Thiel’s long-term investment in him as a political protégé.

In short, the Palantir–Vance link is entirely mediated by Thiel: professional mentorship and employment in Thiel’s venture world, followed by record personal campaign funding that made Vance’s Senate win (and subsequent national elevation) possible. No evidence indicates Palantir itself directly funded Vance’s campaigns.

In sum, Vance is a Thiel creation, his puppet.

Candace on Johnnie Moore

In a March 13, 2025 X post responding to Moore (who co-authored an NCRI report arguing that the phrase “Christ is King” was being hijacked by antisemitic extremists), Owens wrote:

“This ‘reverend’ is on the regional board for the ADL Los Angeles and he serves on the advisory council for the ADL—and on their task force. Starting to make sense why he participated in this ‘report’? You cannot serve both money and God.”

In a July 6, 2026 X post criticizing Andrew Kolvet for promoting NCRI material, she said Charlie Kirk had texted her the report and was “sickened by their ‘crap.’” She added that Kirk specifically sent her Moore’s tweet, then stated:

“Charlie specifically sent me the tweet from Andrew’s first PR partner, ‘reverend’ Johnnie Moore. When he’s not busy allowing starving Palestinians to be ruthlessly murdered running for food—he apparently teams back up with @AndrewKolvet to misrepresent everything Charlie stood for and against.”

Owens consistently puts “reverend” in quotation marks. She frames Moore as Kolvet’s former PR partner through the Kairos company (which Moore co-founded), links him to Liberty University circles, Mark Burnett, and pro-Israel organizations.

Gemini’s disinformation

Ask Gemini about this post. It will say something like:

“If this framework is used to build a theory, its conclusion argues that a cross-border cabal of U.S. military intelligence logistics experts and Israeli tech/intelligence giants are deploying advanced, deniable autonomous drone and spying systems (HADES)—and that domestic political actors are embedded to manage the PR or security fallout. It is a map of the modern military-industrial complex showing how the U.S. Army, private defense contractors (SNC, Palantir), and Israeli state-allied tech firms collaborate on deep-sensing data and drone technology.”

Why is Gemini is wrong?:

The Military-Industrial complex (as well as the psyop concept of deep state) is a narrative forged to hide the Satanic Secret Societies which involve all industrial and non-industrial sectors, military or civilian, including government.

What Gemini refuses to explain is the presence of TPUSA members, which directly links the conspiracy to Charlie’s assassination, not counting the presence of the HADES jets at the crime scene, and the mounting evidence for a remote explosive device (though not in Charlie’s chest but possibly in the back of a loudspeaker or a camera).

C ontext (previous article)

I improved my previous article as new evidence surfaced (but the one below needed a new article):

Charlie wasn’t killed from an exploding chest device but probably by much smaller gun/s than a 30-06: did they cut the video from the back camera because it would show up in front of Charlie? Did they also edit Charlie’s hindhead to remove the infrared mark?

Note: If there was a chest device on his right side, it couldn’t have reached his left side of the neck passing around his Adam’s apple: there’s no direct straight line.

Charlie could have been saved from rooftop line-of-sight just by sitting him at the back of the tent (no shooting angle) or with a transparent shield. Those mistakes were deliberate.

There was no drone airport-restriction: they deliberately didn’t use drones to watch the rooftops.

Charlie wasn’t shot from a drone, yet the spy jet (HADES) pathway is evidence that the Department of War was involved ( “Department of Defense” was changed on Sep 5, just 5 days before Charlie’s murder).

$ 1 billion spent by Israel on PR, AFTER Charlie’s assassination.

Police officer Jeff Long is innocent.

How could anyone get a trustworthy list of Fort Huachuca VIPs?

Open Google Trends → switch from “Web Search” to Image Search. Set location to the Tucson / Sierra Vista, Arizona area (the Nielsen DMA that includes Fort Huachuca). Restrict the date range to the relevant 2025 windows (especially the days/weeks leading up to early September). Search hundreds of candidate names (military/intel figures, security personnel, political aides, company executives, etc.). When a name produced a clear relative-interest spike on the Image Search Trends chart for that location and timeframe, treat it as a hit. Those spikes are caused by the DoD system (referenced as genai.mil) that uses Google API grounding. In her account, the system automatically image-searches expected visitors or people on access/guest lists. Because it runs on an open (non-air-gapped) network rather than a fully isolated one, the queries leave a public digital trail visible in Google Trends.

The collection of names that showed these correlated Image Search spikes became the “full guest list”.

Why was that possible?

GenAI.Mil is so high IQ “military intelligence”, that the API used …. Google !!!

to find information for their VIP passes, for example to Fort Huachuca:

Why would they do something THAT dumb that would leave a trace?

They wanted to double check that the AI wouldn’t hallucinate that much by using real images:

They didn’t know it would leave an easy trace! Chinese spies must have laughed soooo much. Presumably, it was being corrected as soon as aired.

For a detailed explanation, watch “FORT HUACHUCA: The Full Guest List” at Ana Escobar Show on X

Is Google Trends trustworthy?

Claude:

“Mostly yes, as long as you know what it measures. It’s reliable for relative search interest on Google, and unreliable if you treat it as a measure of real-world popularity or absolute volume.

What it does well: Google Trends shows how interest in a search term changes over time or across regions, relative to that term’s own peak. It’s good for seasonality, spotting emerging topics, and comparing how two or three terms stack up against each other. Those patterns generally hold up.

Where it falls short:

No absolute numbers. Everything is scaled 0-100 relative to the highest point in the chosen time range and region. A “100” could mean a million searches or a few hundred. A change in the time window or the comparison terms rescales everything.

It’s a sample. The data comes from a sample of searches, so pulling the same query on different days can give slightly different numbers. For small topics the variation can be noticeable.

Low-volume terms get dropped. Queries below a privacy threshold show as zero, so niche topics or small regions can look like there’s no interest when there is some.

Search interest isn’t the same as reality. Media coverage can spike searches without anything changing in the world, and people may not search for things they already know about. Google Flu Trends is the classic cautionary tale: it tracked flu searches, then overestimated actual flu levels badly because searches were influenced by news and by Google’s own search suggestions.

Ambiguity and bias. A term can mean several things (like “apple” or “python”), and the data only covers Google users, who aren’t a representative slice of any population.

Methodology changes. Google has revised how it collects and processes the data over the years, which can create discontinuities in long time series.

How to use it more safely: Compare your term against a stable reference term, pull the data a few times and check it’s consistent, use specific queries or topic categories to avoid ambiguity, and treat it as one signal alongside other sources like surveys, sales data, or keyword tools. It’s best for generating or sanity-checking hypotheses, not for proving them.

About Fort Huachuca:

It can’t see who is searching. Trends only shows relative interest in a term across a region, at roughly state, metro or city level. It can’t identify individuals or tell you where someone physically was.

Searches aren’t visits. After a huge news event, people everywhere search the names of anyone connected to it, so a spike for a name near the base shows interest in the name, not that the person was there. Fort Huachuca is also a large military intelligence training post, so its population plausibly searches the names of defense and intelligence officials routinely. I haven’t checked that for these specific names, but you’d need that baseline.

Small-area data is noisy. Each series is scaled so its peak is 100, and low volumes get dropped. In a small region, a handful of searches can look like a dramatic spike, and numbers shift between pulls.

The rabbit-hole problem. Checking many names, dates and regions after the fact guarantees some coincidences. Without a hypothesis set in advance and controls (the same terms in comparable places, other bases, other time windows), a spike can’t be told apart from chance.

Feedback loops. Once a theory spreads, curious people (including locals) search the same terms, which contaminates later pulls.

Changing numbers aren’t evidence of tampering. Related episodes discuss alleged deleted search data, and others describe efforts to discredit the Trends data. Trends is sampled, so figures drift between pulls on their own, and that alone doesn’t suggest deletion”

My conclusion:

For this matter, Google Trends is trustworthy if you subtract the baseline and you don’t get similar results in other bases, which is the case: a spike is a spike.

It worked for Tyler Robinson before Charlie’s assassination:

Full Baron Coleman video

Caveat

Google Trends is still rigged to hide mentions of “COVID19” found years before COVID19 officially existed.

There’s a high chance that they were caught off-guard, as with Tyler Robinson (above video) and as with “Thomas Matthew Crooks” appearing in a Washington DC and FBI-zone search before the Trump assassination attempt?

By the way: https://www.sott.net/article/493405-Crooks-did-not-act-alone-Mobile-data-reveals-someone-who-regularly-visited-Thomas-Crooks-also-visited-building-in-Washington-DC-near-FBI-office

Fort Huachuca VIP list source

Ana’s timeline

Seems to prove that she’s committed to the cause of finding out the truth:

Is Ana Escobar trustworthy?

She X-posted on Sep 11, 2025 (the day after Charlie Kirk’s killing):

“Charlie Kirk dying teaching podcasters about empathy wow I bet he hated that”

3 hours later:

“Some people bring joy wherever they go, others whenever they go. I think a vitriolic racist being gone isn’t the saddest thing I’ve seen today tbh. The video was rough tho.”

Source

Could someone who hated Charlie to the point of rejoicing in his death still care to solve the a conspiracy?

Yes, if the crime is blamed on the left.

Yes, if they hate the “Military Industrial Complex” (this is a shared motive between left and right).

Did she change? Ask for forgiveness? Yes, but 10 months later she deleted both posts and wrote:

3 Jul 2026: “Yeah like I said, I regret how callously I replied at the time.”

Someone replied: “Personally, I’d rather live next-door to a perceived racist than someone who would celebrate the public assassination of perceived racist. That’s just me. As long as perceived racist doesn’t approve of violence or delight in it, I feel safer next to him vs the other choice. 🤷‍♀️”

12 Jul 2026: “After Charlie died I tweeted something flippant. I regret that to this day. So to this, I’ll say nothing. But ya know”

10 Aug 2026: she posted on YouTube: For Charlie: Responding to the Claims and Let’s Refocus on the Facts

She says that she never actually listened to Charlie while he was alive and instead relied on second-hand attacks that told her “don’t listen to him, he’s a bad person.”

After watching the full video of the killing and then actually listening to Charlie’s own words, she concluded he was not as they described him.

She now calls him “a great American” and says she is impressed by many of the things he said in life.

She frames the killing as an act of terrorism against an American exercising free speech, and stresses that it would not have mattered whether she liked him or not — the principle still required investigating what happened.

She no longer holds and actively rejects the view that Charlie was a racist or hater.

Despite her looks with lots of Botox, plastic surgery and nose piercing, she currently says that she is conservative Christian.

Video Transcript

Chapter 1: Welcome & Stream Introduction

0:12

12 seconds

Hey guys. Hello. Hey everybody. Welcome in. Hey TSP.

0:20

20 seconds

Sorry for being a few minutes late, guys. How’s everybody doing? Hi. Hey.

0:28

28 seconds

Oh my gosh, you guys. What a day. What a day. Hi, welcome in. Can you guys hear me? Okay.

0:36

36 seconds

Can you see me? Okay. Hey, Erica. This is our Erica with a C. It’s our good Erica, obviously. Oh, and hello to the other Erica probably, too.

0:47

47 seconds

You’re going to want to sit down for this one, honey. Chat, say hello to our Andrews.

0:54

54 seconds

Both Wilson and Hebrew. Hey guys. Hey, good. I’m glad you guys are here.

1:02

1 minute, 2 seconds

You guys, this is the most exciting. This is the most exciting day. You guys know that I love nothing more than figuring something out.

1:13

1 minute, 13 seconds

And guys, we figured it out. So, welcome in. We’ve got a great great program lined up. And

1:21

1 minute, 21 seconds

like, don’t worry, we’ve got our slideshow ready to roll. um cuz they figured it out. I really

1:29

1 minute, 29 seconds

believe that. And fortunately for us, they helped us do that. So, what we’re going to do Yes. Shabbat shalom. Yes, of course. Mommy’s home.

1:40

1 minute, 40 seconds

[laughter]

1:41

1 minute, 41 seconds

Yeah, we’re going to have a really fun day. Um so, today we are going to be talking for a banana.

1:51

1 minute, 51 seconds

we have, I believe, discovered um what these Google Trends image searches

1:58

1 minute, 58 seconds

are, where they’re coming from, why they’re happening, and honestly,

2:06

2 minutes, 6 seconds

they really have no one to thank more so than themselves for helping us figure it out. To be honest with you guys, I appreciate it.

Chapter 2: Discovering the Digital System Vulnerability

2:18

2 minutes, 18 seconds

Couldn’t have done it without you.

2:21

2 minutes, 21 seconds

So, welcome to I’m like, you know, we won’t bury the lead. You guys know. Let’s get right into it. Especially because

2:31

2 minutes, 31 seconds

finally the last pieces of the puzzle really were put into place after

2:39

2 minutes, 39 seconds

the fallout of everything that we discovered last week.

2:46

2 minutes, 46 seconds

So, [laughter] I’m like, we appreciate it.

2:55

2 minutes, 55 seconds

We’re going to talk about it. We’re going to talk about the days, the three meetings that we believe happened at Fort Banana. And then we’re going to run through the guest list.

3:06

3 minutes, 6 seconds

[snorts] And we’re also going to talk about the individuals that show up for these three meetings.

3:15

3 minutes, 15 seconds

um that I believe really had a lot to do with what happened to Charlie. Um we’re going to talk about why for a banana

3:22

3 minutes, 22 seconds

matters in that way. And realistically, it’s time to just put it all out there.

3:29

3 minutes, 29 seconds

You guys know I’ve been working on this for a long time. Um, after last week, obviously, there was that really, you

3:37

3 minutes, 37 seconds

know, awful situation, discovering someone that, you know, I was thinking was on the good side of things was not on the good side of things in my

3:45

3 minutes, 45 seconds

opinion. Um, and in the wake of that, I expected things to be chaotic and and that’s okay. You know, that’s kind of what I expected.

3:54

3 minutes, 54 seconds

Obviously, um I ended up hearing about the fact that that person

4:02

4 minutes, 2 seconds

was still trying to get a lot of information and it was so specific, the information that she was looking for.

4:12

4 minutes, 12 seconds

I was being contacted um by a lot of folks um people I know, people I don’t know, people that had just literally

4:20

4 minutes, 20 seconds

finished a stream with her and they were looking for some pieces of information that were really, really specific.

4:32

4 minutes, 32 seconds

They wanted to know what my process was.

4:38

4 minutes, 38 seconds

How was it that I was finding this information the way that I was? How is it that she’s finding this stuff?

4:48

4 minutes, 48 seconds

I said, “Well, you know, I do a show.

4:50

4 minutes, 50 seconds

You know, you’re welcome to go and check those out. Anybody is, of course, I talk about my process, blah blah blah.” But they kept asking, “So, wait. So, so what

4:58

4 minutes, 58 seconds

process is it? Like, what is the what is the database? Like, what what is it?” And it finally clicked for me, guys. The

5:06

5 minutes, 6 seconds

reason we had to postpone a little bit is because I realized, you know, is it possible that they don’t know?

5:18

5 minutes, 18 seconds

Is it possible that they don’t know? I mean, my thought was, okay, so, you know, whomever it is that’s maybe creating this visitor passes or

5:27

5 minutes, 27 seconds

whatever, wouldn’t they like just go ask that person? Shouldn’t they like, you know, I mean, whoever the secretary is or base

5:34

5 minutes, 34 seconds

escort office or whatever it occurred to me, is it possible that they don’t know that they don’t know where it’s coming from?

5:45

5 minutes, 45 seconds

And if they don’t know where it’s coming from, might that mean that it’s an automated system?

5:55

5 minutes, 55 seconds

And might it be that what we’re looking at is something that is a systems vulnerability

6:03

6 minutes, 3 seconds

that they don’t yet know exists and we figured it out. So welcome to

6:13

6 minutes, 13 seconds

like without further ado, welcome to Fort Banana, the digital guest list.

Chapter 3: Fort Huachuca Overview: NETCOM & Systems Integration

6:23

6 minutes, 23 seconds

As you guys know, we have been working for a long time to try to figure out is it possible that Mitch Snow saw

6:31

6 minutes, 31 seconds

something saw certain individuals who all seem to have shown up on Fort Banana um in the days, weeks, and months before

6:40

6 minutes, 40 seconds

the assassination of Charlie Kirk and that they had this meeting that had taken place on September 9th. It would

6:48

6 minutes, 48 seconds

appear as though individuals started showing up on posts the day before.

6:52

6 minutes, 52 seconds

That’s really normal. Um, for a big time meeting, big deal meeting, those meetings will happen at 6:00 in the morning. That’s pretty standard.

7:01

7 minutes, 1 second

And then that way everybody gets to go about their day after it.

7:05

7 minutes, 5 seconds

We knew that it would appear that this meeting happened and we wanted to figure out how can we determine whom if anyone

7:13

7 minutes, 13 seconds

was there. So we started with taking a look at what it is that for what you

7:19

7 minutes, 19 seconds

could does. Now, a lot has been said about the fact that Fort Wuka is the US um the home of US Army intelligence.

7:30

7 minutes, 30 seconds

That means that it’s the military’s intel base, right? Normal stuff and a lot of people have paid attention to that, rightfully so. It means that

7:39

7 minutes, 39 seconds

Foruka is where the army trains its intelligence officers. But what does not get enough credit in my opinion is the

7:47

7 minutes, 47 seconds

fact that for Wuka is also home to US Netcom.

7:54

7 minutes, 54 seconds

In fact, per my sources and these are conversations with individuals who have literally worked on that base for decades.

8:08

8 minutes, 8 seconds

It’s netcom too. It’s netcom and the DIA which makes sense.

8:14

8 minutes, 14 seconds

Isn’t that interesting? And netcom is to, you know, very much oversimplify, but netcom is the military’s IT department.

8:26

8 minutes, 26 seconds

So what does that mean? Well, that means that Fort Wuka is where the army rolls

8:32

8 minutes, 32 seconds

out its new tech systems. Now, one of those systems in particular

8:40

8 minutes, 40 seconds

became very noteworthy as it has rolled out over the course of the past year

Chapter 4: DOD Tech Rollout & Contract Background

8:48

8 minutes, 48 seconds

and that is jai.mill.

8:54

8 minutes, 54 seconds

I don’t know about you guys, but as someone who has been obsessed with the Charlie Kirk case, I have spent a great deal of time homing through these like

9:03

9 minutes, 3 seconds

contract databases. Do you guys remember Easy? What was it? Easy Pass? Was it called Easyyp Pass? I can’t remember.

9:08

9 minutes, 8 seconds

Totally. It was like their old system for you would go through and you would look at all of the contracts and you pull them up on this really old system.

9:16

9 minutes, 16 seconds

Well, I’m sure you guys noticed that at the beginning of the year kind of they switched it and all of a sudden that sam.gov it started to function differently.

9:28

9 minutes, 28 seconds

anybody who has been um following along with this case, the contracts, the DoD contracts, it’s been an important, you

9:34

9 minutes, 34 seconds

know, piece of the investigation. And so when you go to sam.gov, you will now see

9:42

9 minutes, 42 seconds

Genai and that is the new Department of Defense API system.

9:52

9 minutes, 52 seconds

It had been around, you know, for the past year. just had never been able to fully put it together.

10:01

10 minutes, 1 second

So, let’s take it from the top.

10:07

10 minutes, 7 seconds

Genai is the military’s effort to modernize all of their onbase systems.

10:13

10 minutes, 13 seconds

It’s to make it so that it’s more user friendly ostensibly.

10:17

10 minutes, 17 seconds

But, you know, they didn’t just roll it out then. They had had it in testing for

10:25

10 minutes, 25 seconds

the year before that all the way back to December of 2024 where they rolled out the new military

10:33

10 minutes, 33 seconds

AI system, their new API system at Fort Wuka specifically, home of US Netcom.

10:45

10 minutes, 45 seconds

and they’ve had it there for the entirety of 2025 until it was finally released to the public at the beginning of this year.

10:57

10 minutes, 57 seconds

Now, that is important information, guys. I promise. And I know it’s like I kind of thought it was a good thing. I don’t love it because that’s the thing.

11:07

11 minutes, 7 seconds

I always harp on this. You guys already know.

11:11

11 minutes, 11 seconds

But to me, we should never be outsourcing our thinking to AI. We really shouldn’t.

11:18

11 minutes, 18 seconds

And hello to all of our Pentagon folks.

11:22

11 minutes, 22 seconds

If you guys ever see this guys, the thing about switching over to an AI system, the thing about switching over

11:30

11 minutes, 30 seconds

to a new system in general, what does that come with? It comes with system vulnerabilities.

11:40

11 minutes, 40 seconds

system vulnerabilities.

11:42

11 minutes, 42 seconds

And if some random girl in her office can figure it out, I really hope that you guys will understand.

11:51

11 minutes, 51 seconds

Other people can figure this out, too.

11:54

11 minutes, 54 seconds

So, I’m like, I have no doubt that it will be course corrected in the future, but it hasn’t been yet.

12:03

12 minutes, 3 seconds

So when you think about a system vulnerability with an API that becomes relevant just because it has that little

12:12

12 minutes, 12 seconds

interface that’s supposed to be this userfriendly interface that is something that sometimes people

12:19

12 minutes, 19 seconds

can identify and then exploit a weakness happens all the time.

12:27

12 minutes, 27 seconds

The API in particular is where it all started to click because

12:35

12 minutes, 35 seconds

if they don’t know what the process is, then where does the process come from?

12:42

12 minutes, 42 seconds

If they didn’t know where the Google trend searches were coming from, how could it be coming from a person? Like there’s only so many people that would

12:50

12 minutes, 50 seconds

be generating this list, this whatever.

12:56

12 minutes, 56 seconds

The first thing that we have to talk about, and this is necessary. I’m like, this is cap and gown. This one is going to be cap and gown. Notebooks out, guys.

13:02

13 minutes, 2 seconds

I’m going to try to make it as simple as possible though, but I know that not everybody’s super familiar with it, but I’m sure that you guys have noticed the fact that the um SAM.gov and other

13:12

13 minutes, 12 seconds

military systems, they look different nowadays. So, let’s just take it from the top.

13:17

13 minutes, 17 seconds

Click refresher. probably for a lot of my tech folks, but for anybody that is confused and understandably so, what is an API? What is that? Um, so just really

13:26

13 minutes, 26 seconds

simply put, you know how when you go into a restaurant, right? You go into a restaurant and you give your order to the waiter, the waiter takes your order,

13:35

13 minutes, 35 seconds

they go back into the kitchen, the kitchen makes whatever you know it is that you ordered, hands it back to the waiter, and the waiter brings you

13:42

13 minutes, 42 seconds

exactly what you ordered. So that is an API. An API takes your order for

13:49

13 minutes, 49 seconds

something, goes back into the kitchen, gets it, and brings it back to you. It’s a really gross oversimplification, but

13:57

13 minutes, 57 seconds

that’s just, you know, it’s a simple way to think of it, and it’s a convenient product. It helps with, you know, security. It helps with timeliness, effectiveness, like it’s just, you know, it’s a good thing overall.

14:08

14 minutes, 8 seconds

But as our military in particular has continued to I don’t know leave all serious personnel um back in Trump one’s

14:18

14 minutes, 18 seconds

administration and outsource so much of their own intellect and knowledge to AI

14:26

14 minutes, 26 seconds

well there are going to be weaknesses and I think if you ask me

14:33

14 minutes, 33 seconds

it’s not intentional but it’s still there.

14:40

14 minutes, 40 seconds

So, Gen AI in particular, wouldn’t you know it, it’s the funniest thing.

14:49

14 minutes, 49 seconds

That new feature, the API system, it specifically uses Google to find information.

14:59

14 minutes, 59 seconds

This article actually um just came out.

15:02

15 minutes, 2 seconds

It was hard to find. They have it buried in a lot of their media literature. But wouldn’t you know it, it’s the funniest thing. It turns out that the new

15:10

15 minutes, 10 seconds

genai.mill is actually using Google, you can see it highlighted right there, to find very specific information.

15:20

15 minutes, 20 seconds

So when Genai uses Google, that is normal. Let’s put it like that.

Chapter 5: The Timeline: Reconstructing Key Base Activity

15:30

15 minutes, 30 seconds

That’s normal. But how do they make sure that the information is accurate? See,

15:38

15 minutes, 38 seconds

we know that another, you know, systems weakness, I would say more so than vulnerability is the fact that what does

15:47

15 minutes, 47 seconds

AI do a lot, guys? I’m like in class, you know, can anyone tell me um what is the problem with AI?

15:55

15 minutes, 55 seconds

It tends to hallucinate, right? You guys know that especially, you know, more so recently, but what

16:03

16 minutes, 3 seconds

happens when you have like a lengthy conversation with an AI, all of a sudden it will start to say the most ridiculous things. It will start to just come up

16:10

16 minutes, 10 seconds

with nonsense and you’re like, I didn’t say any of that or hey, I know that that’s not accurate.

16:17

16 minutes, 17 seconds

So, what do they do to combat that? This is a, you know, this is a reasonable question. I would argue this is a very, very reasonable question.

16:25

16 minutes, 25 seconds

Well, the DoD’s solution for that has been something called Google API grounding. And what that means is that

16:34

16 minutes, 34 seconds

this new computer system is forced to perform a live Google image

16:41

16 minutes, 41 seconds

search by title from the.gov directory, the same.gov gov

16:48

16 minutes, 48 seconds

directory where I was getting everybody’s titles to ensure that their AI system does not

16:57

16 minutes, 57 seconds

hallucinate. So really, really simply, they have their special AI. They’re

17:05

17 minutes, 5 seconds

worried about it hallucinating. So they force it to run people’s images through

17:13

17 minutes, 13 seconds

Google and they get those people’s titles and names from the.gov directory.

17:19

17 minutes, 19 seconds

The same place that you, I, and every person on Earth can go and look for any of their names and their titles.

17:26

17 minutes, 26 seconds

Now, I started to think to myself, you know, we know that it would appear that this meeting took place. We know that we’re seeing individuals on these specific

17:35

17 minutes, 35 seconds

days being searched in these specific ways.

17:39

17 minutes, 39 seconds

And all of these people seem really relevant. I mean, these are high ranking VIPs. These are individuals that have a public profile.

17:52

17 minutes, 52 seconds

Generally, you know, when somebody goes onto a military base and they want to bring their, you know, spouse onto the

18:00

18 minutes

military base, right? Most regular civilians, there’s a system in place already that’s called deers. And the deer system is like a closed secure

18:09

18 minutes, 9 seconds

government system. Okay? And what that means is there’s no way to see um any of it. They don’t have the, you know, there’s no database that is running publicly.

18:19

18 minutes, 19 seconds

But there’s a separate category of special visitors that are going to be prepared

18:26

18 minutes, 26 seconds

for by a base to arrive. See, with deers, they go and they look you up. But if you’re a VIP or high ranking, you’re

18:35

18 minutes, 35 seconds

called a distinguished visitor. And there’s a protocol for that. And what that means is that they have a requirement to

18:44

18 minutes, 44 seconds

produce something called a protocol brief on a distinguished visitor.

18:50

18 minutes, 50 seconds

Now those they get pretty specific actually. This is an example of a military protocol brief. I’m like here

18:58

18 minutes, 58 seconds

let me let me see here. Okay, let me make it big. There we go. Okay, so this is just a really simple example. I’m like, “This looks like one that I would make.” Like, and by the way, you know,

19:07

19 minutes, 7 seconds

when I was working like at a military hospital, I’ve made a couple of these before. What it is is it’s a piece of paper that goes out to either a police

19:15

19 minutes, 15 seconds

escort, it goes out to um, you know, the command structure, it goes out, you know, email, piece of paper, either way, and it has a few required pieces of information, but every distinguished

19:24

19 minutes, 24 seconds

visitor, I’m like, for all of my folks that are, you know, military, former, uh, wives, husbands, spouses, children, you guys know this is just normal SOP.

19:33

19 minutes, 33 seconds

A military protocol brief is something that’s made for every distinguished visitor that comes onto a base. It has to include the person’s picture. It has

19:40

19 minutes, 40 seconds

to include their title and then usually it can um it, you know, includes just like a quick little summary about the person. Um anything relevant right now.

19:51

19 minutes, 51 seconds

Claudia here looks lovely, but this looks like one that I would do. You know, they don’t have to be they don’t have to be super specific all the time.

19:58

19 minutes, 58 seconds

Sometimes they do though and it just depends on the unit that they’re going to. This for example is a fancy one.

20:06

20 minutes, 6 seconds

This is like a this is a really fancy one. Like this is a special operations distinguished visitor protocol brief.

20:13

20 minutes, 13 seconds

Now all the information that’s in red is required

20:21

20 minutes, 21 seconds

and as is SOP really for any high ranking person especially for anybody who’s going over

20:29

20 minutes, 29 seconds

to I don’t know military base what do we see in the right hand side guys can you guys tell me what it is

20:36

20 minutes, 36 seconds

that is a requirement there is a current photo that’s

20:45

20 minutes, 45 seconds

mandatory especially whenever anyone is going to an intel base and what do we know about foruka

20:52

20 minutes, 52 seconds

while foruka is the militar’s intel base so what that means is that because there’s a higher

21:00

21 minutes

risk level of someone trying to get on base for bad reasons it’s standard operating procedure that

21:07

21 minutes, 7 seconds

you have a current photograph of a person that you create a protocol brief for just normal stuff

21:14

21 minutes, 14 seconds

and it has to be current. That’s really the thing. It has to be current by their name, their title and their face.

21:22

21 minutes, 22 seconds

Now, recently with the new API, they’ve switched to a digital brief

21:30

21 minutes, 30 seconds

and as of 2024, just the tail end, but as of 2024, Fort Wuka has been employing this

21:37

21 minutes, 37 seconds

system. Now, this is just an example of a modern um you know API style digital brief, but it just contains just a few simple pieces of information. It’s nice.

21:47

21 minutes, 47 seconds

They can just go they can send it out to any person that needs it. You just have the person’s pick, you have their name,

21:54

21 minutes, 54 seconds

you have their title, and you have the date.

21:59

21 minutes, 59 seconds

What we’ll be going through today is we’ve gone ahead and made protocol briefs for everybody who’s been at those meetings or at least was invited.

22:08

22 minutes, 8 seconds

Let me explain a little further.

22:11

22 minutes, 11 seconds

Now, something to think about is that a protocol brief obviously we were seeing these folks show up on these specific

22:19

22 minutes, 19 seconds

days in these specific ways, but you wouldn’t be scrambling to make that sort of thing same day, right? I mean, a

22:26

22 minutes, 26 seconds

protocol brief that’s usually done before the visit. It’s done, you know, the secretary, unit secretary, whatever is taking care of all that stuff kind of in advance.

22:35

22 minutes, 35 seconds

But the thing about this new API system is that that grounding query, that specific Google image search,

22:45

22 minutes, 45 seconds

that API grounding query, well, since they’ve automated that system,

22:51

22 minutes, 51 seconds

that system automatically runs Google image check the morning of

23:00

23 minutes

the visit, the actual morning that someone is

23:06

23 minutes, 6 seconds

expected to show up. And if you ask me, that is relevant,

23:17

23 minutes, 17 seconds

the Google base web grounding is now done for automated tasks. And what’s an automated task at a military base? Well,

23:27

23 minutes, 27 seconds

it’s midnight. The clock hits 12:01, right? The next day, whenever the calendar turns over on a new day,

23:35

23 minutes, 35 seconds

there’s an automatic list that’s populated of the expected visitors.

23:41

23 minutes, 41 seconds

And what that does is that forces the AI system to run these exact checks for the distinguished visitor log.

23:53

23 minutes, 53 seconds

Like they told on themselves, guys, can you see it in the corner? Hold on a second. They I’m like, I can’t believe that they put this information. I’m like, “Guys, OBSAC, what have we been

24:02

24 minutes, 2 seconds

harping on from the beginning?” But Gemini specifically does this

24:08

24 minutes, 8 seconds

web grounding. And now when the calendar flips over to a new

24:15

24 minutes, 15 seconds

day, it will automatically say every person who’s expected on their distinguished

24:21

24 minutes, 21 seconds

visitor log. And if you ask me what that means is that what we’re seeing here is a digital visitor log.

24:34

24 minutes, 34 seconds

Now, does that mean that every single person actually showed up? Does it mean that? Who’s to say?

24:43

24 minutes, 43 seconds

But these are the expected VIPs that are showing up to the base.

24:53

24 minutes, 53 seconds

So, when I say that it’s a digital visitor log, it’s a digital guest list, maybe that’s a little bit more kind, trying to, you know, save space for just

25:02

25 minutes, 2 seconds

in case. Maybe someone didn’t show up, but the calendar thought they were coming.

25:09

25 minutes, 9 seconds

You know, I had wondered I had wondered to myself, why is it that they’re using like this exact phrase? Why is it that

25:17

25 minutes, 17 seconds

they’re using this exact terminology? I mean, it is specific language. As you guys will recall, the place that we

25:23

25 minutes, 23 seconds

started was with Bradley Hansel because we knew that Bradley Hansel had been confirmed to be on base.

25:32

25 minutes, 32 seconds

And that’s the thing. If Bradley Hansel is confirmed to be on base, can we find Bradley Hansel? And for my OG’s, you guys already know there he was.

25:44

25 minutes, 44 seconds

Director of Defense Intelligence Bradley Hansel O US SDI the exact way that he

25:52

25 minutes, 52 seconds

came up in the DACA database exact same way. It’s a heck of a control to know someone was going to be there. And it

25:59

25 minutes, 59 seconds

was not just that he was popping up. He didn’t he wasn’t just popping up randomly. He was popping up on September 8th.

26:07

26 minutes, 7 seconds

So when you have a control like that and you know okay so it’s a day of search. I mean, my goodness, are we talking about

26:14

26 minutes, 14 seconds

some super on top of it, you know, on base escort? Are we talking about some really super just, you know, maybe

26:22

26 minutes, 22 seconds

someone just really anal? You know, I’m thinking of like just like who is doing it so specifically, who’s doing it so regularly, who’s doing it so automatically.

26:36

26 minutes, 36 seconds

And what I realized is it’s an automated system.

26:40

26 minutes, 40 seconds

But unfortunately for them, where deers used to be a closed system that nobody else can see, the new API leaves the record on Google.

26:52

26 minutes, 52 seconds

So this begs the question, doesn’t it?

27:02

27 minutes, 2 seconds

what exactly happened on Fort Wuka while Charlie was in Asia? Because you know, for every time, every opportunity

27:11

27 minutes, 11 seconds

that they have to, I guess, discredit Mitch Snow with more and less capability, um,

27:18

27 minutes, 18 seconds

every time that happens, I keep thinking to myself, you know, here’s the thing.

27:24

27 minutes, 24 seconds

What is it that I actually know? What do I know? What do I expect? What can I prove? Right? I mean, these are the questions every investigator should ask himself.

27:33

27 minutes, 33 seconds

Well, what I know is that if the Hades jet flew over Tyler Robinson turning

27:40

27 minutes, 40 seconds

himself in, if the Hades jet flew over Provo twice the day of the

27:47

27 minutes, 47 seconds

assassination, if the Hades jet is relevant and the Hades jet is from

27:56

27 minutes, 56 seconds

the task force in Fort Wuka, then Fort Wuka is relevant.

28:03

28 minutes, 3 seconds

How can we determine how so? It’s a heck of a question, isn’t it? And one that I have been seeking to answer

28:11

28 minutes, 11 seconds

for the entire time. So when I think about the fact that what I truly believe is that Fort Wuka mattered and that

28:20

28 minutes, 20 seconds

these meetings they mattered, I started to ask myself, so when perhaps would they have begun to take place in earnest?

28:29

28 minutes, 29 seconds

And I think we have an answer to that now.

28:32

28 minutes, 32 seconds

Now, obviously, we know that the months leading up to Charlie’s passing, it started earlier than this.

28:41

28 minutes, 41 seconds

And we’re going to find out exactly when and exactly where and exactly who. What I can tell you guys is that

28:49

28 minutes, 49 seconds

there was a lot happening when Charlie was in Asia. And to me, it truly feels as though

28:56

28 minutes, 56 seconds

for which became really, really relevant. See, these searches, this digital visitor get

29:04

29 minutes, 4 seconds

list. Um, it wasn’t like people were showing up in January, February, March, April, May, June, July.

29:14

29 minutes, 14 seconds

They showed up over the course of three separate days, just three, beginning in the end of August. And what do we know happened in the end of August? Well,

29:23

29 minutes, 23 seconds

Charlie was in Asia. He was away, which meant that there’s probably a lot of flexibility with who exactly

29:31

29 minutes, 31 seconds

was going to go there, who exactly needed to be there.

29:34

29 minutes, 34 seconds

We have identified out of hundreds, hundreds, and hundreds of individuals searched a list of 43 people.

29:46

29 minutes, 46 seconds

We’ll go over all of their names and a lot of them will be familiar. But see, the thing of it is that out of the 43

29:53

29 minutes, 53 seconds

people that were the expected folks, you know, that showed up in the same ways by the same titles,

30:01

30 minutes, 1 second

38 of those individuals all showed up on the same three days. There’s only five outliers. I hope that makes sense. I

30:09

30 minutes, 9 seconds

know it’s a lot. Don’t worry, that’s why we’re doing the slideshow.

30:13

30 minutes, 13 seconds

So, as I narrowed in on these three dates, August 28th, September 4th, and

Chapter 6: Narrowing Down the Critical Dates & Patterns

30:21

30 minutes, 21 seconds

September 8th, it looks like while the cat was away, the mice were at play.

30:30

30 minutes, 30 seconds

So, what was happening at Forbuka during that frame of time? What was happening at from the end of October or excuse me, the end of August through October? What

30:38

30 minutes, 38 seconds

was happening there? Like, what was kind of going on in the background? Well, the way that I would describe it is that because this recon task force had just

30:46

30 minutes, 46 seconds

disbanded, there was what I would call a very high stakes game of musical chairs. See, the thing

30:56

30 minutes, 56 seconds

is when the recon task force went away, everybody had to do some incredibly aggressive jockeying for contracts,

31:06

31 minutes, 6 seconds

the big guys, you know, and so my expectation was that maybe I

31:14

31 minutes, 14 seconds

would see some individuals who were trying to make sure that they got a seat when the music stopped on September 10th.

31:26

31 minutes, 26 seconds

August 27th, the recon task force at Fort Wuka officially disbands.

31:35

31 minutes, 35 seconds

On that same day, the first person and also for fairness, our first outlier,

31:42

31 minutes, 42 seconds

he’s one of the five of the 43 that we’re going through. Um, he shows up on August 27th. Now, that’s

31:50

31 minutes, 50 seconds

not our first meeting day. That’s not our first meeting day, but it was noteworthy enough that on August 27th, the day the recon task force is

31:58

31 minutes, 58 seconds

disbanded, the director of special ops tech division, Todd Hadley, shows up on our digital visitor log. Okay, fair.

32:10

32 minutes, 10 seconds

Well, if we had an expectation that there were going to be individuals that were showing up for three specific meetings, could we kind of narrow down who it was

32:18

32 minutes, 18 seconds

that we were expecting to see? So we kind of take a look and see. And what had very much become clear to me is that

32:26

32 minutes, 26 seconds

this was all very uniform. It was all very normal for these three meetings.

32:30

32 minutes, 30 seconds

Over the course of these three meetings, there is always a military guy, a money guy, a specialty guy, an Israeli tech

32:37

32 minutes, 37 seconds

guy, and an inside man.

32:42

32 minutes, 42 seconds

Someone who means that there was some relevance to Charlie Kirk happening at these meetings.

32:49

32 minutes, 49 seconds

something that means that this is not just about the recon task force. This is not just about whatever hairbrain

32:58

32 minutes, 58 seconds

scheme, you know, that they’re cooking up for overseas. Something that meant that it was related to Charlie specifically.

33:09

33 minutes, 9 seconds

So for me, I said, well, let’s let’s drill down a little more and see if we can find what we expect to see.

33:18

33 minutes, 18 seconds

I have titled as a part of my working theory meeting one as a proposal.

Chapter 7: Meeting 1: Breakdown of Attendees & Roles

33:25

33 minutes, 25 seconds

Now that is not to say that necessarily this is the first time this is cooked up but the timing is suspicious given everything else that was going on.

33:36

33 minutes, 36 seconds

Let’s see who was there. Let’s see who we can find on our list. Well, here’s our digital visitor log.

33:44

33 minutes, 44 seconds

If you want to talk about a military guy, I would say that the commander of Sentcom counts. Bradley Cooper.

33:52

33 minutes, 52 seconds

Military guy. Check. Okay. Same day. Shahab Chadri, the junior money guy.

34:01

34 minutes, 1 second

Check.

34:04

34 minutes, 4 seconds

Same day, Scott Kurpatre, the deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

34:12

34 minutes, 12 seconds

Check.

34:13

34 minutes, 13 seconds

specialty guy. That’s our first appearance of Martin Kendall. Perfect doppelganger for Cabbat Phillips, by the

34:20

34 minutes, 20 seconds

way. He’s a spy satellites guy. And if I’m thinking about a specialty guy, he’s a double check mark for me.

34:31

34 minutes, 31 seconds

Same day, the former president of Raphael, Yoar

34:40

34 minutes, 40 seconds

Evan from there’s our first Israeli check.

34:49

34 minutes, 49 seconds

Do we have any more on that same day that they populate on this API list? Anyone else? Anyone else? The

34:58

34 minutes, 58 seconds

president of Raphael Defense. which is, you know, one of the largest military defense contractors in Israel, of course.

35:07

35 minutes, 7 seconds

Oh, okay. Great. The vice president of R&D at Raphael, same day.

35:17

35 minutes, 17 seconds

So, as I am looking through individuals and thinking, okay, hm, why is it that only on these days? Well, there’s one

35:24

35 minutes, 24 seconds

reason if you ask me. There’s one reason, and that’s because they were all expected. Again, this calendar flips

35:33

35 minutes, 33 seconds

over and the guest list of distinguished visitors gets run, and they have admitted to it themselves.

35:41

35 minutes, 41 seconds

Now I would argue that this sort of system it starts to make sense

35:50

35 minutes, 50 seconds

when we are thinking about which individuals might have had something to do with

35:59

35 minutes, 59 seconds

Charlie Kirk. So okay I’ve got a money guy. I’ve got a military guy. I’ve got a couple specialty guys and a couple Israelis. H okay.

36:10

36 minutes, 10 seconds

Now, where’s my inside man? Where is he?

36:19

36 minutes, 19 seconds

Well, wouldn’t you know it? First first man up. Now, what I can share with you guys is that I do have an inside man from August 28th.

36:31

36 minutes, 31 seconds

But what I cannot share for safety reasons is the ma the name of that man.

36:37

36 minutes, 37 seconds

However, Hopefully by Monday we’ll have that confirmation.

36:45

36 minutes, 45 seconds

Still though, John Ragland. Well, that one we can share.

36:50

36 minutes, 50 seconds

The co-founder of Brian Harpole’s security company. Okay. H he is hard to find, by the way. He’s very hard to find. But there he is a few days later.

37:03

37 minutes, 3 seconds

Now, let’s talk about meeting number two because to me, that’s the one where I thought, well, this is about to get really interesting, isn’t it? Why is it

Chapter 8: Meeting 2: “Brass Tacks” & Program Connections

37:10

37 minutes, 10 seconds

that the digital visitor log populates those specific folks on August 28th? So, who

37:19

37 minutes, 19 seconds

is coming on September 4th? Because to me, what I decided to call it is brass tax as in let’s get down to business.

37:27

37 minutes, 27 seconds

Let’s actually figure out how we’re going to get this done and let’s really put a point on this whole thing.

37:35

37 minutes, 35 seconds

So, who do we have? Well, we’ve got a military guy, our deputy commander of Sentcom. See, when I’m saying that these individuals, that it’s not random.

37:46

37 minutes, 46 seconds

Every single one of these individuals is showing up on this digital visitor log on the same day by the same title on the

37:54

37 minutes, 54 seconds

same day. These are not searches, you know, no one, it’s not like one person is here on, you know, July 2nd and then

38:02

38 minutes, 2 seconds

the other is here. They are three specific dates.

38:06

38 minutes, 6 seconds

And as a control, again, we’ve had Bradley Hansel. Um, but we’ve also been able to identify additional individuals

38:13

38 minutes, 13 seconds

who wouldn’t be expected to come up on this. And what I can tell you is those individuals come up on the days that they go to the base.

38:26

38 minutes, 26 seconds

So unfortunately for them, they’re going to have a lot of explaining to do

38:32

38 minutes, 32 seconds

the hardest part for me guys has been throughout this entire time sitting here

38:39

38 minutes, 39 seconds

and saying, “Okay, so I can see clearly they’re just pulling their titles off of.gov, right?

38:45

38 minutes, 45 seconds

Directory.gov.” Like they’re just clearly pulling these people’s titles off. But why? Why the image? Why why the image?

38:53

38 minutes, 53 seconds

Well, because they automated the system.

38:57

38 minutes, 57 seconds

And as I sat there wondering about why it might be that they didn’t know.

39:05

39 minutes, 5 seconds

So I’m like, “So hello Isa, stop asking please about what the system is and go, you know, I guess go tell them to fix

39:13

39 minutes, 13 seconds

the system.” Okay, I’m not gonna let me not. Please. Now back to our money guy. This is Mr. James

39:21

39 minutes, 21 seconds

Roku. He specifically again pops up on our guest list same day.

39:28

39 minutes, 28 seconds

He has been somebody that my true impression is that I doubt very much that this particular

39:36

39 minutes, 36 seconds

individual has any, you know, significant involvement in this situation because he is the secretary of all of acquisitions. Um, which means that he is the money guy, but he’s not

39:44

39 minutes, 44 seconds

like specific to this project. More on that in a second. Let’s continue. Josh Walsh. Same day, the Hades program lead from Sierra Nevada Corporation.

39:58

39 minutes, 58 seconds

Hades.

39:59

39 minutes, 59 seconds

Wait, the Hades guy was there from Sierra Nevada. The Hades guy, the guy who runs that program, the program lead

Chapter 9: The Recon Task Force & Program Leads

40:08

40 minutes, 8 seconds

for the entire thing from Sierra Nevada, he was there. Why is that? Well, in case people weren’t aware, Hades was the

40:15

40 minutes, 15 seconds

flagship program out of this recon task force.

40:20

40 minutes, 20 seconds

So do not let anyone tell you that Hades is not relevant. It is.

40:26

40 minutes, 26 seconds

And it is literally the reason that they came up with the task force to begin with. It is the flagship program. I’m like, let’s read about it, shall we?

40:35

40 minutes, 35 seconds

[snorts] The Army’s recon task force was specifically stood up to fasttrack the modernization of the Army’s intelligence capabilities. The problem that they had

40:43

40 minutes, 43 seconds

to solve is that their legacy aerial spying fleet consisted of aging slow lowaltitude tur turborop planes.

40:51

40 minutes, 51 seconds

So the flagship solution was Hades.

40:56

40 minutes, 56 seconds

I know that it has been probably so annoying to hear me harping about this recon task force and I’m sorry for that.

41:04

41 minutes, 4 seconds

I’m sorry for that. But I promise you that this stuff matters because if that Hades jet was over Tyler Robinson’s

41:11

41 minutes, 11 seconds

arrest, then it matters.

41:16

41 minutes, 16 seconds

And if Hades matters, then the program that Hades comes out of matters. So when

41:23

41 minutes, 23 seconds

we are seeking to answer who had the keys to the Hades jet, that’s exactly who we have to ask, isn’t

41:31

41 minutes, 31 seconds

it? It does not fly on its own. It’s not some, you know, thing that was cooked up by Sierra Nevada. It wasn’t, you know,

41:38

41 minutes, 38 seconds

them just deciding that they, you know, maybe just sort of wanted to have this cool toy. No, this is the point.

41:47

41 minutes, 47 seconds

It is the future of Army Intelligence. And it is run out of that program.

41:57

41 minutes, 57 seconds

I will not be gas lit. I don’t know about you guys. I’m very sorry for being grumpy, but guys, I’m like, “Oh my gosh, I’m so tired of being guest.” And also,

42:05

42 minutes, 5 seconds

by the way, please stop trying to spy on me. This is your guys problem.

42:10

42 minutes, 10 seconds

I’ll tell you guys about it more another time. Everything’s fine. That bothers me a lot.

42:17

42 minutes, 17 seconds

In fairness, though, like I said, to be, you know, graceful about it, I I do want to say I appreciate the fact

42:25

42 minutes, 25 seconds

that it was made apparent to me that somebody was just so interested in my system. I kept saying, “Well, I I do episodes on it all the

42:34

42 minutes, 34 seconds

time at where I find it.” Like, I know I do episodes on it. It’s not like I’m hiding where I’m getting this information. It was just people who, you

42:43

42 minutes, 43 seconds

know, um just immediately really started freaking out and being like, “How are you finding this? Where is your database? How are you finding it into the system?” And it

42:51

42 minutes, 51 seconds

was truly the fact that I was like, “Why are they asking me that? I do episodes on this all the time. I’m not I’m not

42:58

42 minutes, 58 seconds

hiding it. I’m not you know and then you know for the past week it has been a steady stream of individuals contacting

43:05

43 minutes, 5 seconds

me saying this person is trying to find this information about

43:12

43 minutes, 12 seconds

where you are generating this information from where where what database do you have access to all this stuff and I said

43:20

43 minutes, 20 seconds

is it possible that they truly don’t know.

43:28

43 minutes, 28 seconds

I’m like, “Guys, they truly didn’t know.” Well, now you do. So, we’re going to be moving over to I’m like, “So,

43:36

43 minutes, 36 seconds

there’s your information, guys. Like, we’ll fix your system.” Um, we’re going to move over to YouTube only because we have some really, really specific people

43:43

43 minutes, 43 seconds

to talk about and we have to go over the blast meeting. I believe personally that we’ve identified all of the individuals that were there.

43:54

43 minutes, 54 seconds

So, we’re going to talk about it, but we’re going to do it on YouTube. So, anybody who’s watching on Twitter, I’m like, there’s enough there’s enough free intel. Go fix your system, guys. And for

44:01

44 minutes, 1 second

my YouTube gang and my kick gang, hang tight. You guys already know the drill.

44:06

44 minutes, 6 seconds

And for my Twitter gang, go figure that out. Okay, there’s your answer.

44:13

44 minutes, 13 seconds

Okay.

44:16

44 minutes, 16 seconds

Sorry for being so grumpy about that everybody. Okay, now that it’s just us.

44:26

44 minutes, 26 seconds

It’s actually kind of funny, guys, to be honest with you. I’m thinking to myself, I’m like, it’s just a systems vulnerability.

44:35

44 minutes, 35 seconds

Get better at this. I don’t know. But to be honest with you guys, it really does occur to me that like it is very fortunate that for individuals that are

44:44

44 minutes, 44 seconds

trying to just get to the truth, trying to just protect our country from the subversion that is being subjected to and trying to figure out who killed Charlie Kirk.

44:54

44 minutes, 54 seconds

Well, I’m glad that they just don’t seem very smart. You know, that’s mean, but it’s true.

45:06

45 minutes, 6 seconds

They’ve outsourced their thinking to AI and these are the consequences of that.

45:14

45 minutes, 14 seconds

The clever people can just go and find systems vulnerabilities and and figure out what they’re doing and and outthink

45:22

45 minutes, 22 seconds

them. I’m like, guys, oh my gosh. But at any rate, at least they have that API grounding. But unfortunately,

45:27

45 minutes, 27 seconds

[clears throat]

45:28

45 minutes, 28 seconds

they left that open to the public. Okay, so anyway, I’m like moving on. So, same on our press text meeting. Look who pops

45:35

45 minutes, 35 seconds

up. These are all the same searches, same days, same ways. Official titles, names, and photos.

45:43

45 minutes, 43 seconds

Now, Joe Londale, not a fan.

45:46

45 minutes, 46 seconds

He’s the one who docks Austin Franco, by the way. They really do show themselves, don’t they? The doxing, the intimidation.

45:56

45 minutes, 56 seconds

But, um, I digress. Now, next up on our list, we have the engineer. That’s Matthew Shepard. If you guys want to see

46:04

46 minutes, 4 seconds

the scariest 10 minutes, actually it’s 40 minutes of your life. Um, this is a clip from him at on and on and on and on

46:12

46 minutes, 12 seconds

and on and on and on and on and on and on and on.com and they have a podcast now and that’s the guy who was on the podcast. He is the He’s the engineer from Palunteer.

46:22

46 minutes, 22 seconds

Um, you’re welcome to watch it. I’m like I don’t recommend it. The guy is so crazy but it’s good TV. We’ll put it

46:30

46 minutes, 30 seconds

like that. Okay. Now, next up, our Israeli our Israeli drone guy. This is Osh Legosi. And I hope that I’ve made

46:38

46 minutes, 38 seconds

this clear. So, every person that has an onis stamp over them is all part of this onis program. I just think that that’s noteworthy. Um, but at the time that

46:45

46 minutes, 45 seconds

they were showing up on post in this digital visitor log, um, they were still employed with their old employers,

46:53

46 minutes, 53 seconds

right? So, he is he was at the time the president of Raphael Jones. These are not just nobodies, right?

46:59

46 minutes, 59 seconds

These are the type of people, of course, we would expect to see a distinguished visitor brief. Unfortunately, nobody showed up with handcuffs, but I digress.

47:08

47 minutes, 8 seconds

Um, our inside man, that is one, Andrew

Chapter 10: Examining Specific Records & Resignations

47:17

47 minutes, 17 seconds

Bailey, and Andrew Bailey is the co-utive director of the FBI.

47:25

47 minutes, 25 seconds

Now, I did want to pause here just in case we have some new folks that are um new to the channel. Uh we did do an episode on him a while ago, but I think

47:33

47 minutes, 33 seconds

it’s what it’s worth talking about. You know, Andrew Bailey used to be the attorney general for the

47:42

47 minutes, 42 seconds

state of Missouri. He was the Missouri AG for a number of years. And it’s the funniest thing. He pops up on this Fort

47:50

47 minutes, 50 seconds

Wika digital um visitor log and then on September 8th, Andrew Bailey resigns as a Missouri AG. He resigns.

48:02

48 minutes, 2 seconds

Now on September 15th, he will officially accept the position as the co-eput director of the FBI.

48:13

48 minutes, 13 seconds

literally the code he has. He’s the man who’s replaced Damponi now.

48:19

48 minutes, 19 seconds

But here’s the thing. During that week from September 8th through September 15th, he was a private citizen.

48:30

48 minutes, 30 seconds

And do you guys know what that means?

48:34

48 minutes, 34 seconds

Do you guys have any idea what that means? That means that unfortunately there’s no record of his finances.

48:42

48 minutes, 42 seconds

There’s no record of his travel. There is no record of his communications. See, with government officials, it is generally the sort of thing where you

48:51

48 minutes, 51 seconds

can foyer. I mean, they are employees of ours after all. And you can have ask someone to have professional accountability. But for some reason,

49:00

49 minutes

Andrew Bailey shows up on our guest list September 4th. September the 8th he resigns which

49:10

49 minutes, 10 seconds

means again there is no record of his travel of his finances of his location of his meetings. He takes that one week

49:19

49 minutes, 19 seconds

off and then on the 15th he [snorts] is the co- deputy director who will actually force Dan Bonjino out.

49:31

49 minutes, 31 seconds

What does that say to me? That says to me that if you wanted somebody who was able to have the flexibility of being a private citizen as well as have the

49:41

49 minutes, 41 seconds

influence within the FBI of the co-eput director.

49:48

49 minutes, 48 seconds

Well, that would be my guess. That’s just me, but that would be my guess.

49:53

49 minutes, 53 seconds

Yeah. One week. I know. Well, actually, it’s funny. Um Trump, he had initially

49:59

49 minutes, 59 seconds

turned him down for the job and then um for some reason in uh I’m gonna get the month wrong. It was like in the summer.

50:09

50 minutes, 9 seconds

I do know that in the summer he goes to Mara Lago has a meeting with Trump. I don’t want to misstate the day. I’m like it’s in the episode guys if you guys do

50:16

50 minutes, 16 seconds

want to watch. So um he has been turned down for this role in the administration and he’s sad. Then in the summer he goes

50:24

50 minutes, 24 seconds

and meets with Trump and then all of a sudden he resigns on September 8th and becomes

50:33

50 minutes, 33 seconds

the new Danongino who very much is leading the agency now to this day.

50:40

50 minutes, 40 seconds

See, it’s funny though, also now that I’m thinking about it, guys, and I’m just thinking about it right now, but um the reporting at the time, if you guys go check his Wikipedia, you can see it

50:47

50 minutes, 47 seconds

literally right now. Um if you go check his Wikipedia, he quite literally was told by Trump during this uh you know,

50:55

50 minutes, 55 seconds

initial um interviewing period, he told him he just didn’t have it. He didn’t have enough guts. He didn’t have enough gumption. He just didn’t have the right

51:03

51 minutes, 3 seconds

stuff. And I don’t know exactly what it is that he did after that to convince Donald Trump that he was man enough for the job.

51:16

51 minutes, 16 seconds

But I’m dying to find out. And there he is. One Andrew Bailey.

51:28

51 minutes, 28 seconds

You know, if I was looking for someone and I wanted to find out who maybe

51:35

51 minutes, 35 seconds

might have actually been involved with all of the details of the cover up, involved with all of the planning of the

51:43

51 minutes, 43 seconds

cover up, with all the planning of the operation. Heck, who could have been, you know, quite literally, and I’m not saying he was,

51:51

51 minutes, 51 seconds

but could have literally been sitting on the Hades jad on September 10th. But the problem is the really really really

51:58

51 minutes, 58 seconds

challenging part is that no one can see his schedule for that one week.

52:05

52 minutes, 5 seconds

Private citizen after all. Isn’t that the funniest thing?

52:10

52 minutes, 10 seconds

Let’s go on cuz we’re not even to at the Mitch no meeting yet. So like we’re we’re almost there though. But as you

52:17

52 minutes, 17 seconds

can see, some of these individuals, it’s like, well, okay, so all of you guys are popping up in our digital guest log,

52:25

52 minutes, 25 seconds

and it’s not September 1st, 2, 3rd. It’s you’re either there on August 28th or you’re there on September 4th. All of these people.

52:38

52 minutes, 38 seconds

So, let’s go on.

52:43

52 minutes, 43 seconds

the weekend before the Mitch meeting. There’s a few individuals that we’ll need to remark upon here. You guys, I don’t know about

52:52

52 minutes, 52 seconds

you guys, but have you guys ever been um to a military base? I don’t know if you guys have. Um so on a military base Monday through Friday, things are busy.

53:05

53 minutes, 5 seconds

even a base like Fort Wuka, which by the way, like I said, I have had confirmed with individuals who have quite literally been there for the decades.

53:14

53 minutes, 14 seconds

Um, that that base in particular is absolutely the kind of place that you would stage a meeting like this. It is

53:20

53 minutes, 20 seconds

low profile enough as a base itself that you wouldn’t expect to just have like people running all over it, you know, all these contractors and da, but it’s

53:28

53 minutes, 28 seconds

the only thing that’s out there in that city, which is in the middle of nowhere.

53:32

53 minutes, 32 seconds

There’s no extra town around. is, you know, there’s no there’s no pe there’s no town outside of it. The town is in place to support the base. The town is

53:39

53 minutes, 39 seconds

the base. And it is so low profile intentionally that you’re able to get away with stuff, but

53:49

53 minutes, 49 seconds

the thing that makes it unique is not only is it netcom, but also it’s not a classified base. So why would that matter if it was a classified base?

53:59

53 minutes, 59 seconds

Well, if it’s a classified base, then if you’re jokers, like I don’t know, you know, I mean, our list of or cast of characters, right? If

54:07

54 minutes, 7 seconds

you’re some of these jokers that are like um not going to be able to qualify for a clearance, they can’t just come on to a classified base.

54:17

54 minutes, 17 seconds

But with Foruka in particular, it’s not clandestine where you need

54:24

54 minutes, 24 seconds

additional clearances. just low profile and it is in particular low profile on the weekend.

Chapter 11: “The Weekenders”: Weekend Base Activity Breakdown

54:34

54 minutes, 34 seconds

My thought has been that these individuals you know it remains an outstanding question

54:41

54 minutes, 41 seconds

but there’s a just this little pocket of people that came over this is a Friday Saturday Sunday and I don’t know about you guys but

54:51

54 minutes, 51 seconds

on the weekend there’s just not that many people around. There’s still base access, of course, like you can get on and off of the base. A distinguished

54:58

54 minutes, 58 seconds

visitor, they can come. It’s just that there’s not like, you know, so many people milling about.

55:04

55 minutes, 4 seconds

And so this little profile in particular that we’ve developed, I call it the weekenders.

55:10

55 minutes, 10 seconds

And I think you guys will see what I mean when these folks individually showed up. First things first, this is Lawrence Mixon. He shows up on the Friday.

55:19

55 minutes, 19 seconds

He is the guy who’s going to make the decision for the army about who gets in

55:27

55 minutes, 27 seconds

to the permanent um task force.

55:32

55 minutes, 32 seconds

Remember that on August 27th the temporary task force, the recon task force has disbanded. This guy, his job

55:40

55 minutes, 40 seconds

is the army buyer. And what that means is that he makes the final call. All right, everybody. You know, I know you guys are jockeying for these positions.

55:49

55 minutes, 49 seconds

I know that we’re playing musical chairs, all that stuff. That’s the man who decides when the music stops. Does that make sense? I hope it does. Okay.

55:59

55 minutes, 59 seconds

Now, a Friday appointment, again, a Friday visit to the base. Does that necessarily mean that he was in there plotting? Well, how could we

56:08

56 minutes, 8 seconds

definitively say that for anyone? But it’s an interesting coincidence.

56:14

56 minutes, 14 seconds

on that same day, we get the outgoing director of the DIA. So, I hope as you guys can see, what we’re trying to do here is to be very discerning when we’re

56:23

56 minutes, 23 seconds

talking about what seems to really matter and what we do not know if it matters. Now, the DIA’s outgoing director, so that’s the man who is like

56:29

56 minutes, 29 seconds

in the process of leaving um the DoD, he is also on the list on that Friday. It

56:36

56 minutes, 36 seconds

is in fairness very possible that those two guys were just there for normal official business. And that’s what I

56:44

56 minutes, 44 seconds

hope you guys like understand what I’m saying when I’m saying that somebody you know specifically being

56:52

56 minutes, 52 seconds

there that doesn’t qualify for like a big big deal to me. Um, I really do try to be very fair and very reasonable and

57:02

57 minutes, 2 seconds

very like, you know, rational because what I’m seeing is so much of a

57:09

57 minutes, 9 seconds

pattern that it’s like it’s not like everybody and their mother shows up on this list. No, it’s just August 28th,

57:17

57 minutes, 17 seconds

all those people showed up. September 4th, all those people showed up. So, in fairness, when we see James and Lawrence

57:26

57 minutes, 26 seconds

on the Friday, well, that’s not a meeting day.

57:30

57 minutes, 30 seconds

So, we just have to, you know, I just want us to be always ethical, you know, honest about it and not we’re not going to weigh everything the same.

57:39

57 minutes, 39 seconds

We are not, you know, being like some crazy conspiracy theorists here. We’re reviewing the information that we have and then saying, well, what makes sense?

57:50

57 minutes, 50 seconds

Those two, those are, you know, um, my last outliers really. Um, so could there be a rational explanation? Yeah, the others.

58:02

58 minutes, 2 seconds

Especially when you consider that on Saturday, we’ll look who shows up.

58:11

58 minutes, 11 seconds

The good doctor Erica Lane France. Now, the fact that she showed up on the

58:19

58 minutes, 19 seconds

Saturday list as part of our weekenders, I don’t know what it means, but I have questions and you guys already know.

58:30

58 minutes, 30 seconds

The idea that she was showing up as a guest of the Palunteer Recon Task Force,

58:38

58 minutes, 38 seconds

that is where the question really needs to be asked because when this information is being pulled for VIPs,

58:47

58 minutes, 47 seconds

why would Jennai’s system think that Erica Kirk had anything to do with Palunteer?

58:56

58 minutes, 56 seconds

Now, it is Saturday, so again, in fairness, Dr. Kirk, that’s not the same day as the meeting

59:04

59 minutes, 4 seconds

and it remains an outstanding question, but it doesn’t mean that your name doesn’t appear and whatever little silly madeup alibi

59:12

59 minutes, 12 seconds

that you’ve provided so far has been insufficient. That is my opinion. Now, Erica was not the only person to show up

59:19

59 minutes, 19 seconds

on that base, of course. In fact, I would argue that it is equally damning

59:26

59 minutes, 26 seconds

to come up the next day as a guest of the Palunteer Recon Task

59:35

59 minutes, 35 seconds

Force like one Andrew Thomas Kvette.

59:41

59 minutes, 41 seconds

And I

59:54

59 minutes, 54 seconds

I’m like, guys, I don’t even know what to say. You know, when I think about the fact that Charlie was betrayed, I think that Charlie was betrayed by everyone.

1:00:00

1 hour

And I think that I don’t even know that I can say for sure

1:00:08

1 hour, 8 seconds

how many people we’re talking about because if Erica pops up on this

1:00:15

1 hour, 15 seconds

digital log um on Saturday and Andrew pops up on Sunday,

1:00:24

1 hour, 24 seconds

why and why would this API log think that Andrew Kovett had anything to do with Palunteer.

1:00:34

1 hour, 34 seconds

Except of course that Palunteer, if you ask me, has something to do with JD Vance.

1:00:48

1 hour, 48 seconds

Now, again, guys, those two, I’m not saying they’re small

1:00:54

1 hour, 54 seconds

potatoes. They wish. But we haven’t even gotten to the Mitch meeting.

1:01:03

1 hour, 1 minute, 3 seconds

And that meeting I would say is a very particular consequence. When I am trying to ask myself what potentially would

1:01:10

1 hour, 1 minute, 10 seconds

Andrew Kovad have been doing popping up on that Sunday, it could be in my estimation that either he needed to prepare things

1:01:20

1 hour, 1 minute, 20 seconds

for the meeting. You know, again, the brass tax meeting had been on the 4th or that he simply needed to visit for

1:01:27

1 hour, 1 minute, 27 seconds

one reason or another to maybe do his small part of the preparation effort. I mean, who knows? Who could say? Now,

1:01:38

1 hour, 1 minute, 38 seconds

this is the one that if you ask me is the biggest deal and I would argue is

1:01:45

1 hour, 1 minute, 45 seconds

very much the most damning. When I have been thinking about what it was that Mitch Snow saw, what did Mitch Snow see?

1:01:54

1 hour, 1 minute, 54 seconds

What did he run across that day? Please recall specific details about the meeting that was taking place.

1:02:04

1 hour, 2 minutes, 4 seconds

know that he saw individuals start to come to the base, including Erica, on

1:02:12

1 hour, 2 minutes, 12 seconds

September the 8th for a meeting that was to take place first thing in the morning

1:02:19

1 hour, 2 minutes, 19 seconds

on September the 9th. We are not talking about a meeting that took place on September the 8th. But as we run through

1:02:27

1 hour, 2 minutes, 27 seconds

our guest list of the big bosses, understand that although the meeting took place on the 9th,

1:02:37

1 hour, 2 minutes, 37 seconds

the expected digital log would appear on the 8th. I

1:02:44

1 hour, 2 minutes, 44 seconds

do understand that that’s a complex, you know, like, you know, it’s a complex

1:02:52

1 hour, 2 minutes, 52 seconds

topic and so we’re going to walk through it a little bit more cuz I I really do think that it needs it, you know, for myself and, you know, for others, too.

1:02:59

1 hour, 2 minutes, 59 seconds

Okay. So, September the 8th, that is the day that we see our CM 702 flight pull up to Fort Wuka. I just grabbed that

1:03:07

1 hour, 3 minutes, 7 seconds

screenshot um last night. Did I? Yeah, last night. This is just, you know, this is from adsb exchange.com.

1:03:14

1 hour, 3 minutes, 14 seconds

That’s just where I grab a lot of aviation information.

1:03:18

1 hour, 3 minutes, 18 seconds

That is where and the day that our flight arrives. And what that informs us is although the meeting took place on

1:03:26

1 hour, 3 minutes, 26 seconds

the 9th, you’re not going to fly from Joint Face Andrews all the way to Colorado Springs all the way to Arizona and be there at a 6 a.m. meeting. You have to come the night before, right?

1:03:38

1 hour, 3 minutes, 38 seconds

So, what do we have? We have a starting date for what we would expect to see in this digital

1:03:47

1 hour, 3 minutes, 47 seconds

visitor brief. We have a date now. Okay, good starting place. Well, who else do we have? Well, we have one Bradley

1:03:54

1 hour, 3 minutes, 54 seconds

Hansel. And again, we know that he was there.

1:04:01

1 hour, 4 minutes, 1 second

So, this was my starting place for developing the entire meeting list. I knew that Brad had been there. He

1:04:08

1 hour, 4 minutes, 8 seconds

confirmed it himself. I also knew that if this method and this, you know, log

1:04:15

1 hour, 4 minutes, 15 seconds

were accurate, then what I would expect to see is Brad Hansel there on September 8th. And there he was.

1:04:23

1 hour, 4 minutes, 23 seconds

And coming up specifically as the DDI, Bradley Hansel Odi, which again straight

1:04:31

1 hour, 4 minutes, 31 seconds

from the directory, this picture I’m like, “Thanks AI. Great job.

1:04:38

1 hour, 4 minutes, 38 seconds

Hope you got an updated one.” At any rate, given that this control seemed to really, you know, indicate that this is

1:04:45

1 hour, 4 minutes, 45 seconds

what we were seeing that we would expect for individuals to be there on the ETH, what I did was I went through and I made sure that every single individual that

1:04:54

1 hour, 4 minutes, 54 seconds

we have gone through, every single individual along with tons, tons, tons more people in the go um directory,

1:05:02

1 hour, 5 minutes, 2 seconds

the only ones that show up on September the 8th are the bosses.

1:05:09

1 hour, 5 minutes, 9 seconds

Isn’t that the funniest thing? I mean, like I said, James Roku, he is the only boss that appears on a different day, but he’s the acquisitions guy for the

1:05:17

1 hour, 5 minutes, 17 seconds

entire army. So, who’s to say if that person was there with anything to do with Charlie Kirk?

1:05:24

1 hour, 5 minutes, 24 seconds

And isn’t it just the funniest thing?

1:05:26

1 hour, 5 minutes, 26 seconds

So, okay, I’ve got September 8th, I’ve got a positive result. I’ve got, okay, my API digital visitor log and went that

1:05:33

1 hour, 5 minutes, 33 seconds

is my policy and money boss. On September 8th, I also have Christine and she is the DIA deputy of science and

1:05:41

1 hour, 5 minutes, 41 seconds

tech and she is the tech boss of that department. Okay. And on September 8th, I’ve got Andrew Evans who is the ISRTF

1:05:50

1 hour, 5 minutes, 50 seconds

recon task force Dazo, which quite literally means that he is the data boss. You guys starting to sense a

1:05:58

1 hour, 5 minutes, 58 seconds

theme? This is not the meeting for beginners. This is not the meeting for the guys that are, you know, trying to put this whole thing together. No, this

1:06:05

1 hour, 6 minutes, 5 seconds

is the final meeting. This is the final check off. Okay.

1:06:09

1 hour, 6 minutes, 9 seconds

And on September 8th, I have Captain Rex Punyabas, who is the commander of Crane. He is the crane

1:06:18

1 hour, 6 minutes, 18 seconds

boss. And for anyone who is curious about why that matters, what I can let you guys know right now is that Crane

1:06:26

1 hour, 6 minutes, 26 seconds

is the command that received an order for an extra small

1:06:34

1 hour, 6 minutes, 34 seconds

shape charged micro electronic or excuse me micro anti-personnel explosive device.

1:06:43

1 hour, 6 minutes, 43 seconds

Crane was the recipient of the contract.

1:06:52

1 hour, 6 minutes, 52 seconds

And that means that when Accurate Energetic Systems finished creating whatever that was, whatever that shape charge was, however many of them in that rushed order, where did they send them?

1:07:05

1 hour, 7 minutes, 5 seconds

They sent them to Crane.

1:07:09

1 hour, 7 minutes, 9 seconds

And Crane in particular happens to specialize in micro electronics.

1:07:16

1 hour, 7 minutes, 16 seconds

And also in drone swarms.

1:07:20

1 hour, 7 minutes, 20 seconds

So imagine my surprise when on that same day, Butch Hibs

1:07:28

1 hour, 7 minutes, 28 seconds

also appears on our guest list. Do you guys see what I’m saying? And yes, absolutely. Accurate Energetic Systems

1:07:35

1 hour, 7 minutes, 35 seconds

was blown off of the math about one to two weeks after it was first publicly discovered that they had received this

1:07:43

1 hour, 7 minutes, 43 seconds

order of an extra small anti-personnel micro explosive.

1:07:50

1 hour, 7 minutes, 50 seconds

So when I think about when I am rationally trying to process through what is relevant, what is not? Well, let’s see.

1:07:58

1 hour, 7 minutes, 58 seconds

18 people, I believe, lost their lives in that accurate energetic system explosion. And explosive factories by their very nature do not explode very

1:08:06

1 hour, 8 minutes, 6 seconds

often. It was one of the worst industrial accidents with the highest death tolls in this country in the past 50ish years. That factory was never supposed to blow up and yet it did.

1:08:19

1 hour, 8 minutes, 19 seconds

So when I think about the fact that that factory at the end of August sent an extra small shape charge to Crane and

1:08:28

1 hour, 8 minutes, 28 seconds

who should show up at the boss meeting but the Crane boss and Butch Hibs. Well,

1:08:38

1 hour, 8 minutes, 38 seconds

those are some real questions, aren’t they?

1:08:41

1 hour, 8 minutes, 41 seconds

and why exactly Burton Hibbs popped up on our list?

1:08:49

1 hour, 8 minutes, 49 seconds

Well, it remains an open question, but let’s move on. Who else showed up on our digital visitor log? Well, we have

1:08:57

1 hour, 8 minutes, 57 seconds

the Palunteer boss, as in quite literally the man who is the CEO of Palunteer, Alex Karp.

1:09:06

1 hour, 9 minutes, 6 seconds

We have the MSAD boss, David Barnea. the director of MSAD

1:09:15

1 hour, 9 minutes, 15 seconds

all showing up on the same day through the API digital visitor log. So

1:09:24

1 hour, 9 minutes, 24 seconds

when I think about why they are freaking out about Fort Wuka, I would say at this point I know the

1:09:32

1 hour, 9 minutes, 32 seconds

answer because on that same day, Johnny Moore,

1:09:42

1 hour, 9 minutes, 42 seconds

Andrew Kvat’s mentor, his former boss, a student of Mark Brunett,

1:09:50

1 hour, 9 minutes, 50 seconds

the founder of the Chyros company, and for my folks who watched Candace yesterday. I was so happy because, you know, I said, “Oh my gosh, I’m so glad

1:09:59

1 hour, 9 minutes, 59 seconds

that she’s still trucking along with this stuff.” I heard that man’s name and I thought, “We got to talk about it.” We do. We don’t have a choice.

1:10:06

1 hour, 10 minutes, 6 seconds

So when I think about the bosses that showed up for the boss meeting, I think, okay, you know, whether Andrew only

1:10:13

1 hour, 10 minutes, 13 seconds

swung by on the 7th or if he did at all, in my opinion, when I think about who

1:10:19

1 hour, 10 minutes, 19 seconds

the individuals might be, well, okay, so I’ve got questions about if they both needed to be there or was this truly the boss

1:10:28

1 hour, 10 minutes, 28 seconds

meeting? Because when I look back on my list here, I have okay, I’ve got the JDA boss, right? I’ve got Andrew’s boss.

1:10:40

1 hour, 10 minutes, 40 seconds

I’ve got the massage boss. I’ve got the Palunteer boss. I’ve got the Chibs. He doesn’t count it for that, but I’ve got the crane boss. I’ve got the data boss.

1:10:50

1 hour, 10 minutes, 50 seconds

I’ve got the tech boss. Okay. I’ve got the policy boss. Okay. So, this is quite literally a who’s who of who. the 06 07s

1:11:00

1 hour, 11 minutes

um the high ranking government officials um I’ve got a list and every single one of these individuals pops up on this

1:11:08

1 hour, 11 minutes, 8 seconds

digital record on the same day in the same way.

1:11:13

1 hour, 11 minutes, 13 seconds

Wasn’t that fascinating? Isn’t that the funniest thing? So, okay, I’ve got my whole list of individuals. Am I missing anyone?

1:11:22

1 hour, 11 minutes, 22 seconds

Who else could it be? Well, I did know that after speaking, you know, or listening to Mitch Snow speak about his experience on Fort Wuka, I remember that

1:11:30

1 hour, 11 minutes, 30 seconds

there were there was a man that he described and that man was a very very short statured man. A man that was so

1:11:36

1 hour, 11 minutes, 36 seconds

short that everybody had to lean over and speak to him. He was so short that it was um remarkable. And wouldn’t you

1:11:45

1 hour, 11 minutes, 45 seconds

know it, the White House boss, as in JD Vance’s chief of staff, who lists himself, I mean, they call him 54. And I

1:11:54

1 hour, 11 minutes, 54 seconds

think that that’s with the boots on, guys. He wears the little heels like Tom Cruz. God bless.

1:12:00

1 hour, 12 minutes

But JD Vance is chief of staff. Well, I might count that as the White House boss because just the same way that JD

1:12:10

1 hour, 12 minutes, 10 seconds

Vance was on every single emergency Epstein meeting, every single one. I would argue that

1:12:19

1 hour, 12 minutes, 19 seconds

maybe he does know a little bit more about this situation than he’s letting on, especially given that the last man

1:12:25

1 hour, 12 minutes, 25 seconds

that’s on this list, well, that’s the NATS boss, as in Clifford D. Sims as in JD Vance’s national security adviser as

1:12:34

1 hour, 12 minutes, 34 seconds

in the man who quite literally escorted Charlie’s casket onto Air Force 2.

1:12:46

1 hour, 12 minutes, 46 seconds

So when I think about who the individuals are who would need to be at the boss meeting, when I think about the kind of

1:12:54

1 hour, 12 minutes, 54 seconds

folks that maybe just maybe would have needed to be there, see the

1:13:01

1 hour, 13 minutes, 1 second

thing is JD Vance, he’s not going to go to that meeting.

1:13:08

1 hour, 13 minutes, 8 seconds

But his chief of staff and his national security adviser. See the thing is uh Don Jr. Trump.

1:13:16

1 hour, 13 minutes, 16 seconds

The problem with attending the meeting is that now there is a record of you attending the meeting. But if you wanted to be involved, I can’t think of anyone

1:13:26

1 hour, 13 minutes, 26 seconds

who it would make more sense to send than your chief of staff and your national security adviser,

1:13:35

1 hour, 13 minutes, 35 seconds

especially given that now um a year on and with JD I believe pretty

1:13:44

1 hour, 13 minutes, 44 seconds

well marked to potentially I don’t know be on the other half of that Vance Kirk ticket. All of a sudden, Jacob Recess is

1:13:52

1 hour, 13 minutes, 52 seconds

leaving the administration as of about a month ago decided to suddenly leave. Um,

1:14:01

1 hour, 14 minutes, 1 second

so when I say that the Fort Wuka list, this isn’t something that is random for me. We’re so far past the

1:14:10

1 hour, 14 minutes, 10 seconds

point of random. This is just simply, you know, a systems vulnerability. And

1:14:18

1 hour, 14 minutes, 18 seconds

unfortunately for them, they have outsourced so much of their capabilities to AI. They have now taken something

1:14:26

1 hour, 14 minutes, 26 seconds

that probably could have been helpful, something that probably could have been useful, something that probably could have actually improved, I don’t know,

1:14:34

1 hour, 14 minutes, 34 seconds

the lives of a lot of individuals who regularly access government systems, but because they have outsourced their thinking to AI, they needed that grounding.

1:14:45

1 hour, 14 minutes, 45 seconds

They needed the API grounding and that meant that they left a digital trail.

1:14:52

1 hour, 14 minutes, 52 seconds

And if you ask me, that’s why the digital stakeout matters. And that is probably why they’re freaking out about for what you’ve got.

Chapter 12: Slideshow Deep Dive: Mapping the Visitor Records

1:15:07

1 hour, 15 minutes, 7 seconds

So, if you guys have enjoyed the program today, if you could hit like. I’m like, I’m sorry, guys. It’s been so crazy. Oh

1:15:14

1 hour, 15 minutes, 14 seconds

my gosh. I’m like, what a But honestly, I’m so grateful that all of these things have happened. You know, they always say that like stuff happens for a reason.

1:15:23

1 hour, 15 minutes, 23 seconds

I’m like, let me not leave Mr. Poor 54 on the screen. Let’s leave this. You know, I heard Candace talking about the God of humanitarian um you know, Johnny

1:15:31

1 hour, 15 minutes, 31 seconds

Moore’s other project. Yeah. Don’t think I forgot about that. If you go back to my episode one, the very first episode that I did was all about Johnny Moore

1:15:39

1 hour, 15 minutes, 39 seconds

because I was just really worried about his background and how evil he seemed to be. September 8th.

1:15:46

1 hour, 15 minutes, 46 seconds

You’re kidding. Like, anyway, like I said, it’s been a really tough week. And behind the scenes, it’s been

1:15:53

1 hour, 15 minutes, 53 seconds

really stressful. That’s not because I I don’t care about drama. That’s like I have absolutely zero regret. I really

1:16:01

1 hour, 16 minutes, 1 second

do. it was the right thing to do and I truly believe that to come forward with the information that was in front of us and available to us and just give it to

1:16:10

1 hour, 16 minutes, 10 seconds

people and to just say hey this is why I’m really worried about this thing and this is why you know I think it’s important I trust you guys to make your

1:16:18

1 hour, 16 minutes, 18 seconds

own decisions right and if you give people trust and give them respect and give them information people will you know

1:16:27

1 hour, 16 minutes, 27 seconds

people are overwhelmingly good and overwhelmingly smart and overwhelmingly wonderful And that has been so wonderful to see. I can’t tell you guys how much it means.

1:16:36

1 hour, 16 minutes, 36 seconds

Now, all of that being said, it has been hard um having like you know um

1:16:46

1 hour, 16 minutes, 46 seconds

being told every day that somebody’s you know whatever coming after you or whatever. Um which is fine and I’m not here to I’m not here to whine. Nobody

1:16:53

1 hour, 16 minutes, 53 seconds

thought that fighting all these you know different factions and whatnot was not going to come without risk. Of course it was. and every single bl brave American

1:17:01

1 hour, 17 minutes, 1 second

who has stepped forward um has done so because they were compelled to and this is what our you know country asked us to

1:17:09

1 hour, 17 minutes, 9 seconds

do so this is what we’re going to do but it was still you know it was still awful I still wasn’t having enough it wasn’t fun and certainly seeing how many of you

1:17:17

1 hour, 17 minutes, 17 seconds

know how many individuals that I love and care about and the ways that they were being impacted by this sudden frantic effort that it seems like has

1:17:25

1 hour, 17 minutes, 25 seconds

been made since then you guys know what I’m talking about right so Ever since then, that’s been really hard and it’s,

1:17:32

1 hour, 17 minutes, 32 seconds

you know, been stressful. Um, but I’m grateful because

1:17:39

1 hour, 17 minutes, 39 seconds

if it wasn’t so, [laughter] it wasn’t the same question over and over, where is she getting this information?

1:17:47

1 hour, 17 minutes, 47 seconds

I don’t know if I would have realized that they just didn’t know.

1:17:53

1 hour, 17 minutes, 53 seconds

And if they didn’t know, if they really didn’t know where those searches were coming from, I wouldn’t have been able to dig into, oh my gosh, are we looking at an automated system?

1:18:06

1 hour, 18 minutes, 6 seconds

So, I’m like, so, yay. But, um, as you can guys, as you

1:18:13

1 hour, 18 minutes, 13 seconds

guys can see, this isn’t just random noise. Um, I really do feel comfortable saying that. and the dates, the titles,

1:18:20

1 hour, 18 minutes, 20 seconds

the images, the ways, and the specific groups that are being looked at

1:18:28

1 hour, 18 minutes, 28 seconds

were so far past random. And I hate that Charlie was betrayed the way that he was. And Andrew Kofett on that Sunday,

1:18:36

1 hour, 18 minutes, 36 seconds

but like I said, the Monday meeting is bad enough. Johnny Moore is bad enough. Oh my gosh, that’s crazy.

1:18:47

1 hour, 18 minutes, 47 seconds

Erica on the Saturday and is it because a low profile is important in given the circumstances? Well, potentially

1:18:54

1 hour, 18 minutes, 54 seconds

I will not pretend as though I you know know for 100% sure that

1:19:03

1 hour, 19 minutes, 3 seconds

oh you know every single like the guys on the Friday I’m like well you know in fairness could they have had reasonable business going to that base? Yes. the

1:19:11

1 hour, 19 minutes, 11 seconds

Friday guys. Yes, it is just when it is so specific that it becomes almost boring.

1:19:18

1 hour, 19 minutes, 18 seconds

I hate to say that. I hate to call it boring. I mean, you know, but I’m like, “Yeah, of course they’re coming on that day. Of course, that’s what it is.” And you guys already know that, you know,

1:19:26

1 hour, 19 minutes, 26 seconds

with um a lot of this stuff it just it becomes so blatant that you just say to yourself,

1:19:34

1 hour, 19 minutes, 34 seconds

“Yeah, of course that’s what that is.” Um, of course these are the folks and of course they showed up on these days. Um,

1:19:42

1 hour, 19 minutes, 42 seconds

they had to make a plan. Everybody wanted a piece of the pie and they were jockeying so hard for position,

1:19:50

1 hour, 19 minutes, 50 seconds

you know, after the recon task force closed out. So, and yes, we are definitely trying to leave space for compassion just in case.

1:20:00

1 hour, 20 minutes

And yes, and everything is a legend and in my opinion and we’re not accusing anyone of anything. But what I will say is that my real opinion is that this is

1:20:07

1 hour, 20 minutes, 7 seconds

awfully suspicious. And my real opinion is this is really what it looks like to me.

1:20:18

1 hour, 20 minutes, 18 seconds

Poor Charlie.

1:20:22

1 hour, 20 minutes, 22 seconds

So, I’m sure that you guys have seen kind of this concerted effort and everything like that taking place online. I don’t think that’s random. I think that some of it is um an effort to

1:20:31

1 hour, 20 minutes, 31 seconds

distract and divide. I do. I think that some of it is

1:20:38

1 hour, 20 minutes, 38 seconds

really intentional. Um, I don’t come on and talk about it very much or anything.

1:20:44

1 hour, 20 minutes, 44 seconds

You guys know that. And I don’t I don’t want to start and I don’t want to I don’t want to um ever make it about that. Um, what I want

1:20:53

1 hour, 20 minutes, 53 seconds

to do is make sure that we’re always separating, okay, what is drama? We’ll pray for everyone involved. Wish them

1:21:00

1 hour, 21 minutes

the best. Move on. um what is the real problem and they indicate actual potential for knowledge wrongdoing etc.

1:21:11

1 hour, 21 minutes, 11 seconds

this is what we have to give to people without you know we give them the information we do it without judgment and we just say here it is please make up your own minds

1:21:20

1 hour, 21 minutes, 20 seconds

but sometimes what is a clue and I was like oh my gosh like you know it’s such a bummer to hear that like

1:21:28

1 hour, 21 minutes, 28 seconds

somebody was like you know talking bad about you to people that you respect um to other folks that you you know respect and that that’s the part that I’m like

1:21:36

1 hour, 21 minutes, 36 seconds

oh I’m sad about that but sometimes it’s a clue And I’m like, so keep I mean, you know,

1:21:45

1 hour, 21 minutes, 45 seconds

keep asking, I guess. I don’t know. But I’m like, here it is. This is where it is. This is where it’s coming from.

1:21:51

1 hour, 21 minutes, 51 seconds

You guys should have known that the systems vulnerability was there and was in place and

1:21:57

1 hour, 21 minutes, 57 seconds

do better, you know. But I feel pretty comfortable saying that like this is really what you know, this is okay. you

1:22:05

1 hour, 22 minutes, 5 seconds

guys really, you know, if that’s if it’s such a big deal that you’re so scared of the information coming out, well, there’s the information. Here’s the people. Here’s the days.

1:22:15

1 hour, 22 minutes, 15 seconds

And now, too late. There’s a process. Go fix it. Yeah. [laughter] So, anyway, I hope that everybody had a lot of fun.

1:22:27

1 hour, 22 minutes, 27 seconds

Um, yes. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. And thank you guys for being here and thank you for being on the digital stakeout with me. Uh that is so much of what we

1:22:34

1 hour, 22 minutes, 34 seconds

are going to continue to do because really the thing that I care about is figuring out who killed Charlie Kirk, figuring out, you know, why this

1:22:42

1 hour, 22 minutes, 42 seconds

happened, how this happened, and exactly what happened. And I want to know what the motives are. I want to know

1:22:51

1 hour, 22 minutes, 51 seconds

because none of them should get away with it.

1:22:56

1 hour, 22 minutes, 56 seconds

It’s that simple. And also, I want you guys to be able to do it, too. It’s not like, you know, I’m just sitting here interneting, guys. If you guys feel, you know, comfortable and feel like you have

1:23:04

1 hour, 23 minutes, 4 seconds

this information, then you guys can find this stuff, too. And then it won’t just be me. And also because you guys are so

1:23:11

1 hour, 23 minutes, 11 seconds

so brilliant and thoughtful and cognizant. Now, I also must apologize to everybody who was email I have been

1:23:19

1 hour, 23 minutes, 19 seconds

ignoring because yeah, on background, this has kind of been brewing for a time. And so, you know, when you’re kind

1:23:27

1 hour, 23 minutes, 27 seconds

of, you know, getting it from all angles and it’s and it’s, you know, awful, um, which is just, you know, um,

1:23:36

1 hour, 23 minutes, 36 seconds

then what do you do? Well, you focus on the mission and you remain focused and committed to the mission. And that’s what we’re going to do. Because when any

1:23:44

1 hour, 23 minutes, 44 seconds

of us got into this, and this is a conversation that I’ve had with a number of people today, when any of us got into this, we didn’t think it was going to be

1:23:51

1 hour, 23 minutes, 51 seconds

easy. We didn’t think it was going to be safe.

1:23:54

1 hour, 23 minutes, 54 seconds

this is not profitable, you know, because honestly the truth is I’ve always said I’m like, if I can figure out enough, you know, a way to be able

1:24:02

1 hour, 24 minutes, 2 seconds

to make my rent, I’m happy to do it. I’m not in, you know, there’s no desire to go and get rich and famous. I just want to know who killed Charlie Kirk and I want to have justice for the person who

1:24:11

1 hour, 24 minutes, 11 seconds

lost his life on US soil for exercising his freedom of speech. That is unacceptable and that is worth risking it all for. It is that simple. And if

1:24:19

1 hour, 24 minutes, 19 seconds

along the way other people want to learn more about this stuff and figure out what we’re going to do together as a

1:24:26

1 hour, 24 minutes, 26 seconds

country, that’s worth it to me and that’s what I’m here for. So I’m like, I know they will be. Yes. And we will be watching our six. Don’t worry.

1:24:37

1 hour, 24 minutes, 37 seconds

You know, I did see a good comment go by. I do not know the answer as far as any any other individual’s um level of

1:24:45

1 hour, 24 minutes, 45 seconds

awareness and I understand with the Tucker thing.

1:24:49

1 hour, 24 minutes, 49 seconds

I do I do I do think that it is worth noting that Tucker not that long ago it was

1:24:58

1 hour, 24 minutes, 58 seconds

only it was only like relatively recently that Tucker had really seemed to change his opinion on the AI guys.

1:25:08

1 hour, 25 minutes, 8 seconds

And I thought to myself, you know, I wonder if he found out something.

1:25:12

1 hour, 25 minutes, 12 seconds

I wonder if he found something out. And that made him rethink.

1:25:19

1 hour, 25 minutes, 19 seconds

Yeah, I know. Painfully naive. I know.

1:25:22

1 hour, 25 minutes, 22 seconds

I’m like, but um

1:25:31

1 hour, 25 minutes, 31 seconds

at this point, I feel a pretty high degree of certainty. I really do that.

1:25:36

1 hour, 25 minutes, 36 seconds

Um, and you guys know I don’t say that lightly. This is sure what it looks like to me as far as the leadup to the assassination.

1:25:47

1 hour, 25 minutes, 47 seconds

So, you know, obviously we know Johnny Moore was not on the top of the Loi Center. However, what feels pretty likely is that Johnny Moore represents

1:25:56

1 hour, 25 minutes, 56 seconds

some pretty high level Israeli interests. I think we know that.

1:26:00

1 hour, 26 minutes

Obviously that little, you know, 5’4 fella, he was not on the top of Losi center.

1:26:07

1 hour, 26 minutes, 7 seconds

All of those psies were tall, right?

1:26:12

1 hour, 26 minutes, 12 seconds

But the president or excuse me, the vice president’s chief of staff, if you ask me, that’s a heck of the thing.

1:26:26

1 hour, 26 minutes, 26 seconds

the guy who escorted Charlie’s casket.

1:26:28

1 hour, 26 minutes, 28 seconds

I’m like, “Guys,” like I’m like, “Yes.” So, like, okay, sometimes I’ll do this when I’m looking through my list. I’m like, because you guys know I’ve been

1:26:35

1 hour, 26 minutes, 35 seconds

working on my spreadsheet for a very long time, but when I look at it, I go, “Okay, so you appear on this digital

1:26:43

1 hour, 26 minutes, 43 seconds

guest list that is automatically generated when the calendar flips over to show who

1:26:51

1 hour, 26 minutes, 51 seconds

the expected visitors are coming on base.” And on the one single day that we know that Sam 702 flew in, on that

1:26:59

1 hour, 26 minutes, 59 seconds

single day that we know that Sam 702 came in, what we are seeing here is the policy boss, the tech boss, the data

1:27:08

1 hour, 27 minutes, 8 seconds

boss, the crane boss, Mitch Hibs, Alex Karp, the Palunteer boss,

1:27:17

1 hour, 27 minutes, 17 seconds

the MSAD boss, Johnny Moore, the White House boss,

1:27:24

1 hour, 27 minutes, 24 seconds

and the NATSAC boss all on the same day.

Chapter 13: One more name: an Inside Man (allegedly)

1:27:32

1 hour, 27 minutes, 32 seconds

For anybody who stuck along with us this far, don’t go anywhere

1:27:40

1 hour, 27 minutes, 40 seconds

because if you guys recall, like guys, I’ve been looking over the spreadsheet for a long time. I’m sorry.

1:27:50

1 hour, 27 minutes, 50 seconds

[gasps]

1:27:51

1 hour, 27 minutes, 51 seconds

Don’t go anywhere. There’s one more. I thought we were done.

1:28:04

1 hour, 28 minutes, 4 seconds

You guys will recall that as we look through our list of everybody, we had an expectation. And when we were talking about the individuals, I’m like, “Sorry

1:28:11

1 hour, 28 minutes, 11 seconds

guys, it’s been a heck of a day. I think I got three hours of sleep. I’m so sorry.

1:28:16

1 hour, 28 minutes, 16 seconds

I won’t bury the lead anymore. I’m sorry for it. the inside man.

1:28:26

1 hour, 28 minutes, 26 seconds

That’s Justin Davis. And that’s the man who drove the SUV.

1:28:35

1 hour, 28 minutes, 35 seconds

That’s Charlie’s security guard, the tall man, the bald man, and the driver of the SUV.

1:28:51

1 hour, 28 minutes, 51 seconds

So, when we watch the footage of what happened, the man who meets I believe at the front of the car, the man at the

1:28:59

1 hour, 28 minutes, 59 seconds

front of the SUV, when we watch Charlie be loaded

1:29:07

1 hour, 29 minutes, 7 seconds

into that SUV. When that happens, every person seems to go to a very specific spot. Every one of them. They

1:29:15

1 hour, 29 minutes, 15 seconds

move as though they already have practiced.

1:29:22

1 hour, 29 minutes, 22 seconds

And on that same log and on that same day, there is an inside man. And there always is.

1:29:29

1 hour, 29 minutes, 29 seconds

And I would argue that the driver of the SUV. He counts.

1:29:36

1 hour, 29 minutes, 36 seconds

These days aren’t random.

1:29:41

1 hour, 29 minutes, 41 seconds

These dates aren’t random. This isn’t some data scraper. doesn’t function like that. This isn’t some super, you know,

1:29:49

1 hour, 29 minutes, 49 seconds

curious uh gate car. This this isn’t even I believe an escort. Again, the ways that these people were being

1:29:58

1 hour, 29 minutes, 58 seconds

searched for at the time for the longest time. My best guess has been there’s just such a there’s such a super like

1:30:06

1 hour, 30 minutes, 6 seconds

anal secretary like, oh, I must have, you know, da da da. like was creating these briefs, the same briefs that I remember creating, but they looked a

1:30:13

1 hour, 30 minutes, 13 seconds

lot, you know, goofier. Then I just would find the picture, I’d put the title, I’d put the, you know, just when I like someone was coming to the hospital that I worked at, like I would just put their stuff on there, right?

1:30:23

1 hour, 30 minutes, 23 seconds

Because you have to have their photo, you have to have their title, you have to have a brief little blurb.

1:30:32

1 hour, 30 minutes, 32 seconds

It’s not random. There’s no there is no gate guard. There’s no human that is literally running these names in a

1:30:40

1 hour, 30 minutes, 40 seconds

directory and they would not be running them as specifically as this in a directory. And by the way, scrapers do not function having one search

1:30:48

1 hour, 30 minutes, 48 seconds

per year. Like that’s just not how it works, right? That’s not what we see when we’re looking for evidence or digital trails of a data scraper. It’s

1:30:55

1 hour, 30 minutes, 55 seconds

just not. It’s an API. It’s an automated system

1:31:02

1 hour, 31 minutes, 2 seconds

that when that calendar turns over, they run the guest list

1:31:10

1 hour, 31 minutes, 10 seconds

and everybody who’s been invited, they have to make sure that it’s an updated name, face, title, and the digital trail remains.

1:31:25

1 hour, 31 minutes, 25 seconds

I don’t know who Chris is. I am still working on that. I don’t know.

1:31:34

1 hour, 31 minutes, 34 seconds

I don’t know which of the security guards may or may not have had anything to do with this. I think that the position of the vehicles is incredibly unusual, but somehow that man knew that he needed to drive.

1:31:45

1 hour, 31 minutes, 45 seconds

And my argument is that I believe that all of those individuals except for Frank Turk had an expectation, had somehow practiced, had somehow known

1:31:53

1 hour, 31 minutes, 53 seconds

what they were planning to do because every single one of them moves toward a door as though they had practiced to move there before.

1:32:01

1 hour, 32 minutes, 1 second

And everybody goes directly and everybody takes off and they do it in a unified synchronized way.

1:32:16

1 hour, 32 minutes, 16 seconds

I like to think that Charlie was already with Jesus before he ever even hit the ground. I I do believe that. I truly do.

1:32:25

1 hour, 32 minutes, 25 seconds

And I don’t know if that’s me being I don’t know if it’s, you know, that’s from a medical perspective. That’s not just from a wishful thinking perspective.

1:32:38

1 hour, 32 minutes, 38 seconds

It breaks my heart either way though, especially Yeah. considering just all of it. So,

1:32:47

1 hour, 32 minutes, 47 seconds

we’ll get justice for him. We will get justice for him. And we’re closer now than we’ve ever been. I truly believe that, too. Absolutely. But for me,

1:32:57

1 hour, 32 minutes, 57 seconds

at this time, I think that, you know, I feel like at the very least,

1:33:05

1 hour, 33 minutes, 5 seconds

I think this is what happened. I think this is who was there. I think that this is

1:33:11

1 hour, 33 minutes, 11 seconds

the guest list. And for me, it it’s not random. It’s not and it’s not halfway. I

1:33:19

1 hour, 33 minutes, 19 seconds

mean, obviously, you never know what individuals could hypothetically, but I’ve gone through all of the dod.gov. I mean, like, you know, we’ve read all of

1:33:27

1 hour, 33 minutes, 27 seconds

the titles. It’s not like, you know, so we’re going to soldier on no matter what

1:33:34

1 hour, 33 minutes, 34 seconds

because what matters is getting justice for Charlie. And again, Charlie’s story, Butler, 9/11,

1:33:43

1 hour, 33 minutes, 43 seconds

it’s all part of the same story. I really believe that. And every single one of those stories deserves American eyes attention.

1:33:52

1 hour, 33 minutes, 52 seconds

John McAfee, please.

1:33:57

1 hour, 33 minutes, 57 seconds

But I truly believe that they’re all part of the same story and we will look into every single one of them. So just, you know,

1:34:05

1 hour, 34 minutes, 5 seconds

consider packing your bags and going back to Eastern Europe now.

1:34:11

1 hour, 34 minutes, 11 seconds

Anyway, I love you guys and thank you for being here. We are going to run these supers and all that good stuff. Um, if you have enjoyed the program, please hit like.

1:34:20

1 hour, 34 minutes, 20 seconds

That would be the biggest gift that you can give to TSP. And I appreciate you guys being on the digital stakeout with me. I’m like, should I show you guys the

1:34:29

1 hour, 34 minutes, 29 seconds

little timeline? Should I show you? I probably should. I just Hang on a sec. I’m just going to show it to you guys cuz I want to and I’m in the

1:34:37

1 hour, 34 minutes, 37 seconds

mood to because you know what? We’re blowing them up. Too late. You can’t keep You can You know, you don’t have to keep asking people. Too late. Sorry. Um

1:34:48

1 hour, 34 minutes, 48 seconds

Okay, let’s do it like this. Okay. We are not pulling a Baron. We are not pulling a Baron. We are actually not pulling a Baron. Let’s take a little

1:34:56

1 hour, 34 minutes, 56 seconds

bit. Nothing wrong with that. It’s just, you know, I don’t have any I have to put a fiber in the Baron jar if I do. So,

1:35:03

1 hour, 35 minutes, 3 seconds

okay. I’m like, let’s make it big enough so that you guys can see it really good.

1:35:07

1 hour, 35 minutes, 7 seconds

May as well. They need to know that we’re on to them. So, as you guys can see, this is our four banana list. And

1:35:15

1 hour, 35 minutes, 15 seconds

the way that we are coming across um all this information is we are just simply

1:35:21

1 hour, 35 minutes, 21 seconds

pulling people’s names from the uh the directory the.gov the directory. Um, it’s again public information, nothing

1:35:31

1 hour, 35 minutes, 31 seconds

crazy, you know. Um, and it felt like it was a sort of information that we might be able to go ahead and just get our

1:35:38

1 hour, 35 minutes, 38 seconds

hands on. Um, so we did. Now, I’m like, hold on a second. Now, we have it all organized by color just like, you know, briefly. I know that a few folks have

1:35:46

1 hour, 35 minutes, 46 seconds

already seen this, but um, this part of it, but I wanted to show you guys the meeting because I’m going to show you guys why it is so not random. Okay, so

1:35:53

1 hour, 35 minutes, 53 seconds

again, we just did it by color. I thought that that was important. I did uh Crane, the people from the task force, DIA, DoD, FBI, Turning Point,

1:36:02

1 hour, 36 minutes, 2 seconds

MSAD, Cyros, White House. Our events are in white. Netanyahu’s in yellow. And then we’ve got our UVU as well. And

1:36:09

1 hour, 36 minutes, 9 seconds

those like mostly for like um events and occasions. I like events and occasions, you know, so much fun. Uh can you guys

1:36:16

1 hour, 36 minutes, 16 seconds

see it? Okay. Okay. Great. So, it’s like this is how my brain is organized. So all I had to do was just grab the

1:36:24

1 hour, 36 minutes, 24 seconds

individual’s names out of the DoD directories and I was able to just go through and um grab them and the

1:36:33

1 hour, 36 minutes, 33 seconds

relevant information would be you know the individual um where how they were googled what their role is what their

1:36:40

1 hour, 36 minutes, 40 seconds

title is where they’re working now everybody by specific details and then the location where it took place and of

1:36:48

1 hour, 36 minutes, 48 seconds

course the most important and fun start the search the date that this API system grabbed it and ran it through. Um, so as

1:36:57

1 hour, 36 minutes, 57 seconds

we go and I’m like, “Yes, did I get to 100?” Oh my gosh, it only let me do 101 rows by I’m going to need like six.

1:37:02

1 hour, 37 minutes, 2 seconds

Don’t worry, I have them, you know, I’ll split up all different ways. Now, this is where if you ask me, it becomes really, really interesting because what

1:37:10

1 hour, 37 minutes, 10 seconds

we can do, I’m like, can you guys see it close enough? And yes, of course, Ste knows about this. Yeah, Ste. Um, I’m share information who’s a

1:37:18

1 hour, 37 minutes, 18 seconds

co-investigator and a wonderful one. So, um, you guys can see it. Okay. Right. I just want to double check. Chuck, can you see this? Okay.

1:37:28

1 hour, 37 minutes, 28 seconds

Who said 33? Wow. Please don’t. Wait a minute. Baby Jay, [laughter] don’t say 33. Oh my gosh.

1:37:36

1 hour, 37 minutes, 36 seconds

Okay. So, can you guys see it fine? Can you see like the everything? Okay, you can, right? Okay, good. Thanks,

1:37:44

1 hour, 37 minutes, 44 seconds

Mindy. Okay. So, this is what I’m going to show you. So, this is just individuals that are being organized just as I look through the directories, right? And these are um the positive search results. The way that we do it in

1:37:53

1 hour, 37 minutes, 53 seconds

order to make it make sense is we just organize it by date. And then, oh, Trigger Smart’s in the house. Yay.

1:38:00

1 hour, 38 minutes

Everybody say hi to Trig. Yay. That’s awesome. We’re an excellent company chat. Like, everybody best behavior. So,

1:38:08

1 hour, 38 minutes, 8 seconds

um well, all we need to do is then we just organize it by date. And it, like I said, these dates are not random.

1:38:14

1 hour, 38 minutes, 14 seconds

They’re not like all over the place, right? Like we’re not like picking and choosing who to show because there’s so many different people that show up on so

1:38:21

1 hour, 38 minutes, 21 seconds

many different dates now. Um, it’s very specific. And so then it’s really, really easy. Oh, thank you. Thank you, Trey. You are the best. He is so kind.

1:38:30

1 hour, 38 minutes, 30 seconds

Thank you for saying this. Yay. Awesome. Awesome. Thank you. Thank you.

1:38:36

1 hour, 38 minutes, 36 seconds

Like chat, everybody. Best behavior, please. I I know I can count on you guys for that. So, um all we have to do then

1:38:43

1 hour, 38 minutes, 43 seconds

is just organize it by date. And you can see that on this day, that is the same day that our um task force disbands,

1:38:53

1 hour, 38 minutes, 53 seconds

then that is the same day that the turning point event is approved without a security access or an event

1:39:00

1 hour, 39 minutes

action plan. That is by the MEAC. That’s like the UVU security. Uh it’s like a

1:39:07

1 hour, 39 minutes, 7 seconds

studentrun security group. Um, so then when we go to the 28th, it’s like, okay, and

1:39:15

1 hour, 39 minutes, 15 seconds

there’s Brad, Scott, Martin, Jahab, you know, um, these Israelis turning point.

1:39:23

1 hour, 39 minutes, 23 seconds

And then it’s like the dates you guys can see, they’re not random, right?

1:39:28

1 hour, 39 minutes, 28 seconds

September 4th, it’s like all of these people as well as Palunteer having a $10 billion enterprise contract uh, that was

1:39:36

1 hour, 39 minutes, 36 seconds

halted, but you know, story for another time. And my OG’s already now. Um, all of these people on the same days. And again, we have our outliers, of course.

1:39:46

1 hour, 39 minutes, 46 seconds

And well, would you look at that?

1:39:49

1 hour, 39 minutes, 49 seconds

All of these people all on the same days.

1:39:59

1 hour, 39 minutes, 59 seconds

So, when I run through it that way, you know, it just it looks like a timeline to me.

1:40:05

1 hour, 40 minutes, 5 seconds

And that for me is the easiest way to keep my timeline organized. I can just see it. There it is.

1:40:13

1 hour, 40 minutes, 13 seconds

And fortunately for us, we have been able to find this systems vulnerability,

1:40:20

1 hour, 40 minutes, 20 seconds

identify it, and then, you know, learn how to make sense of this data.

1:40:30

1 hour, 40 minutes, 30 seconds

And like I said, thank goodness that they kind of let us know that they didn’t know. That was really the biggest

1:40:37

1 hour, 40 minutes, 37 seconds

thing was that it became very clear that they just didn’t they didn’t know where the information was coming from. And for me um that ruled out that it was just a person.

1:40:48

1 hour, 40 minutes, 48 seconds

I mean the data is good and so it was coming from somewhere. Someone was conducting those searches.

1:40:57

1 hour, 40 minutes, 57 seconds

It’s like Jennai, you know, Jennai. Um so thank you guys for hanging with me. I really appreciate all of you. And I’m

1:41:05

1 hour, 41 minutes, 5 seconds

like, well, secrets out. I’m sure that they’ll change the system now. That’s fine.

1:41:11

1 hour, 41 minutes, 11 seconds

They should have changed it before.

1:41:16

1 hour, 41 minutes, 16 seconds

How are you going to let a You know, I’m like, by the way, if I can figure this out, you guys think that other people can’t or other state level actors can’t figure that out? Oh my gosh.

1:41:26

1 hour, 41 minutes, 26 seconds

So, if we know that there’s an identified systems vulnerability that is persisting

1:41:31

1 hour, 41 minutes, 31 seconds

um and is on publicly available sources, maybe it’s not that useful. You know, it

1:41:40

1 hour, 41 minutes, 40 seconds

maybe be good to know because if you know that that’s happening and all a foreign adversary would have to do is

1:41:47

1 hour, 41 minutes, 47 seconds

just go find the title of an important person who may or may not go on to a military base. By the way, they rolled this entire thing out for the entire US

1:41:55

1 hour, 41 minutes, 55 seconds

military, just, you know, much more recently.

1:42:04

1 hour, 42 minutes, 4 seconds

I’m like, is it still I don’t know. Is it still doing that?

1:42:10

1 hour, 42 minutes, 10 seconds

Have you guys checked? Have you thought about the fact that foreign adversaries could hypothetically just be like, “Oh, wait. Look, they have this systems

1:42:18

1 hour, 42 minutes, 18 seconds

weakness. Oh my gosh.” Um, so we can basically tell whenever any official is going to show up to a military base. I

1:42:26

1 hour, 42 minutes, 26 seconds

would prefer if maybe that was the sort of thing that Israel didn’t have access to. I mean, I feel like they do already, but you know what I’m saying? For an adversary,

1:42:35

1 hour, 42 minutes, 35 seconds

actual foreign adversary or perceived foreign adversary. I would prefer if maybe that was not something that was just that easy to find.

1:42:45

1 hour, 42 minutes, 45 seconds

What are these people thinking? So anyway, that’s why I’m like don’t let’s not outsource our thinking. And Pete,

1:42:53

1 hour, 42 minutes, 53 seconds

Mr. Kegstand, I’m talking to you directly. Not that the alternative is much better. So

1:43:01

1 hour, 43 minutes, 1 second

let’s run through supers and let’s talk about it cuz I’m sure that you guys have questions. Yes, please. I’m going to share this with your military families.

1:43:07

1 hour, 43 minutes, 7 seconds

Absolutely. Because I have no desire to have any person who’s within our military to be negatively impacted in any way. And I’m like, you know, that’s the thing. I’m like, “Guys, I want you

1:43:16

1 hour, 43 minutes, 16 seconds

to have your lives made easier by whatever the thing is, but this this is not the right thing. Can you know creating distinguished visitor briefs,

1:43:25

1 hour, 43 minutes, 25 seconds

that’s not that’s not that annoying. Get your unit secretaries to do it. Have it be a human task or create a system like deers and then this won’t happen anymore.

1:43:37

1 hour, 43 minutes, 37 seconds

Maybe stop relying on the tech dudes to solve your problems and actually bring in some real military strategists and

1:43:45

1 hour, 43 minutes, 45 seconds

actual thinking individuals. I feel like there’s a think tank for this, right?

1:43:51

1 hour, 43 minutes, 51 seconds

So anyhow, um let’s go ahead and we can go through supers. Yes, I know. I do agree.

1:44:01

1 hour, 44 minutes, 1 second

I want I want accountability. I really do. I really do. Um, I want accountability for Charlie

1:44:09

1 hour, 44 minutes, 9 seconds

and that’s mandatory. And I really feel like as Americans, we should be able to ask for that.

1:44:18

1 hour, 44 minutes, 18 seconds

There should be no reason that that Hades chat flew over what happened to Charlie Kirk. There

1:44:25

1 hour, 44 minutes, 25 seconds

should be no reason that that Hades chat flew over Tyler Robinson turning himself in. Because

1:44:32

1 hour, 44 minutes, 32 seconds

in my personal opinion, Tyler Robinson, yes, he has a pathy, but importantly guys,

1:44:39

1 hour, 44 minutes, 39 seconds

last time I checked in this country, it is innocent until proven guilty. What that means is that Tyler Robinson, even

1:44:46

1 hour, 44 minutes, 46 seconds

if you bought the official narrative, which no thinking person really should, but even if he did, what that would mean

1:44:53

1 hour, 44 minutes, 53 seconds

would be that he would be still entitled to rights because he is an American, too. So, it truly is beyond me. And I’m

1:45:03

1 hour, 45 minutes, 3 seconds

like, I can’t even argue with the perspective of thinking that this is somehow in good faith. Tyler Robinson should not be having the Hades jets

1:45:10

1 hour, 45 minutes, 10 seconds

flying over his house. Candace Owens and Baron Coleman should not be having the Hades jet fly over their house. Stu

1:45:18

1 hour, 45 minutes, 18 seconds

Peters should not be having the Hades jet fly over his house. that does not

1:45:27

1 hour, 45 minutes, 27 seconds

follow along with Posi Kamatus, nor does it do anything to keep our country safer.

1:45:36

1 hour, 45 minutes, 36 seconds

Sick. I get mad.

1:45:40

1 hour, 45 minutes, 40 seconds

So anyway, and if the Haiti ship matters and Fort Wuka matters and I’m sorry to say it, you’re caught. Like that’s how I feel.

1:45:49

1 hour, 45 minutes, 49 seconds

I’m like, you’re caught. You did this. You did this. Like stop.

1:45:52

1 hour, 45 minutes, 52 seconds

Sorry to sound like Erica. Stop it. We won’t go down the Erica road. We were mean enough to her. I got in such a bad mood when I was talking about her.

1:46:01

1 hour, 46 minutes, 1 second

But I won’t do that today. I’m grateful.

1:46:03

1 hour, 46 minutes, 3 seconds

And I’m grateful, like I said, that everything happened the way that it did because honestly, if they hadn’t have asked me so many times, so what’s your process?

1:46:18

1 hour, 46 minutes, 18 seconds

So, never stop asking questions. As Charlie said, never stop asking questions. It is the only thing that keeps us free.

1:46:25

1 hour, 46 minutes, 25 seconds

But when I’m talking to Issa and her friends, I’m on to you. And sometimes it gives me a clue.

1:46:36

1 hour, 46 minutes, 36 seconds

So, thank you. That is how you do something good with a bad situation, if you ask me.

1:46:45

1 hour, 46 minutes, 45 seconds

Okay. So, let’s go ahead and take a look at the supers. I can’t wait because I like to answer questions. Um, I

1:46:52

1 hour, 46 minutes, 52 seconds

understand that not everybody has access to that. Um, the only reason that I think it is just so like, oh my gosh, I just, you know, is because then I can actually look up screen and then the chat doesn’t move, which I don’t know

1:47:01

1 hour, 47 minutes, 1 second

how we would do it otherwise. So, oh my goodness, sweet spine. Thank you. Oh my gosh. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

1:47:09

1 hour, 47 minutes, 9 seconds

Did people get on TSP? Thank you for doing this. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Oh, sweeten. I’m so so glad that you’re here. First of

1:47:18

1 hour, 47 minutes, 18 seconds

all, I’m so thrilled to see you. Sweeten was not feeling so good the other day and he’s here now. And that that means

1:47:25

1 hour, 47 minutes, 25 seconds

everything to me and I’m so glad. And thank you for bringing people on to the team. I It means everything. Thank you.

1:47:32

1 hour, 47 minutes, 32 seconds

Thank you. Thank you. I’m glad you’re here. I’m glad you’re here from the beginning. Our very first super. So, yay. You’ve been here from the start.

1:47:36

1 hour, 47 minutes, 36 seconds

I’m so glad. Um I’m so glad to see you and thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Really, I’m like, “Yay!” I’m like, “Someone, please tell me if you got a membership from him.

1:47:46

1 hour, 47 minutes, 46 seconds

That’s so wonderful.

1:47:50

1 hour, 47 minutes, 50 seconds

It means it means the world. I mean it.” Cute. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, honey. Anna, I’m headed to a concert

1:47:57

1 hour, 47 minutes, 57 seconds

tonight. Hello. Having fun as you should. Oh, wait. No, I pressed the wrong button, guys. Oh my gosh. This happened to me the other day. No, stop.

1:48:04

1 hour, 48 minutes, 4 seconds

Everything’s fine. Everybody relax. It’s fine. I just pressed definitely the wrong button. Okay, I’m back. This is the problem is that I made myself

1:48:11

1 hour, 48 minutes, 11 seconds

minimized and it accidentally hits a super key. We’re fine. The fan is on.

1:48:16

1 hour, 48 minutes, 16 seconds

The computer’s cool. [laughter] Don’t worry. But it’s because I was trying to make it bigger. You know the cuz I can only see you guys like this.

1:48:24

1 hour, 48 minutes, 24 seconds

And now I understand why people go and squint at it. I just want to be able to read. Okay. Yu. Hi Anna. I’m headed to a

1:48:33

1 hour, 48 minutes, 33 seconds

concert tonight. So I’ll have to watch the replay. Okay, that’s fine. That’s all good. and thank you for coming through and supporting my girl. Um,

1:48:40

1 hour, 48 minutes, 40 seconds

while I’m able to catch the bits of Oh, the bits live. I’m an L reader. Like I said, it’s like it’s so far away right now. You guys have no idea. I feel like

1:48:48

1 hour, 48 minutes, 48 seconds

I’m looking down a telescope or something, you know, like just to the image at the end. You know what I’m

1:48:56

1 hour, 48 minutes, 56 seconds

talking about. So, I love you, Cu. And I’m glad that you’re here. Um, I wanted to had to come to support my girl while

1:49:03

1 hour, 49 minutes, 3 seconds

I’m able to catch the bits live. Go Max, bring the starch and the sugar. My team, clip that. Okay. Yeah, clip that. That

1:49:12

1 hour, 49 minutes, 12 seconds

was a hot mess. I’m so sorry, Cui. Oh my gosh, that’s fine. Thank you for being here and thank you for supporting TSP.

1:49:19

1 hour, 49 minutes, 19 seconds

You are so wonderful. You guys are so wonderful. I cannot thank you enough. Thank you. And thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Jessa. Thank you. Thank you.

1:49:27

1 hour, 49 minutes, 27 seconds

Thank you. I appreciate you so much. Shauna, I’m so glad that you’re here.

1:49:33

1 hour, 49 minutes, 33 seconds

Thank you for the stars. I appreciate you beyond anything. You have no idea.

1:49:39

1 hour, 49 minutes, 39 seconds

And thank you, Brian. Jamming. I’m like, I wish I knew what these meant, guys. I, you know, sometime that one I can kind of picture. Also, I think I play guitar backward.

1:49:49

1 hour, 49 minutes, 49 seconds

You know, it’s really interesting. I’m one of those people that like in my brain I think it’s forward. I’ve been informed

1:49:56

1 hour, 49 minutes, 56 seconds

it’s not. Unfortunate for me, but here we are. [laughter] Amy, I’m so glad that you’re here. Why

Chapter 14: Key Takeaways & Investigation Summary

1:50:04

1 hour, 50 minutes, 4 seconds

did I feel like you were already Well, you know what? I’m glad that you’re on TSP. That’s what counts. Welcome.

1:50:11

1 hour, 50 minutes, 11 seconds

And And thank you so much for bringing other people on. Oh my gosh, that’s so kind. Thank you, honey. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I I can’t thank you

1:50:20

1 hour, 50 minutes, 20 seconds

enough. That is so wonderful. I’m like, yay. Someone tell me if you got a membership from somebody. That’s so great. Um

1:50:27

1 hour, 50 minutes, 27 seconds

we’re solving this thing. tsp, the collective we Oh my gosh, you guys.

1:50:34

1 hour, 50 minutes, 34 seconds

I was so boooied by Candace like yesterday because she showed her timeline, you know? Oh, I’m like Candace is like my favorite person. I’m sorry.

1:50:43

1 hour, 50 minutes, 43 seconds

It just it is what it is. I just I love her. She is the queen. We all know that.

1:50:48

1 hour, 50 minutes, 48 seconds

And I’ve been like, “Okay, I know that she’s going to have the baby soon. What does that mean? What does that mean for the investigation? I wonder where she’s

1:50:56

1 hour, 50 minutes, 56 seconds

at with it.” And I had just been like thinking about it and I just been like kind of praying just like man really hope that we can know more about where she’s kind of at in the investigation

1:51:03

1 hour, 51 minutes, 3 seconds

because we’re talking about 8 weeks uh which will be with King Baron. Amazing.

1:51:07

1 hour, 51 minutes, 7 seconds

I cannot wait. But I I you know I just was like oh my gosh when was the last time we got an update and I was like just praying about it just the other night yesterday she showed like you know

1:51:16

1 hour, 51 minutes, 16 seconds

her updated timeline and I was like she’s got all this stuff on there. I just, you know, it’s been I hadn’t seen it for a while and I hadn’t seen so much of it for a while and I was like, “Oh my

1:51:24

1 hour, 51 minutes, 24 seconds

gosh, this is all the same stuff that we have been working on.” So, the collective way. Oh my gosh. And like it’s like Baron does such an incredible

1:51:31

1 hour, 51 minutes, 31 seconds

job of laying out all the information, right? And Candace has been fighting demons while in her third trimester and

1:51:40

1 hour, 51 minutes, 40 seconds

has been fighting for justice for Charlie Stew is on top of the investigation, the whole entire thing. and also is able

1:51:49

1 hour, 51 minutes, 49 seconds

to like get so many fascinating perspectives and platforms so many different people, myself definitely included. Oh my gosh, I’m so lucky.

1:51:57

1 hour, 51 minutes, 57 seconds

Right. And so all of these people, Ally, oh my goodness, Leah, hello. Rio breaks down the legal stuff. She’s amazing.

1:52:05

1 hour, 52 minutes, 5 seconds

There’s so there’s so many people that are so wonderful and care about this project passionately, passionately.

1:52:15

1 hour, 52 minutes, 15 seconds

And Alli and Rio or excuse me, Ally and Leah are doing that while being like, and of course, you know, other individuals, a lot of people are doing

1:52:23

1 hour, 52 minutes, 23 seconds

that while being really subject to this really, really awful effort to make them to chase them away. I’m so proud of all

1:52:32

1 hour, 52 minutes, 32 seconds

of them for staying the course, for staying true to the mission. In Candace’s timeline, I said, “Oh my gosh, Johnny Moore suT.

1:52:43

1 hour, 52 minutes, 43 seconds

She does remember. She does remember.

1:52:45

1 hour, 52 minutes, 45 seconds

Like I was just so thrilled. I was like, “Oh my gosh, we’re Yeah, we’re back down on the case.” And I was like, “Yes, all right. You know what?” And I’ll tell you, I was just like, “I’m showing them.

1:52:54

1 hour, 52 minutes, 54 seconds

I’m showing them the whole thing.” So, I’m like, “Hey, I hope there I pray there’s a little way that somehow maybe Candace sees my time.” And I’m like, “Girl, I got a timeline for you. So

1:53:02

1 hour, 53 minutes, 2 seconds

happy to. I got a list for you like anytime.” Like, you know. Um but it does it does feel better that um to me just

1:53:12

1 hour, 53 minutes, 12 seconds

being reassured that all of this stuff is being considered by so many brilliant wonderful genuine people that are

1:53:19

1 hour, 53 minutes, 19 seconds

fully fully fully obsessed with getting justice for Charlie Kirk. Myself included very much like oh now we’re

1:53:27

1 hour, 53 minutes, 27 seconds

getting tagged on a we’re getting tagged in something and there’s been a lot going on. I just want to make sure everything’s fine. I think everything’s fine. It is.

1:53:39

1 hour, 53 minutes, 39 seconds

Okay. Let me What is this? Oh, that’s not good. Okay. All right.

1:53:45

1 hour, 53 minutes, 45 seconds

North Korea is firing ballistic missiles and someone decided to tag me, which, you know, it’s fine. That’s actually good. I just, you know, I get worried right now just with everything that’s

1:53:53

1 hour, 53 minutes, 53 seconds

been happening online today. Um, not great that North Korea is doing that, especially given what we have done to a lot of our munition supply.

1:54:06

1 hour, 54 minutes, 6 seconds

Unfortunately, the the goobers that we have put in charge of the DoD, the federal government, all this stuff, you

1:54:14

1 hour, 54 minutes, 14 seconds

know, when we think about like what actually matters, I can’t help but think about the fact

1:54:21

1 hour, 54 minutes, 21 seconds

that I’m like, yeah, this this is a sort of outcome that we would expect to see when wholly unserious people are being

1:54:28

1 hour, 54 minutes, 28 seconds

left in charge of the federal government. Of course, Pete Heg says it doesn’t have enough, you know, pulled all of our munitions to send them to

1:54:35

1 hour, 54 minutes, 35 seconds

Israel to protect them, our greatest ally. Okay.

1:54:42

1 hour, 54 minutes, 42 seconds

And then unfortunately, you know, as a result of that, our other strategic actual partners, our other actual allies

1:54:50

1 hour, 54 minutes, 50 seconds

such as South Korea, for example, are all being left in harm’s way at the behest of Israel, which is not our ally.

1:54:59

1 hour, 54 minutes, 59 seconds

Just so that we’re clear. I’m like, Amy, I’m sorry for saying all this, you know, I don’t want to say too many of the words, but I’ll say, you know, with your

1:55:06

1 hour, 55 minutes, 6 seconds

name right up there, thank you for bringing people into TSP. I’m like, I promise you will not regret it, guys.

1:55:11

1 hour, 55 minutes, 11 seconds

[laughter]

1:55:12

1 hour, 55 minutes, 12 seconds

Hey. Hi. Hi. Hi, Steph. You’re making the for nervous. Mhm. Exactly.

1:55:20

1 hour, 55 minutes, 20 seconds

I’m like, you know what, FH? Too late.

1:55:24

1 hour, 55 minutes, 24 seconds

Jennai.mill, it’s a great service. I don’t like it. I’m like, bring back the little easy Easy Pass system. Please bring that back. That was way better. I

1:55:33

1 hour, 55 minutes, 33 seconds

liked it. I understand the clunky websites, blah blah blah, but let’s be real for a second. You guys are not trying to increase accountability. You

1:55:40

1 hour, 55 minutes, 40 seconds

guys are not trying to increase ease of access. You guys are not trying to like make this actually easier to use. What you’re trying to do is you’re trying to

1:55:48

1 hour, 55 minutes, 48 seconds

keep certain pieces of information away from public scrutiny actually. And you think that you’re automating

1:55:56

1 hour, 55 minutes, 56 seconds

systems. What you’re doing is leaving digital trails that any person can access.

1:56:03

1 hour, 56 minutes, 3 seconds

What are you thinking?

1:56:05

1 hour, 56 minutes, 5 seconds

What a mistake. If you guys actually cared about our national security, you’d stop outsourcing your thinking to AI and you’d use some damn common sense.

1:56:17

1 hour, 56 minutes, 17 seconds

Sorry. I’m sorry for swearing.

1:56:23

1 hour, 56 minutes, 23 seconds

And crisis king indeed. Oh my gosh. I’m I got to put this five this I’m putting this money in the swear jar stuff. I’m really sorry. I do worry about national security a lot. I’m sorry for cursing.

1:56:33

1 hour, 56 minutes, 33 seconds

Lost it there. I apologize. Hey, thank you. Thank you. Thank you for bringing someone on to TSP and thank you for being here and thank you for being a

1:56:41

1 hour, 56 minutes, 41 seconds

wonderful and amazing mod. I can’t thank you enough. I’m so glad to see you. I’m so thrilled. Yay. Our little sparkle

1:56:49

1 hour, 56 minutes, 49 seconds

team. I know. I’m like, guys, let the weight be lifted.

1:56:53

1 hour, 56 minutes, 53 seconds

I feel a thousand times better. I don’t know. I know that that sounds I feel a lot better just being like here

1:57:01

1 hour, 57 minutes, 1 second

it all is realistically. What else are we to do?

1:57:08

1 hour, 57 minutes, 8 seconds

This is what I think happened at Fort Wuka.

1:57:13

1 hour, 57 minutes, 13 seconds

We have a lot more investigating to do of this case.

1:57:18

1 hour, 57 minutes, 18 seconds

You guys think I didn’t catch that Candace was talking about those individuals in that Epstein meeting? I was like, hm. And I’m like,

1:57:25

1 hour, 57 minutes, 25 seconds

and if I’m saying, “Okay, go fix the system about Foruka.” Of course, it means I already checked all the other people on that list. Don’t worry. Um,

1:57:34

1 hour, 57 minutes, 34 seconds

and no, um, no positive findings of any of those specific individuals. Um, but

1:57:41

1 hour, 57 minutes, 41 seconds

that list had a few names and there’s a lot of places that we can look into those names on the digital steak out and

1:57:48

1 hour, 57 minutes, 48 seconds

that’s what we’ll be doing. I’m like, this is going to be such a good weekend.

1:57:50

1 hour, 57 minutes, 50 seconds

Oh my gosh, Allie’s going to go so crazy cuz I drive her nuts cuz I call her all the time and I’m like, Ellie, have you thought about this? Have you ever

1:57:58

1 hour, 57 minutes, 58 seconds

thought about that? Rio, have you ever thought about this? And you know, that’s what I’m saying is that we really do go further together. No wonder they wanted to keep us apart.

1:58:06

1 hour, 58 minutes, 6 seconds

Just saying. Thank you for the silver star. Thank you. And thank you. And yes, go team 100%.

1:58:14

1 hour, 58 minutes, 14 seconds

Team TSP. I love it. Yes, team TSP. I love it. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Hi, baby Jay. Ah, this is one of the mods. She’s wonderful, too.

1:58:23

1 hour, 58 minutes, 23 seconds

She’s amazing. She just want to say I’m so proud of you. Stay true to you and you’re going to be fine. Be an eagle.

1:58:31

1 hour, 58 minutes, 31 seconds

Soar above the nonsense. Love you. I love you, too, baby Jay. Thank you for that reminder. You’re absolutely right.

1:58:40

1 hour, 58 minutes, 40 seconds

That’s right. What is that expression? I know this expression. I know this expression. I know this expression. An eagle. Okay. So, when a pigeon Is it a

1:58:49

1 hour, 58 minutes, 49 seconds

pigeon? No crow. When a crow attacks an eagle, the eagle could easily go and

1:58:56

1 hour, 58 minutes, 56 seconds

dash the crow. But rather than do that, the eagle simply flies away.

1:59:05

1 hour, 59 minutes, 5 seconds

It is from its very nature a higher flying bird.

1:59:11

1 hour, 59 minutes, 11 seconds

So we will remain an eagle. What a great message and one that we could all use.

1:59:18

1 hour, 59 minutes, 18 seconds

That’s the deal. All of this stuff, it’s too important and it’s too serious. And anyone trying to distract

1:59:25

1 hour, 59 minutes, 25 seconds

is misguided at best. So, we will remain focused. Hopefully, they can go back to focusing, too, cuz I’m like, “Guys, I

1:59:33

1 hour, 59 minutes, 33 seconds

don’t know what to tell you. You gave me a clue. Help me figure out what it was.

1:59:38

1 hour, 59 minutes, 38 seconds

And now I have to give you the answer to this, too. There’s system. There’s a process. You’re welcome. Go fix it. Come on.

1:59:47

1 hour, 59 minutes, 47 seconds

Hi Martin. Hi. You’re either a super genius or part of the resistance that is going to save us. Um that is a huge

1:59:55

1 hour, 59 minutes, 55 seconds

compliment. I ideally would be both like you know like both like ideally like no but um but what a huge compliment and

Chapter 15: Community Chat, Superchats & Audience Q&A

2:00:02

2 hours, 2 seconds

thank you so much for saying that. I hope it’s a ladder go team USA. Oh yeah.

2:00:06

2 hours, 6 seconds

I guess maybe a super genius would be a bad thing. I guess I was thinking I don’t know. I wasn’t thinking of that like in the mega mind way. I was just thinking of that as just being a smart cookie. You know what I mean?

2:00:18

2 hours, 18 seconds

Go team USA. We are not sheep. We are not sheep indeed. I couldn’t agree more, Martin. And thank you for saying that. I do appreciate it. I feel like a super

2:00:26

2 hours, 26 seconds

genius maybe is kind of a negative connotation. Um because I’m like, you know, but I do think like, yeah, maybe that’s a negative connotation.

2:00:35

2 hours, 35 seconds

No, just a smart cookie. That’s it, you know. But that’s the problem with these folks

2:00:43

2 hours, 43 seconds

outsourcing their thinking. Come on, AI is really good at giving us recipes.

2:00:49

2 hours, 49 seconds

It can help you with, you know, what I find AI to be helpful for tech stuff that you can’t understand. Why does my screen look like this? Why can’t I find

2:00:56

2 hours, 56 seconds

the right dimensions? You know, um, but what I’ll say is that in medicine, we see a great deal. It’s like medicine is

2:01:06

2 hours, 1 minute, 6 seconds

I do not think the medicine the medical providers will be replaced by AI. I really don’t. What we are seeing already

2:01:13

2 hours, 1 minute, 13 seconds

so far is patients are coming in sicker because they’ve waited too long using Dr. WebMD. And you know where it used to

2:01:22

2 hours, 1 minute, 22 seconds

be Dr. WebMD and by the way I’m all about preventative healthy measures for people. I’m not some like pill pusher.

2:01:29

2 hours, 1 minute, 29 seconds

Let’s go and get triple boost. I’m not into all of it. I’m not into any of that actually. But what I’ll say is that for serious medical conditions, for serious

2:01:37

2 hours, 1 minute, 37 seconds

emergencies, what we are finding is that unfortunately a lot of people with serious stuff going on are using WebMDI

2:01:45

2 hours, 1 minute, 45 seconds

or whatever, you know, not that they have one, but you know what I mean, to try to treat ailments and then unfortunately by the time they do choose

2:01:53

2 hours, 1 minute, 53 seconds

to seek actual medical treatment, it’s often later than it should be and so people get there sicker. Um, no. I’m sure that they will do studies and

2:02:02

2 hours, 2 minutes, 2 seconds

continue to follow along. I mean, what I would argue is that the medical community is far from perfect, but I would say it is overwhelmingly

2:02:10

2 hours, 2 minutes, 10 seconds

interested in keeping people alive, unlike the people that push the stuff, right? We’re not pharmacy reps. No offense to pharmacy reps.

2:02:22

2 hours, 2 minutes, 22 seconds

We’re not like, you know, drug manufacturing reps or pharmaceutical reps. That’s what I meant to say. I’m sorry. Um, it’s different, right? We’re not we’re

2:02:30

2 hours, 2 minutes, 30 seconds

not invested like we’re invested in the people. That has overwhelmingly been my experience.

2:02:38

2 hours, 2 minutes, 38 seconds

So, I’m like, you know, lawyer I feel like lawyers feel this way, too, right?

2:02:41

2 hours, 2 minutes, 41 seconds

Like, oh, you saw someone go to court with, you know, their lawyer, you know, with Chad GBT Esquire.

2:02:51

2 hours, 2 minutes, 51 seconds

Now what? you know, cuz then the client’s just going to come and be like, I think I’ve done something really bad.

2:02:56

2 hours, 2 minutes, 56 seconds

You know, like I’m pretty sure that that’s kind of where it ends up going.

2:03:00

2 hours, 3 minutes

Um, so what I really do hope is that people do start to realize that although

2:03:06

2 hours, 3 minutes, 6 seconds

AI is can be helpful and useful, it should not replace our thinking. It should not replace our

2:03:15

2 hours, 3 minutes, 15 seconds

capability um to reason through things to ruminate on stuff to you know it really

2:03:23

2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds

should be helping humanity and right now what it seems to be doing is it seems to be there to enrich

2:03:30

2 hours, 3 minutes, 30 seconds

some people with very small hats and to become like I don’t know

2:03:39

2 hours, 3 minutes, 39 seconds

it it gets high in its own supply and so then it it goes and hallucinates and then it’s talking nonsense and all of a sudden you’re like wait a second you

2:03:46

2 hours, 3 minutes, 46 seconds

didn’t anyway and Google Gemini that’s the one I’m the saddest about cuz I found it the most useful so I’m like

2:03:54

2 hours, 3 minutes, 54 seconds

alas and thank you Martin thank you thank you hi Annie thanks for your research you

2:04:01

2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second

are so welcome thank you honey I really appreciate that thank you thank you hello TJ Murphy thank you so much Anna

2:04:10

2 hours, 4 minutes, 10 seconds

for all you do I’m like okay guys this it’s So small. Oh my gosh, I’m going to go nuts. Hold on a second. It’s like it’s so tiny as I’m like trying to read.

2:04:18

2 hours, 4 minutes, 18 seconds

No wonder. I promise I’m not bad at reading. Well, you know, now I feel like it. Okay. Thank you so much, Anna, for all you do. Praying for you and praying

2:04:26

2 hours, 4 minutes, 26 seconds

for the truth to come out. Keep going back for truth. Keep going, Max for Charlie. We’re all here with you. We love you, beautiful on the inside and

2:04:33

2 hours, 4 minutes, 33 seconds

out. Thanks. Thank you so much for saying that. What a wonderful thing to say. I cannot thank you enough. That is so kind. And tsp, I am praying for each

2:04:41

2 hours, 4 minutes, 41 seconds

and every one of you guys, too. And the fact that you guys have my back is it means everything. And what I can promise

2:04:48

2 hours, 4 minutes, 48 seconds

you is that I won’t stop. I won’t I will not stop because Charlie needs all of us.

2:05:04

2 hours, 5 minutes, 4 seconds

I don’t know, guys. Like I’m touched by that. Um, I won’t stop. He needs all of us. So,

2:05:12

2 hours, 5 minutes, 12 seconds

all of us he will get. And any of us who have any ability to try to figure this thing out, it is our obligation and to

2:05:22

2 hours, 5 minutes, 22 seconds

stay silent in times like this is to have chosen the side of the oppressor.

2:05:30

2 hours, 5 minutes, 30 seconds

And what that means to me is we’re going to go Max.

2:05:35

2 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds

So, thank you so much TJ. I really appreciate that. Thank you. Hello, Living Story Worlds. Love it.

2:05:43

2 hours, 5 minutes, 43 seconds

Okay, amazing. Every day I rotate between anger at the lies, anger at the all the audacity of EK and pure age at

2:05:51

2 hours, 5 minutes, 51 seconds

the BS, targeting those on the spectrum, having both a DHD and an empathetic soul. Keep going, Max.

2:06:01

2 hours, 6 minutes, 1 second

Thank you for saying that. I really appreciate it and I’m so sorry that you’ve been feeling that way. I understand. Absolutely. And you know, I

2:06:08

2 hours, 6 minutes, 8 seconds

would argue, okay, I do not I don’t like when anybody’s targeted. I, you know, sometimes I joke about things and so I’m

2:06:16

2 hours, 6 minutes, 16 seconds

sorry if any of that is hurtful, but I also think that people that are a little bit spicy, that’s the spice of

2:06:23

2 hours, 6 minutes, 23 seconds

life. I really do believe that honestly and like that, you know, it’s just that it requires I suppose feeling like

2:06:31

2 hours, 6 minutes, 31 seconds

you’re in a good spot with it to maybe feel that way. And so I can’t I cannot pretend to know what people go through when they go through challenges with

2:06:38

2 hours, 6 minutes, 38 seconds

that. Um but yeah, people should not be targeting those people. No. Like can I say something frankly?

2:06:48

2 hours, 6 minutes, 48 seconds

You know, when I say like something’s like, “Oh, everything’s fake and gay.” I’m not talking about like gay people.

2:06:52

2 hours, 6 minutes, 52 seconds

Gay people. No, no, no. I’m not even thinking about them. I’m thinking about like, you know, when we’re saying gay, like we’re not Anyway, I don’t want to seem too rude, but I will just share

2:07:00

2 hours, 7 minutes

that for myself anyway. When I’m like, yeah, everything is fake and gay. I’m like, I’m not actually talking about gay people. I’m actually talking about Andrew Kovet and Blake Neth, both of whom I’m pretty sure are heterosexual.

2:07:11

2 hours, 7 minutes, 11 seconds

Like, you know, it’s just a Anyway, I’m like, yeah, maybe we deserve better curse words, but it’s okay. Um, freedom of speech is

2:07:20

2 hours, 7 minutes, 20 seconds

an absolute, you know, right in this country, but it doesn’t mean that people aren’t going to be impacted with things like that. And I do encourage folks to, yeah, always keep that sort of thing in

2:07:29

2 hours, 7 minutes, 29 seconds

the back of their mind that we’re always talking to other people, that they can always hear us, and um, that Jesus can hear us,

2:07:35

2 hours, 7 minutes, 35 seconds

too. Now, I do understand being angry and the audacity. I know. I know. It is the audacity. That’s why I get so with

2:07:44

2 hours, 7 minutes, 44 seconds

her. I try not to even talk about any of the turning point people because I’m like I don’t even know how well I can

2:07:51

2 hours, 7 minutes, 51 seconds

control my own reactions to them. I just am so just outraged. Yeah. Outraged. Um and it

2:07:59

2 hours, 7 minutes, 59 seconds

feels like it’s a it is a righteous anger because honestly we’re talking about the man that they

2:08:07

2 hours, 8 minutes, 7 seconds

should be angry for. They should not be angry at people who are trying to preserve his memory. um figure out what

2:08:14

2 hours, 8 minutes, 14 seconds

happened to him. Um seek justice. Um I don’t know, maybe actually try to see if some of the things that he

2:08:24

2 hours, 8 minutes, 24 seconds

clearly held near and dear to his heart can actually be carried on.

2:08:30

2 hours, 8 minutes, 30 seconds

And instead, they want to do a, you know, they do a 90-minute infomercial for the local Habad. Ew. Using a dead man’s name in his legacy makes me sick.

2:08:40

2 hours, 8 minutes, 40 seconds

Thank you, Critter. You are so sweet.

2:08:42

2 hours, 8 minutes, 42 seconds

You are just the best. You are. Oh my gosh. Stop. Girl saves America,

2:08:49

2 hours, 8 minutes, 49 seconds

you guys. Okay. I was ranting at you. Oh my gosh. Like, you know what I’m talking about. Too late.

2:08:57

2 hours, 8 minutes, 57 seconds

I’m like, too late, Andrew. We’re awake now. There’s no coming back from this one.

2:09:03

2 hours, 9 minutes, 3 seconds

Okay. Now, what I’m going to do is before I read this, I’m going to try to Okay, that’s what it is. We We solved the riddle. Okay. Yes, we got it. Now

2:09:11

2 hours, 9 minutes, 11 seconds

everything is big enough that I can see it and I’m still here. Oh my gosh. Thank you. Um Deanna Arnold, hello sweetie.

2:09:19

2 hours, 9 minutes, 19 seconds

You are so bad. A thank you honey. I appreciate that.

2:09:23

2 hours, 9 minutes, 23 seconds

Um I love your show, your research and very sensible connections to what happened. Thank you honey. I really appreciate that. That is absolutely the

2:09:29

2 hours, 9 minutes, 29 seconds

goal is to do the research, show the work, and show other folks that are interested where we can find this stuff

2:09:36

2 hours, 9 minutes, 36 seconds

and where logic has taken us in these times because I do think it is the it is the right thing to do. I truly truly

2:09:44

2 hours, 9 minutes, 44 seconds

believe that. Yeah, I truly do. So, thank you. Thank you. And you’re bad a too. I appreciate you so much. You are wonderful. Thank you. Thank you.

2:09:57

2 hours, 9 minutes, 57 seconds

Game changer. Thank you. Oh, thank you.

2:09:59

2 hours, 9 minutes, 59 seconds

Ox Kel Ox. I remember I remember that name. This is why I sit there and do the what is the name of this person. Yeah.

2:10:06

2 hours, 10 minutes, 6 seconds

And I have to pronounce it correctly because the first time that I saw your name pop up, I was like, hm, ox kill.

2:10:12

2 hours, 10 minutes, 12 seconds

[laughter] My gosh, thank you for being here. Thank you for being here regardless. And it’s Kel like Xoxal, right? I’m so glad that you’re here and

2:10:21

2 hours, 10 minutes, 21 seconds

thank you. And yeah, I agree that feeling this confident about what

2:10:28

2 hours, 10 minutes, 28 seconds

happened, knowing the systems vulnerability exists and then being able to come up with a

2:10:36

2 hours, 10 minutes, 36 seconds

logical, you know, explanation and and the comprehensive information.

2:10:42

2 hours, 10 minutes, 42 seconds

That is what I seek to do. That is absolutely always my goal. And how else do we get towards solving this thing, right? So, thank you for saying that.

2:10:51

2 hours, 10 minutes, 51 seconds

And thank you, thank you, thank you. I cannot thank you enough. Hello, Conjure. Hi. Hi, Fred. Hey. Okay, this is Conra.

2:10:59

2 hours, 10 minutes, 59 seconds

He says, “So freaking genius.” Top tater. Thank you, Jasmine. I think we know something. You surprised us again. Wow. Thank you so much for saying that.

2:11:07

2 hours, 11 minutes, 7 seconds

I really appreciate it. Yeah. You know what I think is that? You know what my real feeling was? So, I have had my list

2:11:15

2 hours, 11 minutes, 15 seconds

and I’ve had my list and I’ve had it, you know, organized and all that stuff.

2:11:18

2 hours, 11 minutes, 18 seconds

What I realized was I was like, that’s awfully selfish of me to not just come out and be like, “No, you know, here’s everybody. Here’s what I’m seeing.” You know, I sometimes think I’m never trying

2:11:26

2 hours, 11 minutes, 26 seconds

to gatekeep information. It’s just I didn’t think you guys would really want to look at a spreadsheet that bad. Um, but what I realized was that

2:11:34

2 hours, 11 minutes, 34 seconds

there’s a there’s a good way to just put this information forward and then you can just go and say, “Here’s everything.” And once I saw that they

2:11:42

2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds

were creating those little protocol briefs, right? Once I saw that it was just like boom boom boom I was like I can make those for everybody that showed up. Maybe that’s an easier way because I

2:11:50

2 hours, 11 minutes, 50 seconds

do understand that it’s a lot of information. I really do. And just you wait until Monday conjure.

2:11:59

2 hours, 11 minutes, 59 seconds

I can’t wait. Like I said we have an individual on the 28th our inside man.

2:12:07

2 hours, 12 minutes, 7 seconds

However, it is necessary to take this weekend to ensure the safety of individuals. That is the only reason.

2:12:14

2 hours, 12 minutes, 14 seconds

You guys know this. The only reason I would ever say I’m I promise you I’m not gatekeeping. It is just quite literally it when it’s a safety related thing.

2:12:21

2 hours, 12 minutes, 21 seconds

This is what we must do to be ethical. But just you wait until Monday.

2:12:30

2 hours, 12 minutes, 30 seconds

Just you wait. I can’t wait. Hold on one second.

2:12:38

2 hours, 12 minutes, 38 seconds

Enchanted warrior. Hi Anna. No Harpole or Cabbat on the list. Not in that time frame.

2:12:48

2 hours, 12 minutes, 48 seconds

No. No. Again, this is the sort of information I’m like, hold on. I want to answer that, but I got an important text. I have to respond to it.

2:13:01

2 hours, 13 minutes, 1 second

So, hi Anna. No harp polar cabin on the list. Stay safe. No. Uh, thank you so much enchanted warrior. I did just want

2:13:09

2 hours, 13 minutes, 9 seconds

to answer this. So, the situation is this. Um, as you guys know, Cabba Phillips, um, we did not see cabbage

2:13:18

2 hours, 13 minutes, 18 seconds

Phillips. Oh my gosh, I should answer this though. It does feel like the right thing to do. Let me just show you really quick here.

2:13:30

2 hours, 13 minutes, 30 seconds

Hold on a moment, please. Because the person that we did get is honestly a dead ringer.

2:13:37

2 hours, 13 minutes, 37 seconds

So, let me just pull this up. One moment. Here we go. So, no Capit, but don’t worry, we’re not pulling a bar. I promise. I promise.

2:13:49

2 hours, 13 minutes, 49 seconds

Um, let’s see there. Martin Kindle instead.

2:13:56

2 hours, 13 minutes, 56 seconds

Dad Ringer in my opinion. That really is my opinion. He looks just like him.

2:14:01

2 hours, 14 minutes, 1 second

So, well, at this time I have not seen um Cabinet then. Um

2:14:10

2 hours, 14 minutes, 10 seconds

and I have not seen Brian. I don’t know what to make of that. I mean, again, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

2:14:21

2 hours, 14 minutes, 21 seconds

We’ll see.

2:14:24

2 hours, 14 minutes, 24 seconds

And realistically, it could be that, but some people

2:14:31

2 hours, 14 minutes, 31 seconds

wouldn’t qualify up. Now, he would Brian Harpull’s name did come across, but not um on that same day as the other individuals. There’s a few things to

2:14:40

2 hours, 14 minutes, 40 seconds

consider when we think about that and what that might mean. It could mean a lot of stuff. It could mean that

2:14:47

2 hours, 14 minutes, 47 seconds

perhaps he did not receive a brief. Um perhaps he only required a brief and then stayed on post um from the first

2:14:55

2 hours, 14 minutes, 55 seconds

time that he appeared which is I believe you know just a number of days before and it could also mean that he wasn’t there. I as you guys know I do believe

2:15:03

2 hours, 15 minutes, 3 seconds

that forward chica happened especially when I look and evaluate this. That is how I feel.

2:15:12

2 hours, 15 minutes, 12 seconds

But I’ll report back as soon as I know anything should I know anything I will.

2:15:17

2 hours, 15 minutes, 17 seconds

And thank you Chris. Thank you for the props. I appreciate you so much. And like mad props, yes, that’s what the kids say. Thank you, kittens. I appreciate you. Thank you. Thank you.

2:15:27

2 hours, 15 minutes, 27 seconds

And Amy, thank you so much for the gift.

2:15:30

2 hours, 15 minutes, 30 seconds

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for bringing people on to TSP. I cannot thank you enough. I really can’t. I mean, you guys know that’s like my favorite thing. I’m so glad you’re here.

2:15:40

2 hours, 15 minutes, 40 seconds

And thank you for bringing people along with us. It means just the world to me.

2:15:45

2 hours, 15 minutes, 45 seconds

Um, I want more than anything for more people to feel comfortable with this information and for more people to feel like they know where to find this sort

2:15:53

2 hours, 15 minutes, 53 seconds

of stuff, too. Thank you. Hi. This authentic. Hi. Hi. Hi. She’s a researcher. She’s a great researcher.

2:16:00

2 hours, 16 minutes

I’m on uh Twitter. I can’t prove this yet, but I suspect Victor and Johnny worked together in a rock circa 2014.

2:16:09

2 hours, 16 minutes, 9 seconds

I’m like, mods, clip that. That’s [clears throat] a great tip. Um h that’s a fascinating perspective.

2:16:19

2 hours, 16 minutes, 19 seconds

I don’t know. Um fascinating. We’re going to have to

2:16:26

2 hours, 16 minutes, 26 seconds

circle back to that one because yes, I I’m like yes, I’m all over Victor Johnny too. They were together I believe um

2:16:35

2 hours, 16 minutes, 35 seconds

over in The Greatest Ally working on this GHF I believe um right around that time. But it would be fascinating to look back to older connections.

2:16:44

2 hours, 16 minutes, 44 seconds

Thank you, Nonvet 62. And thank you for your service. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow. Wow.

2:16:49

2 hours, 16 minutes, 49 seconds

Thank you. Yeah. Thank you. It’s been a lot of effort to organize all this information.

2:16:56

2 hours, 16 minutes, 56 seconds

Um, and I appreciate you so much and thank you for being supportive. It means everything. Thank you.

2:17:03

2 hours, 17 minutes, 3 seconds

Hi, Better Bean. That’s so cute. I love that. Thank you for being here and welcome to TSP. Melissa B says, “Anna,

2:17:11

2 hours, 17 minutes, 11 seconds

you’re amazing. I don’t believe in coincidences.” Erica Kirk, may the Lord bless you.

2:17:16

2 hours, 17 minutes, 16 seconds

Yeah, right. Mhm. Erica is such a May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord bless you and keep you, too. Thank you, Melissa, so much for saying that.

2:17:25

2 hours, 17 minutes, 25 seconds

And oh, Erica, she would never make it on to TSP, to be

2:17:32

2 hours, 17 minutes, 32 seconds

honest. She’s so stubborn. Anyway, I’m like, we can’t think about her right now, otherwise I’ll get on mad. But thank you so much. And thank you. And and may the Lord bless you, too,

2:17:41

2 hours, 17 minutes, 41 seconds

Melissa. I really appreciate you. Thank you, honey. [gasps] Hi, Shades. Hey. Hey, friend. Hello.

2:17:48

2 hours, 17 minutes, 48 seconds

Shades is wonderful. Shades has an awesome um YouTube channel that is called Vet Chat Live and it is super

2:17:56

2 hours, 17 minutes, 56 seconds

important because it is all about supporting other uh like you know, his fellow service members and former service members. uh their mental health.

Chapter 16: Aviation Insights & Tracking Methods

2:18:05

2 hours, 18 minutes, 5 seconds

I can’t think of anything more important to be doing with one’s time than an exercise like that. That is a that is the work of God if you ask me. So, great

2:18:14

2 hours, 18 minutes, 14 seconds

aviation question, I am sure. Yay, we love it here. What if a jet was shadowing the 737 and at the right moment the 737 transponder turned off

2:18:21

2 hours, 18 minutes, 21 seconds

and a jet picks up the 7700 uh to do the hygiene descent? The 7737 finished

2:18:30

2 hours, 18 minutes, 30 seconds

squawking different non-emergency What if it job was shadowing the 737? At the right moment, the 737 trans we’re

2:18:37

2 hours, 18 minutes, 37 seconds

talking about that that um incident overseas in the greatest LA, right? At the right moment, the 737 transponders turned off and a jet picks up the 7700.

2:18:50

2 hours, 18 minutes, 50 seconds

[gasps]

2:18:53

2 hours, 18 minutes, 53 seconds

Okay, that’s fascinating. Okay, that’s fascinating as an idea. Okay. So, what Shades is saying, what Shades is talking about is remember how there was that

2:19:01

2 hours, 19 minutes, 1 second

hijacking um the other day, which you know, I’m glad everybody was fine, but what he was saying is that the, you know, the descent that happened um

2:19:09

2 hours, 19 minutes, 9 seconds

during the actual actual hijacking, um that kind of drop, you know, they picked up this they they changed uh their

2:19:18

2 hours, 19 minutes, 18 seconds

squawk. So, they changed the way that they were being broadcasted uh to, you know, air traffic control and everything. They changed it to 7700, which is a code for hijacking. The

2:19:27

2 hours, 19 minutes, 27 seconds

theory would be that if another jet were in the shadow of that jet, um, and then did some crazy basically Blue Angel

2:19:35

2 hours, 19 minutes, 35 seconds

style maneuver to make it seem like they had done that death drop because I don’t buy that death drop. I do not I do not I don’t buy it. That like those people

2:19:43

2 hours, 19 minutes, 43 seconds

would have been in the air. They would have been in midair. They would have been suspended. like there would have just been it’s a 737.

2:19:53

2 hours, 19 minutes, 53 seconds

It’s kind of a you know it’s a medium to large tile jacket. It is capable of that kind of descent and drop

2:20:00

2 hours, 20 minutes

but I don’t buy it. I don’t buy anything about that story. You know I’ll tell you shades my real thought I’m like guys surprise this is also an aviation

2:20:08

2 hours, 20 minutes, 8 seconds

channel. I’m so sorry. Don’t get me started about planes. You know I’ll talk guys listen this is an aviation channel in its soul. [laughter] Um, but anyway,

2:20:17

2 hours, 20 minutes, 17 seconds

this is my personal theory, Shades. What I think that they have been doing is they have been messing with spoofing altimeters for a great deal of time,

2:20:24

2 hours, 20 minutes, 24 seconds

especially Israel. So, a lot of the tech that they steal from us and a lot of their efforts to try to, I don’t know, sell our technology, nuclear and

2:20:32

2 hours, 20 minutes, 32 seconds

otherwise, um, to whomever the highest paying enemy of the United States is.

2:20:38

2 hours, 20 minutes, 38 seconds

Um, what I think that they’re doing and what I think they’ve been persistently doing over the past several years is they have been working to try to spoof

2:20:45

2 hours, 20 minutes, 45 seconds

the altimeter. It’s something that’s done so commonly like in I don’t know like overseas and stuff um that nowadays, as far as I know, I don’t even

2:20:54

2 hours, 20 minutes, 54 seconds

think European pilots are allowed to fly with their uh with on autopilot because it’s so commonly done. And the spoofing

2:21:03

2 hours, 21 minutes, 3 seconds

of an altimeter might mean that they could do a data injection. And what that might allow them to do is to show the

2:21:09

2 hours, 21 minutes, 9 seconds

plane as having had that kind of descent without the plane actually having done it. I’m not saying it didn’t drop at all, but they can change the numbers.

2:21:20

2 hours, 21 minutes, 20 seconds

And in my opinion, that genuinely might be what happened in the DCA crash over the um in uh you know between that CRJ and that

2:21:29

2 hours, 21 minutes, 29 seconds

helicopter flying that Black Op. I’m like for any of my aviation people, you guys know exactly what I’m talking about. But for uh everyone else is like,

2:21:36

2 hours, 21 minutes, 36 seconds

“What is this lady talking about?” Um yeah, so there’s still a lot to be uncovered there, but it is something to think about.

2:21:46

2 hours, 21 minutes, 46 seconds

That’s my thought. Anyway, I’m like, don’t get us started on the plane shades. We’ll talk about planes all day.

2:21:51

2 hours, 21 minutes, 51 seconds

I love planes. You guys know that. But anyway, that’s me just kind of thinking about just kind of thinking about it, thinking it through. I have not studied

2:21:59

2 hours, 21 minutes, 59 seconds

enough though um that I’m that I feel like a high degree of confidence. But that was my like, you know, I talked about it the other day. Um, somebody had

2:22:08

2 hours, 22 minutes, 8 seconds

asked a question about it. Started looking into it a little bit.

2:22:13

2 hours, 22 minutes, 13 seconds

It’s kind of where my mind is at so far the whole thing, but we’ll see. The truth will out.

2:22:21

2 hours, 22 minutes, 21 seconds

Hi, rooting for Jesus 92. Oh my gosh, football. Hello. My favorite. I’m like, oh my gosh, only two more days till Sunday. You guys know that’s my favorite

2:22:28

2 hours, 22 minutes, 28 seconds

day. Um, because we go to church and also because we get to play football.

2:22:34

2 hours, 22 minutes, 34 seconds

you know. So, thank you so much. I appreciate you and thank you. Thank you.

2:22:37

2 hours, 22 minutes, 37 seconds

Thank you. Hi, Courtney. Hi, honey. You rock per usual. You have outdone yourself. Thank you so much. That’s so kind. What a wonderful thing to say. I I

2:22:46

2 hours, 22 minutes, 46 seconds

appreciate you so much. Yeah. I’m really sorry that I wasn’t giving you guys um I was like, “Oh my gosh.” Like, you know, I can see this list. I can see the

2:22:54

2 hours, 22 minutes, 54 seconds

organization. I can see the data, but maybe none of them can. So, yeah.

2:23:03

2 hours, 23 minutes, 3 seconds

I’m really glad. And I’m like, hey, we’re we’re, you know, all in this thing together. Thank you for becoming a member, Courtney.

2:23:10

2 hours, 23 minutes, 10 seconds

Courtney Paris, that’s so cute. I like your hat.

2:23:14

2 hours, 23 minutes, 14 seconds

Hey, Austin, thank you for becoming a member. I’m so glad you’re here. Hello.

2:23:19

2 hours, 23 minutes, 19 seconds

Hello, Modern Meme Shop. I just have to remark that that’s an incredible username because you spelled me in a special way. And thank you for the gift.

2:23:28

2 hours, 23 minutes, 28 seconds

I appreciate you so very, very, very much. Guys, can you tell my brain is tired?

2:23:35

2 hours, 23 minutes, 35 seconds

Oh my word.

2:23:39

2 hours, 23 minutes, 39 seconds

But I feel happy. And now you guys all know the situation and you know all the things and and I feel so much better. I honestly feel so much better just being

2:23:47

2 hours, 23 minutes, 47 seconds

able to share like all the situation with you guys. And now you guys see what I’m seeing. That’s the thing that really matters to me is

2:23:55

2 hours, 23 minutes, 55 seconds

that you guys see what I’m seeing and and and you see where I’m coming from.

2:23:58

2 hours, 23 minutes, 58 seconds

So, I’m so glad. And thank you, Pablo. Thank you so much. You are so kind, Pablo. I cannot thank you enough.

2:24:08

2 hours, 24 minutes, 8 seconds

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You guys are overwhelming. You truly are. Thank you

2:24:14

2 hours, 24 minutes, 14 seconds

so much for being so just supportive of TSP.

2:24:21

2 hours, 24 minutes, 21 seconds

I’m so happy. I’m so thrilled. I’m just so thrilled. I’m overwhelmed. I’m overcome. We’re not going to cry again.

2:24:27

2 hours, 24 minutes, 27 seconds

That was once. Like guys, nobody pay attention to that. Listen, it’s just it overwhelms me the amount of support. It really does. And I it means everything.

2:24:36

2 hours, 24 minutes, 36 seconds

And gifts like this are gifts of love and they’re acts of love and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. And you’re

2:24:43

2 hours, 24 minutes, 43 seconds

amazing. Thank you for supporting this project. It means the world to me. And I just I love so much that there are so many people that care about this stuff

2:24:51

2 hours, 24 minutes, 51 seconds

as much as I do. Oh my gosh, [gasps] that is like the biggest blessing that any person could ever ask for to be honest with you. is to have something that they are so passionate about and

2:25:00

2 hours, 25 minutes

find other people out there to support their journey.

2:25:06

2 hours, 25 minutes, 6 seconds

I feel so I’m like, “Oh my gosh, you guys, at this point, Pablo, don’t you understand how much we have to apologize to people that were called like conspiracy nuts?” That’s the part that

2:25:15

2 hours, 25 minutes, 15 seconds

makes me sad. Think about, you know, 50 years ago. I don’t know. You know, people used to believe the moon landing.

2:25:21

2 hours, 25 minutes, 21 seconds

My mom still does. I don’t want to talk about it. Look at her there. It took time. It takes time. Thank you. I appreciate you.

2:25:32

2 hours, 25 minutes, 32 seconds

Hi, Jennifer. Jennifer says, “Anna, you are absolutely amazing.” Thank you, honey. I appreciate that from the bottom of my heart. Is there anything that will

2:25:39

2 hours, 25 minutes, 39 seconds

happen to hold these criminals accountable for this? It’s just heartbreaking for Charlie. They need to be exposed. Lee to the media. Stay safe. Thank you.

2:25:48

2 hours, 25 minutes, 48 seconds

I appreciate you saying that and I appreciate everything that you said and I know exactly what you mean.

2:25:55

2 hours, 25 minutes, 55 seconds

I do. Um, this is what I’ll say.

2:26:09

2 hours, 26 minutes, 9 seconds

I think that I do believe that there will be some accountability.

2:26:14

2 hours, 26 minutes, 14 seconds

Justice for Charlie would mean that there’s I’m like

2:26:25

2 hours, 26 minutes, 25 seconds

He should never have been taken from us, from his children,

2:26:34

2 hours, 26 minutes, 34 seconds

from his parents, you know, from Candace. I mean, you know. So, what is justice for Charlie? Well, justice for

2:26:42

2 hours, 26 minutes, 42 seconds

Charlie is making sure that the mission that I believe was the nearest and dearest to his heart, which

2:26:50

2 hours, 26 minutes, 50 seconds

is to seek the truth, get justice, figure out what’s happening and tell certain people to go to hell.

2:27:01

2 hours, 27 minutes, 1 second

To me, that’s getting justice for Charlie. But do I think that I want all of those people imprisoned? Yes, I I would. I

2:27:08

2 hours, 27 minutes, 8 seconds

would like them indicted. Could we start with questioning them? My goodness. But the way that we get toward accountability is to name and identify,

2:27:16

2 hours, 27 minutes, 16 seconds

in my opinion, individuals who we really do need to ask those questions to. And so my thought is that this is

2:27:25

2 hours, 27 minutes, 25 seconds

the first step to that. It does take time. I would encourage you to think about that.

2:27:34

2 hours, 27 minutes, 34 seconds

I do some

2:27:44

2 hours, 27 minutes, 44 seconds

and we will stay safe and we will keep going no matter what. And I do think that we’re closer than we’ve been. I’ll be honest with you. I do think that we’re closer than we’ve been. I do. You

2:27:52

2 hours, 27 minutes, 52 seconds

know, public opinion, I believe, has truly been swayed by the investigation of the leaders in this movement. Do you

2:27:59

2 hours, 27 minutes, 59 seconds

know what I’m saying? I mean, I’m just over here like, okay, I just want to help and I just want to research and I just want to find out stuff. That’s that to me is my role. That’s my job. Find

2:28:07

2 hours, 28 minutes, 7 seconds

out whatever we can. bring the information forward, tell as many people as possible how we got here and how do we came how we came to these conclusions

2:28:16

2 hours, 28 minutes, 16 seconds

and then trust in them to be able to go and do the same. But the investigation of persons such as Candace, such as

2:28:23

2 hours, 28 minutes, 23 seconds

Baron, such as Stu, you know, these people that are actually like thought leaders that people do listen to, um,

2:28:30

2 hours, 28 minutes, 30 seconds

that makes a difference if you ask me. And so that’s how we get

2:28:38

2 hours, 28 minutes, 38 seconds

somewhere and we’ll keep going no matter what. And that’s why we have to support our girl because honestly she’s carrying on the mission 100%.

2:28:47

2 hours, 28 minutes, 47 seconds

So hi Carmen. Thank you for the flower. You are so sweet. I appreciate you so much.

2:28:55

2 hours, 28 minutes, 55 seconds

Oh my gosh. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

2:28:59

2 hours, 28 minutes, 59 seconds

I love you so much. You are so wonderful. Hi Amy. Hi honey. Hi. Hi. I was a member, but I forgot to renew it yesterday. I’m so glad that you’re here.

2:29:09

2 hours, 29 minutes, 9 seconds

I’m so glad. I’m so thrilled. Okay. I was like, “Yeah, I know that. I’m fine.” Amy, come on. We know Amy’s around. Le is a girl.

2:29:16

2 hours, 29 minutes, 16 seconds

I forgot to renew it yesterday, so I joined again. I love your info, but what do we do now with the info? It’s also heartbreaking. Love your work. Stay above the awful drama. Thank you so

2:29:25

2 hours, 29 minutes, 25 seconds

much, Amy, and thank you for saying this and for reminding me. Yes. So, what do we do with the information? Well,

Chapter 17: Next Investigation Steps & Action Items

2:29:33

2 hours, 29 minutes, 33 seconds

now that I would say that I have a very high degree of certainty that we know who was there, I think that there’s some FOYA requests

2:29:41

2 hours, 29 minutes, 41 seconds

that need to go out because almost every one of those individuals is a public figure. And

2:29:48

2 hours, 29 minutes, 48 seconds

although I understand that they have been being absolute little nightmares about Foyas, right, but what about foying Martin Kendall’s August schedule?

2:29:58

2 hours, 29 minutes, 58 seconds

What about foying Jacob Reese’s travel um throughout 2025? What about, you

2:30:06

2 hours, 30 minutes, 6 seconds

know, looking at other unique ways that this information now that we have actual names and a lot of the reason I’m like

2:30:13

2 hours, 30 minutes, 13 seconds

I’m not trying to like dox government officials or anything like that, but these people have names. And by the way, they are our employees, which means that

2:30:22

2 hours, 30 minutes, 22 seconds

if I want to somehow get my hands on the schedule of I don’t know, let’s see what was everybody except for Andrew Baker or

2:30:30

2 hours, 30 minutes, 30 seconds

Bailey, excuse me, unfortunately. You know, and again, that could be why, you know, something

2:30:37

2 hours, 30 minutes, 37 seconds

to think about, but okay. Um, let’s see what was James Rooko’s. Uh, let’s see here. What budget lines went to Andis?

2:30:47

2 hours, 30 minutes, 47 seconds

which ones went to Palanteer. Can we dig into that? Can we take a look at all of the contracts uh the government contracts that were signed um by Ruoku

2:30:55

2 hours, 30 minutes, 55 seconds

or Chahab Chadri? I’m like it it should that’s my feeling is that it lends itself toward looking at other parts of the investigation. And that was why I

2:31:04

2 hours, 31 minutes, 4 seconds

thought it was so important to say okay here’s the people specifically, right?

2:31:08

2 hours, 31 minutes, 8 seconds

Here’s the PEO. What other contracts did that PEO give out during that time frame? because when it is uh government, you know, officials and whatnot.

2:31:16

2 hours, 31 minutes, 16 seconds

Fortunately, they’re our employees. Last time I checked, I paid taxes. That’s my employee, and I would like to know where

2:31:24

2 hours, 31 minutes, 24 seconds

they were at. So, FOYAS, contracts, um news articles, uh you know, RO changes

2:31:32

2 hours, 31 minutes, 32 seconds

cuz to me, that’s how you keep investigating. Who was enriched by this? Who made money?

2:31:40

2 hours, 31 minutes, 40 seconds

because somebody profited financially off of the death of Charlie Kirk. And if we have their names, we have their businesses, we have their titles, you

2:31:48

2 hours, 31 minutes, 48 seconds

know, we have their their information, then we can start to look into what it is that these public officials have been doing. So, I’m like, that’s where I’m

2:31:56

2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds

going next, guys. What do you think? I don’t know. Obviously, as I continue to brainstorm, then I’ll think of more stuff, but that’s off the top of my head right now. But, I’m sure the TSP has a

2:32:04

2 hours, 32 minutes, 4 seconds

bunch of awesome ideas. So, my guys joint brainstorming session. And thank you, Amy. so much and we’ll continue to think about it. I’m like, everybody pick

2:32:13

2 hours, 32 minutes, 13 seconds

a pick a person on this list and go foyer their schedule. Um, you know, go look into what boards they sit on, what

2:32:21

2 hours, 32 minutes, 21 seconds

companies they’ve like boards they’ve recused themselves from. Is this their first time? It’s like this is a list of people of the persons of interest.

2:32:30

2 hours, 32 minutes, 30 seconds

What more can we find? Yeah. Pick your favorite person of interest.

2:32:36

2 hours, 32 minutes, 36 seconds

You know what I mean? So, thank you Amy and thank you for saying this. Yeah, that’s just off the top of my head. Let me put more thought into that answer and I’ll and I’ll continue, you know, to let it roll around in my mind.

2:32:48

2 hours, 32 minutes, 48 seconds

Hey, sunshine.

2:32:50

2 hours, 32 minutes, 50 seconds

In Sweden, the mom’s at home when you’re with the baby.

2:33:02

2 hours, 33 minutes, 2 seconds

I know. And the Swedes are wonderful, but this is this is the only country that I have. It’s the only country that we got.

2:33:09

2 hours, 33 minutes, 9 seconds

You know, they do have it pretty good over there.

2:33:13

2 hours, 33 minutes, 13 seconds

And I’m glad that you do. I can’t move to Sweden. This is my country. We can’t give it up. Not with that fight. That’s

2:33:20

2 hours, 33 minutes, 20 seconds

the truth. Find Jesus ASAP. I love that username. Wonderful. And thank you for the flower. You are wonderful. I appreciate you so much. Hey, Arbad. Hey.

2:33:30

2 hours, 33 minutes, 30 seconds

Hey. There’s still a few honorable active um or retired Ellie who are

2:33:37

2 hours, 33 minutes, 37 seconds

disgusted at the takeover by Izzy and routing material with evidentiary

2:33:44

2 hours, 33 minutes, 44 seconds

value to Candace. Thank you for saying that. That warms my heart. That truly warms my heart. I I I do believe that

2:33:52

2 hours, 33 minutes, 52 seconds

too, judging by some of the information that Candace had. Yeah, I think that it is coming from direct sources and I’m so

2:33:59

2 hours, 33 minutes, 59 seconds

glad

2:34:02

2 hours, 34 minutes, 2 seconds

[clears throat]

2:34:09

2 hours, 34 minutes, 9 seconds

of her is so obvious. You know what? I don’t clue that it is because you know I’m like

2:34:17

2 hours, 34 minutes, 17 seconds

sometimes it gives us a clue. So I’m like, well, you know what? I’ll take it and the word should speak for itself.

2:34:23

2 hours, 34 minutes, 23 seconds

And and I’ve been so fortunate that that almost every time I think I don’t know what the full extent it is who who could

2:34:30

2 hours, 34 minutes, 30 seconds

know but people just come to me and say hey this person asked me this thing and they asked me to ask you this thing or they come to me and they ask me that same you know and they’ll ask me that

2:34:39

2 hours, 34 minutes, 39 seconds

same thing and I go I did an episode on it.

2:34:43

2 hours, 34 minutes, 43 seconds

Why why do you want to know now? We’ve been talking about the same stuff for a long time. Why did today?

2:34:51

2 hours, 34 minutes, 51 seconds

So honestly, it’s a point in our favor that it’s so obvious. Thank you, Arpad. My money’s on us anyway.

2:35:00

2 hours, 35 minutes

To be honest with you, it is. Hey, Liza.

2:35:03

2 hours, 35 minutes, 3 seconds

Hi, Anna. Please, please, please make sure you’re not answering questions to threeletter agencies. You need a lawyer for that. I will send you an email.

2:35:11

2 hours, 35 minutes, 11 seconds

Thank you so much. And absolutely and 100%. And I’m very fortunate. I’m like, Rio’s an attorney.

2:35:19

2 hours, 35 minutes, 19 seconds

We got to get clearance with her, you know, with their own official counsel, of course. And like threeletter agencies stay away from me. They don’t.

2:35:28

2 hours, 35 minutes, 28 seconds

People always joke. They’re like, “Oh, yeah, you know, like blah blah blah, and you should, you know, go be FBI.” And I’m like, they would hate me. I would want everyone fired. Day one, you’re all

2:35:36

2 hours, 35 minutes, 36 seconds

gone. I would disband every every, you know, um the whole thing. Sorry. Not to sound

2:35:43

2 hours, 35 minutes, 43 seconds

like an anarchist, but it is really the right answer cuz they don’t do their job. And by the way, they’ve already disbanded themselves and they’ve outsourced

2:35:50

2 hours, 35 minutes, 50 seconds

everything to some freaking Alex car robot. So that’s why it’s not

2:35:57

2 hours, 35 minutes, 57 seconds

going so well. But again, that’s why my money is on us. Thank you, Liza. And thank you for being here. And I will definitely look for your email. But like

2:36:04

2 hours, 36 minutes, 4 seconds

I said, guys, the email thing I’m like, “Oh boy, it got really stressful. I should have looked more, but it didn’t.”

2:36:12

2 hours, 36 minutes, 12 seconds

Hey, Mountain Star Studio. Hi. Proper timeline patterns proof of for knowledge. You know, yeah. Thank you for saying that and thank you for

2:36:19

2 hours, 36 minutes, 19 seconds

appreciating the timeline and the patterns. Yeah, it just seemed really obvious to me too guys.

2:36:27

2 hours, 36 minutes, 27 seconds

Hi Lupin. Hi. Hi. Hi. Just wanted to show support. Thank you. Tiny paperclip.

2:36:32

2 hours, 36 minutes, 32 seconds

I remember that. I’m like this is when the internet was the best. When that was the only AI that we had. Okay.

2:36:38

2 hours, 36 minutes, 38 seconds

[laughter]

2:36:38

2 hours, 36 minutes, 38 seconds

It’s the only one that we need. I don’t think anyone will be held accountable in this corrupt country, but I have tons of love and respect for the effort. Thank

2:36:45

2 hours, 36 minutes, 45 seconds

you so much for saying that. Well, well, you know what? I would rather fight on my feet than live a day on my knees.

2:36:55

2 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds

And so, we’re going to fight no matter what.

2:36:59

2 hours, 36 minutes, 59 seconds

That simple, you know. And also, by the way, let’s consider I get the feeling this is a genuine thought. I understand that perspective and that is also very

2:37:07

2 hours, 37 minutes, 7 seconds

much possible potentially. But I do hope I do wonder if they end up having Democrats get in

2:37:16

2 hours, 37 minutes, 16 seconds

like okay cuz who would vote in an economy like this? Who who’s going to vote? Okay, so the Democrats get in.

2:37:23

2 hours, 37 minutes, 23 seconds

Something to think about. So cave to public pressure. No offense, they kind of will.

2:37:30

2 hours, 37 minutes, 30 seconds

And so maybe they can be pushed into opening some actual investigations. You

2:37:37

2 hours, 37 minutes, 37 seconds

know, that is that is that’s a genuine thought.

2:37:41

2 hours, 37 minutes, 41 seconds

I mean, please recall that somebody somebody had tried to impeach Hexath. Someone brought forth and I don’t think it was

2:37:50

2 hours, 37 minutes, 50 seconds

Democrat. It was messy, right? Had brought forth articles of impeachment for Hexath. And then they just went and just pulled Congress. Uh, don’t get me started. Yeah, maybe we’re going to need

2:37:59

2 hours, 37 minutes, 59 seconds

an actual revolution. Fine, Luben, but I’m sad about it. Hey, Sammit. Hi. We haven’t been ourselves since JFK. I

2:38:07

2 hours, 38 minutes, 7 seconds

couldn’t agree more. I couldn’t agree more. Oh goodness. I’m like, yes, it is all parts of the same story, isn’t it?

2:38:14

2 hours, 38 minutes, 14 seconds

We haven’t been ourselves since JFK, 1963. Hopefully Charlie Kirk will avenge this.

2:38:22

2 hours, 38 minutes, 22 seconds

Christ is king. Christ is king indeed. Sammit.

2:38:25

2 hours, 38 minutes, 25 seconds

Yeah, I do not think that we have a choice other than to go Max, to fight for Charlie, to fight for the truth, to

2:38:34

2 hours, 38 minutes, 34 seconds

fight for justice, and to fight for freedom for all of us.

2:38:38

2 hours, 38 minutes, 38 seconds

It is so important that this is the most important thing that is happening in our lifetimes. I really believe that. Again, it is all part of the same story. It is

2:38:46

2 hours, 38 minutes, 46 seconds

all absolutely part of the same story, the same situation, all of that. It is.

2:38:51

2 hours, 38 minutes, 51 seconds

I really believe that Sammit. So, we must remain focused. We must remain focused. We cannot take our eye off the ball. No matter how much it seems like

2:39:00

2 hours, 39 minutes

it’s crazy and all that stuff, we can’t take our eyes off the ball. Can’t.

2:39:04

2 hours, 39 minutes, 4 seconds

Mission focused. That’s why they’re so afraid. That’s why they’re acting like this. Pray for their souls. Christ is king.

2:39:12

2 hours, 39 minutes, 12 seconds

And thanks for saying that, Sammit. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate you.

2:39:20

2 hours, 39 minutes, 20 seconds

Hello. Our recollections may vary. I love your username. That’s amazing. Sam 72 stopped in Colorado Springs. Correct.

2:39:28

2 hours, 39 minutes, 28 seconds

Yep. Don’t think that Colorado Springs is not high on the list. I couldn’t agree more. Victor Marks also Erica Lane. Elizabeth was with Lane. Now Lane

2:39:35

2 hours, 39 minutes, 35 seconds

Show. I know. I’m like, what is the name about? What is the name?

2:39:39

2 hours, 39 minutes, 39 seconds

Yeah, I know. I don’t like the Ry guy either. Don’t think we’re not working on that. Of course we are. But but the name

2:39:48

2 hours, 39 minutes, 48 seconds

thing is a little iffy, isn’t it? I know. I’m like it is. You know the thing is I was trying to think about it and I was like well that’s kind of a nice name. You know it’s a nice name. Maybe just people just have it. I’m like do

2:39:56

2 hours, 39 minutes, 56 seconds

you know anybody whose name is Lane or middle name is Lane. I don’t know anyone who says I have no idea where it comes from.

2:40:06

2 hours, 40 minutes, 6 seconds

Things to think about. Also the Colorado Springs things. Yes. I am very curious about Colorado Springs and I continue to have a lot of

2:40:13

2 hours, 40 minutes, 13 seconds

questions about that area as well as Victor.

2:40:17

2 hours, 40 minutes, 17 seconds

We couldn’t agree more. And yes, and I do believe that they stopped there. Um, they stopped there for a little bit of time. Actually, I think that they made like a long a lengthy stop. Now, there

2:40:24

2 hours, 40 minutes, 24 seconds

could be some legitimate reason for it, I suppose. Um, lest we forget, they stopped before Fort Wuka Colorado

2:40:31

2 hours, 40 minutes, 31 seconds

Springs and after Fort Wuka Fort Bliss, and I don’t think either of those is accidental or random. I believe that it may have been flying as a reach flight

2:40:38

2 hours, 40 minutes, 38 seconds

on its way over there, but anybody in the Colorado Springs area, I have definitely been like, hm, that area feels relevant.

2:40:47

2 hours, 40 minutes, 47 seconds

So, we’ll keep looking. We’ll keep watching. This is our good Erica with the C. Oh my gosh. Thank you. Thank you, Erica. Erica, thank you for everything you do and making it easy to understand.

2:40:56

2 hours, 40 minutes, 56 seconds

I’m so glad. That’s always the joy. Oh my gosh. That’s that’s the goal. So, thank you for saying that. You have become one of my favorites. Thank you, honey. I appreciate it. PS, you got me nerd plans.

2:41:07

2 hours, 41 minutes, 7 seconds

Guys, the people have spoken. Listen, the people crave aviation data. I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? It’s

2:41:14

2 hours, 41 minutes, 14 seconds

fascinating. It is so fascinating. And for a variety of reasons, I would argue, guys, the thing is, first of all, one,

2:41:23

2 hours, 41 minutes, 23 seconds

um, we can’t track people’s cars. We’re not flock, you know, so, but we can track planes. And the hyper wealthy,

2:41:31

2 hours, 41 minutes, 31 seconds

guess what? They literally use their aircraft the same way that like regular people use their car. So, we can keep

2:41:39

2 hours, 41 minutes, 39 seconds

track of them. So the digital stickout is fascinating and and I think that it can really point to a lot of things because it has it like it’s like you

2:41:47

2 hours, 41 minutes, 47 seconds

know if you want I mean of course we would love to be able to what are we going to watch their car like we can’t you know but I mean would it like to maybe a little bit maybe but what I was

2:41:54

2 hours, 41 minutes, 54 seconds

going to say is that like with a plane you also get a call sign and you get an owner. I’m sure flock knows who owns everybody’s car,

2:42:03

2 hours, 42 minutes, 3 seconds

whatever. Okay, but I’m just saying like, you know, you get like an ownership group and then sometimes you can tie that to an individual. You get a call sign and if it’s like a military flight, you can tie that to a mission.

2:42:12

2 hours, 42 minutes, 12 seconds

You get like a, you know, there’s all this stuff that you can find out and then you can watch them and they’re fascinating and they’re interesting and also they’re up to mischief with it. I’m like, don’t get me started on the planes, Erica.

2:42:23

2 hours, 42 minutes, 23 seconds

Maybe I’ll spend tomorrow just looking at planes. I love it. It’s so fun. It’s so interesting. Just free shout out.

2:42:29

2 hours, 42 minutes, 29 seconds

like, you know, free shout out, but but let me just say Boss Aviation for any of my folks that are into it and Blanco

2:42:36

2 hours, 42 minutes, 36 seconds

Liio for anybody who loves just like just learning as much as they can about aircraft. Um, those are two of my very favorites personally. That’s just me.

2:42:45

2 hours, 42 minutes, 45 seconds

Um, like they’re not on TSP yet. My dream guest, oh my gosh, Blancaio, that would be so cool. Anyway, okay. Hi, let me get focused here. Hi, Mama Mimi.

2:42:55

2 hours, 42 minutes, 55 seconds

Thanks, Anna. Seems to make sense now. Who was talking uh to the team? Shaboring.

2:43:03

2 hours, 43 minutes, 3 seconds

Shaboring. I love that. Can I steal that? I’m going to have to steal that.

2:43:08

2 hours, 43 minutes, 8 seconds

Mama Mimi, thank you. Shaboring. Yeah, literally, guys.

2:43:12

2 hours, 43 minutes, 12 seconds

And it does kind of make sense now, doesn’t it? Yeah. From the SUV on the way to the hospital. I couldn’t agree more. I couldn’t. So,

2:43:21

2 hours, 43 minutes, 21 seconds

I’m like, things are kind of adding up if you ask me. And thank you, Mama. Mimi. Say that five times fast.

2:43:28

2 hours, 43 minutes, 28 seconds

Nigh. Hi honey. Thank you so much. Keep going on it. I promise you I will. Yeah, I promise you I will. 100%. I’m not giving up. It’s too important.

2:43:39

2 hours, 43 minutes, 39 seconds

Groundbreaking. Is that a jewel? Bye.

2:43:42

2 hours, 43 minutes, 42 seconds

That’s so amazing. Oh my gosh. Thank you, Jennifer. That’s so great. What a compliment. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate that so

2:43:49

2 hours, 43 minutes, 49 seconds

much. Thank you. Hi. The the keeper’s keeper. Oh, like I am my brother’s keeper maybe. I don’t know. But I like

2:43:57

2 hours, 43 minutes, 57 seconds

it. That’s great. The pe the people’s champ. The keeper’s keeper. Okay, I’ll work on it. Thank you. Oh, interesting.

2:44:06

2 hours, 44 minutes, 6 seconds

I like your image there.

2:44:10

2 hours, 44 minutes, 10 seconds

That’s a fascinating story and I think it deserves more coverage.

2:44:15

2 hours, 44 minutes, 15 seconds

So, thank you. Hi, Critter. Thank you for the sparkles, honey. You are so wonderful.

2:44:24

2 hours, 44 minutes, 24 seconds

I tried for 50 minutes, but I’m getting censored. Anna, this is our bad. Okay, Anna, not nearly as critical as CK, but

2:44:32

2 hours, 44 minutes, 32 seconds

have you looked into John Junior’s manipulation of public safety? UAS,

2:44:39

2 hours, 44 minutes, 39 seconds

we’d love to buy USA, but DJI works and is a fraction.

2:44:49

2 hours, 44 minutes, 49 seconds

Not nearly as critical as CK, but have you looked into Don Junior’s manipulation of public safety? UAS?

2:44:54

2 hours, 44 minutes, 54 seconds

Well, I do know that he has some sort of involvement with a drone company.

2:44:59

2 hours, 44 minutes, 59 seconds

I’m like, Junior, you’re on the list. I don’t think that you’re not. Not on not on that list, but they’re on the list of people who need to be looked into

2:45:07

2 hours, 45 minutes, 7 seconds

because I think that there’s something going on.

2:45:10

2 hours, 45 minutes, 10 seconds

I couldn’t agree more. And it doesn’t feel random to me. This whole like all of a sudden you’re interested in a drone company. Why? For what? So, we’ll be

2:45:18

2 hours, 45 minutes, 18 seconds

looking into him as well. All the Trumps need to look. The Trumps, the Kushers, of course. But Don himself even like I couldn’t agree more.

2:45:29

2 hours, 45 minutes, 29 seconds

Thank you guys. Thank you. Thank you.

2:45:32

2 hours, 45 minutes, 32 seconds

Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate you so much. Thank you. If you’re looking at Marks, look at his toys.

2:45:41

2 hours, 45 minutes, 41 seconds

He does seem like a big whiny baby, but I don’t think you mean that. I’m assuming you mean something about either his aircraft since I know he has his

2:45:49

2 hours, 45 minutes, 49 seconds

pilot’s license or maybe like a seems like a boat guy. I’ll be honest, but I’m guessing you mean aircraft and we’ll look. Thank you. Thank you.

2:46:00

2 hours, 46 minutes

Recolitions may vary. I appreciate it.

2:46:02

2 hours, 46 minutes, 2 seconds

Bravo. Thank you, Mountain Star. I appreciate you so much. I thank you so much. Hello, ideas of people. Thank you.

2:46:08

2 hours, 46 minutes, 8 seconds

Thank you. Thank you. You did it. You win, Max. Yes. Well, thank you so much.

2:46:13

2 hours, 46 minutes, 13 seconds

I appreciate that. We didn’t have a choice at this point, did we? So, thank you.

2:46:19

2 hours, 46 minutes, 19 seconds

Thank you. Thank you. You did it. You went, Max. You deserve the world for this episode. Thank you. I really want to know why Candace and Baron haven’t

2:46:27

2 hours, 46 minutes, 27 seconds

yet covered these absolute bangers you’ve been producing. Um, thank you for this gift and thank you for saying that.

2:46:36

2 hours, 46 minutes, 36 seconds

Here’s what I’ll say.

2:46:42

2 hours, 46 minutes, 42 seconds

Everybody on the right side of this thing is working is you know is on the right side of this thing.

2:46:49

2 hours, 46 minutes, 49 seconds

I would never expect you know and everybody’s investigating different portions and nobody is

2:46:57

2 hours, 46 minutes, 57 seconds

gatekeeping information and everybody is on the right side of this thing. I can promise you that.

2:47:07

2 hours, 47 minutes, 7 seconds

And I understand, you know, everybody has different ways of looking into

2:47:15

2 hours, 47 minutes, 15 seconds

different stuff. And also, no one is obligated to find another person’s information um more or less relevant to their own investigation too. Please,

2:47:24

2 hours, 47 minutes, 24 seconds

less we remember or less we forget. Um, you know, I mean, for myself, you know, like there have definitely been things where I’m like, hm, like, you know, some

2:47:32

2 hours, 47 minutes, 32 seconds

people will cover something that at a certain point in my investigation will feel super relevant. Um, but maybe if I’m at a different point in my

2:47:39

2 hours, 47 minutes, 39 seconds

investigation may not feel as relevant and no one is under any obligation.

2:47:44

2 hours, 47 minutes, 44 seconds

Um, but in addition, everybody is working on the right side for the right reasons that I can promise

2:47:53

2 hours, 47 minutes, 53 seconds

you. And sometimes not everybody is able to or even interested in sometimes, you know, too. But also like everybody’s there’s some good teamwork out there.

2:48:04

2 hours, 48 minutes, 4 seconds

Okay. And yes, we will keep going back no matter what. I don’t care. Listen, I just have people. I would be, you know, listen, just so you know, I’d be sitting

2:48:12

2 hours, 48 minutes, 12 seconds

here if you guys like if TSB shows up, I’m Oh my gosh. Like I’m like, hello. Oh my gosh, it’s amazing. Listen, I just have

2:48:21

2 hours, 48 minutes, 21 seconds

people. If only you came and watched the broadcast. I’m still doing the broadcast that that’s I just care about the truth getting out there. So, I’m so glad that

2:48:30

2 hours, 48 minutes, 30 seconds

you’re here. I am so grateful for all of TSP. You guys are wonderful. I’m so lucky. Hi, Tom. Hello, Mr. Birmingham.

2:48:37

2 hours, 48 minutes, 37 seconds

Bernie Goldmith, Cicada 3301, 4chan founder, not Charlie Kirk, um related

2:48:44

2 hours, 48 minutes, 44 seconds

directly, just a giant node in the 100 headed hydra and their odd fellow network. I’m like, I already know who’s going to be obsessed with this comment.

2:48:54

2 hours, 48 minutes, 54 seconds

Get crunk. Get in here. Like [laughter] some of our TSP, like our mods and everything like that, they are so smart at like putting people together and

2:49:01

2 hours, 49 minutes, 1 second

putting that Oh, I’m like Ally, you know? Some of them are so good. I’m like, I’m very sorry to say, Tom, my particular little thing, my little me

2:49:10

2 hours, 49 minutes, 10 seconds

thing, the thing that scratches the itch of my brain and that I cannot get away from, the thing I am a dog with bone about. It’s Charlie Kirk. Now it doesn’t

2:49:17

2 hours, 49 minutes, 17 seconds

mean that I don’t care about this but my own um my own like you know attempt to be

2:49:25

2 hours, 49 minutes, 25 seconds

disciplined is about saying that is fascinating and you note it down but if you do not

2:49:33

2 hours, 49 minutes, 33 seconds

keep your eyes squarely on Charlie Kirk all the time other things will try to distract you and there is something that I can do

2:49:42

2 hours, 49 minutes, 42 seconds

potentially about Charlie Kirk right now and that is why I’m focused on But when a great tip is there, a great tip is there and it’s interesting and

2:49:50

2 hours, 49 minutes, 50 seconds

I’m like, “Hey, you know what?” I’m like, “Tornado alley like or you know, Ferman, get in here.

2:49:55

2 hours, 49 minutes, 55 seconds

Go look into this.” And also tell me if it has anything to do with Charlie Kirk cuz if it does, I’m on it. But I just wanted to Yeah, I just wanted to clarify. It’s not that I don’t care. I’m

2:50:03

2 hours, 50 minutes, 3 seconds

like I care about every single story. I actually do. Like I care about every single story and every single like situation. But like for my own discipline, that is how I have found

2:50:11

2 hours, 50 minutes, 11 seconds

that I’m like I do care very much about Brian Cole Jr. and I’d like him released from jail, please. He should be bonded

2:50:19

2 hours, 50 minutes, 19 seconds

out. The young man is innocent. He is being set up as a pathy. Just in case anyone’s not clear. If you guys aren’t following me on Twitter, maybe you don’t know that that I care about that very

2:50:27

2 hours, 50 minutes, 27 seconds

deeply, too. Um, but that young man needs to be released from from prison.

2:50:31

2 hours, 50 minutes, 31 seconds

And I would like to know very much why it is that he has not been That’s another one. You know, I care

2:50:40

2 hours, 50 minutes, 40 seconds

about that one a lot. I pray for him every single day. Of course, I watched all of this stuff with um Yeah, with

2:50:47

2 hours, 50 minutes, 47 seconds

Steve and with Tucker. And I’m so glad that Candace is talking about Maybe we should do a special episode. It could be some of the same people.

2:50:56

2 hours, 50 minutes, 56 seconds

I think it hasn’t occurred to me. It’s occurred to me. Andrew Bailey, were were you involved in that investigation?

2:51:04

2 hours, 51 minutes, 4 seconds

Anyway, no, he wasn’t. But you see, you see what I’m saying? It’s like there’s a lot of individ Somebody look into Sharon.

2:51:11

2 hours, 51 minutes, 11 seconds

What’s her name? Oh my gosh. Jacqueline McGuire. I want to say I saw her name in there. I’m like, someone please.

2:51:20

2 hours, 51 minutes, 20 seconds

We might need to do a special episode about him. Yeah, we might. Hi, Misty.

2:51:26

2 hours, 51 minutes, 26 seconds

Hello, honey. Thank you for all the research you’ve been doing. This is your best episode today. Oh my gosh, me. 3 hours of sleep. Oh my gosh, you guys. is

2:51:34

2 hours, 51 minutes, 34 seconds

3 hours of sleep and having to manage through a lot of stuff. Um,

2:51:42

2 hours, 51 minutes, 42 seconds

I’m like really, oh my gosh, no shot. No way. No way. It will get better. I promise. I am four months into doing

2:51:49

2 hours, 51 minutes, 49 seconds

this stuff online. I am a year and change into looking into Charlie Kirk.

2:51:57

2 hours, 51 minutes, 57 seconds

I’ve never been a broadcaster before, so I hope to get better very much. So, that means everything to me to hear you say that.

2:52:03

2 hours, 52 minutes, 3 seconds

But truth over podcasters is how I’m keeping it. I’m like, “Oh my gosh, you guys, I haven’t, you know, I forgot to eat today.” Well, there is a lot of information to

2:52:12

2 hours, 52 minutes, 12 seconds

get out there, you know. And thank you so much for the jewels. I’m sorry. How rude of me. In my head, I said, “Thank you, Kristen.” Like I said, we’re a little tired.

2:52:21

2 hours, 52 minutes, 21 seconds

That’s okay.

2:52:24

2 hours, 52 minutes, 24 seconds

Hi, Sammit. Anna Escobar, truth andformational baddy. Thank you, Bad A. Thank you, Sammit. I really appreciate you for

2:52:33

2 hours, 52 minutes, 33 seconds

saying that. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you, Sam. Thank you for being here. You’re so wonderful.

2:52:41

2 hours, 52 minutes, 41 seconds

My little pepperoni and my chat. Oh my gosh. And you guys didn’t tell me that Daisy was in here. Chat, you guys didn’t

2:52:49

2 hours, 52 minutes, 49 seconds

tell me that Daisy was in here. You guys, I know that you guys were wonderful. I know that you guys were.

2:52:54

2 hours, 52 minutes, 54 seconds

Okay, I’m like, come on. Oh my gosh, Dave. Hi. And thank you, honey. I appreciate you. Oh my guys, we’re in

2:53:01

2 hours, 53 minutes, 1 second

excellent company. Chat, everybody was cool, right? Oh my [laughter] gosh, chat. Everybody was cool, right? Okay,

2:53:09

2 hours, 53 minutes, 9 seconds

hope so. No, TSP is the best. Like TSP is the best. Do you know what my very favorite thing that I see going by is

2:53:16

2 hours, 53 minutes, 16 seconds

that like our mod squad and our folks that chat and have, you know, chats and stuff like that. Oh my gosh, you guys are brilliant. So I’m like, I don’t even

2:53:25

2 hours, 53 minutes, 25 seconds

need to look to already know that you guys are amazing.

2:53:30

2 hours, 53 minutes, 30 seconds

And so I’m sure that you guys were amazing when Daisy’s in here. Oh my gosh.

2:53:36

2 hours, 53 minutes, 36 seconds

You stole my heart. She’s my hero. She’s my research hero. Come on. You look a little pepperoni. Thank you for being

2:53:42

2 hours, 53 minutes, 42 seconds

here. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I adore you. Thank you honey.

2:53:48

2 hours, 53 minutes, 48 seconds

Hi Laura. Thank you for bringing somebody on to TSP. Thank you honey. And I love you too Laura. You are so sweet.

2:53:56

2 hours, 53 minutes, 56 seconds

Cute picture by the way. And thank you honey. I appreciate you.

2:54:01

2 hours, 54 minutes, 1 second

Hi. Our recollections may vary. Lion and lamb toys. Arcs hands out to kids trackers. Oh, interesting.

2:54:10

2 hours, 54 minutes, 10 seconds

Thank you for the followup and for clarifying.

2:54:14

2 hours, 54 minutes, 14 seconds

Interesting break cuz he does have that charity.

2:54:17

2 hours, 54 minutes, 17 seconds

We should probably look into his Yeah, Victor. Don’t think that you’re escaping my notice, sir. Do not think.

2:54:25

2 hours, 54 minutes, 25 seconds

We’re on it. Don’t worry.

2:54:27

2 hours, 54 minutes, 27 seconds

I promise Victor is somebody that he remains on the list persons of interest list and we’re going to figure

2:54:36

2 hours, 54 minutes, 36 seconds

it out. We’re going to figure out more connections and that that is where we’re going next. But for me guys,

2:54:45

2 hours, 54 minutes, 45 seconds

I’ll be honest. I really do think that for me, should new information come to light, of course we will of course continue to

2:54:53

2 hours, 54 minutes, 53 seconds

address new information whenever it comes to light. that is really it is always the right thing to do. Um it is always ethical thing and it is you know

2:55:03

2 hours, 55 minutes, 3 seconds

going to be how we continue on. I do have another individual that I really am looking forward to talking to you guys more about but again for safety reasons

2:55:10

2 hours, 55 minutes, 10 seconds

I do have to wait a little bit on that but what I can promise you is that the minute that I get the all clear then it’s coming to the forefront.

2:55:20

2 hours, 55 minutes, 20 seconds

Um and I think it is a big deal. Um but not until then. And um as far as

2:55:27

2 hours, 55 minutes, 27 seconds

as far as where we go from here, well, I think that Fort Banana is an incredibly

2:55:35

2 hours, 55 minutes, 35 seconds

important part of the story, but it is not the entirety of the story. There’s a lot more investigating to do. However,

2:55:42

2 hours, 55 minutes, 42 seconds

my real feeling is that knowing that we are able to see this

2:55:49

2 hours, 55 minutes, 49 seconds

digital evidence, you know, this digital evidence that really to me really does look like um

2:55:57

2 hours, 55 minutes, 57 seconds

unfortunately a systems vulnerability that just happens to leave digital evidence of the individuals expected on base

2:56:04

2 hours, 56 minutes, 4 seconds

every day. Um I’m sure that they will cover their tracks at some point. I’m sure. But what I’ll say is that I really

2:56:13

2 hours, 56 minutes, 13 seconds

do feel like, okay, until new evidence comes to light, I think I know what happened at Fort Wuka.

2:56:24

2 hours, 56 minutes, 24 seconds

That’s where I’m at. I think, you know, I mean, that is my that is my working theory. And as you guys know, I have an incredibly high bar for something

2:56:32

2 hours, 56 minutes, 32 seconds

getting put into my working theory. And then from there the deal is that once something is in and I truly believe that

2:56:40

2 hours, 56 minutes, 40 seconds

that is what happened then until and unless something new and you know that makes a dramatic difference comes to light I believe that that’s what happened.

2:56:51

2 hours, 56 minutes, 51 seconds

It’s in until it’s out right.

2:56:58

2 hours, 56 minutes, 58 seconds

But you know after after a year of looking into this stuff that is where I’m at. I think that that’s who’s there.

2:57:04

2 hours, 57 minutes, 4 seconds

I think that that is what they were doing and um that’s what it looks like to me. Of course, there’s, you know,

2:57:12

2 hours, 57 minutes, 12 seconds

additional individuals, of course, you know, Harpool, etc., but I only have control over the

2:57:20

2 hours, 57 minutes, 20 seconds

information that I can find. Right? So, that’s where I’m at with the whole thing.

2:57:26

2 hours, 57 minutes, 26 seconds

And I’m so so glad. Yes, we do need to look at the Korea trip mark. I couldn’t agree, Kelly Boyer. Well, okay. I I do want to say this,

2:57:34

2 hours, 57 minutes, 34 seconds

great question. How is Tyler Boyer staying clean? You know what I really think is important to consider for all of us. A lot of times um what is

2:57:41

2 hours, 57 minutes, 41 seconds

happening is we are seeing people who they want to scapegoat. Like can I be honest with you guys? I mean I always am, but you know what I’m saying? Like

2:57:49

2 hours, 57 minutes, 49 seconds

can I just say something a little frankly?

2:57:55

2 hours, 57 minutes, 55 seconds

When I consider the likelihood of someone being more or less guilty, I personally worry a lot more about

2:58:03

2 hours, 58 minutes, 3 seconds

someone like Tyler Ber and his like, you know, if if someone were to have direct guilt or or knowledge or whatever. The the person I have more questions for um

2:58:10

2 hours, 58 minutes, 10 seconds

is Tyler Boyer than I would for somebody like Blake Nef because what I truly believe is that they wouldn’t keep letting Blake go up

2:58:18

2 hours, 58 minutes, 18 seconds

there on spaces and talk if he actually was guilty of anything. I mean, you know, I’m not that is not to say that he

2:58:27

2 hours, 58 minutes, 27 seconds

may not have played a role, but I’m just saying like you’re not going to put your most vulnerable people out there in the public eye to have them be looked at.

2:58:36

2 hours, 58 minutes, 36 seconds

That is somebody that I would guess that they were planning to scapegoat, whereas somebody like Tyler Ber to me reads as

2:58:43

2 hours, 58 minutes, 43 seconds

so much more of the behavior of someone who is truly hiding something.

2:58:49

2 hours, 58 minutes, 49 seconds

So, that’s my opinion on the whole thing. Um I’m like don’t think I don’t think that he’s you know but again what do we suspect?

2:58:59

2 hours, 58 minutes, 59 seconds

What do we know? And then what can we prove? Those are all different questions. Um but they each have to be addressed separately and reviewed

2:59:07

2 hours, 59 minutes, 7 seconds

continually. I like I said for myself Yeah. Right. The fort. I know. Yeah. And

2:59:16

2 hours, 59 minutes, 16 seconds

as you guys know, those are those are those three meetings that it sure looks to me like they were planning for the tech portion.

2:59:24

2 hours, 59 minutes, 24 seconds

That’s what it looks like. The extent of that tech portion that remains an open question, but we will continue to seek to answer it.

2:59:32

2 hours, 59 minutes, 32 seconds

Yeah, Boyer. Right. I couldn’t agree more. Our jail list.

2:59:39

2 hours, 59 minutes, 39 seconds

Yeah, 100%. You guys, I have had such a ball. Yep. Exactly, Scarlet.

2:59:47

2 hours, 59 minutes, 47 seconds

Why did I call you Scarlet in my mind?

2:59:49

2 hours, 59 minutes, 49 seconds

That’s what I Why did my mind read that it’s Scarlet?

2:59:53

2 hours, 59 minutes, 53 seconds

I’m sorry. Um that’s why they all freaked out and went into attack mode and smear games as soon as the name of the fort and what was seen. They know it leads to all of them.

3:00:03

3 hours, 3 seconds

Yeah, I agree. I’m inclined to agree.

3:00:06

3 hours, 6 seconds

That is what makes sense. Yep, I think so, too.

3:00:11

3 hours, 11 seconds

So, I’ve had so much fun with you guys. Yep.

3:00:17

3 hours, 17 seconds

Look at that. Exactly. Crunk. This list, you’re done. This whole list, you’re done. [laughter]

3:00:26

3 hours, 26 seconds

Yes. Yeah. I mean, these are the individuals that it would make sense.

3:00:31

3 hours, 31 seconds

And there they were, you know? And like guys, couldn’t you get like a

3:00:38

3 hours, 38 seconds

secure ground like Google based grounding system? Like couldn’t you do that like in a secure system? What’s wrong with these people?

3:00:48

3 hours, 48 seconds

We’ve outsourced all of our thinking to AI and it just drives me absolutely bonkers. So, hi buddy. Well, you know, and we’ve been

3:00:56

3 hours, 56 seconds

on for three hours. I don’t know how Baron does it. Stamina of that person. And I’m like, sir, how do you do that? Very impressive.

3:01:06

3 hours, 1 minute, 6 seconds

Clinical studies at the Scope Academy.

3:01:08

3 hours, 1 minute, 8 seconds

Yeah, I know. January 6. Well, don’t think that we’re not thinking about all those things. And like I said, I’m staying on this Charlie thing until the Charlie thing is solved. That is how I

3:01:17

3 hours, 1 minute, 17 seconds

feel. I’m a dog with a bum. My kind of tism. Um, however, J6, the J6 pipe

3:01:24

3 hours, 1 minute, 24 seconds

bomber, that sure seems to me like that would be

3:01:30

3 hours, 1 minute, 30 seconds

the right place to head, you know, and if we have any additional

3:01:38

3 hours, 1 minute, 38 seconds

bandwidth, you know, um, but I don’t want to let that story fall away. It is too important. And again, I

3:01:46

3 hours, 1 minute, 46 seconds

believe that we could quite literally be talking about some of the exact same individuals.

3:01:52

3 hours, 1 minute, 52 seconds

But either way, um, please everyone keep Brian Cole Jr. in your thoughts, in your

3:01:59

3 hours, 1 minute, 59 seconds

prayers, speak out, say something. I’m like, you guys, you know, I’m sure if you guys are with me on Twitter, you know, I Yeah, I care very deeply about

3:02:06

3 hours, 2 minutes, 6 seconds

that. Um, I guess my thought is I care about it very much.

3:02:13

3 hours, 2 minutes, 13 seconds

I’m like, you know, so it’s like it’s different between being like, yes, we need to talk about it and we should continue to talk about it and more people should talk about it and we

3:02:21

3 hours, 2 minutes, 21 seconds

should be emailing our senators. Not that that really although I will say one thing I know that we think that like public pressure

3:02:29

3 hours, 2 minutes, 29 seconds

and what’s the point D what I can share is that there have been scenarios when I have been able to provide my findings to

3:02:38

3 hours, 2 minutes, 38 seconds

public officials and there are still good ones and they have opened investigations

3:02:45

3 hours, 2 minutes, 45 seconds

taken it seriously um public pressure campaigns they actually can make a difference also I do think that What’s it that

3:02:53

3 hours, 2 minutes, 53 seconds

guy’s Steve? I think he solved I think he solved the J6 thing already. But it it just you know it is something that we should absolutely keep top of mind for

3:03:01

3 hours, 3 minutes, 1 second

an important thing because he Brian Cole Jr. is also our fellow American and he is clearly a vulnerable adult.

3:03:11

3 hours, 3 minutes, 11 seconds

you know, he has very advanced um autism and yeah, just hearing just hearing about

3:03:18

3 hours, 3 minutes, 18 seconds

that actual um interrogation, it broke my heart. It broke my heart and his parents were so

3:03:25

3 hours, 3 minutes, 25 seconds

lovely on Tucker and I’m so glad that Tucker talked to him. So, yes, but you know what? We do have the capacity to care about more than one thing. We do.

3:03:34

3 hours, 3 minutes, 34 seconds

And I have no doubt that if Charlie was still here, he’d be talking about Brian Cole Jr. and why that young man should be freed.

3:03:45

3 hours, 3 minutes, 45 seconds

So, keeping in mind the things that matter, that’s important, too.

3:03:53

3 hours, 3 minutes, 53 seconds

I love you guys. I’ve had an absolute blast. Yes, I promise. Do not worry, Zamit. Thank you for saying this, Anna.

3:04:02

3 hours, 4 minutes, 2 seconds

stay with this bone no matter what they will try to distract. I couldn’t agree more and I promise you that I will. Like I said, I’m a dog with a bone.

3:04:10

3 hours, 4 minutes, 10 seconds

I’m not getting off this thing. And no amount I’m like, let me just

3:04:18

3 hours, 4 minutes, 18 seconds

let me just address this directly because direct is the right way to do it.

3:04:22

3 hours, 4 minutes, 22 seconds

It is very obvious that there is an effort to distract um a number of people

3:04:30

3 hours, 4 minutes, 30 seconds

to make sure that people are you know distracted if at all possible

3:04:37

3 hours, 4 minutes, 37 seconds

kept away from each other. Um sometimes actually being

3:04:44

3 hours, 4 minutes, 44 seconds

hurt in these situations having their private information put to light.

3:04:51

3 hours, 4 minutes, 51 seconds

having people sit there and try to drag them under the bus, trying to find people’s information, trying to dox people, dox their

3:04:59

3 hours, 4 minutes, 59 seconds

children. There’s some serious stuff going on. What I’ll say is that unfortunately for you guys,

3:05:08

3 hours, 5 minutes, 8 seconds

because you are not nearly as good at this as you think that you are,

3:05:16

3 hours, 5 minutes, 16 seconds

what I’ll say is that what you end up doing is you end up making people realize what you’re up to a lot quicker.

3:05:29

3 hours, 5 minutes, 29 seconds

And sometimes we can actually use that to our advantage. I mean, literally, I’m like, you helped me come up with the answer.

3:05:41

3 hours, 5 minutes, 41 seconds

Oh my gosh. Because you’re just not as good at this as you think you are. But I will say that it doesn’t mean that people don’t get hurt in the meantime.

3:05:48

3 hours, 5 minutes, 48 seconds

And I think that’s unacceptable. So, run on back to Georgia.

3:05:59

3 hours, 5 minutes, 59 seconds

That’s all I have to say about it. Stop doing this to people.

3:06:06

3 hours, 6 minutes, 6 seconds

Okay, that’s enough of that. I’m like, that’s enough of me being a brat. I’ll stop now. But it’s the truth now.

3:06:14

3 hours, 6 minutes, 14 seconds

Yeah. No more propaganda. Okay. Exactly.

3:06:16

3 hours, 6 minutes, 16 seconds

All right. Now we’re done. Now we’re done. Lub, stop.

3:06:20

3 hours, 6 minutes, 20 seconds

And yes, 100% Charlie Kirk is a lit test. Yeah, I agree. I agree.

3:06:27

3 hours, 6 minutes, 27 seconds

Yeah, because it is so much a part of the big story.

3:06:34

3 hours, 6 minutes, 34 seconds

It is. And his life was lost for being an American and exercising his freedom of speech.

3:06:44

3 hours, 6 minutes, 44 seconds

It’s unacceptable.

3:06:47

3 hours, 6 minutes, 47 seconds

And now knowing how much we were, myself very much included, were all kind of pushed into

3:06:57

3 hours, 6 minutes, 57 seconds

I’m angry to be honest with you, Zammon, because I feel as though

Chapter 18: Final Thoughts & Closing Remarks

3:07:02

3 hours, 7 minutes, 2 seconds

I was um just such a fool to not have listened to Charlie with my own ears, with an open mind while he was alive.

3:07:12

3 hours, 7 minutes, 12 seconds

And so I truly believe that something was stolen from me. Now that sort of feeling is not I understand that it’s not

3:07:20

3 hours, 7 minutes, 20 seconds

it’s not as much as as the people who knew him and loved him during his life. You know, I know that I do.

3:07:29

3 hours, 7 minutes, 29 seconds

But I do feel as though a great American and the opportunity to know a great American was stolen from

3:07:36

3 hours, 7 minutes, 36 seconds

me. And I do feel angry about that. And I feel angry at myself for allowing myself to be such a fool.

3:07:44

3 hours, 7 minutes, 44 seconds

And the great lesson that that has taught me is that we should be listening to each other directly instead of ever

3:07:50

3 hours, 7 minutes, 50 seconds

listening to what you know the propagandists tell us that we should be thinking.

3:08:02

3 hours, 8 minutes, 2 seconds

I hate that I ever bought into that and it’s something that I will take with me to not let it ever happen again.

3:08:11

3 hours, 8 minutes, 11 seconds

So, we’ll get justice for that man no matter what. And we will not stop and we will not be deterred.

3:08:19

3 hours, 8 minutes, 19 seconds

I’ve had so much fun with you guys today. I really had a ball and thank you for the football. Oh my gosh, it’s like why is it my favorite one? Thank you,

3:08:27

3 hours, 8 minutes, 27 seconds

Emory. I appreciate you so much. I’m like, guys, I know who we got. Okay, don’t get me started on football. That’s worse than getting me started on on

3:08:35

3 hours, 8 minutes, 35 seconds

aviation, please.

3:08:40

3 hours, 8 minutes, 40 seconds

Thank you so much, Black Sheep. I appreciate it. I love you guys all. I’ve had a really good day and thank you guys for

3:08:49

3 hours, 8 minutes, 49 seconds

being here with me. Thank you to TSP and thank you to the mods. You guys are wonderful. Time to go back down the rabbit hole.

3:08:56

3 hours, 8 minutes, 56 seconds

Let’s start researching.

3:09:00

3 hours, 9 minutes

I love you guys and I hope everyone has a wonderful, wonderful, and blessed

3:09:06

3 hours, 9 minutes, 6 seconds

weekend. crisis came and I love all of you. Okay, everybody take care.