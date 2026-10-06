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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Oct 6

Obviously, a giant psyop. It wasn’t even Charlie Kirk who faked his death. So many layers of deception it makes JFK assassination look like kindergarten.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Oct 6

I haven't been following this closely, and have not watched the last several of Baron Coleman's vids. I was under the impression that CK was killed by that exploding device on his right chest. No? We know it was not a bullet, and Robinson was setup as a patsy.

I didn't realize that so many people involved in this can be identified and shown to have been together. Did all of the TPUSA security know this was going down, or just some? Was CK told this was some kind of op? Was he supposed to survive this, but stuff went sideways?

Was he dead when he was carried to the van? Why was there no blood trail all the way to the van? Was he finished off behind the table where we could not see, and that cam that could see was taken?

Also, have you seen the photos of Erika Frantzve, that are a different woman altogether than the one we see now? When did they switch out the real one?

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