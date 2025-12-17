Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
21h

Love this stuff - Great Spirit is real, more real than many know or can conceive.

Speaking of exiting the prison planet, have you heard of the digital coup d'etat being orchestrated by the feds HR 2289?

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/181077660/check-or-checkmate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
IGW's avatar
IGW
7h

Well, Rosary, you sound very sure, very confident that a few are going to heaven, most to hell... Apart from your obvious (my assumption) belief in the scriptures, anything more to offer as evidence? Or just belief?

BTW as someone having very strong beliefs myself - based on at least some substance - this is not intended as a criticism or negativity; more genuine curiosity.

(Oops! technically challenged ..this should be under Rosary's comment)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture