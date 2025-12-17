2 Dec 2015. Dr. Christopher W. Kerr is the Chief Medical Officer at The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, where he has worked since 1999. His background in research has evolved from bench science towards the human experience of illness as witnessed from the bedside, specifically patients’ dreams and visions at the end of life. Although medically ignored, these near universal experiences often provide comfort and meaning as well as insight into the life led and the death anticipated.

Content of dreams and visions

“Preparing to go” = sense that they will travel to another stage of continuous life.

Comfort of dreams and visions

Changes in dream content, frequency and comfort approaching death

Testimonies

“I haven’t seen some of these people in years.

I know we are going somewhere, but I don’t know where.”

Others dreamed of the deceased just there, waiting for them.

Sarah says, “There were six dead family members in my room waiting for me. It’s good to see them.”

If the dead are waiting for many years, even 80 years after death. This points to no reincarnation: at least, no one ever saw a long waiting line in a huge waiting room.

There are other proofs like terminal lucidity and Post-Death Experiences, also called:

Near Death Experiences (NDEs)

Atheists and agnostics would start to find answers in peer-reviewed Near Death Experiences. Consciousness, intelligence, will, are all spiritual properties of the spiritual immortal soul. How do we know that? some of the blind from birth see in colors for the first time when they are brain dead (no electricity, no activity, no bloodflow, no oxygen) and also no heartbeat and no breathing. The same happens with some of the deaf: they listen for the first time to conversations around or if they go up, even celestial music!

“there are characteristic features that are commonly observed in NDEs. These characteristics include a perception of seeing and hearing apart from the physical body, passing into or through a tunnel, encountering a mystical light, intense and generally positive emotions, a review of part or all of their prior life experiences, encountering deceased loved ones, and a choice to return to their earthly life.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6172100/

5 peer reviewed experiences (among dozens):

https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/credible-near-death-experience-stories

Neurosurgeon testimony:

Struck by lighting and came back from near-death to tell us about how we will be Judged:

DEATH is an acronym. Departing Earth Arriving True Home.

“God is love” says the Bible, the Word of God (1 John 4:7-12) Do you believe in love? then you believe in God. How do you prove love to yourself? If you prove love, you prove God! There’s no love without God, the source of all true love. He’s not only the love of my life, He is the life of my love!

Jesus said “I’m... the life.” (John 14:16)

“God gives life to everything.” (1 Timothy 6, 13)

Do you believe in life? You prove life, you prove God, eternal life, source of all life:

https://www.openbible.info/topics/god_is_life

That is where you should start your journey of discovery, but first pray: “God, life of my love, if you exist, please show me the way to find the bliss of knowing You”

or even better:

Fee this with all your heart: “Jesus, if you are the Son of God, I consecrate my heart to your Heart. Please send me the Holy Spirit so I can see Truth and have the courage to change and follow Him wherever He leads.” Amen!

Mathematical proof of God’s mind

Who could have imagined that mathematical images could be so beautiful?:

Movie review: After Death

And there are hundreds of scientific references.

3 Tips

Start by listening to the Word of God (first, the New Testament then the Old) Never stop praying to the Holy Spirit to guide you to Truth. Repent from sin: they are chains to demons, who keep you from walking from confusion to light.

John 8:12

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Never despair about falling in sin again, what matters is getting up and keep fighting temptation while asking for heavenly help.

7. Pray

Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.

Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.