Context

Backoffice attack

Very few companies control the internet by giving essential services to almost all internet servers. It’s easy to bring down the internet through them.

If anyone wanted to crash the internet, those companies are a very obvious target! Why is it that they are not identified as a National Security issue by almost all countries?

Cloudfare

Cloudfare was initially funded by VenRock: illuminati Rockefeller’s Venture Capital fund, which closely co-invests with other illuminati funds such as Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, RA Capital Management, Frazier Life Sciences, Bain Capital Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Novo Holdings, while overlapping with BlackRock and other typical illuminati funds in exits. Freemasonry designed useless obsolete anti-trust laws, incapable of dealing with investing collusion/monopoly.