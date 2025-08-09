Context:

9 Aug 1945. Nagasaki atomic explosion:

Comments on Ralph Raico’s article.[1]

Nagasaki had 27,000 soldiers, while Hiroshima, 40,000 and the HQs of the 2nd Army, responsible for defending southern Japan.[2] Both cities were not strategic, since they never figured in Bomber Command’s list of the 33 primary targets, and they had already been neutralized, since the harbor had been mined and the U.S. Navy and Air Force were in control of the waters around Japan. Pearl Harbor was a military base, yet Hiroshima had 310,000 civilians and Nagasaki, 263,000 (some evacuated due to an air raid 8 days before). [3]

200,000 civilians were killed by the bombs and radiation poisoning, including thousands of Korean workers, and also 12 U.S. Navy fliers incarcerated in Hiroshima.

Freemason Truman failed to justify himself: “Nobody is more disturbed over the use of Atomic bombs than I am but I was greatly disturbed over the unwarranted attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor and their murder of our prisoners of war. The only language they seem to understand is the one we have been using to bombard them. When you deal with a beast you have to treat him as a beast. It is most regrettable but nevertheless true.”[4]

That illogic is no different to the Nazis executing 10 innocent civilians for the attack on 1 Nazi soldier. Yet, this time, 100 per each Pearl Harbor victim. The argument is no different than justifying rape-abortion: instead of punishing the criminal rapists, death sentence to the innocent unborn children.

The irony is that mason Truman knew that mason Roosevelt caused Pearl Harbor by not warning the base despite having the information on the attack days before. Like all top masons, Truman was a cynical monster.

In 1960, shortly before his death, Leo Szilard, physicist who drafted the original letter to Roosevelt that Einstein signed, instigating the Manhattan Project, wrote: “If the Germans had dropped atomic bombs on cities instead of us, we would have defined the dropping of atomic bombs on cities as a war crime, and we would have sentenced the Germans who were guilty of this crime to death at Nuremberg and hanged them.” [5]

U.S. occupation authorities censored reports from the shattered cities and did not permit films and photographs of the thousands of corpses and the frightfully mutilated survivors to reach the public. Otherwise, Americans – and the rest of the world – might have drawn disturbing comparisons to scenes then coming to light from the Nazi concentration camps.

Catholic philosopher G.E.M. Anscombe: “what is the difference between the U.S. government massacring civilians from the air and the Nazis wiping out the inhabitants of some Czech or Polish village?

Suppose that, when we invaded Germany in early 1945, our leaders had believed that executing all the inhabitants of Aachen, or Trier, or some other Rhineland city would finally break the will of the Germans and lead them to surrender. In this way, the war might have ended quickly, saving the lives of many Allied soldiers. Would that then have justified shooting tens of thousands of German civilians, including women and children? Yet how is that different from the atomic bombings?

By early summer 1945, the Japanese fully realized that they were beaten. Why did they nonetheless fight on? As Anscombe wrote: "It was the insistence on unconditional surrender (note: designed by masons Roosevelt and Churchill at the Casablanca conference, and imposed by mason Truman) that was the root of all evil.” [6]

All the Japanese wanted was the emperor, a symbol of Japan, not to be judged and hanged, which was actually respected by Truman even after the unconditional surrender! There was no need for unconditional surrender, there was a need to try the a-bombs.

“The A-bomb saved lives”

The planned US invasions of Kyushu in December 1945, and Honshu in 1946, had a worst-case scenario 46,000.[7]

US high-school and college textbooks repeat the lie that the bombs spared half a million US lives (twice the total of U.S. dead elsewhere in WW2!). In 1991, mason George H.W. Bush, inflated that unreal number even more, to "millions of American lives." [8]

It’s not a coincidence that his son, mason George W. Bush used exactly the same “logic” to start a preemptive war against Iraq under the false excuse of non-existent weapons of mass destruction: killing lives to “save” lives.

The A-bombs didn’t save any life, just murdered 200 thousand innocent men, women, and children in the most horrible way !!!

Major General J.F.C. Fuller, military historian: “Though to save life is laudable, it in no way justifies the employment of means which run counter to every precept of humanity and the customs of war. Should it do so, then, on the pretext of shortening a war and of saving lives, every imaginable atrocity can be justified.” [9]

That was the reason for developing rules of warfare in the first place!

Evil means never justify any end, no matter how good.

The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a war crime worse than any that Japanese generals were executed for in Tokyo and Manila. If Harry Truman was not a war criminal, then no one ever was.

Honors for mass murderer Harry Truman

1956. Truman received an honorary doctorate in Civic Law from mason Oxford University and met with mason Winston Churchill.

1959. Truman was given a 50-year award by the Masons, recognizing his longstanding involvement: he was initiated on February 9, 1909, into the Belton Freemasonry Lodge in Missouri. In 1911, he helped establish the Grandview Lodge, and he served as its first Worshipful Master. In September 1940, during his Senate re-election campaign, Truman was elected Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri; Truman said later that the Masonic election assured his victory in the general election. In 1945, he was made a 33° Sovereign Grand Inspector General and an Honorary Member of the supreme council at the Supreme Council A.A.S.R. Southern Jurisdiction Headquarters in Washington D.C. Truman was also a member of Sons of the (masonic) American Revolution (SAR).

1975. The tax-paid federally funded Truman Scholarship was created to honor masonic U.S. college students who exemplified dedication to public service and leadership in public policy.

1983. The Harry S. Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City was completed.

1996. Northeast Missouri State University became Truman State University. An aircraft carrier was named after him.

2000. The HQs for the State Department, built in the 1930s, was dedicated as the Harry S. Truman Building.

2001. The University of Missouri established the Harry S. Truman School of Public Affairs to advance the study and practice of governance.

2004. The President Harry S. Truman taxpaid Fellowship in National Security Science and Engineering was created by masons as a distinguished postdoctoral three-year appointment at Sandia National Laboratories.

2004. Matthew Spence founded the Truman National Security Project.

2013. Truman Center for National Policy

2022. Statue in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. (National Statuary Hall Collection)

Also there’s a Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

Satan makes sure that his followers are “canonized” by the world.

Is it a coincidence that Truman had only 1 daughter, 4 grand children[11], from which only one (Clifton Daniel) generated 3 great-grandchildren (Wesley, Gates, Aimee) [12] and that’s all there is in the internet. The Biblical curse of not having more than 4 generations?

A-bombs, not firebombs

A truth seeker must be humble:

Not falling into fanaticism for a particular theory or ideology.

Opened to facts that contradict his views.

Never discarding a hypothesis without weighting all the facts.

Never taking “facts” for granted, without carefully sieving the sources.

A-bombs were in fact firebombs?

1. Radiation: what else justifies the surge in readings from Geiger counters, decaying along decades?

Postwar scientific teams from Japan and the U.S. found radioactive fallout, residual radiation, and damage patterns that only a nuclear blast can cause.

Radiation sickness: in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, many people who survived the blast later got sick from radiation. What else justifies the particular symptoms and cancer evolution typical of radiation sickness? This does not happen with regular firebombs. Both Japanese and American doctors reported and treated people with radiation sickness.

2. Air bust: caused by the bombs exploding in the air above the cities, not on the ground, in order to cause the greatest destruction over a wider area.

Hiroshima (Little Boy): about 600 meters (1,968 feet) above the ground.

Nagasaki (Fat Man): about 500 meters (1,650 feet) above the ground.

3. Shockwave: A-bombs cause a massive wave of extreme heat and a mushroom-shaped cloud—all in a single explosion. Firebombs set things on fire over many hours, not a huge blast that flattens a city in an instant.

The atomic blast explains why a certain bridge might have been less damaged, especially if shielded by taller buildings. A central air bust is affected by obstacles, so a blown taller building could have protected a tree or ground level bridge. The protective building because is gone, but not the protected zone. We don’t have the city skyline to analyze the height protection.

4. Light flash: A-bombs create a bright flash and heat up to millions of degrees for a moment, leaving shadows of people burned into walls. That instant shadow effect is unique to nuclear explosions, not firebombs.

5. Photographic and seismic records: scientists and military experts recorded the explosion, blast wave, and seismic tremors from the bomb—very different from what firebombs produce.

6. Eyewitnesses / survivors described an instant flash, a huge shockwave, and a mushroom cloud—typical signs of an atomic explosion.

7. Historical and military records: the U.S. military has well-documented records showing the building, testing, and dropping of the atomic bombs. The first test bomb, Trinity, exploded in New Mexico just weeks before, and it produced the same effects as what happened in Japan.

