Avian flue censored cures

Quotes

Documentaries

Why did Soros and Rockefellers fund student protests in favor of Hamas?

Movie

More rainbow communism in the USA

Epidemic of Fraud. Real Temperature

EMF Global Warming and Carbon Climate Action: morally wrong!

Prepping a pandemic: this papaya law tastes like graphene

Blame the parents

DES case

Gaza update

EGCG and Theaflavin block any HxNx flu virus, also in humans!

Patented1 cures:

theaflavin, theaflavin-3,3′-digallate, theaflavin-3-monogallate, theaflavin-3 gallate, theaflavin-3′-gallate, thearubigin gallic acid tannic acid (−)-epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) (−)epigallocatechin (EGC) (+)-epicatechin (EC) (−)-gallocatechin gallate (GCG) Catechin

Quotes

Nazi Herman Goering at the Nuremberg trials:

"Of course, the people don't want war. But after all, it's the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it's always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it's a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism, and exposing the country to greater danger."

Note: the full interview proves that Hitler won the war, the ideological one, since the world government has embraced the core of Nazism. 2

“The point of modern propaganda isn't only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.”

― Garry Kasparov

Documentaries

War on Whistleblowers: Free Press and the National Security State. 2015

bravenewfilms.org

How The Media Controls The Masses

https://means.tv/programs/secondthought

Billionaires are Pillaging America. How Do We Fight Back?

TheRealNews.com

Chris Hedges Report

The BlueDot Movie

https://thebluedotmovie.com/ENG/Principal

Sp

https://thebluedotmovie.com/

https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/20220831_TBR_ESP:1

Summary (ideal for waking people up):

En https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovie(ENG):5

Sp: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovie:9

German: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieGR:e

Fr: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieFR:6

Pt: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmoviePOR:a

It: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieITA:1

Russian: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieRUS:4

Dutch: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieDU:7

Greek: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieGREEK:4

Danish: https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/thebluedotmovieDAN:7

The unseen crisis: vaccine stories you were never told

https://rumble.com/v4fzbz9-the-unseen-crisis-vaccine-stories-you-were-never-told.html

https://archive.org/details/the-unseen-crisis

https://www.UnseenCrisis.com

Selection Code: you vote, they decide

https://selectioncode.com/

United States of Arabia (USArabia) ?

“President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief is opening new processing centers for Muslim migrants, amid pro-HAMAS riots in U.S. cities and just after Congress granted $3.5 billion more for migration within the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Not only did the ‘Foreign Aid’ package do nothing to secure our own border, it included $3.5 Billion to supercharge mass migration from the Middle East” 3 Add 8 billion from the mason-controlled banks: BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Citibank… (continues after the paywall)

