Watch it online with the virtual pass !

or

Gala Dinner: Friday, May 29, 2026 (evening)

Conference Dates: May 30–31, 2026

Cancer Workshop: May 31 (during lunchbreak)

🎟 10% virtual ticket discount with coupon code:

WCHUSA101

Grab Your Tickets:

https://www.betterwayconference.org/

Host

Del Bigtree - film Vaxxed, Covidland Series , the HighWire, icandecide.org

Rethinking New Health Solutions

Now is the time to forge a new path towards healing for all !

Internationally-renowned doctors, researchers, advocates, journalists, and pioneers working across science, systems reform, medical freedom, and practical paths to better health, including

access to non-contaminated blood !

Cancer Workshop

Dedicated Cancer Workshop featuring host Christof Plothe Do with Dr. Paul Marik and Professor Angus Dalgleish.



Professor Angus Dalgleish – A renowned oncologist and professor of oncology, Professor Dalgleish is known for his work in cancer immunology and his contributions to understanding the role of the immune system in cancer progression and treatment.

Dr. Paul Marik – An internationally recognized critical care physician and researcher, Dr Marik has published extensively on sepsis, nutrition, and treatment protocols, with a focus on improving patient outcomes through practical, evidence-informed approaches.



This is a rare opportunity to engage in a unique format with these wonderful doctors and ask questions directly.

They’re also diving into alternative approaches to cancer treatment beyond conventional toxic therapies.

30+ Visionary Speakers

Dr. Richard Amerling - Chief Academic Officer at The Wellness Company

Dr. Bryan Ardis - CEO of ArdisLabs and host of The Dr. Ardis Show

Dr. Mark Brody - President of Brain Matters Research

Dr. Geeta Chougule - Physician and advocate for integrative medicine

Prof. Angus Dalgleish - Professor of Oncology at St George’s, University of London

Prof. Mary Holland J.D. (Juris Doctor) - Childrens Health Defense

Dr. Pierre Kory - cofounder of FLCCC

Dr. Tess Lawrie - founder of World Council for Health

Dr. Paul Marik - cofounder of FLCCC, now IMAHealth.org

Dr. Peter McCullough - Chief Scientific Officer, McCullough Foundation

Dr. Meryl Nass - Founder of Door to Freedom and board of Children’s Health Defense

Dr. Clinton Ohlers - Executive Director of the McCullough Foundation

Dr. Larry Palevsky - Pediatrician, ex President of Holistic Medical Association

Dr. Christof Plothe DO - Steering Committee member for World Council for Health

Dr. Beverly Rubik - Founder of the Institute for Frontier Science

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

Dr. Mark Trozzi - Steering Committee member for World Council for Health

Dr. Marivic Villa - Founder of MVilla Medical Consult and FLCCC member

Dr. Bret Weinstein - Host of the DarkHorse Podcast

Dr. Jingduan Yang - Founder of the Yang Institute of Integrative Medicine

Byron Schlomach Ph.D. - Economist and contributor to health policy research

Joyce Brand - Global Health Alliance and health freedom advocate

Lucinda van Buuren RN - Steering Committee member for World Council for Health

Cecelia Doucette MTPW - Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology

Sierra Hamm - Medical freedom advocate and founder of Time for Sierra

Francesca Havens - Integrative health researcher and advocate

Jan Jekielek M.Sc. - The Epoch Times and host of American Thought Leaders

Liz James - Health freedom researcher and advocate

Reggie Littlejohn J.D. - Women’s Rights Without Frontiers and Sovereignty Coalition

Lisa Lopes - Advocate for medical transparency

Aimee Villella McBride - Children’s Health Defense activist

Vic Mellor - Founder of the Freedom Center

Bretigne Shaffer - Writer and advocate for health freedom

More on their bios, here .

Panel discussions

Across two days, six panel discussions bring together leading voices to explore better approaches to health, systems, and personal wellbeing - from scientific integrity and care models to governance and self-healing. Alongside this, a dedicated cancer workshop highlights how repurposed medicines are being used with promising results, featuring a special guest speaker.

What to expect

From groundbreaking talks to networking, exhibitors and special evening events.

There will be an allied exhibitor space showcasing the very best of services and products to empower and inspire us all to living A Better Way. There will be a VIP Speaker Drinks option before a three-course Gala dinner on Friday night.

On Saturday night, following the talks, there will be a free screening of Del Bigtree’s movie “An Inconvenient Study”.

🎟 10% virtual ticket discount with coupon code:

WCHUSA101

Grab Your Tickets:

https://www.betterwayconference.org/

Schedule (running order)

Special Opening Event: Gala Dinner

The conference will commence with an exclusive Gala Dinner on Friday evening (May 29, 2026), offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect with speakers, organizers, and fellow participants in an intimate setting.

Gala Dinner Details:

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: VIP Drinks 6-7pm | Main Event 7pm for 7.30pm – 11pm

Format: Welcome reception, dinner, and informal networking

This special event sets the tone for the weekend, creating space for meaningful conversations ahead of the main conference program.

A Full Two-Day Program of Talks

The conference will feature six in-depth panel discussions over two days, each addressing key themes shaping the future of healthcare.

Day One: Systems, Science & Consent (Saturday, May 30)

Doors open at 8:00 AM with remarks at 8:30 AM , followed by three panels:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panel 1: A Better Way for Science and Research

This session will examine challenges within the current scientific ecosystem, including funding structures, research incentives, and peer review processes. Speakers will discuss how scientific rigor and independence might be strengthened.

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Panel 2: A Better Way for Health Care Systems

Focusing on structural and financial dynamics, this panel will explore rising healthcare costs, insurance-driven models, and alternative approaches to care delivery.

2:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Panel 3: A Better Way for Biological Products & Informed Consent

This discussion will address ethical considerations in the development and distribution of biological products, with a focus on transparency, safety, and patient understanding.

The day concludes with highlights at 4:45 PM, followed by a free evening screening of Del Bigtree’s An Inconvenient Study and a live Q&A session.

Day Two: Health Governance, Dis-ease Prevention, & Self-Healing (Sunday, May 31)

Doors open at 8:00 AM, with sessions running from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panel 4: A Better Way for Prevention and Treatment

Exploring the role of nutrition, lifestyle, and early intervention in reducing chronic illness.

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Panel 5: A Better Way for Health Governance

Examining global health governance, legal accountability, and decentralized approaches to public health.

CANCER WORKSHOP

2:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Panel 6: A Better Way for Self-Healing

Highlighting practical tools and strategies for individual health management and resilience.

The event concludes with closing reflections and remarks from conference hosts and organizers. The event will be livestreamed. This conference is presented in partnership with Vic Mellor.

For updated info: https://www.betterwayconference.org/running-order

🎟 10% virtual ticket discount with coupon code:

WCHUSA101

Grab Your Tickets:

https://www.betterwayconference.org/

What is World Council for Health?

The World Council for Health is an international NGO, integrated by medical doctors, scientists, researchers and health advocates dedicated to empowering people through health activism, education and medical freedom.

As a non-profit organization, it champions a “Better Way” in public health, prioritizing science, transparency, ethical integrity, and the fundamental right to informed consent.

By sharing science-based wellness strategies and fostering a community-led health revolution, the Council helps autonomy in health decisions by individuals taking proactive control of their well-being within a supportive, decentralized network.

Message from its founder, Dr. Tess Lawrie:

FAQ

Where is the conference being held?

The conference is being held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

What do weekend passes give access to?

Full weekend attendees have access to all six live conversations, lunch, coffee/tea and mineral water, access to our sponsor and local marketplace stalls, free movie screening of Del Bigtree's movie "An Inconvenient Study" and networking opportunities. Gala tickets on the Friday night and the Cancer workshop on Sunday are not included.

Do in person attendees receive access to the conference recordings?

Yes, in-person attendees will also receive access to the conference recordings to re-watch the conference later.

What do virtual attendees have access to?

Virtual attendees can watch all six conversations live as they happen 30-31 May in Warwick, Rhode Island. A live chat will be available where attendees can connect with each other.

Can I buy a virtual pass for one day only?

Virtual passes are available for the entire Better Way Conference only, not by individual days or panels. If you are unable to watch the full conference live, you can watch on demand when it works best for you.

What happens if I can’t watch the conference on the day, but I have a virtual pass?

If something prevents you from watching the conference virtually while it is live, don’t worry! Your virtual ticket includes on-demand access.

Do virtual passes include the workshop?

Our workshops are only available for in-person attendees. However we will make the workshop available after the conference as soon as it's available.

Is there a discount for early booking?

Yes, "Early Bird" pricing is available for a limited time before general ticket prices increase.

Are the Gala Dinner and Cancer Workshop included in my ticket?

No. The Gala fundraising dinner on Friday night and the dedicated Cancer workshop on Sunday require separate tickets. These are not included in the standard weekend or daily passes.

Can I get a refund?

All proceeds from the Better Way Conference go to support World Council for Health campaigns and initiatives. We reserve the right to refund tickets only in special circumstances and at our discretion. If you feel you require a refund, please contact us as soon as possible. Where refunds are confirmed, please be advised that the refund amount will be given less any fees charged by the bank. Please email info(@)worldcouncilforhealth.org if you would like to request a refund. We are unable to issue refunds inside of 30 days before the event.

🎟 10% virtual ticket discount with coupon code:

WCHUSA101

Grab Your Tickets:

https://www.betterwayconference.org/

Please share to save lives !