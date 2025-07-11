Reiner was unjustly sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison on April 24, 2025.

Take action now - Sign the petition calling for the release of Reiner Füllmich

New address to write Reiner paper letters

Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

27432 Bremervorde, Germany

Prison Letter to Meike Terhorst

(Meike made it public)

Dear Meike,

It is long overdue that I thank you for your work supporting me. This is what keeps me afloat and will make me survive this pretty hard ride through hell. Please tell everyone else how much I appreciate their work for me, their support!

Yes, there's no other way: I will neither forget nor forgive anything, and I will make the monsters pay for what they did to my family, in particular my wife, but also for the Corona measures. I don't think Trudeau will survive this.

Justice (and I'm not talking about the corrupt system's justice, rather:

about natural justice as it was applied for the Nuremberg trials) is a self-fulfilling prophecy, it is inevitable, none of the monsters will escape it. And if I am not completely mistaken, it has already begun, even though I am very impatient, it's like two steps forward and one step back, but it's moving along. Even though it sometimes seems as though Trump is deliberately acting chaotically, especially when it comes to Gaza and Netanyahu, the worst of all the monsters, I hope that he will soon send this guy to hell, too. It may very well be that Trump cannot act as freely as he wishes to, simply because AIPAC and others have a kind of stranglehold of US politics that he (Trump) needs to break free from. But he's gotten rid of the woke insanity, left WHO and the idiotic Paris climate accord, has welcomed all those soldiers back into the army that were kicked out because they refused the shots, etc.

And it was absolutely breathtaking to see JD Vance kick ass in Munich!

He basically told the stupid European puppets that he (and, obviously,

Trump) doesn't care what they think about Ukraine and Zelensky, and that there will now be peace, with or without the Europeans. But best of all was his lesson in democracy for these idiots: Their worst problem, he said, is neither Russia, nor China, it is their destroying democracy by criminalizing free speech and excluding the German "far right" (I know, they're not, also: how can they be far right and extremists if Netanyahu and his serial killers are also far right extremists) political party AfD from the political discourse?

That definitely made my day.

As far as my case is concerned: They have failed at every level, not even their white torture did the trick for them.

So now they turned to my lead counsel, Katja Woermer, and tried to turn the heat on on her: They are (after continuously having threatened her to plead the way that Schindler, the lead monster on the other side wanted her to plead, or else) now fining her for having recorded my statements and having published them. Except: Schindler forgot that he explicitly gave her his ok for this, as both the court and the prosecution regularly publish their own press releases on my case, and this formal ok is in writing. We believe that Schindler never expected me to have this huge monsterwave of support, and to be able to reach so many people with my statements (in fact, I didn't either). But: Katja is absolutely cool, actually stoic is probably the better word.

We will not remain silent, and I will now go about making the absolutely horrifying situation here in this prison (at least 70% are people who need therapy, not prison, one of the doctors agreed so testify this in court as a witness), including the unspeakable crimes that are being committed here by the wardens (not everyone is involved in this, some are, in fact, on my side, and will also testify when this all comes out) and especially by Norman and Bates, the two women psychologists who run this establishment like a concentration camp. You can tell that I am very, very angry. But, not to worry: I will not loose my temper, I will not run amok. I'll keep my cool and will, in cooperation with my legal team, especially with Katja (and a group of judges and prosecutors who are helping us from behind the scenes) make sure that none of the monsters will escape justice. This cannot go on much longer, even Inka said. So, keep your fingers crossed: There will be a very big party soon!

I read your letter to Mrs. Edwards twice, it is absolutely phantastic what all of you are doing for me, but also for my wife.

We will not let them get away with anything, least of all with what they did during the plandemic, the crimes against humanity they committed.

Best

Reiner

(Typed from Reiner Fuellmich's handwritten note. H. F.) (Please continue to reply to Reiner by post, as we do not have an e-mail connection to him either. Thank you very much.)

Prison Audio

More information on Reiner

https://rumble.com/v6s2k4p-wch-team-update.-human-rights-on-trial-the-dr-reiner-fuellmich-case-and-why.html

https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/

Road to progress or progress to hell?

Keeping Reiner’s fire

Reiner’s illegal kidnapping and imprisonment was a huge blow to the freedom movement. Fortunatelly, Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics and other freedom leaders, are keeping the freedom flame alive by interviewing our heroes:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1504535

Please keep praying!

Please keep praying for a miraculous early release from prison and the conversion of our enemies.

