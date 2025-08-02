Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
5d

Well done.

Add a dash of epigenetics, and we avoid being gored on the the false horns of a dilemma.

Cheers from Japan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Frohlich's avatar
Paul Frohlich
5d

Nature. all other species do as Nature tells them . All about man is anti Nature and see what's the results, Homo Sapiens are on the way of self elimination . Unless some events change that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture