“When two variables mutually affect each other in a cyclical manner, it's often referred to as a feedback loop or bidirectional causation. Other terms that capture this concept include mutual causation, reciprocal causation, or a causal cycle. These terms describe a situation where changes in one variable influence the other, and that change in the second variable then feeds back to influence the first, creating a loop.”

Most studies yield balanced results between genetic/epigenetic and social influences in upbringing, yet genes have high impact on educational success:

Reasoning, problem-solving, , maths

The "Big Five" personality traits: openness (to experience), conscientiousness (diligence/oganization), extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism

Working memory

Verbal ability

It’s debated whether studies proved that, due to family dynamics, birth order (firstborns v. laterborns) has a small effect on IQ, lower in younger siblings, but the opposite in other traits, like social intelligence.[1] However, important confounding variables are missed such as number of siblings and the parents’ age at birth, which increases the probability of brain disabilities.

“Studies in the nature vs. nurture debate explore the relative contributions of genetics (nature) and environment (nurture) to human traits and behaviors. Research consistently shows that both factors play significant roles, with the extent of their influence varying across different traits. Twin studies, particularly those involving identical twins separated at birth, provide valuable insights into the interplay of nature and nurture.” [2]

This recent study caught my attention because the conclusions were promoted by dominant media and even translated in several countries, which is typical of masonic scripting, and untypical for a scientific topic that doesn’t have an impact on the life of most people.

There are plenty of studies which were designed as propaganda for early institutional schooling or against home schooling. For instance, this study about the EF (Executive Function, involving working memory, inhibition, set shifting, etc.) compared the impact of institutional schooling in the UK with poor countries like Namibia/Angola and Bolivia, and “discovered” that the more schooling, the more EF, allegedly “proving” that they were a result of “formal schooling”, not nature. [3]

The study was designed to give that counter-intuitive and wrong result, because they deliberately missed important confounding variables such as hunger, malnutrition, developmental delay, lack of brain stimulation, lack of contact with peers, violence, child labor, less time to read, no reading materials, different types of schooling (home, parent/teacher coop, institutional), difference in syllabus and valuation, parenting styles, difference in local valuation and promotion of EF, etc. The only way to prove the hypothesis is to compare twins withe different upbringing or at least children from the same environment with different schooling situations.

One of the researchers answered: “We discuss these issues in conclusion (see "Alternative explanations") and argue that the scope of differences is implausible to attribute to environmental harshness. I would add that categories like 'brain stimulation' are themselves worth examining given that they focus on school-related activities and Western-style parenting.”

That type of dis-study also undermines the most powerful idea to turnaround the dis-educational system:

