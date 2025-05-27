In 1910 Freemason Rockefeller funded and imposed the Flexner Report, the takeover of medicine by masonic Bankers. Since then hundreds of medical schools were closed.

Caveat: do not use the word “alternative” medical schools because all medical philosophies which heal are real medicine, except satanic medicine, which just lifts the satanic curse in the form of disease (including mental disorders) but doesn’t heal the root cause (elective sin is a chain that binds the patient to a demon’s power).

Since Flexner, hundreds of real physicians were prosecuted and de-licensed.

Caveat: why should Government grant licenses for doctors, instead of patients choosing and paying whoever they want, and the market solving it’s own problems through litigation? We need to create health insurance, which backs the patient’s preference instead of a Government sanctioned tyrannical menu.

Many brave doctors effectively curing patients during the COVID plandemic were “legally” prosecuted and/or directly de-licensed, like Dr. Pierre Kory and many other freedom heroes. Why? the 30+ cheap effective cures would void Emergency Use Authorization of COVID haccines.

Now it’s our turn to stand for Dr. Robert O. Young, one of the too few brave doctors who warned about the graphene micro-tech in haccines:

https://drrobertyoung.com/rice-university-on-teslaphoresis-of-graphene-nanotech-validating-the-research-of-dr-robert-o-young/

Caveat: through your prayers and financial support, I’ll post the definite proof that virus exist, especially COVID19, and also, that Graphene worsens health and caused magnetism, but was not the main cause of the 2020 symptoms. In fact, graphene was used as a EMF energy collector to power the micro-routers in the haccinated and hack-swabbed.

Magneto challenge

Magnetizing vaccines? this 1 min video opens the conversation:

https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/magneto:3

The next chapters were censored by YouTube, but you can continue here:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/films-magnetism

IMPORTANT: it seems all injectables could contain reduced graphene oxide (rGO).

To AVOID magnetic graphene/carbon-tubes, heat the vial to 37° and use a strong neodymium magnet to drag it to the bottom and take the anesthesia just from the top, while the magnet remains at bottom. Another solution is to find a trusted pharmacist to formulate the anesthesia and check it under the microscope (some tubes are microscopic, not nano). Some report success and this raises suspicion on the industrial manufacturers or excipients (what’s added to the active ingredients).

MRI Warning

Everyone, vaxxed or not, should check with a neodymiun magnet, if they have become magnetized (nb head, chest, arms, groin, back of neck) before getting into an MRI machine, which develops strong forces … enough to tow a car (up to 1500 kg / 3000 pounds):

The MRI will turn the rGO into vibrating nano-razor-blades:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/gp-urgent-warning

Trial Persecution Of Dr. Robert O. Young

By Dr. Ariyana love

In the recent 2025 Lawfare sentencing, the San Diego Crime Syndicate accused Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko of two counts of “treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate” under Chapter 5 of Division 2 of the California Business and Professions Code.

“Treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate” is nowhere near the crime of treating clients or patients “without a license,” which is what mainstream media keeps parroting.

All four counts involve a single client of Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko, who lawfully sought Naturopathic treatment between September 13, 2019, and January 28, 2022. The client is the elder mother of Jane Clayson, a long-time friend of Dr. Young.

Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the new law requiring licensed Naturopathic Doctors to register with the state of California yearly for “certification” approval under Chapter 5 of Division 2 of the California Business and Professions Code. This new code is the basis for two counts against Dr. Young; however, the sentencing charges have fundamental flaws.

Ch. 5 Division 2 enforces the state of California to monitor Naturopathic Doctors closely to enter and inspect the premises of their practices yearly, much like a food processing plant.

Ch. 5 Division 2 was approved in 2024 and enforced on March 9, 2025. What’s significant is that this new code was not yet in effect in 2019 and 2022 when Dr. Young was treating Jane Clayson, the alleged victim.

In her desperate attempt to politically persecute Dr. Young for crimes he didn’t commit, presiding Judge Laura Duffy has retroactively applied a law from this year (2025) to sentence him on four counts of (1) “treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate” (2) “conspiring to treat the sick without a certificate,” (3) “elderly theft” and (4) “elder abuse” that supposedly took place in 2019-2022.

Here’s where Judge Laura Duffy’s show trialing of Dr. Young becomes glaringly apparent. Her shenanigans have not gone unnoticed. Her fake sentencing is a Black PR stunt to allow corporate media to assassinate Dr. Young’s character with a twisted and inaccurate portrayal of him “practicing medicine without a license.”

In 2017, District Attorney Gina Darvas told the Times of San Diego that “Young sold treatments to people who were terminally ill, knowing it wouldn’t be effective,” which is a lie. It also reveals Gina Darvas’ bitter agenda to destroy an innocent doctor.

Jane Clayson Senior

The alleged victim is 89-year-old Jane Clayson Senior, who lawfully sought treatment from Dr. Young from September 13, 2019, to January 28, 2022.

Clayson Sr. gave her testimony to the Prosecution by video in 2022, claiming that Dr. Young’s treatment harmed her and that she now has to take Oxycodone. She was not required to appear in court, and the defense was not allowed to cross-examine her, which was a flagrant unconstitutional offense against Dr. Young’s fundamental human rights.

Clayson Sr. testified that Dr. Young’s treatment harmed her and that she now has to take Oxycodone. She also accused Dr. Young of causing her liver disease and thyroid issues. However, her patient intake form from 2019 reveals that Clayson Sr. was suffering from liver disease, thyroid issues, and osteoporosis dating back to 2013.

Clayson Sr. reportedly felt fantastic after her 2020 treatment with Dr. Young at his Rio Del Sol clinic in San Diego. But when she returned in 2021, Clayson Sr. had jaundice. She did not follow Dr. Young’s protocol or care for her health, and Dr. Young told her to visit a medical doctor.

The alleged victim’s daughter is Jane Clayson Junior. She’s the person who pushed the charges against Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko, manipulating her elder mother to testify against them.

Clayson Jr. has been colluding with the corrupt Assistant District Attorney, Gina Darvas. Their shenanigans involve Brady Violations, which mainstream media failed to publish as critical details of Dr. Young’s case. Dr. Young’s legal team has found 7-11 Brady Violations.

Clayson Sr. had confided in Dr. Young how her daughter, Clayson Jr., was stressing and pressuring her. Clayson Sr. would call Dr. Young very often and tried consuming his time with obsessive talk about her health, leading one to believe that she fits the profile of a hypochondriac.

Not only did Judge Duffy fabricate the first two charges of practicing and conspiring to practice without a certificate, but the other two charges were equally as manufactured and serpentine.

Mattew Hazen was interviewed again by Kerry Cassidy on Kerry Cassidy Shows in MATTHEW HAZEN: FREE DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG on March 26 to reveal shocking information about the Show Trial Persecution of Dr. Robert O. Young.

In the Kerry Cassidy interview, Hazen explains how the 2025 charge of “theft of an elder” was fabricated. When police entered and investigated the home of Jane Clayson’s mother, they found pH Miracle supplements worth over $950. The elder Clayson bought the supplements of her own volition. However, the San Diego judicial crime syndicate has decided this was “theft of an elder,” a misdemeanor.

Judge Duffy used this to charge Dr. Young with two more counts of “elder theft” and “elder abuse.” The supplements were confiscated as evidence, and the poor Clayson Sr. was forced to stop her health protocol.

Jane Clayson Junior

Jane Clayson is an old friend of Dr. Young’s and his former wife, Shelly Redford, co-author of The pH Miracle, a #1 best seller for the last 22 years. They were close friends for 40 years. Dr. Young describes the pain of her betrayal as being equivalent to a family member running over him with a truck and then a train.

Clayson Jr. used to support Dr. Young’s work. During her co-hosting days with “The Early Show” on CBS, she interviewed Dr. Young and Shelly Redford about The pH Miracle lifestyle.

Clayson Jr. wrote the forwarding endorsement of the pH Miracle book, which reads:

“Dr. Young will change not just your understanding of how the human body works but also your outlook—your spirit...This is a completely new way of living and being.” — Jane Clayson Johnson, former anchor of The Early Show and author of I Am a Mother!

Clayson was a mainstream media journalist who enjoyed a lavish career before her family came along. She made millions by interviewing prominent influencers and hobnobbing with the rich and powerful.

“CBS sent a limo to her apartment before dawn every morning and whisked her down Fifth Avenue to the studio, where makeup and hairstylists and wardrobe people would ready her for the morning show as she studied newspapers and notes.”

In 2010, Clayson publicly revealed her decision to trade “fame and fortune” for the life of a stay-at-home mom. But this lifestyle choice did not bring her joy and happiness.

In 2023, Clayson went public with her clinical depression.

LDSLiving wrote:

“After a very successful career in network news, broadcast journalist Jane Clayson Johnson was finally the wife and mother she had always dreamed of becoming when she found herself overcome with a darkness she didn’t recognize.”

In Roy Masters’s words, “Depression is unwanted repentance.”

Could the darkness in Clayson Jr.’s soul be unwanted karma for betraying her decades-long friends in pursuit of a return to affluence? Did money motivate Clayson to press erroneous charges against Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko after they successfully healed her and her elder mother?

Ashley Young, daughter of Dr. Young, had lived at the Rio Del Sol Ranch when Jane Clayson received treatments from Dr. Young. She recalls how Clayson wanted desperately to get pregnant. She had been trying for some time without success. Ashley witnessed Clayson approach her father for help. She watched Clayson’s health improve and her hormones become balanced from the pH Miracle supplements. Clayson went on to conceive two children. She further published her testimonial, praising Dr. Young in her book entitled, “I Am A Mother.”

Jane Clayson’s mother is still alive at age 89, likely due to Dr. Young’s medical intervention.

During her testimony in court, Clayson Jr. claimed her mother had a stroke after testifying against Dr. Young. She elaborates by adding that her mother’s brain was bleeding, she had to have a Craniotomy, was paralyzed on her left side, and spent weeks in the hospital and rehab recovering.

Court transcripts also reveal that Clayson Jr. lied under oath and that her mother never actually had a stroke.

On June 13, 2022, Clayson Jr. sent messages to the District Attorney’s Office informing them that her mother was admitted to the hospital with stroke symptoms, but the tests showed no stroke, and the doctors “don’t know what happened.”

On July 17, 2022, Clayson Sr.’s other daughter and home care provider, “Smith,” sent the D.A.’s Office a message informing them that her mother had “failed a psychological examination” and was “attempting to get attention”:

“(CLlayson Sr.) failed a psychological exam in the hospital last week… My mother’s health is a mess because of choices she made, and no amount of blaming other people will change that… all this cloak and dagger stuff is my mother’s attempt to get attention.”

Dawn Kali and the 2017 Sentencing

In 2015, cancer client Dawn Kali sued Dr. Young in the San Diego Superior Court, alleging negligence and fraud. The equally corrupt Judge Richard S. Whitney awarded her $105 million in compensation.

Initially, Kali approached Dr. Young to help her reverse a life-threatening breast cancer. Kali was homeless, pregnant, and a recovering drug and alcohol user. In her time of need, Dr. Young empathized and invited her to live rent-free on his property. He treated her without charge and out of his pocket. He also taught her microscopy so she could establish a career and get back on her feet.

The San Diego Crime Syndicate threatened Kali with a lifetime prison sentence if she refused to testify against Dr. Young. Her only crime was being Dr. Young’s student and practicing live blood analysis. It was Kali’s right to choose her healthcare provider and a natural method of cancer treatment.

Not surprisingly, Kali was able to effectively reverse her breast cancer after 3 months on Dr. Young’s protocol. The court failed to acknowledge this despite the medical records proving her successful treatment.

Assistant District Attorney Gina Darvas threatened to imprison Kali for the rest of her life if she refused to testify against Dr. Young. Kali caved to the D.A.’s pressure and testified against Dr. Young under duress. She also accepted a $100,000 bribe from the Department of Justice (D.O.J.), which extended the scope of the San Diego judicial shenanigans to federal agencies.

Kali wrote an affidavit and received “financial compensation,” but she was unable to enjoy it due to her relapse into alcoholism. Tragically, her return to drinking is what caused her untimely death.

The San Diego Crime Syndicate colluded and used Kali’s death to trump up fake charges against Dr. Young. The court accused Dr. Young of advising Kali to forgo chemotherapy and allopathic cancer treatment and instead use his pH Miracle protocol. The court decided that his medical treatment was what led to her death.

Kali faced a constant battle with alcoholism, which reemerged after she testified against Dr. Young. As Kali returned to alcoholism, her cancer also returned. Betraying her mentor for money ate her up inside, just like it’s eating away at Jane Clayson’s mental health right now.

Right before Kali passed away, she called Dr. Young to express her gratitude for the help he had provided during her challenging times. She also confessed to him that she went back to alcoholism. Kali was so guilt-ridden for testifying against him that she didn’t want him to save her health this time. She refused Dr. Young’s help this time, and instead, she allowed the cancer and alcohol to take her life. She passed away two weeks later.

Those close to Dr. Young know he’s an empathic healer and a protective male. He’s resolutely principled and has an unwaveringly honorable character. He felt so sorry for Kali that he forgave her and vowed to protect her reputation. To this day, he refuses to speak publicly about her mistakes. But for the sake of his freedom, I insist on disclosing every key element of his innocence.

Alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, and there’s no safe level of alcohol consumption for breast cancer prevention. Alcohol is one of the most significant risk factors for breast cancer, according to the World Health Organization and also according to a peer-reviewed NIH study.

The wildly absurd sum of $105 million was the largest judgment ever given in a California court of law. The District Attorney’s lawyers cheered and clapped at the verdict, revealing their vested interest in destroying Dr. Young’s career. After he appealed the judgment, it was later reduced to $30 million, which was still a ridiculous sum designed to bankrupt him. Of course, mainstream media failed to provide you with the updated judgment.

Dr. Young spent three months in jail in 2017 and was on house arrest awaiting trial for a year. His lawyers told him he would be acquitted of all charges during the 2017 trial. But then Dr. Young’s son, Adam Young, witnessed Assistant D.A. Gina Darvas speaking to the jury for about an hour. Afterward, the jury returned with an all-guilty verdict.

Dr. Young’s lawyers failed to present the key evidence of Gina Darvas’ Jury Tampering, which would have finally led to his acquittal.

Heroism and the 2018 Lawfare Sentencing

The San Diego Crime Syndicate has used Lawfare against Dr. Young for decades. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation and attempted to entrap Dr. Young before violently raiding his clinic in 2014. U.S. Marshals arrested him because he was offering intravenous IV treatments in his clinic.

During the raid, Dr. Young’s son was intentionally humiliated and forced to sit on the public sidewalk stark naked for two and a half hours in a show of cruel and degrading treatment.

When Dr. Young asked why the swat team of 20 officers (dressed in black) was raiding his clinic at gunpoint, Investigative Officer James Clark answered:

“Because we’re putting you out of business. We’re taking everything that you have, and you will spend the rest of your life in jail.”

Dr. Young’s private clinic was among the first in America to offer intravenous IV treatments. Today, this is standard practice in clinics, and the most popular intravenous therapies are Glutathione and Vitamin C.

Throughout this Show Trial, Dr. Young’s loyalty to Dr. Migalko and her loyalty to him have been stunning displays of stoic heroism in the face of vile adversity. We must not overlook their bravery, self-sacrifice, and dedication to humanity’s healing.

In 2017, Judge Duffy unlawfully stripped Dr. Young of his dignity when she branded him as “practicing medicine without a license.” Through Judicial Misconduct, she staged a plea bargain for Dr. Young after dragging Dr. Migalko into the Show Trial.

Judge Duffy scrambled to find anything she could use against Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko. During the Show Trial, it became known to Judge Duffy that Dr. Young had removed a fluid tube from Jane Clayson Sr.’s arm at his Rio Del Sol clinic. It was the only supposed crime in question.

It was after hours, and Clayson Sr. wanted to go home. The medical doctor on staff had already gone home for the night, so Dr. Young removed the tube. He left the catheter in the client’s arm because a Naturopathic Doctor is not licensed to remove it.

Did Dr. Young break the law? Medical doctors often send patients home with an IV catheter and IV bags with instructions for relatives to administer IV drips for their loved ones. It’s not a crime for a Naturopathic Doctor to administer an IV drip or remove an IV tube.

Dr. Migalko had done nothing illegal and committed no crime. She is a licensed medical doctor and certified to run the diagnostic equipment she was using. Jane Clayson had insisted that Dr. Migalko run the diagnostics for her sick, elderly mother. It was standard practice. Dr. Migalko was not even in the clinic when Dr. Young removed the IV tube.

Exploiting his benevolent nature, Judge Duffy knew Dr. Young would attempt to protect his closest colleague. Dr. Migalko reported that Judge Duffy tried to bribe her into bearing false witness against Dr. Young, displaying her conniving intentions to destroy him using his colleague. But their iconic characters bedazzled the courtroom as they refused to betray one another.

Since her manipulation failed, Judge Duffy threatened Dr. Migalko with trumped-up charges and prison time. Prison time, for what, you may ask? The court never clarified this.

Likewise, Judge Duffy gave Dr. Young a depraved opportunity to provide a “guilty plea” and accept a “few years in prison.” In exchange, she would allow Galina to go free with a “misdemeanor” on one condition. Dr. Young would have to “plead guilty” to having “no credentials.” Is this legal???

Witnessing his years-long colleague, Dr. Migalko, suffer from judicial corruption hurt Dr. Young more than his persecution. After years of grueling and torturous political persecution at the hands of the San Diego kangaroo court Dr. Young pleaded guilty under severe duress. He caved to the pressure and publicly stated in court that he has “no post-high school educational degrees from accredited schools.” Of course, this is a lie.

Through Judicial Misconduct, Dr. Young was also forced to say he is neither “a microbiologist, a medical doctor, a hematologist, a Naturopathic doctor, nor a trained scientist.” And this is also egregiously false.

After his guilty plea, Judge Duffy sentenced Dr. Young to 44 months in jail. He served 4 months in prison. It’s an outrageous violation of Dr. Young’s fundamental human rights. All the bogus “practicing medicine without a license” charges were dropped against Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko. They are both licensed doctors, certified and qualified to administer treatment. The real reason for their persecution is that they discovered an effective remedy for cancer and peer-reviewed their natural treatment method through a clinical trial at the University of California. I will elaborate on this further in my investigative report.

Through Judicial Misconduct, Bribery, Coercion, and Intimidation, the San Diego Crime Syndicate brought the bogus kangaroo court charges against Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko of “practicing medicine without a license.” Judge Duffy must be sentenced severely for this, and American taxpayers should also be demanding justice and accountability.

Media’s Black PR

Due to the San Diego Crime Syndicate’s Show Trial against Dr. Young and Dr. Migalko, the equally compromised mainstream media has proliferated Black PR against them without investigating the facts of this case.

The defamatory noise comes predominantly from the CBS8 news channel’s disinformation and San Diego papers. In an article published February 7, 2025, CBS8 flat out lies immediately in the title, stating, “Founder of pH Miracle Diet found guilty of elder abuse and treating patients without a license.” If they had bothered to do their job and read the court document, they’d know the charge is “treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate.” Again, this is not even close to being the same thing. Given this egregious mistake, how can we trust anything else they report?

CBS8 introduces Dr. Young as a “San Diego man” in their 2018 news report and as “A local man” in a June 2023 report, disgracefully downplaying his significant accomplishments.

The most damning and harmful Black PR propaganda CBS8 uses against these exemplary doctors is “practicing medicine without a license,” and/or practicing medicine “without medical training,” and “without having a medical degree.”

CBS8’s fake news ridicules Dr. Young for having a private clinic and using IV treatments for his clients. Their “investigation,” if you can call it that, entailed an interview with Laurie Johnson, a former client of Dr. Young’s.

Johnson admits she succeeded in losing weight and willingly gave her testimony to Dr. Young to use in his book, “The pH Miracle For Weight Loss.” Then, she claims that he embellished her testimonial.

I can’t help but notice Johnson’s rotten teeth and disturbingly shifty demeanor. My sources tell me she once was a hard-core drug addict, which means she would have considerable brain and neurological damage. Johnson would have to continue with a health protocol for an extended period to achieve regenerative and pain-free results. Johnson did not stick with the pH Miracle lifestyle and returned to unhealthy habits. She has nobody to blame but herself for not achieving a pain-free life. How can the protocol work if you don’t use it?

We know the San Diego Crime Syndicate is bribing witnesses to testify against Dr. Young, which begs another question. Did Johnson also take a bribe from the D.O.J.?

Naima Houder-Mohammed

I want to touch upon a defamatory article published in 2017 by the BBC entitled “The Dying Officer Treated for Cancer with Baking Soda.”

British army officer Naima Houder-Mohammed was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. The author writes, “She received treatment and was pronounced cancer-free.” However, in 2012, her cancer returned.

It’s known that after chemo and radiation treatment, cancers return with a vengeance. When the cancer returned this time, Naima’s condition was so severe that she was “offered end-of-life care.”

Dr. Young treated Mohammed for 3 months at his Rio Del Sol Clinic, but her cancer was too aggressive, and she ended up passing away after she returned home.

Mohammed was a captain in the British army. It’s well known that U.S. and UK military troops are inoculated with the experimental Anthrax vaccines. 30% of U.S. troops were damaged by what was dubbed “Gulf War Syndrome” from the Anthrax inoculations. U.S. Army statistics that were never published show the Anthrax “vaccine” induces aggressive turbo cancers.

The toxicological harms of Anthrax are many, including severe heart issues.

In the case of Naima Mohammed, she could not be saved due to having already used chemo and radiation and due to the aggressive return of her turbo cancer as a result of the Anthrax vaccine.

Additionally, Captain Naima Houder Mohamed was buried within 24 hours of her passing without an autopsy.

Blaming Dr. Young’s protocol for her death is deliberately misleading.

Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda) in Medicine

CBS8 attempted to paint an image of Dr. Young as a quack who practices pseudoscience, not medicine. In a smear piece in 2024, CBS8 ridiculed Dr. Young for using IV infusions of "baking soda." Dr. Young's Rio Del Sol clinic used intravenous sodium bicarbonate (aka baking soda) with critically ill clients to quickly boost their body pH and bring them back from death's door.

CBS8 fails to inform you that hospitals commonly use sodium bicarbonate to treat critically ill patients.

In patients with arrhythmias and cardiovascular instability, sodium bicarbonate is administered to adults with 4 to 8-hour IV infusions. In cardiac arrest, hospitals use a rapid intravenous dose of one to two 50 mL vials (44.6 to 100 mEq) of sodium bicarbonate, which may be given initially and continued at a rate of 50 mL (44.6 to 50 mEq).

Hospitals also use carbon dioxide or nitrogen to adjust pH and rapidly boost alkalinity to save patients' lives.

Sodium bicarbonate is commonly used to treat severe Metabolic Acidosis and other conditions such as immunological dysregulation, respiratory muscle fatigue, neurological impairment, cellular dysfunction, and multisystemic failure.

Hospitals also use sodium bicarbonate IV infusions to treat diarrhea, vomiting, kidney failure, and when the pH is less than 7.1.

CBS8 provides a leading example of how to conduct character assassination and defame a legendary doctor. The author of this trash article could not even spell Dr. Galina Migalko's name correctly, referencing her as "Gina Migalko," confusing her with the Prosecuting Attorney, Gina Darvas.

I kept a copy of CBS8's careless mistake in case they decide to correct it.

The defamatory, mealymouthed lies used against Dr. Young are unscientific propaganda. Suggesting his treatment methods have “no scientific basis” is patently false.

Using peer-reviewed NIH government studies, I will prove that Dr. Young’s pH Miracle and Naturopathic approach to healing is in lockstep with scientific discoveries.

This NIH study demonstrates that PH balance, which Dr. Young promotes, is a critical factor influencing wound healing. Acidic conditions induce inflammation, while an alkaline environment for cells does not. Alkaline conditions significantly enhance cell proliferation. A prolonged, strongly acidic wound environment prevents wound closure and reepithelialization (the process of restoring a wound’s surface with new skin cells). In contrast, a prolonged alkaline environment does not negatively impact wound closure or reepithelialization.

This NIH study also confirms the influence of acidic conditions on healing. Lowering one’s PH reduces the rate of wound healing by reducing cellular proliferation.

This NIH study shows that it’s ideal to have an alkaline body environment to reduce tumor growth.

This NIH study demonstrates that acidic stress of the intracellular, blood pH, and interstitial fluid pH disturbs the intracellular metabolism’s homeostasis, leading to metabolic disease development.

This NIH study shows that altered pH, particularly in the acidic range, is associated with infection, injury, solid tumors, and physiological and pathological inflammation. pH is a critical environmental variable for controlling inflammatory responses.

This NIH study shows that PH influences cytokine secretion, activities of membrane-associated enzymes, ion transport, and other effector signaling molecules such as ATP and CA2+ levels.

This NIH study shows that tumors induce Acidosis in the body, and another NIH study shows that tumor cells proliferate in acidic body environments.

This NIH study shows that Acidosis suppressed genetic protein synthesis by a whopping 50%.

This NIH study shows how a low pH may interact with the effect of low oxygen concentration on gene expression, thus deteriorating health.

This NIH study shows that tumors grow in acidic environments. The tumor stroma further metabolizes the lactic acid released by tumor cells. Low extracellular pH adversely affects the intracellular milieu, possibly triggering apoptosis (cell death).

This NIH study shows that Acidosis caused by low pH induces cancer growth.

This NIH study suggests that alkalization of the tumor environment enables various treatments to become more effective.

This NIH study discusses the Warburg effect. An acidic tumor microenvironment (TME) resulting from activated anaerobic glycolysis is associated with cancer progression, multi-drug resistance, and immune escape. Alkalizing agents, such as bicarbonate (baking soda), suppress cancer progression.

In clinical settings, alkalizing effects are achieved not only by alkalizing agents (such as sodium bicarbonate) but also by following a particular diet. An epidemiological study demonstrated that eating more fruits and vegetables and less meat and dairy products is associated with increased urine pH, which may reflect the body’s alkalizing effect. The study concludes that an alkaline diet and/or alkalizing agents improve cancer treatment.

This NIH study shows that pH gradient reversal fuels cancer progression.

So, plenty of peer-reviewed scientific evidence confirms Dr. Young’s pH Miracle diet and Naturopathic treatment methods.

Testimonials

Dr. Young’s client testimonials are on the front page of his website: www.drrobertyoung.com.

Dr. Young’s cancer recovery testimonials from the pH Miracle For Cancer are on his website.

The International Tribunal of Natural Justice heard and documented the testimony and crimes against Dr. Young in 2019 for discovering the remedy for cancer.

In the following 2-minute video clip, Dr. Young explains here why he was arrested by the San Diego Crime Syndicate in 2014.

Below is the International Tribunal of Natural Justice Hearing of the entire testimony and crimes against Dr. Robert O. Young for discovering the cure for cancer! You can also view his full testimonial on the I.T.N.J. website.

Dr. Young revealed that colleagues have been sadly “taken out.”

DR. BEN JOHNSON, MD, DO, NMD, was an integrative oncologist and a senior flight surgeon for the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked closely with Dr. Young and lectured with Dr. Migalko on their non-invasive medical diagnostic testing. Dr. Johnson performed the IV fluid treatments at Rio Del Sol Clinic, as he was lawfully licensed.

The San Diego Crime Syndicate incredulously accused Dr. Johnson of “practicing medicine without a license” even though he was a licensed medical doctor in California.

Dr. Johnson was unlawfully stripped of his medical (MD) license, and then he was assassinated.

I will just include here that all of Dr. Young’s microscopy students have been targeted, myself included. There were multiple attempts on my life since 2023. I was severely poisoned numerous times but fortunately, I was able to effectively detox the poison and reverse its damage using my protocols. I was then beaten and hospitalized by a U.S. Army Combat Veteran but I managed to escape alive and recover.

I believe the attempts on my life is for my work in helping people detox from the COVID-19 vaccines and for my natural, root cause approach to reversing disease.

The following is a powerful testimonial from Lynn Hoffman and her 89-year elder mother, both former clients of Dr. Young. Lynn’s elder mother tells how Dr. Young saved her life from a bleeding ulcer.

Lynn was able to reverse a life-threatening cancer in her female organ after one month on the pH Miracle protocol. Medical doctors were in disbelief. After life-threatening health conditions, both are alive today to boast about Dr. Young’s remarkable pH Miracle approach to healing.

Laws Protecting The Practice of Natural Medicine

There’s no law against Dr. Young having a clinic and treating clients with traditional Naturopathic Medicine or treating cancer clients using natural methods. It’s also the inherent right of every person worldwide to choose their medical care provider and treatment method.

The Show Trial of Dr. Young sets a dangerous precedent for doctors of all kinds, especially Naturopaths because it normalizes their political persecution at the hands of a corrupt U.S. judicial system. America’s right to Medical Freedom is under threat and violation, with American tax dollars used to torture two licensed doctors who’ve done nothing but decades of selfless service for humanity by alleviating the pain and suffering of millions worldwide.

Americans’ right to practice natural medicine is protected by the First Amendment’s Freedom of Religion and the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection and due process, as long as it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others.

U.S. federal law allows the practice of Naturopathic Medicine without restriction or regulation. However, each state has varying rules and regulations regarding licensure, scope of practice, and training requirements for Naturopathic Doctors. The key word here is “rules.” State law on natural medicine is not federal law, however.

In 2022, Governor Newsom of California passed two laws affecting Naturopathic Doctors: SB 994 and AB 2685. SB 994 enabled Naturopathic Doctors to administer “vaccines,” while AB 2685 restricted Naturopathic Doctors to intrusive state oversight, which is now being Lawfared against Dr. Young.

The Supremacy Clause of the Constitution of the United States (Article VI, Clause 2) establishes that the Constitution, federal laws made under it, and treaties made under its authority constitute the “supreme Law of the Land” and thus take priority over any conflicting state laws.

The practice of traditional, ancient medicine (Homeopathy and Naturopathy) is protected under international law. International law, mainly through treaties, also precedes state and federal laws.

Natural medicine is the legacy of the American people and a historical birthright. It’s imperative that We The People, retain our right to Medical Freedom.

International laws on medical freedoms are as follows:

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), Article 25, protects international human rights in health freedom:

Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights of 1966 Article 12

General Comment No. 14 of the Committee of the Economic

Social and Cultural Rights (August 11, 2000), Rights of Child 1989

African Charter of Human Rights and the Peoples of 1981

American Covenant on Human Rights and its additional protocol dedicated to the economic, social, and cultural rights of 1988

European Social Charter of 1961 and its additional protocols

UNESCO’s Declaration on Cultural Diversity (2001) recognizes the importance of cultural practices, including traditional medicine (Homeopathy and Naturopathy).

The U.N. Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (2007) acknowledges Indigenous peoples’ rights to traditional knowledge and practices, including traditional medicine (Homeopathy and Naturopathy).

UNESCO Convention for the Protection of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (2003) recognizes the importance of intangible cultural practices, including traditional medicine (Homeopathy and Naturopathy).

WHO Declaration on Traditional Medicine (2008) promotes the safe and effective use of traditional medicine (Homeopathy and Nauropathy) within national healthcare systems.

The U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity (2003) addresses the protection of biodiversity, which is essential for traditional medicine practices (Homeopathy and Naturopathy) that rely on plants and other natural resources.

Please stay tuned for Part 3 of the Show Trial Persecution of Dr. Robert O. Young…

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN HELP

Here’s how you can help defend Dr. Robert O. Young, Dr. Galina Migalko and our Medical Freedom:

WRITE TWO LETTERS

Character Letter

Write a character letter for Dr. Young. Please address Judge Laura Duffy in your character letters and send them to Adam Young. Adam must receive your letters before the sentencing day at 9 am on 3/28/25.

Mail your letter to:

Adam Young

745 Alturas Ln. #18

Fallbrook, CA 92028

Letter to President Trump

Write a second letter addressed to President Trump's pardon appointee requesting a Pardon from President Trump. Please address this letter to Ms. Johnson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, President Trump, and Gavin Newsom, Governor of California. Dr. Young's legal team will send your letters the day after sentencing on March 28.

Mail the letter to:

Matthew Hazen

CEO/Human Consciousness Support

C/O Robert Young

P.O. Box 248

La Cygone, KS, 66040

(816)608-9593

FILE A COMPLAINT

You can file a legal complaint to force an investigation into the corruption of the San Diego Superior Court in the case of Dr. Young.

https://cjp.ca.gov/file_a_complaint/

https://cjp.ca.gov/

WRITE TO DR. YOUNG

Write to Dr. Robert Young to lift his spirits:

Vista Detention Facility

C/O Robert Young and his partner Galina Migalko

257057NLWZ

451 Riverview Parkway

Santee, CA 92071

DONATE TO LEGAL TEAM FEES

Donate to Dr. Young's legal campaign here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/research

WRITE A TESTIMONIAL

Write a testimonial on how Dr. Young has helped your health. Your testimonial can be one or two sentences or as long as you wish. It can be written or recorded by video.

Mail your testimonials to

Dr. Ariyana Love

Email: metanutrients@mailfence.com

Cell: +1 928 892-8736

JOIN PRAYER VIGIL

Let's pray together on the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 27 at 9 am PST

Friday, March 28 at 9 am PST

