Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jef weisel's avatar
jef weisel
7h

scientific progress?

"...except satanic medicine, which just lifts the satanic curse in the form of disease (including mental disorders) but doesn’t heal the root cause (elective sin is a chain that binds the patient to a demon’s power."

scientific progress - nope!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Hewett's avatar
Andrew Hewett
18h

"... through your prayers and financial support, I’ll post the definite proof that 'viruses" exist, especially COVID19" ....

Are you joking? .... I don't get it... especially on an article regarding Dr. Robert Young ...

good article, other than that BS "proof of virus" statement ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture