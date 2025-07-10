Trump didn’t formally get the USA out of the WHO, yet. The USA is still part of the WHO. If he doesn’t formally reject the amendments before the deadline, they’ll argue that the USA is legally binded:

Article 59. 1 bis. ... Any rejection or reservation received by the Director-General after the expiry of that period have no effect.

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/IHR_2022-en.pdf

For example, if there’s a future pro-WHO POTUS (Democrat, Republican, Elon’s America Party, which is a masonic attempt to divide and rule) then the new President would argue that he has to legally submit national sovereignity to the WHO.

Even if Trump would get a re-election, in the next PCR-fake-demic, the Governors and State Legislatures could assume compliance with a WHO’s pandemic declaration and response recommendations (quarantine of the healthy, mRNA kill shots, vax-pass, no exports or travel without haccines and passes, etc.).

Also, even if the PanAmerican Health Organization (PAHO) treaty was signed 3 decades before the WHO treaty, the WHO legally assumed control on PAHO, and Trump did nothing about that, yet.

It’s a similar case for Argentina, where President Milei said it would leave the WHO and IHR, but did nothing formally and still keeps the PAHO, an organization fully aligned to exterminate the global population:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination

Summary

Top 10 Reasons to Reject the Amendments to the International Health Regulations Before the July 19, 2025 Deadline

by James Roguski

1. The new definition of “relevant health products” only includes pharmaceutical drugs, diagnostics, devices and GENE AND CELL BASED THERAPIES. There is no mention of vitamins, minerals, herbs, or any other natural solutions. There has been no after-event review of the failures associated with the fraudulent use of the PCR “tests,” ventilators, drugs such as remdesivir and the viral vector and mRNA “vaccines.” (Article 1)

2. The citizen-unelected WHO Director-General would be empowered to declare a “pandemic emergency” based solely upon his whim, with no checks or balances. There is no procedure by which the member nations can vote to terminate the declarations made by the Director-General. (Articles 1, 12 and 49)

3. “States Parties… shall maintain or increase domestic funding, as necessary, and collaborate… to strengthen sustainable financing to support the implementation of these Regulations.” HOW MUCH IS THIS GOING TO COST? (Article 44)

4. A new article (44bis) was added to the IHR in violation of the WHO Constitution. On February 6, 2023, the Review Committee cautioned “against creating an explicit financing function for WHO under the Regulations.” The failure to define the details of the “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” while empowering unelected, unaccountable and unknown future bureaucrats to control the “Mechanism,” the failure to determine how much this is going to cost, the failure to require full transparency and make public a complete audit trail as well as the failure to ensure that conflicts of interest will be prevented are all unacceptable. In addition, Article 44bis was improperly and secretly added to the final version of the amendments in regular font instead of bold font. This gave the impression that the new article was part of the existing IHR and failed to properly indicate that Article 44bis was an amendment. (Article 44bis)

5. The WHO Director-General failed to properly submit the FINAL VERSION of the proposed amendments with at least four months notice as required by Article 55(2).

6. It is absolutely unacceptable that healthy people who are merely suspected of having been exposed to a contagious disease may be quarantined. (Article 27)

7. Forcing conveyance operators to apply “health measures” [such as spraying insecticides] on board while travelers are embarking and disembarking is a clean violation of fundamental freedoms. [Article 24.1(a), Article 24.1(b) and Annex 4.1(c)]

8. Nations are obligated to enact domestic legislation to implement the IHR amendments. Many have already enacted some of the most dystopian measures imaginable. (Article 4)

9. By instructing the Director General “provide available information on any WHO-coordinated mechanism(s) concerning access to, and allocation of, relevant health products,” the amendments to these articles simply feed into the World Health Organization’s Pre-qualification and Emergency Use Listing money-making racket. (Articles 15, 16, 17 and 18)

10. The failure to address the clear violation of human rights that authorizes nations to “compel the traveller to undergo… vaccination or other prophylaxis; or (c) additional established health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease, including isolation, quarantine or placing the traveller under public health observation” is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. (Article 31.2)

There are even more reasons:

https://RejectTheAmendments.com

What can we do about this threat?

Pray Share as much as possible, especially with the President’s officers Contact Congress: no matter which party, all should care about defending National Soverignity against a “health” global tyranny under an unelected Dictator-General. In the USA, maybe they could warn Trump and they could fast-track a law leaving the WHO, IHR and PAHO:

