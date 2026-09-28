"Scientific proof of God"?

“There’s probably no God. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life”

That slogan was used by the 2009 Atheist Bus Campaign on 800 buses and the London Underground, ran by Richard Dawkins and Humanist UK, with donations reaching £140,000.

It’s no coincidence that humanist associations share the “Enlightenment” ideology (read “Endarkment”), with freemasonry, especially, with the Continental Freemasonry or with Le Droit Humain (Co-Freemasonry), who don’t even require believing in a Supreme Being.

The Advertising Standards Authority received many complaints about the bus ads, but ruled they were an expression of opinion rather than a violation of advertising code. This article will prove that the ad code was violated by promoting a blatant lie !

Nihilists (those who believe in “nothing”) say that:

1. The concept of “god” a comfort-blanket for the weak, who can’t cope with the hopeless fact that we were all born to die.

2. Religion is just a community-net for the feeble, needing psychological support for the complete certainty that, in the face all ending in death, our dreams and quests are in vain.

3. “Sheeple are not known for independent thinking. They are very good at following, however. They think that they are going to the sheep paradise in the sky, not the slaughter house. They think shepherds have affection for them. HAHA The shepherds fleece them, and make lambchops. Sheep are their income. Pastors and priests are deceiving pimps who have absolutely no love for their sheep.”

Yet, getting rid of organized religion did not in fact make the world a happier, less polarized, more rational place. Quite the contrary.

Even militant atheist Richard Dawkins says that he is a “cultural Christian” because he likes the result of a Christian civilization!

How much are you worth? You are not what you do, but you do what you are. You are uniquely precious and loved! Science proved that you are of infinite value. To understand that, you’d need to read all of this. Have patience.

Where does the universe come from? Science proves that, out of nothing, nothing comes, yet God created EVERYTHING out of NOTHING, especially our immortal soul.

Definition of God: God is love, the personal, spiritual, unconditioned source of existence, intelligibility and goodness.

If you would be able to track each effect to its previous cause, you’d arrive at the first cause of the physical universe. This first cause must be:

Spiritual (not material, otherwise it would be caused and not the first cause) Simple (not corruptible into pieces, true, complete, self-sufficient) Incorruptible (outside space and time) Eternal (ever existing) Almighty (everything exists because of Him, in Him, for Him)

From the universe we learn that this first cause must be:

Intelligent (source of the mathematical physical laws of the universe) Beautiful (source of all beauty) Good (source of a useful, beautiful and complementary universe) Generous (fruitful in creatures, father of all fatherhood) Loving (intelligent immortal souls created in His image), etc.

Mathematical proof of God’s mind

Who could have imagined that mathematical images could be so beautiful?

The more you study science, the more you believe in God.

Science proved (below) that God loves us so much, that He incarnated and shed every single drop of His precious Blood for each one of us (even if you were the only one on earth), to adopt us as sons of God and make us happy in this life but especially in the eternal one (Heaven), saving us from unhappiness in this life and in eternal one (hell). This is why you are worth more than all the riches, pleasures, knowledge or power on earth. You are worth your weight not in gold but in something more precious: eternal love!

Unbelievers are ignoring the vast unquestionable rational and scientific evidence proving the existence of the immortal soul, unique-ensoulment, Judgement by God, eternal heaven, hell, and true religion.

The scientifically accurate bus-ad should have been:

“Science proved God! now embrace true happiness, Jesus.”

Science is proving Richard Dawkins and the New Atheists wrong

Twenty years ago, Richard Dawkins published his international best-seller The God Delusion, thus establishing “New Atheism” as a major cultural force. Over the ensuing decade, other authors – such as Christopher Hitchens, Sam Harris, Lawrence Krauss and Daniel Dennett – seized the popular imagination with their respective arguments about why belief in the divine is untenable.

The physicists among them argued that the universe could be explained “from nothing”. The biologists argued that Darwinian explanations of “apparent design” in living organisms make appeals to an actual designing intelligence unnecessary. Thus, Dawkins concluded: “God almost certainly does not exist.”

But now, two decades on, the influence of the New Atheists has waned. Former adherents, most notably Ayaan Hirsi Ali, have repudiated atheism entirely and embraced the Christian faith. Others, such as Alex O’Connor, the hugely popular atheist YouTuber and Steven Bartlett, the businessman turned podcaster, have moderated their outlooks too. Ironically, even Dawkins admitted in 2024 he feels “at home” in the Christian “ethos” – though he still firmly rejects the existence of God.

As many atheist philosophers (such as the eminent John Gray) have noted, the New Atheists’ philosophical arguments were never very good. Moreover, their arguments seemed strangely anachronistic following many of the great scientific discoveries of the 20th century.

Consider first modern cosmology. Cosmologists have discovered that the universe, contrary to the expectations of those who long portrayed it as eternal, probably had a beginning. Multiple lines of evidence from observational astronomy support this conclusion. Developments in theoretical physics (such as the Borde-Guth-Vilenkin theorem, which states that any universe that is expanding – as ours is – cannot be infinite in the past), also back it up.

Nobel laureate Arno Penzias, who helped make a key discovery supporting the Big Bang theory, noted the obvious connection between its affirmation of a cosmic beginning and the concept of divine creation. “The best data we have are exactly what I would have predicted, had I nothing to go on but the five books of Moses…[and] the Bible as a whole,” he wrote in 1978.

Atheist physicists Lawrence Krauss and Stephen Hawking claimed to explain the beginning of the universe from “nothing”, but their “nothing” turned out to be a set of mathematical laws that allegedly pre-existed (or existed independently of) the material universe. But maths has no causal power. Mathematical equations are inherently conceptual. Thus, the attempt to circumvent the problem of the beginning with what was called “quantum cosmology” led inexorably back to the need for a pre-existing mind.

Second, physicists have discovered that we live in a kind of “Goldilocks universe”. In other words, the fundamental laws and parameters of physics are finely tuned against all odds to make a life-friendly universe. Even slight alterations of many independent factors – such as the strength of gravitational and electromagnetic attraction, the masses of elementary particles, or the initial arrangement of matter and energy in the universe – would render life impossible.

Not surprisingly, many physicists have concluded that this improbable “fine-tuning” points to a cosmic “fine-tuner”. As Cambridge astrophysicist Sir Fred Hoyle, previously a staunch atheist, argued: “A common sense interpretation of the data suggests that a super intellect has monkeyed with physics” to make life possible.

To explain fine-tuning, some physicists have postulated a vast number of universes. This “multiverse” idea portrays our universe as the outcome of a grand lottery in which some mechanism spits out billions and billions of universes – so many that ours, with its improbable combination of life-conducive factors, would eventually have to arise.

Yet multiverse advocates overlook an obvious problem. All such proposals – whether based on “inflationary cosmology” or “string theory” – postulate universe-generating mechanisms that themselves require prior unexplained fine-tuning (thus taking us back to the need for an ultimate fine-tuner).

Third, discoveries in molecular biology have revealed digital code in even the simplest living cells. Francis Crick and James Watson elucidated the structure of the DNA molecule in 1953. Crick then developed his famed “sequence hypothesis”. He proposed that chemical constituents in DNA function like letters in a written language, or digital symbols in computer code.

Computer code depends upon a precise sequence of zeros and ones. Similarly, the DNA molecule’s ability to direct the assembly of crucial protein molecules depends upon specific arrangements of chemical constituents (called “bases”) along the spine of the double helix.

As Dawkins has acknowledged: “The machine code of the genes is uncannily computer-like.” Or as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates explains: “DNA is like a computer program, but far, far more advanced than any software we’ve ever created.”

No theory of undirected chemical evolution has explained the origin of the digital information in DNA (or RNA) needed to build the first cell from simpler non-living chemicals – as Dawkins has acknowledged. Instead, our uniform and repeated experience – the basis of scientific reasoning – establishes that systems possessing functional or digital information invariably arise from intelligent causes. As information theorist Henry Quastler observed, “information is habitually associated with conscious activity”.

Materialists also reject the idea of a designing mind because no such entity can be directly observed. Yet scientists often infer unobservable entities – physical fields, subatomic particles, past evolutionary events, subsurface geological features, the Big Bang – based upon the explanatory power of those postulated entities or events.

Dark matter, for example, which has been in the news of late, was first inferred not because it could be seen, but because – if it existed – it would explain the otherwise unexplainable motions of galaxies within distant galaxy clusters. The fact is that scientists often infer unobservable causes from their observable effects, and the inference to intelligent design from the observable features of living cells has this same character.

Dawkins has claimed that invoking a designing mind to explain the complexity of life would violate Ockham’s razor (the principle that the simplest explanation is usually correct). One should never invoke something more complex to explain something less complex, he avers. Yet this argument implies that archaeologists should not, for example, have invoked the mind of a scribe to explain the inscriptions on the Rosetta stone.

In fact, Ockham’s razor does not prohibit invoking the activity of complex entities (such as a mind) to explain complex systems or the features of artifacts. Instead, it cautions against invoking complex or convoluted hypotheses – ones that posit many explanatory entities (as the multiverse does) to explain facts that can be explained more simply by positing a single cause or entity.

Oddly, Dawkins himself once acknowledged the cell might contain a “signature of intelligence” – although he attributed that possible signature to a complex alien intelligence. As he mused, “it could be that somewhere in the universe, a civilisation evolved ... and designed a form of life that they seeded on to this planet”.

But invoking alien intelligence as the source of life on Earth does nothing to explain how life, and the information needed to produce it, first arose elsewhere. This “alien designer” hypothesis just kicks that ultimate question out into space.

It is, along with the multiverse and the “universe from nothing” idea, illustrative of the growing strangeness of scientific atheism. Its proponents are reaching for increasingly exotic ideas to explain evidence that seems otherwise to point straightforwardly to a transcendent and intelligent creator. In other words: God.

Source Discovery.org

If you believe in love, you believe in God!

“God is love“ says the Bible, the Word of God (1 John 4:7-12)

Do you believe in love? Why do you believe that love exists? How do you prove love?

How could anyone believe in love and not believe in the source of true love? If you prove love, you prove God!

If you believe in love, then you believe in God, even without acknowledging Him.

There’s no love without God, the source of all true love.

Yet, love isn’t just a feeling, it’s a person (in fact, 3 persons).

God isn’t just the love of our life, He is the life of our love!

Jesus said “I’m... the life.” (John 14:16)

“God gives life to everything.” (1 Timothy 6, 13)

Do you believe in life? If you prove the source of life, you prove God, eternal life, source of all life:

https://www.openbible.info/topics/god_is_life

That is where you should start your journey of discovery, but first pray:

“God, life of my love, if you exist, please show me the way to find the bliss of knowing You”

or even better, feel this with all your heart:

“Jesus, if you are the Son of God, I consecrate my heart to your Heart. Please send me the Holy Spirit so that I can see Truth, that I have the courage to change, and that I follow Him wherever He leads.” Amen!

NDEs: proof of the immortal soul

Atheists and agnostics would start to find answers in peer-reviewed Near Death Experiences. Consciousness, intelligence, will, are all spiritual properties of the spiritual immortal soul. How do we know that? some of the blind from birth see in colors for the first time when they are brain dead (no electricity, no activity, no bloodflow, no oxygen) and also no heartbeat and no breathing. The same happens with some of the deaf: they listen for the first time to conversations around or if they go up, even celestial music!

“I see dead people alive”: dreams and visions of the dying

Peer-reviewed science: they DIED and came back to tell us what they LIVED on the other side!

Jesus’ resurrection proof: scientific analysis of the shroud

1 in 200 billion:

The Shroud of Turin is a burial shroud (a linen cloth woven in a 3-over-1 [3:1] herringbone pattern) measuring 14 feet 3 inches in length by 3 feet 7 inches in width. It apparently covered a man who suffered the wounds of crucifixion in a way very similar to that recorded for Jesus of Nazareth.

Italian mathematician and physicist Professor Bruno Barberis calculated a 1 in 200 billion probability that the man depicted on the Shroud of Turin is anyone other than Jesus of Nazareth.

The Mathematical Approach

Barberis, a professor at the University of Turin and former director of the International Centre of Sindonology, treated specific historical, anatomical, and pathological features as independent variables. He assigned individual mathematical probabilities to how closely these markers matched biblical and historical accounts of Jesus, then multiplied them together.

7 Key Events and Traits

Burial in a quality linen sheet: Instead of being left to scavengers or thrown into a mass grave, the body was wrapped in a proper linen shroud (estimated probability: 1 in 100).

A crown of thorns: The presence of puncture wounds around the scalp reflects a custom unrecorded in other historical crucifixion records (estimated probability: 1 in 5,000).

Carrying the crossbeam: Evidence of abrasions shows the person carried a heavy horizontal beam on their shoulders.

Use of nails: The victim was nailed to the cross rather than tied with ropes, which was reserved for specific cases.

Unbroken legs and a pierced side: The legs were left unbroken (unlike the standard Roman practice of crurifragium to hasten death), and a sharp wound appeared in the side.

No washing or anointing: The body was wrapped straight from the cross without standard ritual cleaning.

Short duration in the cloth: The corpse remained wrapped for only a brief window (hours to a couple of days)—just long enough to transfer the blood and image markers without causing complete tissue decomposition (estimated probability of avoiding total decay: 1 in 500).

Multiplying these individual odds yielded a cumulative probability of 1 in 200 billion. Because far fewer than 200 billion people have ever been crucified in human history, it is statistically unique and a certainty that the man on the cloth is Jesus.

The cloth has a certifiable history from 1349, when it surfaced in Lirey, France, in the hands of a French nobleman — Geoffrey de Charny. It also has a somewhat sketchy traceable history from Jerusalem to Lirey — through Edessa, Turkey and Constantinople. This history is confirmed by the pollen grains found by Max Frei, the coincidences between the Shroud and the Sudarium (facecloth) of Oviedo, and the coincidences between the Shroud’s seven unique facial features and those attributed to the Mandylion — the Holy Image of Edessa.

The Shroud has undergone considerably more scientific testing than any other relic in human history. The 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Project (STURP) investigation and subsequent investigations were remarkably thorough, and with the exception of the questionable 1988 carbon dating, all the evidence points to it being the burial cloth of Jesus, including the following:

I. Four contemporary dating tests: The vanillin dating test of Dr. Raymond Rogers, the two spectroscopic analyses (of professor Giulio Fanti, et al.), and the compressibility and breaking strength tests (of Fanti, et al.) date the Shroud to a time commensurate with the life and crucifixion of Jesus.

II. Three kinds of extrinsic dating evidence: (A) Testing of pollen samples by Dr. Max Frei who collected dust samples from the Shroud during the 1978 STURP investigation and later classified 58 pollen grains by comparing them to pollen grains in the largest botanical museums around the world. His conclusion was that the majority (45) were from the region of Israel (specifically from sedimentary layers from 2,000 years ago near the area of the Sea of Galilee), with six grains from the eastern Middle East (two grains from Edessa, Turkey, and one growing exclusively in Istanbul/Constantinople). The remaining grains came from France and Italy. Importantly, 13 of the pollen grains are unique to Israel and are found at the bottom of both the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea. (B) Roman coins on the eyes of the image on the Shroud, which give evidence that it’s highly probable that the image of the man on the Shroud of Turin has two Jewish lepta, minted in A.D. 29 by Pontius Pilate in Judea at the time of Jesus, on his eyelids. (C) One-hundred twenty coincidences of blood and fluid stains between the Shroud and the Sudarium of Oviedo give evidence of a date and location of the Shroud’s origin similar to that of Jesus.

III. The blood stains on the Shroud: The blood stains tell a story very similar to the highly unusual crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth — they were imprinted on the Shroud before the image was made (the opposite of what would need to be done by a forger). The Shroud has deposits of real human blood, according to the experts who studied the blood flecks gathered on the STURP tapes in 1978. They determined that the blood on the Shroud is real. Some researchers have found that male DNA and an AB blood type are also present on the cloth. Though genetic testing confirms these findings, there is no guarantee that they belong to the man on the Shroud.

IV. Formation of the image on the Shroud: The image was not formed by dyes, chemicals, vapors or scorching. The only known explanation for the formation of the image is an intense burst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation (equivalent to the output of 14,000 excimer lasers) emitted from every three-dimensional point of the body in the Shroud.

The combination of the above evidence is exceedingly difficult to explain in any way other than the burial cloth is that of Jesus of Nazareth. Moreover, the formation of the image by an intense outburst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation is suggestive of a resurrection event similar to that described in the Gospels. The above scientific evidence requires that a new carbon-dating test be done which observes the standard protocols for sampling. When these protocols are observed, it would be surprising if the result was not similar to the results of the four new dating methods mentioned above — approximately A.D. 50. If this result is obtained, it would indicate that the Shroud of Turin is very likely the burial shroud of Jesus Christ with evidence suggestive of His resurrection in light.

3D statue by projecting the shroud hidden 3D information.

Evidence?

While we currently do not have a definitive explanation for how this unique and mysterious image was created from the body of a deceased man, the most plausible current hypothesis comes from a combination of two teams of researchers.

Dr. John Jackson’s team studied the Shroud and proposed the vacuum ultraviolet radiation hypothesis in 2008.

According to Jackson, an intense burst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation produced a discoloration on the uppermost surface of the Shroud’s fibrils (without scorching it), which gave rise to a perfect three-dimensional negative image of both the frontal and dorsal parts of the body wrapped in it.

Currently, we know of no natural explanation for the seemingly unique occurrence of such a burst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation from either a decomposing body or the geological/atmospheric conditions within a tomb. Though this is suggestive of a possible supernatural origin of the radiation — perhaps as a part of Jesus’ resurrection — we cannot prove this scientifically, because we cannot construct a scientific test for a supernatural cause — all we can do is eliminate every known natural cause of this seemingly unique radiation. The uniqueness and current inexplicability of this phenomenon gives us reason to believe that God has given us evidence of Jesus’ resurrection. This belief can be strengthened by further understanding of the light phenomenon that seems to be the source of the image as well as the continued elimination of natural causes for it. The most convincing seems to be the hypothesis of Jackson.

Research

The research of the 1978 STURP investigation, as well as subsequent research of Jackson, Fanti, Paolo Di Lazzaro and their teams, shows the likelihood that sometime after the blood deposits had dried on the Shroud the decomposing body in the Shroud emitted a short intense burst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation that led to a dehydration and discoloration of the frontal and dorsal parts of the Shroud, giving rise to a perfect photographic negative image. Jackson’s research also suggests that the body inside the Shroud became mechanically transparent and emitted light evenly from every three-dimensional point within it. This allowed the frontal part of the Shroud to collapse — creating an image (of both the inside and outside of the hands) as well as a double image on the frontal part of the Shroud.

Currently, the known laws of physics cannot explain how a decomposing body can emit an intense burst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation. Furthermore, they cannot explain how such a body could become mechanically transparent and emit light from every three-dimensional point within it.

So, where does that leave us? If Jackson’s explanation continues to be the only one to explain away the enigmas, and if future articulations of the laws of physics cannot explain how a decomposing body could become mechanically transparent and evenly emit vacuum ultraviolet radiation from every three-dimensional point within it, then we are left at the brink of a trans-physical or metaphysical explanation. Under these conditions, it would be both reasonable and responsible to believe that a trans-physical cause interacted with the decomposing body to transform it into an intense burst of light.

Evidently, we cannot scientifically prove a trans-physical cause, because science is restricted to the domain of physical causation. However, if the above conditions hold, we can reasonably infer the possibility and perhaps the likelihood of such a trans-physical cause. This is sufficient for reasonable and responsible belief.

Does this trans-physical explanation of the Shroud’s image point to the resurrection of Jesus? Jesus’ resurrection was not a resuscitation of a material corpse but rather a transforming event which gave rise to what St. Paul called a “spiritual body” — a body transformed in glory, spirit and power. Could this transformation of a material body into a burst of intense light signify a beginning point of the transformation of Jesus’ body from a physical one to a spiritual-glorified one? Though there can be no scientific proof of this, it is a reasonable inference from the parallels between the explanation of the Shroud’s enigmatic image and the testimony of St. Paul and the Gospel writers. In this sense, we might say that the image on the Shroud presents a clue — even a relic — of Jesus’ resurrection.

Conclusion

Why would we think the body in the Shroud was that of Jesus? As explained above, it is exceedingly improbable that the Shroud is a medieval forgery. First, there are no paints, dyes or other pigments on the Shroud (except for the small flecks coming from the sanctification of icons and paintings which touched it).

Second, the anatomical precision of the blood stains — which are real human blood that congealed on the Shroud before the formation of the image — are in precise anatomical correlation to the image itself. How could a medieval forger have accomplished this?

Third, it is exceedingly difficult to explain how pollen grains indigenous to Palestine appeared in abundance on a shroud of probable Semitic origin (if it originated in medieval Europe) and how coins minted in A.D. 29 in Palestine appeared on the eyes of the man on the Shroud. How could a medieval forger have duplicated these first-century Palestinian characteristics of the Shroud?

Fourth, the five enigmas of the image on the Shroud almost certainly preclude a forgery. How could a medieval forger have used vacuum ultraviolet radiation to discolor the cloth on the uppermost surface of the fibrils? How could he have created a perfect photographic negative image? How could he have created a double image on the frontal part of the Shroud? And how could he have known how to duplicate the interior and exterior of the hands in perfect proportion to each other? Thus it does not seem reasonable or responsible to believe that the Shroud is a medieval forgery.

3 Last Points

Beyond this, there are three probative kinds of evidence pointing specifically to Jesus’place and time of origin and to His unique crucifixion and resurrection:

The material of the Shroud, the pollen grains on it and the coins on the man’s eyes all have their origin in first-century Palestine — the place where Jesus was purported to have died.

The blood stains come from a crucifixion event identical to the one described in the four Gospels — which was very unusual, if not unique, in many respects — such as being crowned with thorns, being flogged and being pierced with a Roman pilum (spear).

The five enigmas of the Shroud’s image point to a trans-physically caused burst of vacuum ultraviolet radiation from a mechanically transparent body. This is suggestive of the transformation of Jesus’ body from a physical one to a spiritual-glorified one (as reported by St. Paul and the four Gospels).

The spiritual-glorified transformation of Jesus’ body was unique to the Christian view of resurrection. It was not known in Judaism (which held to a resuscitation of the flesh) or pagan cults (which held to ethereal or ghostlike views of immortality). Thus the enigmas on the Shroud’s image point to the uniquely Christian view of resurrection implied by Jesus’ risen appearance.

The odds of this first-century Palestinian burial shroud — with the unique features of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection — being that of anyone else is exceedingly remote. Inasmuch as the image is not a forgery, and that it originated from a real person living at the time of Jesus, crucified in the unique way of Jesus, and producing a burst of intense vacuum ultraviolet radiation from his decomposing body, who else would it be? Given all this, we might reasonably infer that the Shroud is the burial cloth of Jesus, which contains not only a relic of His crucifixion but also His resurrection in glory. If so, it shows both the truth of the most significant event in human history as well as the accuracy of the Gospel accounts of it.

Father Robert J. Spitzer, Ph.D.

MagisCenter.com

Jesus fulfilled 353 prophecies !!!

And yet, some are still waiting for the first coming of the Messiah…

http://www.catholic365.com/article/58078/jesus-fulfilled-352-prophecies.html

Which Christian denomination is more Biblical?

The Bible is clear: there’s only 1 church which is the custodian of the 1 true doctrine.

Yet, there are over 50 thousand Christian churches/denominations, each having different doctrines, translations and interpretations of the Scriptures.

If you want to find the true Church, start reading what the first Christians believed, even before the Roman Empire, like the Church fathers (Irenaeus of Lyon, etc.):

https://ccel.org/fathers

Including Augustine of Hippo (start with Confessions):

https://www.augustinus.it/links/inglese/opere.htm

12 Bible-based tests

Must have been founded by Jesus himself Must have kept his Words and inspired books unchanged Must have kept the memory of the Last Supper (“Do this in memory of me”) Must have kept tradition, the beliefs of the first Christian communities, especially sacraments like baptism, marriage, communion, etc. Must have kept the apostolic succession: the uninterrupted anointment of the successors of the Apostles, who keep the keys of the position/seat, established by Jesus Must have historical continuity of undeniable supernatural miracles, measurable by science and medicine, yet inexplicable by natural laws Must be universal, not trapped in a race, nation, language or culture, but embracing all peoples by enhancing local cultures Must be full of fruits (works of charity, martyrs and saints) Must defend life from conception till natural death, including from abortiception, artificial insemination (for every born IVF-baby, 25 siblings are killed), and euthanasia Must defend true marriage, as the lifelong covenant of fruitful selfless love between a biological-man and woman Must defend the sanctity of the marital act, compared with other forms of sexuality Must be viciously attacked by satanists, freemasons, humanists, hardened sinners, etc.

3 Tips

Start by listening to the Word of God (first, the New Testament then the Old) Never stop praying to the Holy Spirit to guide you to Truth. Repent from sin: they are chains to demons, who keep you from walking from confusion to light.

John 8:12

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Never despair about falling in sin again, what matters is getting up and keep fighting temptation while asking for heavenly help.

Let’s pray and share

so that this life-saving information

saves the earthly and eternal life

of millions!

Amen!