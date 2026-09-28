Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

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Olle Durks's avatar
Olle Durks
Sep 29

I have never paid attention to Dawkins and his ilk. They are intelligent, stupid people. Psalm 14:1 reads "The fool says in his heart There is no God." They harden their hearts and actively fight against the idea of God, even though the evidence of a creator is obvious all around us. God has answered me, following prolonged prayer, on a number of occasions, even audibly. Most if not all Christians can confirm how God responds to us talking to Him.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
Sep 29

"Scientific proof of God"?

Define God.

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1 reply by Prof. Fred Nazar
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