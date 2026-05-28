Sigma Xi = JAMO (just another masonic organization) ?!
What's your conclusion? Check the poll !
Are US honor societies freemason fronts?
Rotary and Lions Club, as well as college fraternities (and later, sororities) were founded by Freemasons and are actually masonic fronts to recruit new members.
For instance, Rotary International officially supports the satanic policy of a mother’s right to a hitman murdering her baby (abortion “rights”).
Officially, Sigma Xi is just an organization created and run by scientists to foster science.
Explicitly modeled after Phi Beta Kappa (the liberal arts honor society), and similar to or Tau Beta Pi (engineering), it shares with freemasonry:
Both use Greek letters and symbolic language
Both have invitation-only membership
Both emphasize brotherhood/fellowship among members
Both were prominent in 19th-century American institutional life
Both list hundreds of Nobel Prizes (JAMO, just another masonic organization)
Both help their members get high paying jobs and power positions
Both support the freemasonic Enlightenment
Both celebrate pride
Both reject Christianity as a scientifically provable religion
American Scientist, is neither American nor Scientist. It should be called “Globalist $cientist”
Through its magazine American Scientist, Sigma Xi supports ALL the masonic anti-scientific narratives, despite claiming that they are politically and religiously neutral. For example:
“Agenda 2030” (the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs) as the only framework for applying science to global challenges
Zoonotic origin of COVID (debunked immediately by science and 5-years-too-late by the US government)
Haccines (“vaccine skepticism is a threat to public health”)
Denial of fetal personhood (debunked by peer-reviewed research on Near Death Experiences)
Human stem cell and embryo gene-edition and murder
Artificial insemination (three-parent IVF)
Overpopulation (debunked by data proving fertility and population decrease)
Population control is still required for environmental reasons
Anthropogenic-carbon climate change (debunked by data from ice cores, etc.)
Carbon climate action, including CCS carbon capture and storage and EVs (debunked, being an attack on life’s carbon cycle)
Geoengineering research/experiments due to “climate urgency”
“Clean” green energy and EVs (debunked, being an environmental and economic disaster, while all “fossil” energy is renewable, and EVs cause cancer)
Nudging, pushing and shoving women into STEM: dedicated programs for Women in STEM, Women’s History Month features, celebration of female scientists, incompatibility between motherhood and a scientific career.
Gender gap (debunked by dividing income by hours worked)
Random evolution theory (debunked by molecular biology, etc.)
Denies 9/11 was an inside job, especially the controlled demolition of World Trade Center 7
Of course! It’s funded by the mason-controlled National Academy of Sciences!
Of course! Scientists can make mistakes, but masons never apologize for just propelling the lies ordered by their superiors.
Note: by the way, instead of “of course!” some would have preferred the old “Elementary, Watson!”, but just as many “knighted”, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes (and Watson) was a freemason initiated on January 26, 1887, at Phoenix Lodge No. 257 in Portsmouth, England.
Cornell is masonic
Officially, Sigma Xi was founded in 1886 at Cornell University by a group of engineering students and a junior faculty member. Truth is that it wasn’t a bottom up organization but the contrary: it was coordinated by freemasonic professors following orders (as usual).
Just as many or most, if not all by now, Ivy League universities, Cornell is a Freemasonic institution
Ezra Cornell (1807–1874), the university’s co-founder and namesake is even listed as a “famous Freemason”.
Andrew Dickson White (1832–1918), co-founder and first president, was a member of Yale’s Skull and Bones secret society and encouraged secret societies on campus.
Cornell Masonic Club: existed in the early 20th century (e.g., documented in 1926 Cornellian yearbook with a member list).
Secret societies and honor groups: Cornell has a tradition of senior societies (e.g., Sphinx Head, Quill and Dagger) and fraternities, using Masonic-style rituals and secrecy.
Fraternities like Alpha Phi Alpha (first Black Greek-letter fraternity, founded 1906 at Cornell) was founded by Prince Hall freemason members.
Ithaca Masonic Temple: an Egyptian Revival building (1926) near campus, reflecting Freemasonry’s presence in the local community.
University Library and Archives: Cornell holds records like Parma Masonic Lodge No. 340 (1822–1830) and has digitized Masonic materials. Cornell University Press has published scholarly works on Freemasonry history, including All Men Free and Brethren (on Prince Hall Freemasonry) and books on Masonic friendship in Enlightenment France.
Cornerstone ceremonies, “consecrating” (read, desecrating) campus buildings to Lucifer, proved Masonic control of the institution, just as they “consecrated the Capitol, the White House, the Statue of Liberty and practically all Federal and State buildings.
Poll
Conclusion
When too many dots form a line, it’s a line. Or as the saying goes: even if you can’t see it well, if it has four legs and barks it’s a dog …. or a cat wearing a microphone =)
Since Satanic Secret Societies are just that, secret, it’s impossible to be sure about many organizations and individuals, yet in this case it seems pretty obvious.
If you are not sure about an organization being under the control of a Secret Society, one thing is for sure:
1. The simplest litmus test proving that an organization belongs to Satan is … abortion !
Avoid anyone pro-abortion or belonging to a pro-abortion club.
(note: it’s different than pro-choice, which isn’t good either, but has the benefit of the doubt of being the result of vincible ignorance, confusion and not applying critical thinking).
2. Another litmus test: did Sigma Xi warn about the COVID haccines? No! Will it ever? No! Did it apologize? No!
Think about it: in the military, the top brass knew about the lethality of the COVID vaccine and still treated the soldiers as cannon fodder. Was it any different with Freemasons? Why not? Both organizations are Freemason-controlled!
3. Another test: is the organization involved in promoting pride? (like Mensa). Satan is the source of all pride, the opposite of humbleness, which is an absolute requirement to go to heaven.
Even if you are a mason, masons are your enemies. What else can you expect from an organization worshiping Lucifer as a “great architect”? Can anything good come from Satan, being the opposite of God, who is the source of all love and goodness?
If you are a member of Sigma Xi, stop!
Get out of that Satanic organization, now!
Call to action
9 steps out of global tyranny
Sep 10
Time after time, most have become disappointed with their political leaders, in whom they placed their hopes for change. What they don’t realize is that the root of the problem is the system:
The PLAN revealed
This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:
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They are manufacturing a the huge infrastructure and financial crisis !
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26 November 2023
This article would be another tool you could share to keep waking-up the still-trusting sleepwalkers: some reject discussing injections, but they’d be open to food.
Solutions for “this” Democracy?
Rethinking science
19 December 2023
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities.
Rethinking education for the real 21st century:
Why not earning $60,000 per year for educating your own children?
Call to action
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Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !
The evil we see in the material world is just the echo from the spiritual battle between God and Satan and their followers, either human or angelic.
Darkness grows because the light of faith is fading. Faith is the root of a plant that withers without the sunlight of love and the water of prayer. God is love: ask Him for more faith in love.
Masons call 'Corn' (their false god) El hence Cornell.
They are CANAANITES. Anyone that says El is the God of the Hebrews is either lying or does not know what they are talking about.
They are descendants of Cain.
If it walks like a duck...