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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
2d

Masons call 'Corn' (their false god) El hence Cornell.

They are CANAANITES. Anyone that says El is the God of the Hebrews is either lying or does not know what they are talking about.

They are descendants of Cain.

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Un-silent
1d

If it walks like a duck...

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