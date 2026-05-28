Are US honor societies freemason fronts?

Rotary and Lions Club, as well as college fraternities (and later, sororities) were founded by Freemasons and are actually masonic fronts to recruit new members.

For instance, Rotary International officially supports the satanic policy of a mother’s right to a hitman murdering her baby (abortion “rights”).

Officially, Sigma Xi is just an organization created and run by scientists to foster science.

Explicitly modeled after Phi Beta Kappa (the liberal arts honor society), and similar to or Tau Beta Pi (engineering), it shares with freemasonry:

Both use Greek letters and symbolic language

Both have invitation-only membership

Both emphasize brotherhood/fellowship among members

Both were prominent in 19th-century American institutional life

Both list hundreds of Nobel Prizes (JAMO, just another masonic organization)

Both help their members get high paying jobs and power positions

Both support the freemasonic Enlightenment

Both celebrate pride

Both reject Christianity as a scientifically provable religion

American Scientist, is neither American nor Scientist. It should be called “Globalist $cientist”

Through its magazine American Scientist, Sigma Xi supports ALL the masonic anti-scientific narratives, despite claiming that they are politically and religiously neutral. For example:

Of course! It’s funded by the mason-controlled National Academy of Sciences!

Of course! Scientists can make mistakes, but masons never apologize for just propelling the lies ordered by their superiors.

Note: by the way, instead of “of course!” some would have preferred the old “Elementary, Watson!”, but just as many “knighted”, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes (and Watson) was a freemason initiated on January 26, 1887, at Phoenix Lodge No. 257 in Portsmouth, England.

Cornell is masonic

Officially, Sigma Xi was founded in 1886 at Cornell University by a group of engineering students and a junior faculty member. Truth is that it wasn’t a bottom up organization but the contrary: it was coordinated by freemasonic professors following orders (as usual).

Just as many or most, if not all by now, Ivy League universities, Cornell is a Freemasonic institution

Ezra Cornell (1807–1874), the university’s co-founder and namesake is even listed as a “famous Freemason”.

Andrew Dickson White (1832–1918), co-founder and first president, was a member of Yale’s Skull and Bones secret society and encouraged secret societies on campus.

Cornell Masonic Club : existed in the early 20th century (e.g., documented in 1926 Cornellian yearbook with a member list).

Secret societies and honor groups : Cornell has a tradition of senior societies (e.g., Sphinx Head, Quill and Dagger) and fraternities , using Masonic-style rituals and secrecy.

Fraternities like Alpha Phi Alpha (first Black Greek-letter fraternity, founded 1906 at Cornell) was founded by Prince Hall freemason members.

Ithaca Masonic Temple : an Egyptian Revival building (1926) near campus, reflecting Freemasonry’s presence in the local community.

University Library and Archives : Cornell holds records like Parma Masonic Lodge No. 340 (1822–1830) and has digitized Masonic materials. Cornell University Press has published scholarly works on Freemasonry history, including All Men Free and Brethren (on Prince Hall Freemasonry) and books on Masonic friendship in Enlightenment France.

Cornerstone ceremonies, “consecrating” (read, desecrating) campus buildings to Lucifer, proved Masonic control of the institution, just as they “consecrated the Capitol, the White House, the Statue of Liberty and practically all Federal and State buildings.

Poll

Conclusion

When too many dots form a line, it’s a line. Or as the saying goes: even if you can’t see it well, if it has four legs and barks it’s a dog …. or a cat wearing a microphone =)

Since Satanic Secret Societies are just that, secret, it’s impossible to be sure about many organizations and individuals, yet in this case it seems pretty obvious.

If you are not sure about an organization being under the control of a Secret Society, one thing is for sure:

1. The simplest litmus test proving that an organization belongs to Satan is … abortion !

Avoid anyone pro-abortion or belonging to a pro-abortion club.

(note: it’s different than pro-choice, which isn’t good either, but has the benefit of the doubt of being the result of vincible ignorance, confusion and not applying critical thinking).

2. Another litmus test: did Sigma Xi warn about the COVID haccines? No! Will it ever? No! Did it apologize? No!

Think about it: in the military, the top brass knew about the lethality of the COVID vaccine and still treated the soldiers as cannon fodder. Was it any different with Freemasons? Why not? Both organizations are Freemason-controlled!

3. Another test: is the organization involved in promoting pride? (like Mensa). Satan is the source of all pride, the opposite of humbleness, which is an absolute requirement to go to heaven.

Even if you are a mason, masons are your enemies. What else can you expect from an organization worshiping Lucifer as a “great architect”? Can anything good come from Satan, being the opposite of God, who is the source of all love and goodness?

If you are a member of Sigma Xi, stop!

Get out of that Satanic organization, now!

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