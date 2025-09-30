It’s the spike, duh!

By 2020 it was proven that the COVID19 spike protein had been engineered in the Wuhan lab to cause maximum damage in humans, especially non-Chinese races.

Once it was proven in early 2021, that they changed the DNA, it was obvious that those genotoxic vaccines would cause problems by endlessly forcing the cells to produce spike-poison.

It was the first time Governments authorized an antigen without dosage studies, dosage response, and dosage limit.

That’s why the terms spike-opathy or spikopathy were coined. For example:

Parry, P. I., Lefringhausen, A., Turni, C., Neil, C. J., Cosford, R., Hudson, N. J., & Gillespie, J. (2023). ‘Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA. Biomedicines, 11(8), 2287. https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines11082287

Now

spikeopathy = spike-osteopathy

In case you missed it, Sep 2025, Florida announced a new vaccine-freedom policy against mandates:

“New legislation blocks hospitals from denying surgery or transplants if you’re unvaxxed.”

In IMAhealth.org forum @JRBerger wrote:

I’m happy to see this type of thinking occurring. Between 2020 and 2022 I had 3 surgeries. The hospital was pretty militant about vaccination and COVID testing prior to surgery.

The surgery was a subtalar arthrodesis, which requires the body to fill in bone. For some mysterious reason, months went by, and my body failed to build bone. The surgery was repeated; the same thing occurred. A third surgery went to the extreme and an intramedullary nail was put in through the bottom of my foot and I was placed in a long leg cast. The total time I spent on crutches and in casts was 21 months, followed by months of physical therapy. To further complicate things, that third surgery normally would require a hospital stay but they made it outpatient according to their COVID rules. I had lost so much blood that when I returned home, I lost consciousness, and my wife called the paramedics.

Needless to say, I have a bit of an axe to grind on this one. Please let us move on and start fixing these harmful rules.

I almost forgot to mention that because of that extreme amount of time keeping my foot elevated I developed lower back pain and a curve to my spine that I am still dealing with today. So, if you ask me if the vaccination can cause injury to the spine, my answer is “absolutely”. It has a variety of ways to cripple a person.

SARS-CoV-2 Impairs Osteoblast Differentiation Through Spike Glycoprotein and Cytokine Dysregulation

Yes — recent research suggests the SARS‑CoV‑2 spike protein can directly interfere with bone‑forming processes.

A January 2025 study found that both live virus and inactivated virus containing the spike glycoprotein can impair the differentiation of mesenchymal stem cells into osteoblasts (the cells that build bone). Key findings:

Reduced mineral and organic matrix deposition during osteoblast development.

Lower expression of RUNX2 , a master transcription factor for bone formation.

Increased IL‑6 , a cytokine known to inhibit osteoblast activity.

Upregulated RANKL , which promotes osteoclast differentiation — tipping the balance toward bone resorption rather than bone building.

Neutralizing the spike protein significantly reduced these effects, indicating the spike itself is a driver of the disruption.

Other work on post‑COVID musculoskeletal effects shows that infection can also accelerate joint damage and bone loss via inflammatory and vascular pathways, suggesting that the spike protein’s role in immune and endothelial activation may contribute indirectly to skeletal changes.

1. SARS-CoV-2 replication kinetics. (A) Experimental timeline schedule for differentiated osteoblasts (OBs). (B) Kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 replication in differentiated osteoblasts infected with the ancestral strain (Wh; left) and Omicron strain (BA.5; right) at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 0.1 (black bars) and 1 (shadowed bars), measured by mRNA levels of ORF1ab and nucleocapsid (N) in culture supernatants via RT-qPCR. (C) Kinetics of transcription of SARS-CoV-2 subgenomics (sg) RNA in differentiated osteoblasts infected with the ancestral strain (Wh; left) and Omicron strain (BA.5; right) at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 0.1 and 1, measured by mRNA levels of nucleocapsid 2 (N2). (D) SARS-CoV-2 titration (Wh and BA.5 strains) in culture supernatants from differentiated osteoblasts, reported as the number of plaque-forming units per mL (PFU/mL). (E) Experimental timeline schedule for mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). (F) Kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 replication in mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), measured as described in panel B. (G) Kinetics of transcription of SARS-CoV-2 subgenomics (sg) RNA in mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) as described for panel C. dpi: days postinfection. Data are expressed as mean ± SD from four independent experiments.

Figure 2. ACE2 expression in mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and osteoblasts (OBs). (A) Experimental timeline. (B) Analysis of ACE2 surface expression in mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and differentiated osteoblasts (OBs) using flow cytometry. (C) Representative flow cytometry histograms illustrating ACE2 surface expression, as described in panel B. Data are expressed as mean ± SD from three independent experiments.

Freiberger, R. N., López, C. A. M., Jarmoluk, P., Palma, M. B., Cevallos, C., Sviercz, F. A., Grosso, T. M., García, M. N., Quarleri, J., & Delpino, M. V. (2025). SARS-CoV-2 Impairs Osteoblast Differentiation Through Spike Glycoprotein and Cytokine Dysregulation. Viruses, 17(2), 143. https://doi.org/10.3390/v17020143

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/17/2/143

Note: this study was funded by the Government of Argentina’s scientific agency, CONICET. For some, having an official seal still means it’s kind of authoritative, legal. The emails of the scientists are right there if anybody wants to interview them (I volunteer free simultaneous translation).

freibergernicole(at)gmail.com, alilopez1996(at)gmail.com, patriciojarmoluk(a)gmail.com, mbpalma(a)med.unlp.edu.ar, cevalloscintia(a)gmail.com, francosviercz(a)gmail.com, grossotomas(a)gmail.com, mngarcia(a)med.unlp.edu.ar, quarleri(a)fmed.uba.ar, mdelpino(a)ffyb.uba.ar

Call to 3 actions

Pray for JR Gerber's health and spiritual resilience and for all still suffering. If you are in any media, interview the scientists and the injured. Spread his case so that his nightmare could prevent other's and that those injured might sue:

Others suffering from the same problem could join a class action, because since 2020, it was known that the spike protein could cause this and doctors and hospitals should have known better. It was their duty.

There's plenty of scientific literature proving the above (notice the year), for example, that study cites (the first one is from 2012!!!):

There’s plenty of scientific literature proving the above (notice the year), for example, that study cites (the first one is from 2012!!!):

Each of those cites even more studies:

7. Pray

Most important of all: let’s pray for each other and the conversion of our enemies !

