Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
brian leslie ross-adams's avatar
brian leslie ross-adams
1d

Bret Weinstein a few years ago called the vaccine spike protein ''The Swiss Army Knife of death'' ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Celeste's avatar
Celeste
1d

Thank you for this informative article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture