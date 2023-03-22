Please share to save lives.

Ivermectin, the “wonder drug”:

One of the 100 most essential drugs recommended by the WHO

Safe: it is an over the counter drug in most countries

4 billion doses taken by humans without reported severe side effects

A nature derived medicine (from a bacteria)

Huge supply, enough to immediately cover the global population of 8 billion human beings

Expired patent

Cheaper than aspirin

Costs 1 dollar1 to treat COVID

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-cytokine shock (immuno-regulatory(

Anti hemagglutination 3

Malaria 4 and possibly, Chagas ( American trypanosomiasis), acting in the vector

Epilepsy 5

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease 6

Autism?: anecdotal evidence from an MD 7 (please contact the author if you’ve got any)

Anti-parasitic (broad-spectrum): Pinworm infection (enterobiasis), river blindness (onchocerciasis, Onchocerca volvulus), eyeworm (Loa loa), threadworm (strongyloidiasis), whipworm (Trichuris trichiura), Lymphatic filariasis due to Wuchereria bancrofti, Brugia malayi, or Brugia timori, scabies, lice, bedbugs, rosacea (mites of the genus Demodex), blepharitis (eyelid inflammation), ascariasis, Haemonchus contortus livestock nematode, etc. 8

Anti-bacterial (certain types)

Anti-demyelination (multiple sclerosis): remyelination 9

Anti-cancer 10 (in combination with Paclitaxel/Taxol 11 or not): inhibitor of cancer stem-like cells 12 , anti-mitotic 13 , inhibit multidrug resistance of tumor cells 14 , KPNB1-dependent antitumor effects on Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) 15 , mammary tumors 16 , prostate 17 , “ inhibition of proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenic activity, in a variety of cancer cells ... induces programmed cancer cell death, including apoptosis, autophagy and pyroptosis … can also inhibit tumour stem cells and reverse multidrug resistance and exerts the optimal effect when used in combination with other chemotherapy drugs ”: colorectal 18 , kidney, glioblastoma and leukaemia. Autophagy affects glioma, lung cancer and melanoma, and pyroptosis affects lung cancer cells (based on 114 studies). 19

Anti-SPS: Spike Protein Syndrome is the result of producing 500 billions of S-proteins by haccines. 20

Anti-viral: 21

DNA viruses

Adenovirus (HAdV) 22

Equine herpes type 1

Polyomavirus BK

Pseudorabies

Porcine circovirus 2

Bovine herpesvirus 1

RNA viruses

Influenza, both human and avian influenza A 23

Coronavirus 24 : SARS-Cov-2 25 , SARS-CoV-1, MERS, possibly also the rest.

Rotarivurs (zinc ionophore) 26

Hepatitis 27

Zika

Dengue

Chikungunya 28

Yellow fever

West Nile virus

Hendra

Newcastle

Venezuelan equine encephalitis

Semliki forest

Sindbis

Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus type 1)

Ebola virus (EBOV)? 29

More information:

https://bit.ly/research2000

https://c19ivm.org

Treatment groups

(add yours in comments)

https://t.me/joinchat/+7ghHdg6JJpc0OWMx

https://t.me/joinchat/FTHVvdREDiw0MDMx

Where to get it

In most countries it’s over the counter, but in the first world it has been blocked by governments to prevent people getting a hospital-preventing cure, which would mean no Emergency Use Authorization for the lethal haccines.

Providers listed here should be researched and the list of doctors and medical providers is ONLY a collection of information offered as a convenience. It is neither a recommendation of the provider nor a verification of the provider’s qualifications or practices, medical or otherwise. Most are heroes who saved hundreds of patients:

exstnc.com — doctors by country and within the US by state. Both local and telemedicine doctors. Has some good early treatment resources.

FLCCC Provider Directory — NOTE: this is a only subset of physicians who use the FLCCC protocol. If a physician is not on this list but is on another, they may still use the FLCCC protocol.

Early Covid Care Experts Telemedicine and Local Doctors list — extensive list which has some unique resources we haven’t seen on other lists.

AAPS Practices Offering Early Treatment for COVID

MyFreeDoctor.com — Telemedicine service with doctors in the US for all 50 states. Has a suggested donation amount but will treat for free for those unable to afford donating. (If you can afford more, please donate above the suggested amount to help support their free services).



The Wellness Company — Telehealth service both for acute care and primary care.

PushHealth — Telehealth service. Many individual doctors available via PushHealth are also listed in the first resource above (exstnc.com)

The James Clinic (Dr. Mollie James) — Telehealth in about 2/3 of the states in the US

Dr. Stella Immanuel — Telehealth in most states. Prophylactic IVM & HCQ available as well as nutraceuticals.



Canadians — CC Telehealth provides services for Covid 19 prevention & treatment, vaccine injury treatment, long Covid treatment and mental health.

Nurse Advocates with extensive Covid treatment experience

https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.org/theadvocatenetwork

Advocates are independent contractors who work as consultants; they use nursing knowledge to help instruct you on self-advocacy. Advocates provide you with the knowledge, tools, and direction so that you can learn to help yourself and your family.

Ask a nurse Advocate Telegram: https://t.me/AskAnAdvocate

Free Telegram group where you can ask questions of the nurse advocates.

Protocols

Other Protocols

Early Treatment Studies

Did we leave out some key resources? Please add them to the comments and we'll update the post. Thanks!

Source:

Footnotes

1 Sabeena Ahmed, Mohammad Mahbubul Karim, et. al., A five day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness, December 02, 2020, International Journal of Infectious Diseases, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijid.2020.11.191

2 Crump, A. Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations. 15 Feb 2017 J Antibiot 70, 495–505 (May 2017). https://doi.org/10.1038/ja.2017.11

Crump, A., & Ōmura, Satoshi. Ivermectin, 'wonder drug' from Japan: the human use perspective. 2011 Proceedings of the Japan Academy. Series B, Physical and biological sciences, 87(2), 13–28. https://doi.org/10.2183/pjab.87.13

3 Boschi C, Scheim DE, et al. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Hemagglutination: Implications for COVID-19 Morbidities and Therapeutics and for Vaccine Adverse Effects. 7 Dec 2022 International journal of molecular sciences, 23(24), 15480. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms232415480

4 Chaccour, C; Rabinovich, N, Advancing the repurposing of ivermectin for malaria, 2019. The Lancet, Elsevier BV, ISSN: 0140-6736, Vol: 393, Issue: 10180, Page: 1480-1481, PMID30878223, https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(18)32613-8

www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/laninf/PIIS1473-3099(20)30056-6.pdf

De Souza DK, Larbi I, Boakye DA, Okebe J. Ivermectin treatment in humans for reducing malaria transmission. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2018, Issue 9. Art. No.: CD013117. https://doi.org//10.1002/14651858.CD013117

Updated 2021: https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD013117.pub2 but based on only one badly designed study:

Foy BD, Alout H, et al. Efficacy and risk of harms of repeat ivermectin mass drug administrations for control of malaria (RIMDAMAL): a cluster-randomised trial. 13 Mar 2019 Lancet. VOL 393, ISSUE 10180, P1517-1526, https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)32321-3

Funded by the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, the intervention group received a sub-dose and a too long 3-week interval and the control arm, also received ivermectin (but once), yet there was no control if they took it out of protocol when they got the infection (which usually happens with a drug showing success in an unblinded study). Despite this, the intervention group data showed longer time to first malaria episode, less malaria episodes and lower malaria incidence per person-year.

5 Pinilla-Monsalve G.D., Moscote-Salazar L.R. Potential interactions with ivermectin as adjuvant therapy for refractory epilepsy. 01/04/2018 REV NEUROL 2018;66:251, PMID: 29557551, https://doi.org/10.33588/rn.6607.2017487

6 Jin, L., Feng, X., Rong, H., Pan, Z., Inaba, Y., Qiu, L., et al. (2013). The antiparasitic drug ivermectin is a novel FXR ligand that regulates metabolism. Nat. Commun. 4, 1937. https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms2924

Jin, L., Wang, R., Zhu, Y. et al. Selective targeting of nuclear receptor FXR by avermectin analogues with therapeutic effects on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Sci Rep 5, 17288 (2015). https://doi.org/10.1038/srep17288 Spanish: https://spa.kyhistotechs.com/selective-targeting-nuclear-receptor-fxr-avermectin-analogues-with-therapeutic-effects-nonalcoholic-fatty-73571809

Massafra V., Pellicciari R., et al., Progress and challenges of selective Farnesoid X Receptor modulation, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, Volume 191, 2018, Pages 162-177, ISSN 0163-7258, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pharmthera.2018.06.009

Caihua Wang, Chunpeng Zhu, et.al., "Role of Bile Acids in Dysbiosis and Treatment of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease", Mediators of Inflammation, vol. 2019, Article ID 7659509, 13 pages, 2019. https://doi.org/10.1155/2019/7659509

7 https://web.archive.org/web/20210507184328/http://mamaayudame.com/

https://madridmarket.es/la-doctora-mariana-maffia-ha-conseguido-que-su-hijo-lucas-epileptico-y-autista-sea-hoy-un-nino-practicamente-normal/

8 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivermectin

9 https://multiplesclerosisnewstoday.com/2018/07/13/anti-parasitic-agent-eases-ms-motor-symtoms-aid-remyelination-in-ms-mice/

Zabala A, Vazquez-Villoldo N, et al. P2X4 receptor controls microglia activation and favors remyelination in autoimmune encephalitis. 4 July 2018 EMBO Mol Med (2018) 10: e8743 https://doi.org/10.15252/emmm.201708743

10 Dueñas-González A & Juárez-Rodríguez M. Ivermectin: Potential Repurposing of a Versatile Antiparasitic as a Novel Anticancer. 1 Sep 2021 Drug Repurposing (book) IntechOpen https://doi.org/10.5772/intechopen.99813

11 Nunes M, Duarte D, et al. Pitavastatin and Ivermectin Enhance the Efficacy of Paclitaxel in Chemoresistant High-Grade Serous Carcinoma. 7 Sep 2022. Cancers, 14(18), 4357. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers14184357

Nunes M, Duarte D, et al. The Antineoplastic Effect of Carboplatin Is Potentiated by Combination with Pitavastatin or Metformin in a Chemoresistant High-Grade Serous Carcinoma Cell Line. 21 Dec 2022 International journal of molecular sciences, 24(1), 97. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms24010097

12 Dominguez-Gomez G, Chavez-Blanco A, et al. Ivermectin as an inhibitor of cancer stem‑like cells. 17 Feb 2018 Molecular medicine reports, 17(2), 3397–3403. https://doi.org/10.3892/mmr.2017.8231

13 Blocks cell growth by stopping mitosis (cell division).

Ashraf S, Beech RN, et al. Ivermectin binds to Haemonchus contortus tubulins and promotes stability of microtubules. Aug 2015 International journal for parasitology, 45(9-10), 647–654. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpara.2015.03.010

14 Korystov YN, Ermakova NV, et al. Avermectins inhibit multidrug resistance of tumor cells. 16 Jun 2004 European journal of pharmacology, 493(1-3), 57–64. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejphar.2004.03.067

15 Kodama M, Kodama T, et al. In vivo loss-of-function screens identify KPNB1 as a new druggable oncogene in epithelial ovarian cancer. 15 Aug 2017 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 114(35), E7301–E7310. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1705441114

16 Diao H, Cheng N, et al. Ivermectin inhibits canine mammary tumor growth by regulating cell cycle progression and WNT signaling. 2 Aug 2019 BMC veterinary research, 15(1), 276. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12917-019-2026-2

17 Lv S, Wu Z, et al. Integrated analysis reveals FOXA1 and Ku70/Ku80 as targets of ivermectin in prostate cancer. 1 Sep 2022 Cell death & disease, 13(9), 754. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-05182-0

18 Zhou S, Wu H, et al. Ivermectin has New Application in Inhibiting Colorectal Cancer Cell Growth. 13 Aug 2021 Frontiers in pharmacology, 12, 717529. https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2021.717529

19 Tang M, Hu X, et al. Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug. 21 Sep 2020 Pharmacological research, 163, 105207. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phrs.2020.105207

20 https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/i-recover/

21 Heiday et al., Ivermectin: a systematic review from antiviral effects to COVID-19 complementary regimen, The Journal of Antibiotics, 73, 593–602, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41429-020-0336-z (Review) (Peer Reviewed)

22 King CR, Tessier T M., Dodge, et al. Inhibition of Human Adenovirus Replication by the Importin α/β1 Nuclear Import Inhibitor Ivermectin. 31 Aug 2020 Journal of virology, 94(18), e00710-20. https://doi.org/10.1128/JVI.00710-20

23 “Treatment with ivermectin completely abrogated nuclear import of all different (influenza) vRNPs (viral ribonucleoprotein) resulting in no detectable reporter activity (in vitro).”

Götz V, Magar L, et al. Influenza A viruses escape from MxA restriction at the expense of efficient nuclear vRNP import. 18 Mar 2016. Sci Rep. 2016; 6: 23138 https://doi.org/10.1038/srep23138

24 Han, Y. J., Lee, K. H., et al. Treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): a systematic review of in vitro, in vivo, and clinical trials. 1 Jan 2021 Theranostics, 11(3), 1207–1231. https://doi.org/10.7150/thno.48342

25

http://IVMmeta.com

26 te Velthuis, A. J., van den Worm, S. H., et al. Zn(2+) inhibits coronavirus and arterivirus RNA polymerase activity in vitro and zinc ionophores block the replication of these viruses in cell culture. 2010 PLoS pathogens, 6(11), e1001176. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.ppat.1001176

27 Arévalo, A.P., Pagotto, R., Pórfido, J.L. et al. Ivermectin reduces in vivo coronavirus infection in a mouse experimental model. 30 Mar 2021 Sci Rep 11, 7132. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86679-0

28 Other drugs are proving effective too:

Bollini M, Álvarez D, et al. Discovery of a Potent and Selective Chikungunya Virus Envelope Protein Inhibitor through Computer-Aided Drug Design. 28 May 2021. ACS Infect. Dis. 2021, 7, 6, 1503–1518 https://doi.org/10.1021/acsinfecdis.0c00915

http://nu.unsam.edu.ar/2022/07/08/investigadorxs-de-la-unsam-y-el-conicet-avanzan-en-el-desarrollo-de-tratamientos-contra-el-virus-chikungunya/

https://www.infobae.com/salud/2022/07/09/como-es-el-nuevo-tratamiento-contra-el-virus-de-la-chikungunya-que-desarrollan-investigadores-argentinos/

29 O'Shea, M. K., Clay, K. A., et al. A Health Care Worker with Ebola Virus Disease and Adverse Prognostic Factors Treated in Sierra Leone. 6 Apr 2016 The American journal of tropical medicine and hygiene, 94(4), 829–832. https://doi.org/10.4269/ajtmh.15-0461