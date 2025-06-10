Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2d

You might like

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-deaths-and-common

and

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-toxicity-research

and

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-deaths-understood

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Douglas Jack's avatar
Douglas Jack
2d

Thank you Dr Breggin /c Dr Lee Vliet for outlining & standing up for 'No-dope, no-stimulants, no psychedelics, no alcohol', taking life as it is, sad, happy, bored, inspired, creative, lonely, gregarious, fulfilled, empty etc. with trust in the great 'Spirit' (French 'respirer' = 'to-breathe') as we are in each moment listening & knowing our true selves, just as we are, through breath. Thanks for the deep & timely dive into Methylene Blue. I appreciate your experience in the field. Perhaps you might go further into the nebulous connection made by some on Long-mRNA-sickness context of MB as a response to post-mRNA & Lipid Nano Particle shot-debilitation to our body's functioning? Are there any benefits?

BLATANT BUT INVISIBLE DIVIDE & CONQUER CONTROL PARADIGM

"Permit me to issue the currency of a nation & I care not who makes its laws", attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild 1744 to 1812. What does it take to convince people that we 'subjects' live in an Oligarch 'designed-to-be' totally captured, inappropriately scaled fake 'democracy' held in a fake Finance, Media, Religion, Education, Military-Industrial, Legislative, Judicial, Pharma-med, Agri-business COMPLEX.

"It’s difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it" is attributed to Upton Sinclair.

Individual loneliness, detachment & isolation is built into fake 'money' (Greek 'mnemosis' = 'memory') amnesic Oligarchy's long 7000 year colonial empire rule since Babylon. Their miscreant design is for dominance, war & destruction. Its helpful for folks to be able to go a step before the colonial Oligarch Trillionaire narrative & recall each our ancient 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') heritage of 'community' (L 'com' = 'together' + 'namein' = 'care-&-nurture').

HUMANITY's ANCESTRAL MEMORY Turtle-Island (N. America)'s ~110 Nations formed into ~25 Confederacies. The 5 Nation 'Kaianere'kowa' (Iroquois = 'GREAT-GOOD-WAY-of-KINDNESS') as the Great-Law-of-Peace & 'Constitution' is described in the once worldwide indigenous CIRCLE-of-LIFE. In Central America the Maya refer to Kindness as 'In Lakesh' (I am another you. You are another me). In the Amazon, Aymara, Jamamadi, Apurina nations refer to Kindness as Maloka = 'Longhouse', Indigenous Celtic-Slavic Europe refer to the 'System of 100s' for their longhouse & other housing economies. In southern Africa, Nguni people refer to 'Ubuntu' meaning 'Human Kindness'. Eastern Europe Serbs & Croatians refer to 'Zadruga' meaning 'economy of friends', India as 'Swadeshi' (Hindi ‘indigenous’ aka ‘self-sufficiency’), China's character for 'money' refers to the ancient indigenous 'Bei' or 'Cowrie Shell', Korea as 'Chaebol' & Japan as 'Keiretsu' referring to 'Family Economy'. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/3-indigenous-circle-of-life

ALL HUMANITY'S WORLDWIDE 'INDIGENOUS' HEALING HERITAGE: The US, Canadian, European & fake medical system everywhere, needs to decentralize its operations & studies back into the loving, known, Medical Culture of intimate, intergenerational female-male, interdisciplinary, critical mass, economies-of-scale of the average ~100 (50-150) person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village) architecture as was the standard among all humanity's worldwide 'indigenous' 'communities' & where 70% of people live today as well as for surrounding neighbourhoods.

CULTURAL MEDICINE Everyone carries a special 'Brilliance-of-Life' for their family & community. Together, celebrating everyone, we create a loving efficiency of valuing & engaging every person including the elderly, young, middling, sick, healthy, injured etc. for their complementary contributions to 'community'. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-participatory-multihome-cohousing 20% of Multihome-dwellers are extended families, living intentionally in proximity for social & economic collaboration. These extended-family & friend information-hub communities, have the lowest drugs, alcohol uptake per-capita as well as some of the highest social-interaction & business creation rates, because of natural complementary intergenerational mutual-aid & knowledge sharing. Extended families are the largest Community & health service provider everywhere, providing some 2 trillion dollars/year on Turtle-Island (N. America) of the most appropriate caring, sharing, food, shelter, clothing, warmth & health services typically with plant-based medicines & life-style healing, albeit unrecognized by government, institutions & education.

DO-WE-KNOW-WHO-WE-ARE-? web-based Community-Circular Economy software for Multihomes & neighbourhood empowerment. Do-we-know-? Begins as intranet Virtual Private Network VPN systems, with internet & web-based advertising for individual & grouped Talents, goods, services, resources & dreams as voluntary PERSONAL DISCLOSURE CHOICES within each ~100 person Multihome & neighbourhood Circular-economy enhancing one's livelihood & community. Http://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/9-do-we-know-who-we-are

WEB-SOFTWARE TOOLS FOR DISTRIBUTED, DECENTRALIZED IMPLEMENTATION by everyone at home or work.

A) CATALOGUE intake form for individual & business: talents, goods, services, resources & dreams. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/7-membership

B) MAP local proximal collaborative relations for complementary economic concertation. Baseline mapping of 105 Mohawk, Wendat & Algonquian Placenames in the Tiohtiake (greater Montreal archipelago) region https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/5-tiohtiake-mohawk-placenames

C) ACCOUNT for collective contributions, buying, selling & co-investment. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy

D) COMMUNICATE such as formally through COUNCIL PROCESS for creating understanding, Constructive Agreements, Contract delineation & for Conflict Resolution. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/d-participatory-structure/1-both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture