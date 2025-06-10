THE Toxicity of Methylene Blue

Video interview of Dr. Breggin by Dr. Lee Vliet

https://rumble.com/v6u1ua9-faith-over-fear-may-27-2025-the-toxicity-of-methylene-blue.html

“There was some initial euphoria, but the depression and withdrawal were awful. Don’t recommend it.”

Article by the Breggins:

RFK Jr. and Methylene Blue

Many well-known individuals have spoken highly about methylene blue, including Joe Mercola, Robert Malone, and Alex Jones. Proponents are excited about the so-called enhanced oxygenation in the mitochondria, without mentioning that the drug is also a powerful monoamine oxidase inhibitor or MAOI with very dangerous stimulatory effects on four basic transmitter systems: dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.

Why is it so rarely emphasized that methylene blue is an MAOI? Because anyone familiar with pharmacology would immediately think of the grave risks associated with this class of drugs, including serotonin syndrome, malignant hypertension, and general over-stimulation with loss of judgment, all of which are made more likely when MAOIs are taken along with a dizzying array of ordinary foods and dozens of other drugs.

As a readily available confirmation of the adverse effects of methylene blue, go to Drugs.com and its section on methylene blue (Methylene Blue Side Effects: Common, Severe, Long Term). Be sure to scroll far enough down the pages harmful drug reactions to read the section “For Healthcare Professionals.”

Methylene blue is as least as dangerous as the most dangerous psychiatric drugs!

Methylene blue gained enormous publicity when RFK Jr. was photographed on an airplane putting several drops of a blue fluid into a glass of what looked like water. Since then, he has refused to comment on this stunning event. But Alex Jones has been vigorously selling methylene blue and stating as part of his ads that he has been talking to RFK Jr., whom Jones describes as a great fan of the drug.10

“But It’s All About Taking a Low Dose”

Do not fall for the popular defense that smaller doses are safe. The most reliable measure of an intoxicating dose is the effect it is having on you. If you experience a “miracle” of increased energy and strength or a subjective feeling of much better memory and cognition, then you are intoxicated. The neurotoxin has put your brain and mind into overdrive, much as methamphetamine or cocaine could also do. Your brain and mind are actually being rendered dysfunctional, and you risk permanent brain dysfunction or damage, as you would from any other stimulant that’s stronger than caffeine.

Because the neurotoxin is impairing your frontal lobes, the greater the effect the drug seems to have, the poorer will be your judgement about it. That is what I call “medication spellbinding” (intoxication anosognosia).11

This is an important lesson about all neurotoxins: Whether they are making you feel better or worse, the effect is coming from drug intoxication that is rendering your brain and mind less flexible and less functional. This is what I call the brain-disabling principle of all treatment drugs, ECT, and the rarer lobotomy. And it applies to all psychoactive drugs such as alcohol, marijuana, or nicotine. The better off they make you feel — including “thinking more clearly and quickly,” “more sociable,” “more relaxed,” “more energetic” or even “happier” — the more harm the drug is doing to your brain! And the less accurate your self-perception and judgement will be.

As a simple test, while you remain completely sober, go to a party where people are drinking, smoking pot, or doing MDMA. Are the people genuinely relating to each other, or are they instead mildly euphoric with each other? Are they “prosocial” or actually narcissistic in how they relate? Are they really being more intelligent and more imaginative, or do they actually seem surprisingly stupid and boring?

“But the Establishment Always Keeps the Good Drugs from Us?”

Also, don’t be fooled by statements like, “It’s the establishment hiding the good drugs from us.” In fact, the establishment has known about methylene blue since the 19th century, but it was too toxic to be sent for testing by the FDA. The FDA has grandfathered it into use as an antidote to methemoglobinemia, but the FDA has never tested it for safety!12

Then, in the 20th century, the pharmaceutical industry began to tweak methylene blue to make some of the most neurotoxic antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs in history.

Separately, the drug has been found to increase the rate of utilization of oxygen by the mitochondria. This has made it an antidote to certain poisons. But remember, artificially increasing normal mitochondrial function is causing a dysfunction within the body’s natural functions, which in no way guarantees a good outcome under normal conditions because homeostasis is being disrupted. Proving that a drug changes normal functioning, by reducing or increasing the function, proves that it is probably toxic to the body or brain. It makes them very hazardous while making any anticipated good outcome highly speculative.

Especially beware of drugs that “might” be useful for improving “cognition” or “dementia,” goals that would be on anyone’s wish list. In areas that involve the brain, and especially those that involve mental functioning, one “magic bullet” after another in psychiatry has turned out to be just one more deadly bullet.

In fact, the symptoms people are getting from taking store-bought methylene probably have little or nothing to do with its impact on mitochondrial use of oxygen. Alex Jones correctly describes the effects on him and others, sometimes dramatically within 30 minutes, as a “stimulant.”13 The actual subjective experiences of greatly increased strength and endurance, increased focus and memory, even increased happiness, when caused by a drug, are an intoxication from a neurotoxin. The “good results” from methylene blue mimic those of cocaine and methamphetamine. Both methylene blue and methamphetamine and cocaine overstimulate four major neurotransmitters in the brain, including serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. The MAOIs, including methylene blue, and the classic stimulants have been compared, and their mechanisms of stimulating these excitatory neurotransmitters differ somewhat but also overlap.14

The dangers of methylene blue are well-documented, and they can be made worse, and even lethal, by combining them with innumerable common foods, including cheese, soy products, and beer. They also become more lethal when combined with dozens of other types of drugs that also stimulate one or more of the same neurotransmitters, including all antidepressants, some antipsychotics, and many over-the-counter medications for colds, allergies, and asthma. There is simply no way for anyone to keep track of them all or even to publish a complete list of them.

I have heard Alex Jones say correctly on his show that methylene blue is a “stimulant,” but he adds that they have no harmful effects. This kind of peddling of the drug has been going on throughout the freedom and natural health communities.

As a psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and medical expert in legal cases, I am very familiar with the adverse effects of the MAOIs like methylene blue and have written about them in scientific articles and books.15 Caution is advised when withdrawing from them because they can cause withdrawal reactions similar to methamphetamine or cocaine, including crashing.

RFK Jr and MDMA and the So-Called Hallucinogens

At his April 30, 2025, televised cabinet meeting, when the Secretary of the VA, Doug Collins, was finished reporting to him, Trump asked Secretary Collins a question that caught the Secretary off guard:16

President Trump (at 22:13): Thank you, Doug. How are you doing with the suicide rates? Secretary Doug Collins It’s tough, Mr. President, and that’s something that we’re looking at. This is something that we’ve had $588 million that has been spent over the last four or five years on prevention, and yet the numbers stayed at 17 or 21, wherever you want to have it. We’re now opening that back up, taking in nonprofits. We’re bringing in others who have things that are actually looking at it. I’ve worked with Secretary Kennedy and others on the idea of we’re opening up the possibility of psychedelic treatment and others that give us an opportunity. We’ve got to research it, make sure it’s good, but it’s opening up that possibility. [bold added]

On December 3, 2024, Veterans Affairs of the VA had already announced the receipt of a $1.5 million grant to study MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD and alcohol disorder. It described it as the first department-funded research on psychedelics in five decades.17

More recently, in March 2025, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, announced that it had one of two $4.9 million grants from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the same street drug, MDMA, “to be given to active-duty Army personnel with mild to moderate post-traumatic stress disorder to study the psychological flexibility of patients experiences as a potential mechanism of MDMA’s therapeutic effect.”18

Advocates of these mind-bending and emotionally disabling drugs have been pushing them everywhere they can. It is reminiscent of how the CIA disabled a generation of young people by pushing LSD and other drugs on them.19

MDMA: Much like Methamphetamine and Methylene Blue than Like a Psychedelic

We are really being blindsided by what’s going on. RFK Jr. tells us and the world that the new mRNA vaccine is just wonderful and then establishes the idea that his much-loved MDMA is a “psychedelic” when it is closely related to methamphetamine, with additional relationships to his seemingly beloved methylene blue.

While MDMA may seem to have “mild” hallucinogenic effects, the term is probably being used as a euphemism to hide its deadly ancestry and chemistry. MDMA is actually a high-powered amphetamine stimulant and indeed it shares many of the risks of methylene blue and other MAOIs as well as methamphetamine and cocaine.20 The chemical for MDMA is methylenedioxy-methamphetamine.

The methylenedioxy molecule appears in psychiatric drugs like the extremely potent and dangerous antidepressant paroxetine (Paxil), about which I have written and testified in court voluminously. The methylenedioxy molecule also appears in MDMA and in methylene blue.21

The methamphetamine molecule, which is the basis of MDMA, is far better known as an extremely potent and highly addictive drug as confirmed by the National Institute of Drug Abuse:22

Methamphetamine is a lab-made (synthetic) stimulant with high addiction potential. When sold as shiny bluish-white rocks or crystals, it may be called “crystal meth,” “Tina,” or “ice.”

Methamphetamine’s short-term effects typically include feelings of euphoria and increased alertness and energy. It can also cause serious negative health effects, including paranoia, anxiety, rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, stroke, or even death. Long-term use may lead to insomnia, memory loss, the development of a substance use disorder, and other health problems.

Methamphetamine, taken alone or combined with fentanyl, contributes to the overdose crisis in the United States.

MDMA is a result of tweaking methamphetamine, producing a drug too neurotoxic for the FDA to approve for anything. Popularly known as Ecstasy, it is taken at raves and used by addicts.

For a further introduction to the dangers of MDMA, review the drug at Drugs.com. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly): Effects, Hazards & Extent of Use – Drugs.com

I have spent a considerable portion of my professional life examining the effects stimulant drugs and antidepressants on children and adults, writing medical and popular books about them, writing scientific analyses in journals,, testifying in court and before government agencies, including a special government Consensus Conference and Congressional Hearings. To me, with all that background, RFK’s promotion of both methylene blue and MDMA is unconscionable and bizarre. We already know that these drugs jack up brain function in dangerous and disorganized ways, all abnormal. We know they can cause permanent brain dysfunction and damage.

We also know more than enough about “psychological flexibility” and amphetamine. Amphetamines “work” by causing obsessive-compulsive driven behavior that often results in obedience to authority that is extreme, inflexible, and harmful to free will. It was used by the Japanese when ordering kamikaze pilots to their deaths by crashing into American ships.23 It caused a disastrous failed bombing attack that killed Canadians in Afghanistan.24 It forces children to pay attention in class and to copy things down on their paper, without any evidence of helping them learn anything.25

Testing amphetamines on active-duty soldiers should be illegal. In fact, the article reporting the DOD commitment of $9.8 million to study psychedelics for active-duty troops notes that “the U.S. government first conducted illegal experiments with psychedelics on soldiers half a century ago.”

The FDA has already rejected an application from Lykos Therapeutics to use MDMA for treating PTSD.26 Kennedy was critical of the FDA for doing this. But others have indicated that Lykos was actually coaching people in the experiments to evaluate themselves as better for the sake of the movement.27

Though MDMA is often called a psychedelic, it is not. It’s a high-power amphetamine on which some people experience mild psychedelic experiences. MDMA proponents are repeatedly calling it a psychedelic as a euphemism and as a broader promotion of truly psychedelic drugs like LSD. The dark places from which this new poisoning of America is coming have deep roots in the Deep State, especially the DoD and the CIA. As my wife, Ginger, recently reminded me, the legitimacy of the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War was undermined by the CIA and its MK-Ultra program, in part by spreading hallucinogens, especially LSD, among the participants at giant meetings and individually as well.

RFK Brings a Psychedelic Advocate into a Critical Role in Trump’s Administration

Many supporters of President Trump have wondered how he could have nominated a Surgeon General who promotes psychedelic drugs. Dr. Casey Means is a friend of RFK Jr., and he is behind her appointment. She is not facing the fact that mRNA Covid vaccines are causing a massive number of deaths and disabilities. She is rhapsodic in her support of psychedelics and promotes them in her book.28

Conclusion

The masonic global government wants us “comfortably numb” in our 15-min childless ghettos with free stupid-facient drugs, VR, screens, movies and games … a slo-mo assisted suicide sponsored by the Universal Basic Income under the Central Bank Digital Currency prison.

In Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, soma is a fictional drug used by the World State citizens to achieve happiness and escape boredom. It's presented as a "solution" to societal issues and a tool for maintaining social stability. Soma is a narcotic tranquilizer, available in various forms like tablets and vapor, that induces euphoria and a sense of well-being.

Yet, there’s no psychoactive drug which doesn’t have serious longterm effects.

