“I don't know who reads TrialSiteNews anymore. I briefly published on their platform in 2022. I know Daniel O'Connor (founder and editor of TrialSiteNews). Even back then, he brought in a lot of "dissidents" to his site, but was actively working to bring pharmas and FDA and all the establishment to it, too. It is understandable that he wanted to grow his business, and the establishment is where the money is. His idea of what constitutes good journalism is to water down the dissenters and shape the narrative into more of "mistakes were made, mismanaged public health" BS. I had several instances where, after sending an article to TrialSite, Daniel would call me to argue me down, and try to remove my statements especially about the military role and the intentional harm of the shots. These phone calls were 2-3 hours long. I figured, I am too old for this bullshit, especially because all of this was for free! He offered to pay me originally, but I said I didn't want cash. He gave me some equity shares, which I later rescinded when I left. It takes hours to write a good article, and then I have to argue with the editor for another 4 hours so he can please his readers from the FDA and pharma? No thanks. That's why I left that site and started writing my Substack.”

TrialSiteNews goes against Dr. Pierre Kory

9 Feb 2025. Dr. Kory wrote an article on Chlorine Dioxide, adding that the true efficacy of a therapy that threatens the economic model of the medical system is directly proportional to the amount of persecution it’s researchers and practitioners are made to endure.

Dr. Kory was impressed by the testimonies of respected colleagues, one of which wrote this paper, adding to the mounting evidence:

Liester, Mitchell Brent. The chlorine dioxide controversy: A deadly poison or a cure for COVID-19? International Journal of Medicine and Medical Sciences. 9B3764D67686 Vol.13(2), pp. 13-21 , 30 Sep 2021 https://doi.org/10.5897/IJMMS2021.1461

This led Dr. Kory into a 6-month research which would soon end in the publishing of his next ground-shaking book: “The War on Chlorine Dioxide”.

4 May 2025. Dr. Kory writes The Story Behind The Chlorine Dioxide Documentary "Quantum Leap" (don’t miss the readers’ healing testimonies)

Watch for free “Quantum Leap” documentary:

https://rumble.com/v1upids-quantum-leap-mms-documentary-on-chlorine-dioxide.html

5 May 2025. TrialSiteNews attacks Dr. Kory: The Chlorine Dioxide Narrative--Hope, Hype, and What’s Still Missing & Caveat Emptor

15 May 2025. Dr. Pierre Kory wrote:

“In January, I texted Daniel O’Connor (editor of TrialSiteNews) after he published an erroneous article that reported I was “re-joining” the “IMA” (formerly the organization I co-founded, originally called the FLCCC Alliance but since taken over by psychopaths (not Paul Marik), which is what happens - just ask James O’Keefe and Simone Gold what happened to their organizations). I thus berated him for not calling me or texting me to verify its accuracy before publishing such a blatantly obvious untruth. That text forced him to publish a correction, in which he described my informing him of his error as “angry and frankly inappropriate.” I am sure that text got me kicked off his “scientific advisory board.” If that hasn’t happened yet, wait til he reads this post.”

He later changed that substack, removing the psychopath part.

On May 18th, 2025, when questioned about this at the Doctors for Covid Ethics zoom, Dr. Ryan Cole answered that there were differences of opinions on certain topics but he appreciated Dr. Kory.

Dr. Cole had repeatedly rejected the presence of reduced Graphene Oxide in COVID haccines despite the indisputable scientific evidence in many peer-reviewed published papers and even visual evidence:

Magneto challenge

1 minute video which proves that the contaminant reverses polarity, something only Graphene could do:

https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/magneto:3

More:

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Magnetgateprt3-1:9

The next chapters were censored by YouTube, but you can continue here:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/films-magnetism

Graphene, even in dental anesthetics

https://deeprootsathome.com/graphene-confirmed-in-dental-anesthetics/

IMPORTANT: it seems all injectables could contain reduced graphene oxide (rGO).

To AVOID magnetic graphene/carbon-tubes, heat the vial to 37° and use a strong neodymium magnet to drag it to the bottom and take the anesthesia just from the top, while the magnet remains at bottom. Another solution is to find a trusted pharmacist to formulate the anesthesia and check it under the microscope (some tubes are microscopic, not nano). Some report success and this raises suspicion on the industrial manufacturers or excipients (what’s added to the active ingredients).

MRI Warning

Everyone, vaxxed or not, should check with a neodymiun magnet, if they have become magnetized (nb head, chest, arms, groin, back of neck) before getting into an MRI machine, which develops strong forces … enough to tow a car (up to 1500 kg / 3000 pounds):

The MRI will turn the rGO into vibrating nano-razor-blades:

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/gp-urgent-warning

Pfizer’s vaccine leaflet mentions Graphene

but for analysis:

Why is it transparent in the vaccine vial?

“Graphene Oxide is the oxidized form of graphene produced by oxidizing crystal graphite with a mixture of sulfuric acid, sodium nitrate, and potassium permanganate (the Hummers method). Structurally, Graphene Oxide can be visualized as a graphene sheet with its basal plane decorated by oxygen-containing groups. Due to high affinity to water molecules by these groups, Graphene Oxide is hydrophilic and can be dissolved in water” and therefore, it istransparent.

graphene-info.com

Article with 49 scientific references

https://www.brmi.online/post/issues-surrounding-graphene-oxide-in-the-pfizer-mrna-covid-19-formulation

Conclusion

Is it just a coincidence that Dr. Cole is a gate keeper against the truth of Graphene and the COVID haccines injectable micro-routers?

Is it just a coincidence that Dr. Kory had to leave FLCCC and was not offered a position in Bobby Kennedy’s HHS?

Is it a coincidence that Bobby instead selected Dr. Malone, who also censored the Graphene and the micro-routers and supports the MMR and DNA haccines?

Why is food poisoning legal?

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

