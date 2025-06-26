Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

mejbcart
"Is it just a coincidence that Dr. Kory had to leave FLCCC and was not offered a position in Bobby Kennedy’s HHS?"

that was exactly what seemed SO STRANGE, Dr. Kory was on the front of dealing with all the covid fraud, and given the book 'The Real Anthony Fauci' one would think Dr. Kory should clearly have a place in the new gov, in particular in regard to health, and yet, NO.. WHY??? Given that now remote 'health' control is being pushed by RFK Jr. on everybody and placing for the SG position somebody who is not even a full MD, like Dr. Casey Means, who OWNS the 'health surveillance' companies build with money from people around Palantir (Anduril, Marc Andreessen), and then putting the CIA agent Malone on the front, gives the entire picture of what is going on. Wondering why NOTHING is being done with covid jabs, or Epstein files for that matter?? The jabs are clearly still supported by RFK Jr & Co...

mejbcart
Thank you for this ClO2 reminder!!! It is enough to see something like this from TS "Unbiased news'':

"Genomic Surveillance Model Predicts COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Decline as Variants Evolve, Yale Study Finds" and realize that the un-biased is now biased... Everything on this planet gets corrupted by MONEY and those who have plenty of it in order to achieve their agendas. Every single MD belongs to that category, with Malone on the tip of the mountain.. Only then somebody is reliable, until he/she finally admits covid shots are GENE based manipulations, or at least starts to speak about covid gene therapies at all times, which now culminated in this:

https://wellcome.org/news/new-project-pioneer-principles-human-genome-synthesis

thanks to all those who used the word 'vaccine'!!!

Just my own opinion. Look what is happening with RFK Jr himself, now bought up by bigtech! What a shame.

