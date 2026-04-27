It’s not about the real full release/leak of the Epstein files (not directly, at least).

If Trump doesn’t get Congress approval for his war on Iran, and doesn’t de-escalate, he’d be breaking the law, after the midterms, he could face impeachment and eventually, prison.

I completed the article by including many amazing discoveries:

Who lost? The US taxpayer!

Who won? Not Iran!

(including insider trading with the pre-knowledge of future Trump’s actions)

Critizising Israel’s government isn’t anti-semitism

Why does Israel “need” 400 nukes?

Trump’s war legally ends April 29, 2026

WMD scam: unlearned history, repeated history

Why intel failed on WMD in Iraq?

Why didn’t Curveball go to prison?

Was ISIS a masonic creation?

Osama Bin Laden was a CIA creation

AFTER 9/11 the CIA knew bin Laden’s location

9/11 hijackers had FBI handlers

9/11 hijackers had CIA handlers

Israel supported Hamas

CIA in bed with Hamas

“We need to support the only free country in the mideast”, really?

“Israeli apartheid is the only way to deal with terrorist lunatics”, really?

Problem with Islam? 1/3 of Christians under persecution

“But Iran hates US”, really?

CALL to action: contact Congress guide

Freedom Red ALERT: April 30, 2026

Interestingly, many points were also supported by this great interview from Tucker Carlson Apr 25, 2026:

Jeffrey Sachs on the Real Origins of the Iran War and the Coming Economic Devastation

Short summary of the 2 hour interview

A Global Crisis Triggered by a Manufactured One

Sachs argues that the current crisis is not an accident but the predictable outcome of decades of U.S. interference in Iran, beginning with the 1953 CIA‑MI6 coup that toppled Iran’s elected prime minister. That single act — the theft of Iran’s sovereignty and its oil — set the stage for 70 years of hostility, sanctions, proxy wars, and regime‑change fantasies.

According to Sachs, the present escalation is driven less by Iranian behavior than by Washington’s refusal to accept that Iran slipped out of U.S. control in 1979. The “Iran menace,” he says, is a propaganda construct — a way to justify endless pressure on a country that has not invaded another nation in more than a century.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Choke Point for the World Economy

Sachs warns that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a direct consequence of the spiraling conflict — has already triggered a global economic emergency. Oil, gas, fertilizers, petrochemicals, and metals flow through this narrow waterway. With it blocked, the world economy is “reeling,” and the clock is ticking.

The off‑ramp exists, Sachs insists: de‑escalation, diplomacy, and reopening the strait. But it requires political maturity — something he argues is in short supply in both Washington and Jerusalem.

Israel’s Parallel Agenda: Regional Dominance at Any Cost

Sachs draws a sharp distinction between U.S. and Israeli motives. For Washington, Iran represents a rebellion against American empire. For Israel, Iran is the last major obstacle to full military dominance across the Middle East and North Africa.

He argues that Israel’s political leadership — backed by a powerful U.S. lobby — has long sought to neutralize Iran not because of nuclear fears, but because Iran resists Israeli hegemony. This, Sachs says, is the real engine behind the push for confrontation.

The Nuclear Lie

One of Sachs’ most forceful points is his dismantling of the nuclear narrative. U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly stated that Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapon. Iran has sought international monitoring and compliance frameworks — including the JCPOA — only to see the U.S. sabotage its own agreements under pressure from domestic political forces aligned with Israel.

Calling the nuclear rhetoric “Orwellian,” Sachs argues that the real goal is regime change, not nonproliferation.

A War That Would Reshape the World in Weeks

Sachs warns that a U.S.–Israel attack on Iran would not be a limited strike. It would trigger a regional war, destroy infrastructure across the Gulf, and plunge the global economy into chaos. Within weeks, he says, the world would look “profoundly damaged,” with the risk of escalation into a global conflict.

This is not hyperbole, Sachs insists — it is the logical outcome of the current trajectory.

The Real Question: Who Is Steering U.S. Policy?

Throughout the interview, Sachs returns to a central theme: the absence of democratic control over U.S. foreign policy. Decisions of war and peace are being shaped by lobbies, political vanity, and imperial reflexes — not by the interests of the American public.

The result is a government that no longer serves its citizens, a political class insulated from consequences, and a foreign policy apparatus that treats global stability as collateral damage.

A Final Warning

Sachs’ message is clear: the U.S. and Israel are playing with forces they cannot control. The world is at a fork in the road — diplomacy or disaster — and the people making the decisions are the least equipped to choose wisely.

For Americans, the stakes are not abstract. Sachs argues that the economic, political, and moral costs of this conflict will fall squarely on the public, not on the leaders who helped create it.

Source

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