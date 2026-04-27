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Di Chez's avatar
Di Chez
5h

Regardless it would be ABSOLUTELY ridiculous he was jailed with what's transpired from 2020 scamdemic, stolen election, and Brandon's entire presidency!However, our judicial system is pathetic and crooked and Americans are too dumb and lazy to pitch a fit worthy of history making because living in a communist country pretending they're free is easier!

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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
3h

Part 1 https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear

Part 2 https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-discusses-the-nuclear-6a3

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