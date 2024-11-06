Wednesday, November 6, 2024 5:25 AM Eastern Time (ET)
Whether you like Trump or not, this is a major victory for “we, the people” and freedom:
He is the only political candidate in the world to have promised to leave the WHO and create a new one, but based on cooperation, not global governance.
It shows that we can still defend freedom, if enough people mobilize. Even the Amish went out for the first time in history in massive numbers (80,000 in Pennsylvania only!) to defend their way of life and freedom of religion, attacked by the Biden/Harris administration. A reminder that prepping to live alone in a farm, will be attacked and will not work if the global government succeeds.
Illuminati Jeff Bezos’ WashingtonPost recognized Trump victory. It means that this time, they would not flood the election with last-minute fraud-ballots as they did in 2020, and even post-election ballots (after the elections were officially closed): fraud would become too obvious and lead to a massive reaction, including Trump’s secret in the Senate not certifying the election and ordering a recount or even revote.
I’ll be updating this post in the link with all the world expects from Trump in the next few hours.
"this time, they would not flood the election with last-minute fraud-ballots as they did in 2020, and even post-election ballots"
Thats because they don't need to, because they already control Trump. They bailed out Trump in the 90s and later from his six bankruptcies, and he became their pawn. They staged the "assassination attempt" to assure his victory, and their rule through Peter Thiel, Bilderberg steering committee member and top donor to J.D. Vance.
But the good news is that its no worse than Biden/Harris/Obama/Clinton, because this time around we can see it coming. That makes a lot of difference. People are more aware of their lies now. We are in better shape to push back.
Overall, this is definitely the best outcome we could have hoped for. With the other party, there was NO hope (the last few years proved that beyond all doubt)!!