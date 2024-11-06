He is the only political candidate in the world to have promised to leave the WHO and create a new one , but based on cooperation, not global governance.

It shows that we can still defend freedom, if enough people mobilize. Even the Amish went out for the first time in history in massive numbers (80,000 in Pennsylvania only!) to defend their way of life and freedom of religion, attacked by the Biden/Harris administration. A reminder that prepping to live alone in a farm, will be attacked and will not work if the global government succeeds.

Illuminati Jeff Bezos’ WashingtonPost recognized Trump victory. It means that this time, they would not flood the election with last-minute fraud-ballots as they did in 2020, and even post-election ballots (after the elections were officially closed): fraud would become too obvious and lead to a massive reaction, including Trump’s secret in the Senate not certifying the election and ordering a recount or even revote.