Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianne Agnello's avatar
Marianne Agnello
2d

Read Operation Gladio by Paul Williams every thing including wars going back more than 100 years is CIA THE Mafia and THE VATICAN

WE have ALL been lied to.

I have 4 dead family members including my son due to the bio weapon

Tucker Carlson is a lie sad to say. Shame on him

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
consuelo's avatar
consuelo
2d

THE BIG QUESTION: Tucker is a deceiver and is used by the Deep State so why would he be allowed to give out truth?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture