CIA-cidal interview?

“After twenty years in congress, Curt Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career. At 77, Weldon has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.”

Knowing the fate of JFK, RFK, and so many others, Senator Weldon was so afraid of being murdered by the CIA that he kept his mouth shut for nearly 2 decades!

Full Interview:

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1911830764716535845

Direct links:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:33) Why Did They Oust Weldon?

(7:12) Could the CIA Have Prevented 9-11?

(16:00) How the FBI Tried to Intimidate Weldon

(19:23) Did the CIA Lie About Osama bin Laden’s Location?

(25:47) The Real Culprit Behind America’s Wars in the Middle East

(31:27) Trump’s Biggest Challenge Right Now

(33:11) How the Deep State Undermined Weldon’s Political Career

(43:16) Will Weldon Be Killed for Speaking Out?

(48:04) Why Hillary Clinton Had to Take Down Gaddafi

(49:31) The 9-11 Commission Was a Scam

(55:17) The Mysterious Collapse of Building 7

(1:00:00) Fireman says only 2 fires that he can handle and the Twin Tower collapses

(1:05:13) How Will This Revelation Impact America’s Future?

(1:07:56) The Bush Administration and China

(1:14:32) Why Politicians Are So Scared of Declassifying 9-11 Documents

(1:20:14) Where Can Americans Find the Truth About 9-11?

This is not America, this is World: anyone could be persecuted for speaking out the truth. For example, Reiner Fuellmich was sentenced to 3 year imprisonment, not even counting the 1.5 years till he was condemned, just for revealing the global masonic “organised human trafficking, child trafficking, systematic and ritual child abuse, child killings, organ trafficking, drug trafficking and money laundering”.

Twitter Comments 😎

Just before 9/11, 23000 million dollars missing from the Pentagon:

https://x.com/zadokq244514/status/1701193845357371672

Fireman Orio Palmer’s radio coms:

https://x.com/RichardGage_911/status/1911853749955706915

Proof of only 2 fires:

https://x.com/CMWeeks/status/1911870588324643271

Proof of outer fire (not core of the building):

https://x.com/DeepBlueCrypto/status/1911831646908604499

Proof of explosions:

https://x.com/RichardGage_911/status/1911831345636294801

“The September 11th attacks were a false flag operation orchestrated by Israeli Mossad, the CIA, and British military intelligence. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pentagon, now known as War Incorporated, took place on September 11, 1941. Nazi George SCHERFF, also known as CI Director George HW Bush, publicly announced the New World Order and delivered a speech on September 11, 1990.”

https://x.com/zadokq244514/status/1911912952690868709

It’s about blood money, honey

Insurance fraud : two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and Deutsche Bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center.

Silverstein , the brand new “owner” because NYC mayor called him to see if he’d be interested in buying the Towers, had taken an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them against terrorism … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings. The next NYC mayor helped him get over 4 billion dollars as compensation from insurance, not counting the billions the government and the collected donations gave. Blood money?

The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event enabled masons to make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!

Billions spent in the masonic Military Industrial Complex

Oil from Iraq

Drugs through Afghanistan

But it was more than that, they needed the false flag to enable:

Patriot Act to spy the world, even US citizens in US soil 24/7 without any warrant (more billions).

PREP Act : essential for the COVID lockdowns and compulsory injection of an experimental substance (more billions).

and all the illegal but legal framework created for the “war on terror” and “war on bioterror”, which ended up in a “war on bugs” … we, the bugs!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination

Guess what is the CIA secret tubo-cancer tech Weldon was talking about? mRNA injections!

Operation Warp Speed wouldn’t have been possible without 9/11. All those emergency laws are still applicable. So it’s not just about the money, but depop extermination and the building of a global digi-tatorship.

Seismic record

https://ic911.org/journal/articles/seismic-proof-9-11-was-an-inside-job-v-ii/

YouTube censored this:

https://911truthout.blogspot.com/2019/01/earthquakes-seismic-record-at-palisades.html

Bravo-7 firemen documentary

Referenced by Senator Weldon

First 16 min are an intro:

In case it’s easier to share, here’s the YouNEVERTube link:

Written summary: https://www.ae911truth.org/news/1028

Beyond Bravo-7

https://archive.org/details/beyondbravo7

The Falconer

The Falconer that Former US Rep (PA-R) Curt Weldon is referring to is Alan Howell Parrot, also known by his Sikh name as Hari Har Singh Khalsa. The name of his 2010 Documentary is "FEATHERED COCAINE:

Watch here for free:

https://www.featheredcocaine.org/2010-documentary

Tribeca Film Festival

Behind drugs, people, and weapons, falcon smuggling has become the world's most mysterious and profitable illegal trade. To the wealthy elite throughout the Persian Gulf, falcon hunting is a passion beyond compare. The coveted birds regularly command prices from $25,000 to $1 million, earning them the nickname "feathered cocaine" as thieves race to ransack vast areas of the world in an addictive quest.



It’s about the shady connections between this falcon trade and royal dynasties, the CIA and KGB, the oil industry, American government, and Al-Qaeda. At the center of their story is Alan Parrot, aka Hari Har Singh Khalsa. After graduating high school in the early 1970s, Alan tricked his parents and took off on a one-way ticket to Tehran, Iran; obsessed from an early age, all he ever wanted was to work with falcons. Raising and training the exotic creatures for the royal court, he went on to export falcons to the president of the UAE professionally, implicating him as the one who first spurred the modern economy for the birds. Hardarson and Arnarson's bold investigation reveals not only the wild behavior of men obsessed with a bird of prey, but the unlikely character behind the movement to impede their smuggling.

Bottomless rabbit hole

Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.

Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.

This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, intel agencies, governments (no one checks where government money comes from!) and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.

The masons’ worst nightmare is that the daydreaming majority wakes up, finds out their crimes, and seek justice. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking on a tight rope.

We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

