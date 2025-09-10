Vax - Unvax all health studies here
Self-censored Ford study + CDC censored study + free RFK ebook + dozens more!
The study was done by 2 pro-vaccine scientists hoping to prove the safety of vaccines. They buried the study after seeing the results for fear of losing their jobs. Why would they fear that? Retaliation from the masonic Pharmafia:
Movie
3 Oct 2025 Premiere AnInconvenientStudy.com Teaser from ICAN and Del Bigtree:
Senate hearing
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations
How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines
Aaron Siri’s Testimony:
Video:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/how-the-corruption-of-science-has-impacted-public-perception-and-policies-regarding-vaccines/
Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study
"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"
Summary:
Henry Ford hospital birth cohort (n=18,468) tracked children from birth for 10 years. Vaccinated kids had:
496% more autoimmune disease
453% more neurodevelopmental disorders
329% more asthma
203% more atopic disease
Unvaccinated children had ZERO cases of brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or tics.
Brain Dysfunction: 8 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
Diabetes: 42 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
ADHD: 262 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
Behavioral Disability: 165 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
Learning Disability: 65 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
Intellectual Disability: 5 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
Tics: 46 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
Other Psychological Disability: 9 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated
To put things in perspective, the study stated that those who received one or more vaccinations had:
4x asthma
3x atopic disease
6x autoimmune disease
6x neurodevelopmental disorders:
4x speech disorder
3x developmental delay
Kaplan Meier Curve
10-year Chronic Disease-Free Survival by Vaccine Exposure
The DESTRUCTIVE impact of childhood vaccination over 10 years:
📈 57% of vaccinated kids developed chronic disease
📉Only 17% of unvaccinated kids did
A graph from the study showing the 10-year chronic disease-free survival by vaccine exposure tells the story of a dramatic decrease in the vaccinated group:
Study conclusion:
“A statistically significant association was found between vaccination and the incidence of asthma, atopic and autoimmune disease, and mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders including developmental delay and speech disorder.”
Grok agrees:
https://x.com/VineFam85/status/1965540421721096690
Mawson 2017
CDC Unvax–Vax study
In 2019, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children's Health Defense, were able to obtain the records, censored by the CDC, through a FOIA request:
Generation 1: CDC’s Unpublished Verstraeten Study on HepB Showed Dramatic Increased Risk of Autism (7.6X), Sleep Disorders (5X), Speech Disorders (2.1X) and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (1.8X);
DTP and Tetanus Vaccinations Increase the Odds of Allergies (1.63X) in Children;
Hepatitis B Vaccines Increase the Odds for Special Education by 8.63X;
Hepatitis B Vaccines in Male Newborns Increased the Odds of Autism 3X;
Flu Shot Increases Rate of Non-Flu Infection 4.4X;
DTP Increases Mortality in Girls 10X;
Vaccination of Preemies Increased Odds of Neurodevelopmental Disorders 6.6X;
Vaccination Increases Risk of Allergic Rhinitis (30X), Allergy (3.1X), ADHD (4.2X), Autism (4.2X) Eczema (2.9X), Learning Disability (5.2X) and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (3.7X)
They always knew the PSYOP-19 scamdemic would look worse using the injurious flu vaccine fraud, and why are the Pentagon and DoD the C19 “vaccine” patent holders (hint: slow kill bioweapon)?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/exposing-truth/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/
More studies
Free ebook: Vax-Unvax Let the Science Speak - Robert F Kennedy Jr, Brian Hooker PhD - 2023
The PLAN revealed
