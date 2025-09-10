The study was done by 2 pro-vaccine scientists hoping to prove the safety of vaccines. They buried the study after seeing the results for fear of losing their jobs. Why would they fear that? Retaliation from the masonic Pharmafia:

Senate hearing

Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations

How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines

Aaron Siri’s Testimony:

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/how-the-corruption-of-science-has-impacted-public-perception-and-policies-regarding-vaccines/

Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study

"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"

Summary:

Henry Ford hospital birth cohort (n=18,468) tracked children from birth for 10 years. Vaccinated kids had:

496% more autoimmune disease

453% more neurodevelopmental disorders

329% more asthma

203% more atopic disease

Unvaccinated children had ZERO cases of brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or tics.

Brain Dysfunction: 8 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated Diabetes: 42 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated ADHD: 262 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated Behavioral Disability: 165 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated Learning Disability: 65 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated Intellectual Disability: 5 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated Tics: 46 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated Other Psychological Disability: 9 in the vaccinated group and 0 in the unvaccinated

To put things in perspective, the study stated that those who received one or more vaccinations had:

4x asthma

3x atopic disease

6x autoimmune disease

6x neurodevelopmental disorders :

4x speech disorder

3x developmental delay

Kaplan Meier Curve

10-year Chronic Disease-Free Survival by Vaccine Exposure

The DESTRUCTIVE impact of childhood vaccination over 10 years:

📈 57% of vaccinated kids developed chronic disease

📉Only 17% of unvaccinated kids did

A graph from the study showing the 10-year chronic disease-free survival by vaccine exposure tells the story of a dramatic decrease in the vaccinated group:

Study conclusion:

“A statistically significant association was found between vaccination and the incidence of asthma, atopic and autoimmune disease, and mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders including developmental delay and speech disorder.”

Grok agrees:

https://x.com/VineFam85/status/1965540421721096690

Mawson 2017

CDC Unvax–Vax study

In 2019, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children's Health Defense, were able to obtain the records, censored by the CDC, through a FOIA request:

Generation 1: CDC’s Unpublished Verstraeten Study on HepB Showed Dramatic Increased Risk of Autism (7.6X), Sleep Disorders (5X), Speech Disorders (2.1X) and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (1.8X);

DTP and Tetanus Vaccinations Increase the Odds of Allergies (1.63X) in Children;

Hepatitis B Vaccines Increase the Odds for Special Education by 8.63X;

Hepatitis B Vaccines in Male Newborns Increased the Odds of Autism 3X;

Flu Shot Increases Rate of Non-Flu Infection 4.4X;

DTP Increases Mortality in Girls 10X;

Vaccination of Preemies Increased Odds of Neurodevelopmental Disorders 6.6X;

Vaccination Increases Risk of Allergic Rhinitis (30X), Allergy (3.1X), ADHD (4.2X), Autism (4.2X) Eczema (2.9X), Learning Disability (5.2X) and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (3.7X) Vaxxed Unvaxxed Parts I Xii 16.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

They always knew the PSYOP-19 scamdemic would look worse using the injurious flu vaccine fraud, and why are the Pentagon and DoD the C19 “vaccine” patent holders (hint: slow kill bioweapon)?

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/exposing-truth/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/

More studies

Free ebook: Vax-Unvax Let the Science Speak - Robert F Kennedy Jr, Brian Hooker PhD - 2023

