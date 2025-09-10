Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
9h

FORCED VAXX IS HERE

Forced Vaxx - Sneak Attack by Sec.Health

Info by Sasha Latypova / Katherine Watts

This timeline reveals a coordinated and rapid policy shift. ESHB 1531 was introduced and passed in under two months, with minimal public scrutiny. The law was signed just days before the legislative session ended, and within months, Washington joined a regional health alliance with California and Oregon.

The very next day, the Washington State Department of Health issued a standing order authorizing COVID-19 vaccination for all individuals aged six months and older.

The speed and sequencing of these actions suggest strategic alignment-not coincidence.

This timeline reveals a coordinated and rapid policy shift. ESHB 1531 was introduced and passed in under two months, with minimal public scrutiny. The law was signed just days before the legislative session ended, and within months, Washington joined a regional health alliance with California and Oregon.

The very next day, the Washington State Department of Health issued a standing order authorizing COVID-19 vaccination for all individuals aged six months and older.

The speed and sequencing of these actions suggest strategic alignment-not coincidence.

coincidence.

Washington State Department of

HEALTH

WASHINGTON STATE COVID-19 VACCINE

STANDING ORDER

SUBJECT:

COVID-19 Vaccine Standing Order

EFFECTIVE DATE:

9/4/2025

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
5h

How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/how-corruption-science-impact-public-perception-policies-vaccines/ Nuremberg 2.0 recognized by AI + Russell Crowe Movie "Nuremberg" https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/nuremberg-20-recognized-by-ai-russell-crowe-movie-nuremberg TOP 100 MOST WANTED FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY NARRATED BY DIABLO THE LORD OF FEAR & TERROR https://nuremberg2.substack.com/p/top-100-most-wanted-for-crimes-against Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0 in just now JULY 4TH 2021: Live Zoom Nuremberg Trials 2.0 Introduction: "The 10 Points of the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation and how it relates to Covid-19 Explained" by Chief Justice https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/nurembergtrialsnet---10-points-of-the-nuremberg-codex-explained Largest Crime In History: $5.4 Quadrillion vs Covid Vaccine Harm & Covid Measures. https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-trials-2-0/f/largest-crime-in-history-54-quadrillion-vs-covid-19-vaxx-harm The Nuremberg 2.0 International Pubic Trial Podcast will be added to the new e-book Rise & Fall of the 4th Reich V 2.0 by the Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0 (260 pages with 3000+ sources click-able in the PDF). Nuremberg 2.0 is an ongoing international public grand jury against all Covid-19 emergency measures and aspects of The Great Reset. https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/ols/products/rise-fall-of-hitlers-4th-reich-e-book-by-the-chief-justice-of-nuremberg-20 Read the 66 Page Introduction on the 3rdReich, 4thReich, Nuremberg 1.0 & Nuremberg 2.0 + The Great Reset: 4TH REICH & THE EXTERMINATION OF HUMANITY FT "WE'RE ALL JEWS NOW" https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/4th-reich-the-extermination-of-humanity-ft-were-all-jews-now

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Prof. F. Nazar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture