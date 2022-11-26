This compilation took 87 hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of searching of censored content, that is very difficult to find .

Title

URL

Producer

Beyond the Reset (animation)

https://rumble.com/v2bf87g-beyond-the-reset.html

Subs in many languages:

3depix.com Oleg Kuznetzov

Countdown 2030

https://rumble.com/v24obui-countdown-2030-part-1.html

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/countdown-2030-part-2/

Dr. Tess Lawrie and WCH team

World Council for Health

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/video-series/expert-hearing/

WCH

The Highwire

https://thehighwire.com/watch/

Del Bigtree and team

All Epoch TV documentaries

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/epoch-original

Epoch TV

One Corporation Owns the Entire World

https://rumble.com/vn7lf5-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see.html

Out of the Shadows

https://odysee.com/@against:9/out-of-the-shadows:90

Hoax

https://odysee.com/Hoaxed.2019.720p.WEBRip.800MB.x264-GalaxyRG:aea41b71ff7c766032779c930dbec79adb0d544e

Died suddenly

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html

Es subs: https://www.bitchute.com/embed/UHeoe17ulS9B

Stew Peters

The Big Reset Movie

En, Fr, Es subs: https://thebigresetmovie.com/area-video

https://rumble.com/v1vh8js-the-big-reset-movie-great-reset-plandemic-and-vaccines-documentary.html

Anonymous

The REAL Anthony Fauci

Es subs: https://rumble.com/v1te45c-el-verdadero-anthony-fauci-the-real-anthony-fauci-la-pelicula-the-movie.html

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Children’s Health Defense

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Grand Jury

https://stopworldcontrol.com/jury/

https://grand-jury.net/

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Plandemic 1

https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-1/

Mikki Willis

Plandemic 2: InDoctorNation

https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

Es subs https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/

Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/plandemic-3-the-great-awakening/

Subtitles and Original Download:

https://plandemicseries.com/watch-the-great-awakening-movie/

Transcript: https://static.arkengine.com/video/cliovnuz5004njs01q19yrgoh/transcripts/en-US/P3%20transcript%20.pdf

PlandemicSeries.com

The Plan: pandemics 2020 - 2030

https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html

Vaxxed: from cover-up to catastrophe

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/

Del Bigtree

Vaxxed II: the people’s truth

https://odysee.com/@OppenheimerRanchProject:6/The-vaxxed-truth-2:b

Fr. En subs: https://odysee.com/@actuplus11:9/VAXXED_II_vf:c

En. Fr subs: https://ia802909.us.archive.org/13/items/vaxxed-ii/Vaxxed%20II.mp4

A Shot in the Dark

https://rumble.com/v1v1p7k-emergency-a-shot-in-the-dark-covid-19-vaccines-documentary.html

HPV vaccines killing girls

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=UfwOBby2s5w

Uninformed Consent (Canada)

https://rumble.com/v1erlp3-uniformed-consent-matador-films-full-documentary.html

Librti.com

Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/documentary-tracking-down-the-origin-of-wuhan-coronavirus-3313091

The Epoch Times

Safe and Effective: a 2nd Opinion

https://odysee.com/@30DaysOut:8/SafeAndEffectiveSecondOpinion:8

UK

Brilliantly difficult

https://rumble.com/v1wanjw-brilliantly-difficult-documentary-about-covid-19-resistance-cartoonist-bob-.html

The Real Story of January 6

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-real-story-of-jan-6-documentary-4596670

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/therealstoryofjan6part2-5548012

Epoch TV

No Farmers, No Food

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nofarmersnofood-5390883

Epoch TV

The Final War: 100 year plot to defeat America

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-final-war-4851409

Epoch TV

The Shadow State

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-shadow-state-documentary-4877950

Epoch TV

The Dimming (geoengineering)

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/

https://odysee.com/@bitjesus:9/dimming:9

The Unseen Crisis: vax stories

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-unseen-crisis-vaccine-stories-you-were-never-told-documentary-5240019

Epoch TV

Gender Transformation

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/gender-transformation-5280005

Epoch TV

Flatline: America's Hospital Crisis

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/flatline-5519424

Epoch TV

Final Days

https://rumble.com/v2r0qh0-final-days-worldwide-premiere.html

https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

StewPeters.com

Mat Miller Skow

End Game

EndGameTheMovie.com

Alex Jones

Secrets of the United Nations

https://stopworldcontrol.com/unevent

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know/

David Sorensen

Shots: Eugenics to Pandemics

https://odysee.com/@NewDayNear:3/Shot_Eugenics_to_Pandemics:a

https://gdpr.tubi.tv

John Potash

The Fall of the Cabal (& Sequel)

https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2022/11/28/fall-of-the-cabal/

https://stopworldcontrol.com/cabal/

Janet Ossebaard

Cyntha Koeter

War Against The Weak

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=war%20against%20the%20weak&kind=video

https://odysee.com/$/search?q=War%20Against%20The%20Weak

Endless films

The Genocide Wars - Know Your Enemy

SHORT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RrRL9lvZQOV0/

FULL VERSION: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YidOub8VOlC1/

BOOK: https://archive.org/details/GWKYE

The Great Taking

https://thegreattaking.com/

David Webb

JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick

https://rumble.com/v2dt7vk-the-documentary-of-all-documentaries-jfk-to-911-everything-is-a-rich-mans-t.html

https://archive.org/details/jfk-to-9-11-everything-is-a-rich-mans-trick-4

Francis Richard Conolly

The Ascent of Money

http://www.pbs.org/wnet/ascentofmoney/

http://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-ascent-of-money

PBS

The Kill Shot

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5QK7QzBMY4V/

https://rumble.com/v3mroia-kill-shot-the-cias-sv40-cancer-weapon-full-story-w-shannon-joy.html

Shannon Joy

Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/infertility-a-diabolical-agenda/

https://rumble.com/v197ynb-infirtility-a-diabolical-agenda-documentary-depopulation-agenda-21.html

Dr. Andrew Wakefield, 2022

A Climate Conversation (2023)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iV2C0oxwUS3Y/

https://www.aclimateconversation.com/

Heartland Instit.

Proxy Films LLC

The Great Global Warming Swindle

https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/The-Great-Global-Warming-Swindel:d

Martin Durkin

2007

War on children

https://www.comprehensivesexualityeducation.org/waronchildren/

FamilyWatch.org

Porn Pandemic

http://pornpandemic.org/

FamilyWatch.org

Cultural Imperialism

http://sexualrightsagenda.org/

FamilyWatch.org

Understanding Same-Sex Attraction

http://understandingsamesexattraction.org/

FamilyWatch.org

What is a Woman

https://odysee.com/@er:5/What-Is-a-Woman-Documentary:e

Fr subs. https://odysee.com/@GuyPages:7/What-is-a-woman-720-correc:a

Es subs: https://odysee.com/@Peque%C3%B1o_otaku:4/queesunamujer:1

TheMattWalshBlog.com

DailyWire.com

The Red Pill - men’s rights

https://theredpillmovie.com/

https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/The-Red-Pill---HD.mp4:0

Cassie Jaye

Hollywood, D.C.

https://www.seanstone.info/work/hollywood-dc

Sean Stone

Best Kept Secret

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsBQcRjlq4fo/

Sean Stone

The Paradigm of Money

https://theparadigmofmoneyfilm.com

Sean Stone (son of Oliver Stone)

Silenced

Silenced.co.nz

https://rumble.com/v2hdnws-silenced-www.silenced.co.nz-an-independent-new-zealand-documentary..html

Aly Cook

Manufacturing Madness (Psychiatry)

https://app.air.inc/a/cgKFF2tXL

Gary Null Productions

Medicating Normal

https://medicatingnormal.com

Shorter: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMS0Ei4JrbZw

MEDICATING NORMAL (channel with 283 videos about psychiatry) : https://www.youtube.com/@MedicatingNormal

Hear the Silence - Autism docudrama

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFDUwINASPBc/

https://archive.org/details/HearTheSilence2003DrAndrewWakefieldDramaYouTube

Dr. Andrew Wakefield 2003

Memorial Day NZ

https://rumble.com/v21wfhs-new-zealand-documentary-memorial-day-silent-no-more-nz.html

https://www.dropbox.com/s/lahkfisaxlt0a3j/MEMORIAL_DAY_MASTER__1080p_h264_Dec%2020.mp4?dl=0

Ukraine on Fire The Real Story Full

https://odysee.com/@DisclosureLibrary:2/UkraineOnFire:c

Fr. https://odysee.com/@Cielvoile:e/os:f7

Oliver Stone

BBC Hypernormalisation

https://watchdocumentaries.com/hypernormalisation/

Abortion vaccines causing brain damage and cancer

Autism, Asperger, ticks, lymphomas, leukemia

Nothing been done in a decade to replace them:

Congress hearing:

1/4:

2/4

3/4

4/4 Youtube censored this Congressional hearing!:

but is here: https://altcensored.com/watch?v=cO3BNFz4sY8

More proofs about vaccines and ASD:

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=ihARlgFKsmw

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=gBW7uf1r9zA

Crazy Psychiatry

PSYCHIATRY'S MASTER PLAN FOR CONTROL CCHR London, Aug 22, 2011 Video 8:23

Prominent English psychiatrist by the name of Colonel J R Rees addressing the National Council of Mental Hygiene in October 1940 and his colleague G. Brock Chisholm, the co-founder of the World Federation for Mental Health setting the agenda for psychiatry's influence and control of every sector of your life.

DR. THOMAS SZASZ EXPOSES PSYCHIATRY LibertyEconomics, Jan 12, 2007. Video 3:51

PETER BREGGIN - PSYCHIATRIC DRUGS ARE MORE DANGEROUS THAN YOU EVER IMAGINED. Simple Truths Vol. 6, Lord Schadt, July 21, 2021 Video 9:17

PSYCHIATRY CAN BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR MENTAL HEALTH William Glasser Inc, Oct 9, 2013 Video 5:32

CITIZENS COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS. Watchdog Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations

https://www.cchr.org

https://www.cchrint.org

ABUSE IN PSYCHIATRY (ENGLISH) – CCHR 6 VIDEOS

MEDICALIZATION OF EVERYDAY LIFE 131 VIDEOS. THE RESISTANCE

Other lists of redpill documentaries

