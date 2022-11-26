This compilation took 87 hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of searching of censored content, that is very difficult to find.
Title
URL
Producer
Beyond the Reset (animation)
https://rumble.com/v2bf87g-beyond-the-reset.html
Subs in many languages:
3depix.com Oleg Kuznetzov
Countdown 2030
https://rumble.com/v24obui-countdown-2030-part-1.html
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/countdown-2030-part-2/
Dr. Tess Lawrie and WCH team
World Council for Health
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/video-series/expert-hearing/
WCH
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/watch/
Del Bigtree and team
All Epoch TV documentaries
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/epoch-original
Epoch TV
One Corporation Owns the Entire World
https://rumble.com/vn7lf5-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see.html
Out of the Shadows
https://odysee.com/@against:9/out-of-the-shadows:90
Hoax
https://odysee.com/Hoaxed.2019.720p.WEBRip.800MB.x264-GalaxyRG:aea41b71ff7c766032779c930dbec79adb0d544e
Died suddenly
https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
Es subs: https://www.bitchute.com/embed/UHeoe17ulS9B
Stew Peters
The Big Reset Movie
En, Fr, Es subs: https://thebigresetmovie.com/area-video
https://rumble.com/v1vh8js-the-big-reset-movie-great-reset-plandemic-and-vaccines-documentary.html
Anonymous
The REAL Anthony Fauci
Es subs: https://rumble.com/v1te45c-el-verdadero-anthony-fauci-the-real-anthony-fauci-la-pelicula-the-movie.html
Robert Kennedy Jr.
Children’s Health Defense
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/
Robert Kennedy Jr.
Grand Jury
https://stopworldcontrol.com/jury/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Plandemic 1
https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-1/
Mikki Willis
Plandemic 2: InDoctorNation
https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/
Es subs https://www.bitchute.com/video/GBsoYSB24FgS/
Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/plandemic-3-the-great-awakening/
Subtitles and Original Download:
https://plandemicseries.com/watch-the-great-awakening-movie/
Transcript: https://static.arkengine.com/video/cliovnuz5004njs01q19yrgoh/transcripts/en-US/P3%20transcript%20.pdf
The Plan: pandemics 2020 - 2030
https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html
Vaxxed: from cover-up to catastrophe
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/
Del Bigtree
Vaxxed II: the people’s truth
https://odysee.com/@OppenheimerRanchProject:6/The-vaxxed-truth-2:b
Fr. En subs: https://odysee.com/@actuplus11:9/VAXXED_II_vf:c
En. Fr subs: https://ia802909.us.archive.org/13/items/vaxxed-ii/Vaxxed%20II.mp4
A Shot in the Dark
https://rumble.com/v1v1p7k-emergency-a-shot-in-the-dark-covid-19-vaccines-documentary.html
HPV vaccines killing girls
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=UfwOBby2s5w
Uninformed Consent (Canada)
https://rumble.com/v1erlp3-uniformed-consent-matador-films-full-documentary.html
Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/documentary-tracking-down-the-origin-of-wuhan-coronavirus-3313091
The Epoch Times
Safe and Effective: a 2nd Opinion
https://odysee.com/@30DaysOut:8/SafeAndEffectiveSecondOpinion:8
UK
Brilliantly difficult
https://rumble.com/v1wanjw-brilliantly-difficult-documentary-about-covid-19-resistance-cartoonist-bob-.html
The Real Story of January 6
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-real-story-of-jan-6-documentary-4596670
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/therealstoryofjan6part2-5548012
Epoch TV
No Farmers, No Food
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nofarmersnofood-5390883
Epoch TV
The Final War: 100 year plot to defeat America
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-final-war-4851409
Epoch TV
The Shadow State
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-shadow-state-documentary-4877950
Epoch TV
The Dimming (geoengineering)
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
https://odysee.com/@bitjesus:9/dimming:9
The Unseen Crisis: vax stories
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-unseen-crisis-vaccine-stories-you-were-never-told-documentary-5240019
Epoch TV
Gender Transformation
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/gender-transformation-5280005
Epoch TV
Flatline: America's Hospital Crisis
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/flatline-5519424
Epoch TV
Final Days
https://rumble.com/v2r0qh0-final-days-worldwide-premiere.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Mat Miller Skow
End Game
Alex Jones
Secrets of the United Nations
https://stopworldcontrol.com/unevent
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/secrets-of-the-united-nations-what-everyone-should-know/
David Sorensen
Shots: Eugenics to Pandemics
https://odysee.com/@NewDayNear:3/Shot_Eugenics_to_Pandemics:a
John Potash
The Fall of the Cabal (& Sequel)
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2022/11/28/fall-of-the-cabal/
https://stopworldcontrol.com/cabal/
Janet Ossebaard
Cyntha Koeter
War Against The Weak
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=war%20against%20the%20weak&kind=video
https://odysee.com/$/search?q=War%20Against%20The%20Weak
Endless films
The Genocide Wars - Know Your Enemy
SHORT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RrRL9lvZQOV0/
FULL VERSION: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YidOub8VOlC1/
BOOK: https://archive.org/details/GWKYE
The Great Taking
David Webb
JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick
https://rumble.com/v2dt7vk-the-documentary-of-all-documentaries-jfk-to-911-everything-is-a-rich-mans-t.html
https://archive.org/details/jfk-to-9-11-everything-is-a-rich-mans-trick-4
Francis Richard Conolly
The Ascent of Money
http://www.pbs.org/wnet/ascentofmoney/
http://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-ascent-of-money
PBS
The Kill Shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N5QK7QzBMY4V/
https://rumble.com/v3mroia-kill-shot-the-cias-sv40-cancer-weapon-full-story-w-shannon-joy.html
Shannon Joy
Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/infertility-a-diabolical-agenda/
https://rumble.com/v197ynb-infirtility-a-diabolical-agenda-documentary-depopulation-agenda-21.html
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, 2022
A Climate Conversation (2023)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iV2C0oxwUS3Y/
https://www.aclimateconversation.com/
Heartland Instit.
Proxy Films LLC
The Great Global Warming Swindle
https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/The-Great-Global-Warming-Swindel:d
Martin Durkin
2007
War on children
https://www.comprehensivesexualityeducation.org/waronchildren/
Porn Pandemic
Cultural Imperialism
http://sexualrightsagenda.org/
Understanding Same-Sex Attraction
http://understandingsamesexattraction.org/
What is a Woman
https://odysee.com/@er:5/What-Is-a-Woman-Documentary:e
Fr subs. https://odysee.com/@GuyPages:7/What-is-a-woman-720-correc:a
Es subs: https://odysee.com/@Peque%C3%B1o_otaku:4/queesunamujer:1
The Red Pill - men’s rights
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/The-Red-Pill---HD.mp4:0
Cassie Jaye
Hollywood, D.C.
https://www.seanstone.info/work/hollywood-dc
Sean Stone
Best Kept Secret
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsBQcRjlq4fo/
Sean Stone
The Paradigm of Money
https://theparadigmofmoneyfilm.com
Sean Stone (son of Oliver Stone)
Silenced
https://rumble.com/v2hdnws-silenced-www.silenced.co.nz-an-independent-new-zealand-documentary..html
Aly Cook
Manufacturing Madness (Psychiatry)
https://app.air.inc/a/cgKFF2tXL
Gary Null Productions
Medicating Normal
Shorter: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMS0Ei4JrbZw
MEDICATING NORMAL (channel with 283 videos about psychiatry) : https://www.youtube.com/@MedicatingNormal
Hear the Silence - Autism docudrama
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFDUwINASPBc/
https://archive.org/details/HearTheSilence2003DrAndrewWakefieldDramaYouTube
Dr. Andrew Wakefield 2003
Memorial Day NZ
https://rumble.com/v21wfhs-new-zealand-documentary-memorial-day-silent-no-more-nz.html
https://www.dropbox.com/s/lahkfisaxlt0a3j/MEMORIAL_DAY_MASTER__1080p_h264_Dec%2020.mp4?dl=0
Ukraine on Fire The Real Story Full
https://odysee.com/@DisclosureLibrary:2/UkraineOnFire:c
Fr. https://odysee.com/@Cielvoile:e/os:f7
Oliver Stone
BBC Hypernormalisation
https://watchdocumentaries.com/hypernormalisation/
Abortion vaccines causing brain damage and cancer
Autism, Asperger, ticks, lymphomas, leukemia
Nothing been done in a decade to replace them:
Congress hearing:
1/4:
2/4
3/4
4/4 Youtube censored this Congressional hearing!:
but is here: https://altcensored.com/watch?v=cO3BNFz4sY8
More proofs about vaccines and ASD:
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=ihARlgFKsmw
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=gBW7uf1r9zA
Crazy Psychiatry
PSYCHIATRY'S MASTER PLAN FOR CONTROL CCHR London, Aug 22, 2011 Video 8:23
Prominent English psychiatrist by the name of Colonel J R Rees addressing the National Council of Mental Hygiene in October 1940 and his colleague G. Brock Chisholm, the co-founder of the World Federation for Mental Health setting the agenda for psychiatry's influence and control of every sector of your life.
DR. THOMAS SZASZ EXPOSES PSYCHIATRY LibertyEconomics, Jan 12, 2007. Video 3:51
PETER BREGGIN - PSYCHIATRIC DRUGS ARE MORE DANGEROUS THAN YOU EVER IMAGINED. Simple Truths Vol. 6, Lord Schadt, July 21, 2021 Video 9:17
PSYCHIATRY CAN BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR MENTAL HEALTH William Glasser Inc, Oct 9, 2013 Video 5:32
CITIZENS COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS. Watchdog Exposing Psychiatric Human Rights Violations
ABUSE IN PSYCHIATRY (ENGLISH) – CCHR 6 VIDEOS
MEDICALIZATION OF EVERYDAY LIFE 131 VIDEOS. THE RESISTANCE
Other lists of redpill documentaries
https://totalityofevidence.com/resources/documentaries/
https://www.globalclimatescam.com/the-global-warming-swindle/
https://visionlaunch.com/10-red-pill-documentaries-responsible-for-waking-up-millions/
https://www.goodlion.tv/copy-of-free-documentaries
https://archive.org/details/1585678235086
2030 Unmasked. Brilliant narration. Puts all in rational context without crazy conspiracy or hyperbole. Produced anonymously, released summer 2021 before the mandates. Whoever produced this should make an update. I have woken up many friends with this movie alone. It’s been censored/reposted for the last 2 years.
https://rumble.com/v29tu8m-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html
Thank you for your amazing work.