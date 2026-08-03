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Scientific Progress

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Aug 4Edited

Vanguard started out as an attractive alternative for expense conscious mom & pop investors (brokerage fees for trades in the 1970’s into 80’s were regularly hundreds of dollars, an effective impediment to investors of limited means.)

the real trouble started with mutual funds and, later, the firm’s introduction of index funds which bundled stocks and effectively relieved investors of their active management responsibilities now handled by professional “trustees.” individuals now vote with their dollars on performance of the bundles rather than the details, strategy of the individual holdings.

it is the apex of the management team at vanguard that holds the key to the trillions.

devious plan.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
Aug 3

...i cross posted both links on the respective sites!... https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/ai-bubble-27-trillion-valuation-on ... 🙏➕🙏...

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