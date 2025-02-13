Kalergi South Africa

Feb 2025. Did Elon support a racist message? Would he have shared it if they were 45 million whites instead of blacks? Or 45 million Barbies and Kens?

Elon’s repost:

“🚨SOUTH AFRICA'S BLACK POPULATION SURGED FROM 4M TO 45M IN 100 YEARS—WHITES NOW A MINORITY

Statistics reveal a massive increase in South Africa’s Black population over the past 60 years, while White South Africans—whose ancestors have been there for centuries—face discrimination.

Despite being historically rooted in the country, White South Africans are treated as second-class citizens under government policies that favor recent arrivals.

Racial discrimination under the guise of “equity” isn’t justice—it’s state-sanctioned replacement.”

Analysis of the post

The ratio went from 27:1 to 35:1 (30% up is mostly explained by immigration)

When whites settled in 1652 1 , there were no natives in the Cape 2 , very few, mostly up north 3 , many, nomads.

Being the first inhabitants doesn’t include a right to expel the rest (least, slave descent), just as the native-Americans have no right to expel the descent of later European immigration. No matter historical injustices, descent is innocent . Of course, presumption of innocence of minors is not applicable to adults keeping historical injustices.

The white civilization reduced child mortality and increased wealth, thus enabling the black population increase.

Many whites like Elon fled South Africa, even more, after the white government was replaced by communist ANC et al.

The latter implemented the Karlergi plan, enabling 5 million immigrants and 20 million illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Lesotho. 4 It’s not about the Great Replacement but about cultural disolution.

Blacks get economic advantages, due to racial discrimination laws, favoring any non-white race, even Asians, thus proving that the real intent is the Kalergi plan ( affirmative action is racism in action ).

Whites use more contraception and haccines.

Unfortunately, blacks are catching up and aborting more: went from 6+ children per women to 2.3 and will soon be below replacement fertility. The global extermination policy is targeting all races!

If we add that piece of evidence to Elon’s track record:

Wants open borders to outstanding people or hard-working H-1 slaves, but rejects hard-working low-skilled migrants. Believes in social Darwinism, including a “right” to higher reproduction of the fittest. Believes that financial success proves evolutionary fitness. Supports transhumanism: bio and cyber enhancement of humans to create a super-race Darwin-destined to rule and outnumber natural humans. Used IVF, and supports it, even if being able to naturally conceive, because of the screening for genetic defects (like Down syndrome). Note: IVF treatments could cause permanent infertility and cancer (nb repeated hormonally stimulated superovulation). Supported abortion, abortifacients and contraceptives for his employees, being part of the extermination plan and contributing to the depopulation emergency that he claims to be against.

As most masons, it’s clear that Elon belongs to the eugenics transhumanist club:

Hitler won the war

The Nazis won the war and are running the world through masonic secret societies: social-Darwinism, human Darwinism, eugenics, IVF, transhumanism, racism, extermination of the “unfittest”, breeding, selection and promotion of the “fittest”, etc.

Masons first destroy cultural and national unity, rooted in family and national legacies, to impose anti-national and supra-national multiculturalism: a man without roots, is a man to be fooled.

It's a war on semantics. Let's not use the enemy's term “replacement”. It’s not even a Great Replacement "theory", or Great Replacement FACT, but a plan for dilution and disolution of national cultures and values, where the host is deliberately left incapable of integrating massive migration with values based on natural law, such as human rights, not to mention, that certain countries have historical Christian values rooted by the founding ancestors and coded into laws, which clash with anti-values of certain beliefs (e.g. hate, violence, infidels and women as sub-humans, polygamy, female mutilation, etc.).

Diversity isn’t about embracing evilness, but the goodness in any culture.

A nation has the right to reject those who won’t accept those minimum core values, which are essential for civilization, incapable of an oath to defend the common good of the nation (e.g. masons, terrorists, criminals).

Assimilation doesn’t mean imposing a national culture on the migrants, but enhancing their own culture with human values, while rejecting the anti-values.

Masons have weaponized the educational systems to artificially create division instead of natural diversity: transectionality, DEI, anti-white revisionism, ESG are just the tip of the iceberg.

They make sure that no one is integrated: not even the natives. Even if there was no migration, those artificial conflicts destroy nations from within or at least weaken them, by needing to divert energies to fight the woke virus, instead of focusing on the masonic virus.

Footnotes

