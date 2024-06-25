This article took 89 hours of research to save you that many hours. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

Migrations to win elections

In 2023, Biden’s open border policy surpassed one migrant for every newborn.1 Was it a deliberate policy to let 10 million people in? 2

7 Mar 2024. Biden issued Executive Order 14019 Promoting Access to Voting, which orders all federal agencies to provide voter registration to anyone they come in contact with. State election officials cannot ask for proof of citizenship.“ 3

15 Apr 2024. Mexican Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) has ties to both U.S. Department Of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and illuminati Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas, also connected to Mayorkas.4

This Soros NGO was caught helping illegal aliens enter the United States, while giving them flyers telling them to vote for Biden if they wanted the aid for 4 more years: why would they print flyers for Biden if illegals couldn't possibly vote?

14 Jun 2024. Since 1993 NRVA5, anybody applying for welfare, car registration or drivers license is given a voter registration form by default including illegal immigrants. Proof of US citizenship is not required for federal registration to vote form.6 These forms are also available online. 7

“While it is unlawful for illegal aliens to vote, 18 U.S. Code § 611 a caveat: “ (c) Subsection (a) does not apply to an alien if:

(3) the alien reasonably believed at the time of voting in violation of such subsection that he or she was a citizen of the United States.” 8

19 Jun 2024. “Michigan Democrats passed a bill to make it impossible to detect and challenge election fraud:

a) prevents the board of canvassers from investigating election fraud concerns brought by voters

b) strips the board of subpoena power, and only allows them to “refer fraud” over to a corrupt Attorney General and to prosecutors in the Democrat controlled cities where the fraud is most likely to occur. 9

US election fraud historical context

First, we need to understand the context of massive election fraud in US elections at least since 2020:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us

J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know

In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the demonstrations of millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros!

Kalergi plan

Masonic/Kalergi Plan goal: to replace the population and destroy national culture from within creating division and conflict, under the guise of humanitarianism, anti-racism and multiculturalism, by:

a) flooding countries with uncontrolled migration, especially, the poorest, prey to fundamentalists, socialists and criminals, and single men without women, easier to groom into rapists.

b) assuring that they are not assimilated/integrated in the national culture

c) assuring they can vote (usually for the left, which is co-opted to push open-borders free-rights policy)

The immigrant vote is more manipulable and bribable. Evidence proves that they are rewarded by the Deep State, even if it’s illegal. 10 What do they have to lose? They are already illegals!

Coudenhove-Kalergi, simplified as Kalergi, was a mason backed by illuminati Rothschild and Warburg money. They started out in the 70s, by destroying the national and European cultures with massive immigration.

Kalergi’s anti-European racism: “The (European) man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will disappear owing to the disappearing of space (nations), time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals.” 11

The plan was added other objectives to ethnic dilution and cultural dissolution: elections, woman and child trafficking, drugs, prostitution, etc.

Kalergi USA

23 Dec 2023. NGOs provided illegals in South and Central America with critical maps to show routes to the southern US border. 12

Even the Chinese and Africans are using the route from Ecuador, which doesn’t require passports for entry:

https://x.com/Paulmuaddib61_/status/1743279729896017979

United Nations UNHCR Darién Gap Map pointing to the USA:

“NGO Amigos Del Tren hands out train route maps showing the various train routes to the United States and assists aliens in riding the ‘Train of Death’, also known as ‘La Bestia’ (The Beast).” 13

16 Jan 2024. In 2023, nearly a quarter million immigrants crossing the US border per month! 14 This means 3 million per year: “an illegal alien pipeline for what it is: a United Nations-weaponized migration agenda masquerading as an organic humanitarian crisis. Aliens receive aid in the form of legal assistance, food packages, healthcare, maps, and the United Nations International Organization of Migration (IOM) hands out pamphlets detailing how to put on a condom. 15

Documentary:

18 Jan 2024. Journalist James O'Keefe uncovered a "shadowy network of secretive nonprofits" (some of which are funded by taxpayers) that are facilitating the invasion of illegals on the US southern border. "Alita's Angels" is a "brand-new nonprofit with no tax records on file", funded by FEMA government agency. 16

20 Jan 2024. “US citizens traveling domestically have to show a valid identification card or a passport to board a plane, but signs at certain airports say there are easier rules for some newly arrived (immigrants): Transport Security Administration is working with Customs and Border Protection to “validate adult non-US citizen travel documentation when the traveler does not otherwise have an acceptable form of identification”. No US ID, no alien ID, no photo requirement, only voluntary “biographic information” (like “I come from Ecuador”) without any proof of origin and without any consequences for lying because the information about the migrant is not stored !!!

Kalergi’s plan was updated to groom unaccompanied minors in order to use them for sex trafficking and human sacrifices.

23 Jan 2024. Supreme Court 5-4 decision ruled that federal agents could remove parts of Texas barbed wire along the border.

Free airplane tickets for migrants!

Biden was importing a crushing amount of illegal aliens into the red states to crash their social welfare system.

At least 326,000 Latinamerican illegals in the parole-and-release program were flown into Miami, 21,964 into Houston, and more into over 40 other destinations.17

United States of Arabia (USArabia)

“President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief is opening new processing centers for Muslim migrants, amid pro-HAMAS riots in U.S. cities and just after Congress granted $3.5 billion more for migration within the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Not only did the ‘Foreign Aid’ package do nothing to secure our own border, it included $3.5 Billion to supercharge mass migration from the Middle East” 18 Add 8 billion from mason-controlled banks: BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Genius for evil:

The US Government funds Israeli Government’s genocidal cleansing of Gaza (including 20 thousand innocent children): who said crime doesn’t pay? Netanyahu cashed 50 billion dollars from the USA only, not counting aid from Europe, UK and other countries! (In the Ukraine, war is good business for the government leaches and US kickbacks: 100 billion from the USA).19 The US radicalizes the few survivors and the rest of the Muslim world: it would be a miracle that they are not filled with bitter hatred and desire for revenge. The US generously invites them home to bomb!

Conclusion:

“Made in the USA” terrorism: make the taxpayers pay for their own bombing.

Don’t hate the nations: hatred empowers evil, while it’s not the people but the evil authorities, most civilians don’t agree with.

Eurabia

1974. Algerian President Houari Boumédienne at UN General Assembly: “One day, millions of men will leave the Southern Hemisphere to go to the Northern Hemisphere. And they will not go there as friends. Because they will go there to conquer it. And they will conquer it with their sons. The wombs of our women will give us victory.” 20 Misattributed? 21

1978. Color-blind stats: the law of information and freedom bans the collection of personal or anonymized data based on race, ethnicity, political, religious or philosophical opinion, trade union associations, health or sex life.22

10 Apr 2016. Muammar Gaddafi/Qadhafi, Libya’s dictator, said: “We have 50 million Muslims in Europe. There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe without swords, without guns, without conquest will turn it into a Muslim continent within a few decades.” 23

17 Mar 2017. Turkish leader Erdogan: “I am calling out to my citizens, my brothers and sisters in Europe! Don’t have just three children; have five! The place in which you are living and working is now your homeland and new motherland. Stake a claim in it. Open more businesses, enroll your children in better schools, make your family live in better neighborhoods, drive the best cars, live in the most beautiful houses. That’s because you are the future of Europe.” 24

2011. Native British became an ethnic minority in London and other cities. 25

2015. Islamic population doubles every decade. 26

2021. Variations of the name 'Mohamed', have been the most popular names for baby boys in the UK.27 There’s an open border policy letting in half a million immigrants per year in the UK, also in Ireland.28

2024. “Sickle-Cell Data Shows the replacement of the French People”. 29 In France babies are tested on “drépanocytose”, a genetic disease from Africa: the majority of babies have non-European origin (50%+). France has become Africanized.30

2035. UK Islamic babies outnumber Christian births. 31

2037. Indigenous British children become a minority in the classroom. 32

2066. Ethnic White British become a minority. 33

Has “make love, not war”

been replaced by

“make love, not jihad”?

Islam is not only a religion, but a political tyrannical ideology which can’t be detached from religion: the religion means politics, and vice versa. The main purpose of Islam is to form an Islamic State, with no separation between faith and State: the State is the faith and the faith is the State, the law of the faith is the law of the State: the Sharia.

Is this a demographic jihad, a cultural and political take-over of Western civilization?

The Koran is clear: Islam means creating an Islamic world by all means possible, even coercion, threats, murder and war. Islam is a call to war: a peaceful Islamist is a contradiction in terms. There are millions of peaceful Muslims precisely because they don’t live up to the Koran’s violent mandates. It’s impossible to assimilate Islamic fundamentalists, but Muslims may be integrated if they reject their faith in the Koran’s violence.

Muslims may be peacefully assimilated, proportionally to their rejection of the Koran’s attack to human rights: right to life, best interest of the child, equal dignity and rights of all men and women, freedom of conscience, freedom of speech, freedom of travel, freedom to study and work (n.b. women), freedom to marry whoever one wishes (forced marriages), etc.

It depends on the Muslims not taking the Koran literally. Yet, the West doesn’t do anything to help that, on the contrary, in Europe, some regions are allowed to be run by the Sharia law (the country’s laws are not applicable there!).

Notably, there are many similarities between Zionism and Islamism. A peaceful Israeli is the one who doesn’t take literally the Old Testament’s mandates to exterminate the neighboring nations and to submit the world for the coming Messiah, (or as a prerequisite for the Messiah to arrive and rule), just as they are not taking it literally to stone to death, homosexuals and adulterers.

By the way, being in favor of Israelis doesn't mean being in favor of a Zionist Israeli Government: a right of self defense never includes the “wrong” of assassinating 20 thousand innocent Gaza children. How could children be a threat !!!

Masons need a global war to justify their global government:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/ww3-create-a-global-war-to-create

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911

All we are saying is give peace a chance!

The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?

Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide (40,000 Palestinians already, half children, killed by Israel’s raids), get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages wasn’t and isn't the priority at all !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/all-we-are-saying-is-give-peace-a

Kalergi Europe

Comment: “I lived in Norway and Sweden and watched these countries welcoming Somalian, Ethiopean, and other refugee groups. A lot of young men, with no skill or money. A Norwegian acquaintance, working as a public defender for the government, took on the case of a North African who had raped 19 women and murdered at least one. "Why not send him back to his country of origin?" I asked. Because he would be given a death sentence, was her reply. But these men squeeze through a lenient system because Scandinavians are unused to dealing with this kind of crime. Every grocery store in Gothenburg has a scarved Muslim woman holding out a can for money, when in fact, she and her family have been given a place to live, free medical care, and an income. The Scandis are sooo naive and their countries are being ruined.” 34

24 Oct 2023. “Two defenseless elderly women, age 93 and 95, were brutally raped at a hospital in France last Sunday. Both women died in the days that followed after the horrors they endured.

The suspect, Samir B., a 40-year-old, who was already known to the police for sexual assault, was released (!!!) under judicial supervision after 48 hours only.

Five days ago, a 23 y/o British woman visiting Paris was raped at knifepoint right next to Eiffel Tower by a North-African man in the bushes.

I sound like an broken record, but European women truly aren’t safe in Europe anymore. At any age.

We haven’t safe been since our elites started importing fighting age savages from archaic societies, and we’re just letting it happen.

We’re letting our civilization be invaded and destroyed, and our women raped and murdered.

People apparently just don’t care enough.” 35

22 Jan 2024. Mason UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid £36 million to private boats, operating a free “taxi service” for illegal migrants, picking them up in the middle of the Channel and ferrying them to the Port of Dover: 600 illegal boat migrants have been brought ashore, following around 30,000 successful crossings last year. 36

The Border Force has even been reported to have traveled into French territorial waters to pick up migrants and bring them to British soil. 37

The government set aside £224 million to begin procuring five new cutters and six coastal patrol vessels in April of 2022, yet the process of replacing the current Border Force fleet was first pushed back to April of 2024 and now is not expected to begin until March of 2026: this deliberate 4-year procrastination had the target of turning the Border Force “ineffective”. If the government actually wanted to deter illegal boat migration, it should adopt a send-back-the-boats approach like that adopted in Australia. 38

Multiculturalism

Through siblings or twins raised in different families or nations, it was discovered that even if fully assimilated in the new family or national culture, there would be similarities related to the biological origin which were stronger than the forces shaping socialization.

Nevertheless, we have been brainwashed to:

a) deny the non-cultural biological and spiritual heritage, having influence on the personal tastes, culture, ethics (n.b. work ethic) or religion, and

b) dismiss the extrapolation of that idea to a wider group, the family, ancestry, the family of families, race, nation: we’d be backing bigoted racism.

Predetermination is not predestination. Each person is unique and may defeat preset tendencies, yet it will be harder, depending on the contexts. It’s much harder to correct mistakes if we decide to ignore the forces behind our heritage. Ignoring a problem, becomes the problem.

It’s not wrong to recognize our conditioning roots, in general, with some exceptions, some families are better in certain things and worse in others. The same applies to wider groups, cultures, races and nations. There’s nothing wrong to say that, in general, some have achieved better results for certain goals, and worse for others, or that some are more suited than others. For example, those of African descent have anatomical advantages to run faster, than most other races. Also, IQ tests show some races score higher than others. Still, some high IQ individuals from low scoring races, could still beat most of other races, because it’s all about overlapping but shifted normal distributions. Therefore, generalizations wouldn't be any good in this matter and could lead to bigotry. Still, individuals must be evaluated individually, and no one should be granted advantages or affirmative actions based on racial/cultural/national generalizations.

Yet, the main problem with multiculturalism is relativism: the denial of objective truth and morality. It considers all cultures equally valuable and flawless. For example, for them, there’s nothing wrong with genital mutilation of girls in Islam (removing the clitoris to block orgasms and reduce infidelity), as well as there’s nothing wrong with genital mutilation in USA/Canada/Europe by castration of transitioning boys, or in the case of transitioning girls, through a double-mastectomy and uterus removal.

There’s another problem with multiculturalism: in spite of the diversity narrative, they push miscegenation and cultural death, by using mass media to wither and destroy personal and cultural identity, never enhancing uniqueness.

Instead of promoting the common good of an orchestra where unique instruments combine to form a beautifully rich symphony, they promote a one instrument band. It’s just part of the plan to weaken the family and culture in order to impose an artificial and tyrannical one-world culture, erasing national cultures, nationalism and especially, patriotism, which could be the main source of opposition.

It’s no coincidence that when the Nazis or Soviets occupied a country, they would prioritize the destruction of the national culture: universities, theater, local content, local language, etc.

Why is immigration replacing nations?

Masons create power-vaccum through divisions to impose their candidates. Likewise, they social-engineer demographic black-holes, attracting migration, especially from failed states, where they had created the failure.

The depopulation/extermination plan involved using wrongly called “contraceptives”, which in fact, are all abortifacients (except barrier ones). They had to be promoted through “sexual education”, later institutionalized in the educational system and turned into human rights by the UN organizations, called SRHRs, which reads Sexual (perversion and abuse) and (un)Reproductive (un)Health and (un)Rights, which includes grooming into crooked sex (non-straight), abortifacients and abortion.

Contraception led to the mass ideology of seeing women, not as potential or real married mothers, but as objects of pleasure, thus increasing the demand for porn, killing the couple’s love, turning sex into a negotiation (prostitution of the wife to the husband) and leading to increasing verbal, sexual, and physical violence, as reportedly shown by increasingly violent porn. The objectivization of women, treating them as sexual objects, sexual slaves/whores, together with violence, is pushed by media and porn ad nauseam.

Notice that depopulation strategies and sex-ed never dive into natural family planning. The excuse it that it’s not effective for that goal. Yet, it’s been proven by Naprotechnology that it is even more effective and with no lethal side effects. The real reason is that natural family planning for love (without grave reasons, opened to life) is ethical, respects natural law (10 commandments), men and women’s true nature, and the natural marital act: a proof of a Satanic conspiracy?

The contraception violence is falsely patched with the consent campaigns (“yes is yes, no is no”) and laws for violence against women, later replaced by gender violence laws, to promote crooked sex even more.

The objectivization of women led the demand of divorce. Contraceptive usage is correlated with infidelity and divorce rates. “The divorce rate had been going slowly up in the 1900s, and then, between 1965 and 1975, it doubled. A 1977 study by Robert Michael at the Center for Economic Analysis of Human Behavior and Social Institutions concluded that this increase could be directly attributed to the increased use of contraceptives.” 39 Men wanted more diversity in “sex-objects” (women under contraception). Women wanted out of an abusive relation and ever increasing violence. Separation and annulment laws were not enough. Both demanded a false right to remake one’s life through “re-marriage”. The false patch? no-fault divorce, destroying children and leaving them even more vulnerable to sex-ed grooming into earlier sexualization (meal for pedophiles) and ever increasing perversion.

Hormonal contraceptives also led to a thrombosis pandemic: clot-related diseases stroke, pulmonary embolism, cardio-vascular disease, heart attack, etc. The solution? They reduced the hormonal doses (making contraceptives even less effective in preventing births) and ban smoking (which potentiates clotting).

The vast majority of aborting mothers were using contraception when getting pregnant (USA40, UK41) and a rise in contraceptive usage led to an increase in abortion: UK42, France43, Portugal44, Australia45, Canada46, Turkey47, Singapore, Cuba, Denmark, the Netherlands, and South Korea48, etc.

In the USA, “Contraceptive devices gained popularity throughout the 1900’s, and were “legalized” in 1965.49 The widespread proliferation of contraceptive devices followed. The abortion rate began to creep up at this same time, after 1965, from 0.02 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44 in 1965 to 16.33 in 1973, when abortion was legalized ... ‘correlation does not equal causation’ yet ‘correlation does not rule out causation’ and, in fact, ‘correlation implies causation if there’s a logical reason’: “contraceptive users appear to have been more motivated to prevent births than were nonusers”50 “in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fail” 51. 52

Contraceptive failure (enhanced by the reduction of the dosage), led to a pandemic of “unplanned” pregnancies demanding abortion, so they installed the patch of the patch: no-fault abortion on demand until 9 months of pregnancy. After the peak, surgical abortion went a bit down (compared to pre-contraception years) because:

a) Chemical abortion is replacing surgical abortion: e.g. day after pill.

b) Long term contraception was introduced later and increased dramatically: it’s another chemical abortion method. It is even more effective than contraception in killing women with direct effects (not side effects) such as thrombosis and cancer. Yet, few of those abortions are the result of those women taking chemotherapy.

c) Increase of partial and permanent infertility correlated to years of non-barrier contraception usage, even adjusting for confounding variables such as age. After dumping them, it takes months for the body to re-adjust and become fertile again, and for some, it takes forever: they became permanently infertile. It’s not that short-term contraceptives became more effective but that women become more infertile, year after year, not only due to contraception but also because of the war on humans through so many fronts such as food, beverages, EMFs, pollution, alcohol, drugs, medicines, medicine, ultrasound, etc.

d) Increase of male infertility

Epidemiologically, barrier contraception fails 100% to prevent Sexually Transmitted Diseases. This, matched with the ideology of “no-consequences” promiscuity, led to a pandemic of STDs involving billions of people. The false patch? Weaponized lethal, maiming and infertilizing haccines: Hepatitis A, HepB to babies (!), HPV for children (!), and sooner than later, against bacterial (e.g. gonorrhoea, chlamydia and syphilis) and viral (e.g. HCV) diseases. 53 Why do they always forget to mention that STDs are never present in virgin or un-infected natural marriages, faithful for life? Another evidence of Satanism?

Contraception, day-after-pills, abortifacients, abortion, STDs, weaponized vaccines, food, medicine, etc., led to a pandemic of infertility. The false patch? Artificial insemination.

All of that destruction, of the marital act, of marriage and family, of real reproductive health, of childhood, of innocence, of love, led to a pandemic of population reduction. Not reaching replacement fertility rate means the destruction of national culture and economy. How would they hide that? Of course, another false patch: unrestricted immigration.

Fighting symptoms will never defeat the root disease. It’s like trying to cure cancer with an aspirin. Patch after patch prove the inability to detect the root problem: lack of legal and social defense of real marriage (faithful for life) as the only ethical situation for the marital act. Why? Because of the superior right of the child to be conceived in a loving natural marriage.

Conclusion

To help the migrant isn’t just a civil virtue but a Biblical mandate. The duty of hospitality, especially to the victim of poverty, religious or political persecution, doesn’t mean that a country is forced to accept any migrant (terrorist, criminal, contagious, not seeking to study or work) or uncontrollable or unassimilable flows. The best a country can do to avoid unchecked massive migrations is to help the neighboring countries to deal with the crisis at home. Prevention is the best policy.

The evil genius of Karlergi was to exploit human compassion to the suffering migrant, and turn migration into a demographic weapon, a psy-op bio-weapon in a 5-gen-war.

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

October 1, 2022

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!

