Scientific Progress

Scientific Progress

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
Oct 3, 2022

Another picky point, this one about the 7 Covid Genocides: #1 is a fiction. Megatons of our regressive tax dollars may have been spent on allegedly engineering a toxic virus, but in fact there are no pathogenic viruses, & CoVID isn't an isolatable, testable virus any more than measles, polio, or cholera are. All disease is in reality caused either by malnutrition, parasites, and/or toxins, & EMFs are TOXINS (so your #7 is right on). https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-anywhere-ever/

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85 replies by Prof. Fred Nazar and others
Gary McCollom's avatar
Gary McCollom
Mar 10, 2023

I enjoyed this, I place my faith in no man or woman hence I worry very little about who is controlled or who is not.

Our goal should be just as I do, every day I talk to from 5-10 people and focus on having them stop taking these injections and show them the power of a high vitamin d level and Gods other nutrients to heal our bodies.

I also give those that need it links for detoxing and show them alternative natural healing items like chlorine dioxide, colloidal silver, ivermectin-paste and pill, hydrogen peroxide and nebulizer and last but certainly not least DMSO.

God always wins people, stay in and keep the faith, spread Gods words and just as importantly the truth, satan hates the truth.

Far too many trusted in man and science, both of whom lie and manipulate whereas I chose to trust in God and His amazing immune system.

Guess who has not been let down.

My own story is I refuse to be tested 3 times a week and my job of 28 years was gone but do not feel bad for me as our God went to work and gave me a whole new life thats better in every way then my old life was.

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