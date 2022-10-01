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The PLAN

What's the FUTURE ? a self fulfilling prophecy ... unless we react !

WAKE UP TO THE FULL PLAN as if your life depended on it, literally!

The best part of being a “conspiracy realist” is not being dead =)

... or at least, not having clots, myocarditis, neuropathies, cancer, infertility, and other haccine intended effects… To be or not to be …

2030 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) hide a 6 armed scheme to gradually murder global population (7,5 billion until reaching their “sustainable” 500 million target) with:

Lethal “medicine”: lab designed bioweapons (like COVID and the ones blocked by the war in Ukraine), measures (lockdowns), treatments (ventilators), pharmaceuticals/vaccines/haccines, changed definition of brain death (deliberately separated from cardio-respiratory death) to murder and harvest “presumed organ donors”. Longterm harmful microwaves: satellite, 5/6/7G, cellphone attacks Climate changing. Droughts or floods through satellites, cell towers, automatic radar weather stations, ground stations and chemtrails. Solar geoengineering by releasing sun-blocking particles in the upper atmosphere with the false excuse of planet cooling, causing the opposite (less sun, less plant carbon capture), causing global famines by reducing agricultural productivity. Food and water: tainted GMOs. Injecting livestock and insects with contagious “vaccines” to indirectly vax all humans without them knowing. Graphening livestock to reach humans thorough meat, milk, eggs. FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarious, etc. Longterm lethal substances: pesticides, artificial sweeteners, additives, fluoridization (together with other poisons like monosodium glutamate, reduces IQ as planned to turn us into sheeple, with a) addictive screens with subliminal images and ultrasonic audio, b) worse education, c) lack of humanities, and d) brainwashing: check StopCSE.org). Nuclear irradiation: swabs, haccines, food, places. Choking digi-tatorship:

Cost of living : deliberate inflation generated by Government, financial system and forging currency, also by reducing the food supply, and destroying industrial output.

“ Eco” measures: net-zero decarbonisation, banning livestock products (meat, milk, leather) replaced by synthetics or insects, banning non-GMO non-“sterilized” agriculture, bannig fuels (even eco gas or “unsustainable” bio fuels because of biodiversity and food safety), banning combustion vehicles and industries replaced by carcinogenic electric vehicles where you ride on a 400V transmission line, plus trillions in solar+wind+batteries+Hydrogen

E-wallet with Cashless Central Bank Digital Currency tied to:

Diminishing carbon allocation quotas: personal, family (nb children) and collective, lower each month/year. Conditional Universal Basic Income for the millions pushed into deliberate unemployment Unconditional Universal Basic “Health” and health pass: anything that could reduce the population and kill human beings like abortion, abortifacients, contraception, sterilization, amputation/external sex change (you can’t change each XX/XY chromosome), machine bio-connectivity, free euthanasia, tainted medicine and baby formula. Internet of things and bodies: the new Global Hack “safe” internet will ask for a compliant e-wallet, including green pass, global rights and carbon compliance. Omnipresent surveillance blocking access to transportation, hospitals, communications. “Freely” accepting the global rights / creed:

Signing the global constitution (starting with the 2024 International Pandemic Treaty) including:

Wrongs called rights: global rights (decarb, decow), rights of non-human persons (animals, AI, sex robots), gender ideology (LGBT+), abortion, euthanasia, etc.

Persecution of all religions (excluding satanism and satanic creeds, which are not religions) and consolidation under the new “religion”.

From abortion and abortifacients (including all contraceptives, except barrier ones), the genocidal trend didn’t change, only the target population. Same serial killers, different weapons.

Hosea 4:6 “My people are dying for lack of knowledge...”

Soren Kierkegaard:

“There are two ways to be fooled.

One is to believe what isn't true;

the other is to refuse to believe what is true.”

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, executed by Nazis:

Silence in the face of evil is itself evil:

”God will not hold us guiltless.

Not to speak is to speak.

Not to act is to act.”

Matthew 5:6

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.

Evidence?

Depopulation or extermination? September 20, 2023 This research took 113 hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference): Read full story

Confessions of illuminati Ronald Bernard February 28, 2024 This compilation took many hours that will save you that amount of searching of censored content, that is very difficult to find. Please share this Big Fat Redpill so more sheeple could become people =) If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: Read full story

Solutions?

Everything failed, everything we did failed, but I think there are still 4 solutions:

1. Un-forgeable real money based on real goods like gold, flour, fuel-oil, human hour, distance transported, etc. Watch Ronald Bernard on YouTube: Freemasons forge billions of dollars and Euros and with that, they create inflation (together with Government, making us poorer), buy puppeticians, multinationals, Big Pharma, etc.

Social currencies are essential to survive the 2030 digi-tatorship. I'm trying to create the Real Money Foundation to promote community currencies (especially those based on human hours and transportation). Otherwise, we'll be forced to be haccinated to avoid starvation, since without the e-wallet we won’t be able to get money for our work nor the planned “global basic income". They plan a personal carbon quota: people in the system won’t like to pay with goods which reduce their quota… not even alms!

The social currencies could be the base for a community market where people would trade the unpoisoned food they produce or get certified. We’d need $50K (a patent could be useful to block Big Tech from taking over).

2. Communication: the Big Hack will result in a new internet with complete censorship of those without the digital wallet (which means haccination). We need something like getsession.org but fail-proof to the fall of DNS servers. Comments?

3. Direct Townhall Democracy (DTD), with direct spending of the government budget proportionate to each person. Freemasons infiltrate government and use its billions for their own agenda. If this is not achievable on a county scale, the social market could work as the foundation for self-government initiatives.

Congress is the reason the budget, tax and debt grows non-stop since WWII. Also, for leaving the gold standard and giving the central bank to banksters. The only way out is direct townhall democracy: you represent yourself, no middlemen (congressmen, governor, president).

4. Prayer: above all, this is a spiritual battle: what we see rolling out is the physical manifestation of the spiritual world. Freemasons worship Satan for a reason.

Laws to exit planet prison Prof. Fred Nazar · May 2, 2023 To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens Read full story

Solutions for "this" Democracy? November 14, 2022 Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members. Read full story

Rethinking science December 19, 2023 Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup. Read full story

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