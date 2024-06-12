Note: 9/11 = 10/7 has nothing to do with the hilarious “Alternative math” (2+2=22) short film related to the indoctrination in schools.

“Are the Palestinian and Jewish people being played against each other by puppet masters? What are the parallels between the events of 9/11 and the Hamas attacks along the Gaza border? Are there elements of the classic Hegelian dialectic strategy — Problem/Reaction/Solution?”

To understand the context, you may consider first reading the following:

Being in favor of Israelis doesn't mean being in favor of a Zionist Israeli Government: a right of self defense never includes the “wrong” of assassinating 20 thousand innocent Gaza children. How could children be a threat !!!

Gaza was not only targeted for

a) ethnic cleansing,

b) the construction of the Ben Gurion Canal (alternative to Suez Canal) and

c) the 500 billion profitable Gaza offshore gas fields discovered two decades ago ($453 billion plus $71 billion in oil),

but for developing World War 3.

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory

Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations

Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies

Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives

Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure

Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response

Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks

Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks

B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors

Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization

Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy

Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation

Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab

Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals

Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership

Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy

Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries

Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media

Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government

Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

Sources: 1 and 2

Twin Towers controlled demolition

German PhD Structural Engineer, Physics Professor & Explosives Expert Max Ruppert:

“I studied civil engineering at the TU Munich and went straight to the Bundeswehr University and spent four-and-a-half years on my thesis on the effects of impact and explosions on buildings. And then in September of 2000, one year before 9/11, I defended my thesis on this topic and was, I have to say in all modesty, one of the few people who ended up creating a standard to calculate such things.

And on that day (9/11), the German community — Berlin, Freiburg im Breisgau, Munich Bundeswehr University — they were all present. And we basically knew instantly, for buildings to come down that way, it can only be a planned procedure … no doubts. Not one. That didn’t happen. We instantly knew. This had to have been facilitated through a planned explosion however this was accomplished. But we instantly knew: They were brought down in a controlled manner. And we had only seen the two towers.

We also felt: “This is a really clean job! This is quite a feat! This is not easy!” ... to come up with the structural calculations to erect such a building — especially one of these dimensions — requires maybe one-hundredth of the effort and also of the technical expertise compared to what it takes to bring down such a building in this particular manner. You can always knock it down, but to do it without any great collateral damage, I mean . . .

Bringing down this type of building really means two years of the hardest work and preparation, both in terms of engineering and calculations — these days virtual, with the help of computers — as well as actual practical work on the site. Once I brought down a chimney. At the THW we were going at it with the Flex and cutting every lightning rod. The smallest disturbance could cause it to topple over.

My master of explosives, God rest his soul, who taught us these things at the THW, always said: “Guys, there is one mistake you should never make: announce beforehand how the chimney will fall. Instead, you should wait and say only afterwards: “This is where I wanted it to fall.” [Audience laughs.] You can see how difficult it is to bring these things down with such precision. This is really a profound art.

It’s all based on empirical science. So I need numbers, data, facts, which I collect diligently.

If you look at the root of the word empiria, from the Old Greek, then it is already the internalized wealth of experience. That is how it is defined. And now maybe what you meant earlier, I just have a clear question with a clear yes or no answer in this case.

You can believe me, but you don’t have to believe me, either. I don’t claim today that what I say will be accepted. But let’s be honest. Every one of you is, to a certain extent, a scientist. Yes, all of us. We do nothing other than observe things.

There are cases where demolitions took place, where it was done professionally in order to bring down such a building. There are hundreds of documented examples. That is evidence-based, I would say. That is your own observation.

There are also hundreds of examples where buildings are destroyed by fires, even large fires. And what they look like afterwards is shown in the pictures and the material — moving images or simply photographs — and that is also captured.

So, we all know, through our own observation, what is what — and can respect it that way. You don’t need me as an engineer. Thank God you don’t have to read my 350-page dissertation! That’s totally boring, anyway, just formulas and stuff. Leave it alone. Save yourself the time.

If you want to know exactly how to calculate something like that, okay, there are also updates. It was so long ago — over 20 years. But you don’t need any of that. If we just say, “When will the whole topic come to an end?” — i.e., when will we talk about the end of science as I now understand it or as I define it — then it is nothing other than making this observation myself and giving myself the time to internalize it. That is empiria.”

