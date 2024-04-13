WW1 global government objective: League of Nations (failed)

WW2 global government objective: United Nations (failed)

WW3 global government objective: Global Tyranny (in the making)

3 Jan 2020. Under Trump, a US drone assassinated a Major General in Iran. Iran didn’t retaliate, possibly fearing an escalation that could lead to the invasion of Iran, or maybe they were given millions in bribes or aid.

1 Apr 2024. Israel air-striked the Iranian Consulate in Syria, killing 12 (2 generals, 5 military advisers), and leaving it in rubles.

In international law, a diplomatic buildings are considered to be soil of the represented country. An attack on them means an act of war, that could lead to a formal declaration of war.

Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, said Tehran will make Israel “regret” the daylight attack on the diplomatic mission.

11 Apr 2024. The State Department issued security warnings for U.S. government employees in Israel, restricting them and their families from personal travel outside of the greater Tel Aviv area, Jerusalem and the southern city of Be’er Sheva, better protected by the iron dome:

“Reconsider Travel To Israel” “High risk area”

The US Government was expecting an Iranian counter-attack:

13 Apr 2024. Iran attacked Israel as predicted. With the missiles and drone attack, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said it now deemed the matter “concluded” and warned Israel of a “considerably more severe” response should the “Israeli regime make another mistake”.

Questions

Almost certainly those generals were plotting with Syria to do something against Israel. With the precedent that Iran hadn’t retaliated the US drone attack, the IDF might have thought that there would be no escalation, while getting away with murder and violating Syria’s airspace (which is also an act of war). Netanyahu knows he can drag the USA into a war with Iran and other nations, while he would launch Israel’s atomic bombs: murdering thousands of innocent children is not a moral problem for him since the power of the Gaza bombing equals 2 atomic bombs.

Having his hands full with wiping out Gaza, why would Netanyahu provoke Iran and create 2 fronts, something not recommended in any war?

Is it because it would force the USA to commit even more resources to Israel’s wars?

Is it because masons want to start World War III and get Russia involved in 2 fronts?

Why is it that a short incursion in Gaza would have been tolerated by global public opinion, yet Netanyahu changed it into ethnic cleansing?

Don’t get manipulated. Watch and judge for yourself

The One Video Israel REALLY Doesn't Want You To See

https://rumble.com/v4l3fu0-october-7-al-jazeera-investigations-2024.html

This film has the power to deliver a fatal blow to the satanic elites, who want to establish a one world government from Jerusalem to enslave all of humanity: https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/

https://rumble.com/v3pr62s-must-see-the-mystery-of-israel-solved.html

The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?

Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide (40,000 Palestinians already, half children, killed by Israel’s raids), get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages wasn’t and isn't the priority at all !!!

4 Apr 2024 Situation (please replace Israel by Netanyahu, don’t blame the people):

“The incursion on Oct. 7 into Israel by Hamas and other resistance groups, which left 1,154 Israelis, tourists and migrant workers dead and saw about 240 people taken hostage, gave Israel the pretext for what it has long craved — the total erasure of Palestinians.

Israel has razed 77 percent of healthcare facilities in Gaza, 68 percent of telecommunication infrastructure, nearly all municipal and governmental buildings, commercial, industrial and agricultural centers, almost half of all roads, over 60 percent of Gaza’s 439,000 homes, 68 percent of residential buildings — the bombing of the Al-Taj tower in Gaza City on Oct. 25, killed 101 people, including 44 children and 37 women, and injured hundreds — and obliterated refugee camps. The attack on the Jabalia refugee camp on Oct. 25 killed at least 126 civilians, including 69 children, and injured 280. Israel has damaged or destroyed Gaza’s universities, all of which are now closed, and 60 percent of other educational facilities, including 13 libraries. It has also destroyed at least 195 heritage sites, including 208 mosques, churches, and Gaza’s Central Archives that held 150 years of historical records and documents.

It has dropped 25,000 tons of explosives — equivalent to two nuclear bombs — on Gaza, many targets selected by Artificial Intelligence. It drops unguided munitions (“dumb bombs”) and 2000-pound “bunker buster” bombs on refugee camps and densely packed urban centers as well as the so-called “safe zones” — 42 percent of Palestinians killed have been in these “safe zones” where they were instructed by Israel to flee. Over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced.

Israel has killed at least 32,705 Palestinians in Gaza, including 13,000 children and 9,000 women. This means Israel is slaughtering as many as 187 people a day including 75 children. It has killed 136 journalists, many, if not most of them deliberately targeted. It has killed 340 doctors, nurses and other health workers — four percent of Gaza’s healthcare personnel. These numbers do not begin to reflect the actual death toll since only those dead registered in morgues and hospitals, most of which no longer function, are counted. The death toll, when those who are missing are counted, is well over 40,000.

Doctors are forced to amputate limbs without anesthetic. Those with severe medical conditions — cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease — have died from lack of treatment or will die soon. Over a hundred women give birth every day, with little to no medical care. Miscarriages are up by 300 percent. Over 90 percent of the Palestinians in Gaza suffer from severe food insecurity with people eating animal feedand grass. Children are dying of starvation. Palestinian writers, academics, scientists and their family members have been tracked and assassinated. Over 75,000 Palestinians have been wounded, many of whom will be crippled for life.

Palestinians are all branded as responsible for the attack on Oct. 7 or written off as human shields for Hamas. All structures are considered legitimate targets by Israel because they are allegedly Hamas command centers or said to harbor Hamas fighters.

The occupation and genocide would not be possible without the U.S. which gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military assistance and is now sending another $2.5 billion in bombs, including 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs, 500 MK82 500-pound bombs and fighter jets to Israel. This, too, is our genocide.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after Oct. 7, announced that Gaza would receive “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel.” Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said: “Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened.” Avi Dichter, the Minister of Agriculture, referred toIsrael’s military assault as “the Gaza Nakba,” referencing the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, which between 1947 and 1949, drove 750,000 Palestinians from their land and saw thousands massacred by Zionist militias. Likud member of the Israeli Knesset Revital Gottlieb posted on her social media account: “Bring down buildings!! Bomb without distinction!!…Flatten Gaza. Without mercy! This time, there is no room for mercy!” Not to be outdone, Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu supported using nuclear weapons on Gaza as “one of the possibilities.”

chrishedges.substack.com/p/a-genocide-foretold-read-by-eunice

Netanyahu's old bible: An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.

Netanyahu's new “bible”: A thousand Palestinian eyes for an Israeli eye !!!

Please pray for peace!

