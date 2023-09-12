With your help, this article will be completed with your tips in comments and new findings.

Before reading this article, please answer:

WTC7

Two "planes", yet 7 hours later, a third tower imploded like in a controlled demolition with explosives (WTC7):

WTC7 was out of reach, yet there were other towers closer to the Twin Towers which didn’t even burn.

Watch 2 min:

https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8



“How can asymmetrical fires (fires never burn evenly) possibly cause the symmetrical collapse of a building at "Free Fall Speed"-even admitted by NIST1? If fires or damage had actually caused WTC7 to collapse, it would have leaned to one side or the other, and fallen over, NOT come straight down into its own footprint, and NEVER at "Freed Fall Speed"!” 2

4 min video (0.75 speed):

https://rumble.com/v1jpdwl-a-911-conspiracy-theory-explained-in-5-minutes-by-james-corbett-classic.html

A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7: “The principal conclusion of our study is that fire did not cause the collapse of WTC 7 on 9/11 ... The secondary conclusion of our study is that the collapse of WTC 7 was a global failure involving the near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building.”3

$ 300 million lawsuit on WTC7: “experts have offered opinions that 7WTC did not collapse as a result of structural damage from falling debris.” 4

Controlled demolition analysis:

https://www.ae911truth.org/images/BeyondMisinfo/Beyond-Misinformation-2015.pdf

Deutsche Bank scandal

Note: Deutsche Bank is the tower standing in the bottom left corner, right to ground zero. Screenshot from here:

Deutsche Bank was closer than WTC7 but barely got bruised! There was no structural damage, only broken windows. Yet, unlike other towers in similar situation, they demolished it completely and rebuilt it by 2011.

Who paid? Insurance fraud? WTC reconstruction fund? It wasn’t even part of the WTC! How could they get away with that!

This is a major story no one seems to have covered, which proves WTC7 was a controlled demolition, just as Deutsche Bank, but sooner and in disguise.

https://web.archive.org/web/20110820043655/http://www.renewnyc.com/plan_des_dev/130Liberty/default.asp

https://web.archive.org/web/20110430200952/http://www.fema.gov/rebuild/mat/wtcstudy.shtm

Not a chance

Larry Silverstein, the WTC owner, with his 2 grown up siblings, failed to show up for work (never skipped work together before) but didn’t fail to get insurance against terrorism a few months before, which was completely unusual in an insurance policy. There was so much money, that all 7 World Trade Center towers were rebuilt (not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center).

The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!

4 min video: controlled demolition?

https://odysee.com/@covid2020:d/9-11-World-Trade-Center-..-Demolition-Control%C3%A9e-1:2

What’s the chance of this? the day of the attack, there were US military War Games. What was the scenario? Terrorists hijacking planes and flying them into buildings. That caused confusion: if someone asked for jets to be scrambled, unsure of the message comes from a control tower that's part of the games, or not. Many pilots were physically away playing these games.5

27 Jul 2019 NY Fire Department commissioners: “Whereas, the overwhelming evidence presented in said petition (for a Special Grand Jury investigation) demonstrates beyond any doubt that pre-planted explosives and/or incendiaries — not just airplanes and the ensuing fires — caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day;”6

What’s the chance of this?: 9-11 (1991) exactly a decade before 9-11 (2001), George Bush (father) said “What is at stake, is more than one small country - it is a big idea - a New World Order where diverse nations are drawn together in common cause... to achieve the universal aspirations of mankind - peace and security, freedom and the rule of law.. out of these humble times, our fifth objective - the New World Order - can emerge, [and] now we can see a new world coming into view. A world in which there is a very real prospect of a New World Order…” 7

Why did they pick 9/11? Are they are obsessed with the power of Cabal/occult/satanic numbers? Is it a coincidence that the FDA approved on 9/11/2023 the lethal mRNA updated COVID vaccines? 8

September, 2000, one year before 9/11, Neo-Con think tank, “Project for the New American Century” (PNAC) 9 sustained: “the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.” PNAC members included Bush Administration insiders such as Cheney, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, Libby and Perle.” 10

Both Churchill and Roosevelt were warned in advance about a potential Pearl Harbor attack. They were both masons and plotted to get the reluctant USA into the war by provoking the Japs and letting Pearl Harbor (left the whole fleet defenseless and concentrated there as an easy candy to be taken from a kid, no radar warning from outer islands, etc.).

Bush: lack of reaction

In a 2016 interview, Chief of Staff Andrew Card reveals how he interrupted GW Bush in a filmed 2nd grade class with the shortest (11-word) strongest message he could come up to: “A second plane hit the second tower, America is under attack”. Card clarified that, before entering the class, Bush had been informed that possibly a small plane crashed into WTC. 11 Anyone watching the video footage knew it was a big aircraft. Did any news report talked about a small plane? How could they expect us believe that narrative?

3 questions:

Was Andrew Card completely incompetent to make sure that Bush understood “The most important message in the history of America to have ever been passed on to an American president”? He knew it was a jetliner. If America was under attack, shouldn’t he have taken Bush out of the room and make sure that the Commander in Chief was safe and understood how serious the situation was? Why weren’t other staff and navy captain capable of interrupting?

Now watch Bush’s complete lack of reaction during the rest of the class (6 long minutes), as if he was already expecting such attack and was already prepared for the response12:

Some argue that Bush was shocked and didn't want to disturb the children. 3 questions for them:

Why was the video from that class, taken by dominant media, never released? (we only have a phone video). Why doesn’t Bush look shocked at all? In fact, he appears distracted and not caring much about the class. Proof: it was scripted that he’d grab the class book which was left at his reach, yet he took it much later than the class and opened it in any page. Why is this analysis immediately erased by YouTube as soon as posted under those videos? Still in 2023?

From the message, Bush couldn't know if the “plane” could have been a first and a second enemy fighter jet still armed with rockets and there could be more rockets and jets coming. Yet, the armed forces couldn’t do pre-emptive strikes in enemy territory, or wouldn’t decide stopping the 3rd plane or 1003rd plane (for what he knew) because the Commander in Chief was still pretending to read a children’s book!

The motives to let 9/11 happen?

In 2014, when questioned about still fighting in Afghanistan 15 years later, Card answered “Fighting terror is in fact an ongoing war that must be waged every single day in many forms … I did have an expectation that this was going to be a challenge that would continue through today, as it’s been 15 years, and we are still carrying the burden of fighting war on terror … Don’t forget the obligation to keep America safe.” That was the real reason behind 9-11: a psy-op to justify the Government spending of trillions in spying the world, starting with every single US citizen.

Along with much other evidence13, the fall of WTC714 proved 9-11 was a Pearl Harbor event planned by the masons to make trillions in the stock exchange but also to induce the taxpayer in accepting a surveillance police state, spending billions in mass digital surveillance of both citizens and foreigners as never before.

More questions

CIA agent confessed on deathbed: “We blew up WTC 7 on 9/11”. He worked on the operation they dubbed “New Century” between May 1997 and September 2001. 15 “Over the course of attacks, more than an hour and a half, NORAD air defense failed to intercept any of the hijacked aircraft. Fighter jets are stationed at bases throughout the US, often on “5 minute alert” to be “scrambled” and respond to domestic air emergencies. This failure was due to unexplained delays in reporting and responding, between the command authority, FAA, and military. Several war games and drills were being conducted on 9/11, including mock-hijackings and a mock plane crash. There were multiple, specific warnings from foreign governments of impending attacks, including potential targets and the names of several alleged 9/11 hijackers. The main members of the 9/11 Commission all had major conflicts of interest. The Commission Report omitted and altered evidence that contradicted the official story (see Sibel Edmonds and WTC 7). Insider trading (put options on American, United and other 9/11-affected companies) was never properly investigated. The SEC could trace who made these trades. Reports of involvement by Pakistani Intelligence (ISI) were never officially acknowledged or investigated. Some prominent travelers such as San Francisco mayor Willie Brown and top Pentagon officials were reportedly warned not to fly on 9/11. Who warned them? What did they know? Other groups and individuals also received warnings or suspiciously changed plans or moved out of the WTC soon before 9/11. Several FBI investigations which could have uncovered the 9/11 plot were squashed and sabotaged by key FBI officials. In September, 2000, Neo-Con think tank, “Project for the New American Century” (PNAC) said of their imperialistic vision, “the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.” PNAC members included Bush Administration insiders such as Cheney, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, Libby and Perle. There are many historical precedents of “false flag” and state sponsored terrorism. Operation Northwoods 16 was a top secret US plan in the 1960s to carry out a campaign of terror, including blowing up airplanes, and blame it on Cuba as a pretext to invade and overthrow Castro.” 17 There are many other unanswered questions. 18

Conclusion

It looks like a provoked event which could have been prevented, but was allowed to happen, in order to:

Establish a police-state with even more massive surveillance, both national and international Prepare a war against Iraq with the false excuse of chemical weapons of mass destruction (which didn’t exist!) Increase military purchases to the merchants of death Increase the federal deficit, debt and inflation to further the destruction of the US economy and the dollar Advance the global government in the shadows Make a fortune in the stock exchange and buy companies for pennies

Did this article change our mind?

