Live-streamed speakers who are leading academics, researchers, journalists and civic activists united worldwide in resistance to the global tyranny, by former Deputy Prime Minister and Journalist Iurie Rosca,

Some of the speakers include Iurie Rosca, Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Dr. Meryl Nass, James Roguski (Pandemic Treaty expert), Todd Callender, Professor Olle Johansson, Daniel Estulin (a 3-decades freedom veteran), yours truly Prof. Fred Nazar (a 2-decades veteran, country rep of WorldCouncilforHealth.org) and many other international experts.

Chisinau Forum is an independent international think tank that is not subordinate to any geopolitical center, state or private entity. We do not have and do not seek sponsors. All expenses for our activities are borne at each participant’s own expense. A real meta-political resistance and implacable dissent requires full freedom of thought and action.

Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May from 10.00 EET

Live-streamed through the following platforms:

- CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/chisinau_forum

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@chisinauforum:5

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/chisinauforum

- Telegram: https://t.me/iurierosca

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/aHyRRbWB4inHzpxs

See you there!

PS This is a 9-min very powerful tool to wake up people about the dangers of the Pandemic Treaty made by World Council for Health South Africa:

https://rumble.com/v4qet96-whos-global-power-grab-part-1-preview-9mins.html

Full 1 hour: https://rumble.com/v4s3cxh-whos-global-power-grab-part-1-1-hour.html

- What is the WHO? Who funds it, where are the hidden conflicts of interests?

- Who is its director-general Tedros? How did he come to power, despite his controversial history and protests?

- Understanding the WHO's Power Grab through constantly changing but legally binding IHR 2005 amendments + a proposed new pandemic treaty

- How does this power grab connect to the New World Order and the agenda to erode democracy through global governance?

- How are a growing number of politicians responding internationally? Is this an elections, voting and boycott issue?

- What about the role of mainstream media and factcheckers in censorship, misinformation and disinformation?

- How can We The People resist this global corporate coup? What actions can we take nationally and internationally?

WHO's Global Power Grab features content from the following recommended films:

1. Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda: https://www.infertilitymovie.org

2. Climate: The Movie : https://www.climatethemovie.net/home

3. Plandemic II: Indoctornation: https://plandemicseries.com/

4. The Big Reset movie: https://thebigresetmovie.com/

5. The New Normal’ Happen Network: https://archive.org/details/new-normal-happen-network

6. Never Again Is Now Global: https://neveragainisnowglobal.com/

