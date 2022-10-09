Heat deaths, climate deaths

CCRA3 Technical report: heat-related deaths in the UK could increase to 7,040 deaths per year by 2050. 1

Yet, a heat-period is suspiciously defined as days when a Level 3 Heat Health Alert is issued or when the mean Central England temperature is greater than only 20°C (68 F). Following the illogic, anybody traveling to a warm vacation is a climate kamikaze, committing suicide (besides being a climate terrorist for using an airplane).

How did they manage to show more heat deaths than cold deaths, when it should be the other way round?:

Bogus definitions: “if a heat-period lasts three days we would compare deaths on those three days, with three days before and three days after. UKHSA compare the number of deaths during a heat-period to the average of the 14 non-heat-period days before and 14 non-heat-period after the heat-period. there were 5,017 deaths above average in those aged 70 years and over, compared with 1,749 deaths below average in those aged under 70 years.”: 2

Estimated excess mortality (excluding COVID-19 and adjusted for registration delays) for aged 65 years and over in 2022 compared to +/- two-week baseline deaths for each heat-period, England

Defining heat-days as at least 3 days with temperatures over 20° Reducing the period of analysis to only 2 months in the summer, where non-heat days are also pretty warm but not 3 in a row. Comparing deaths in a heat period with at least twice a non-heat period (3 to 16 days before and 3 to 16 after).

Climate deaths are the new COVID deaths. As with COVID deaths, they hide the primary cause of deaths to hide the real reasons, especially vaccination. Correlation is not causation. Heat-deaths are in fact deaths of 70+ elderly, mainly because some can’t drink enough water or take off clothes by themselves when they are hot.

Unlike tropical countries, in colder countries like the UK, cold-deaths are much higher than heat-deaths, because cold periods are longer and respiratory diseases are more severe in cold weather, being the leading cause of death related to temperature.

This graph shows that something is not right, considering they seem to claim that heat causes diseases which we know have zero relation to higher temperatures (like diabetes, dementia, respiratory, intestinal cancer), of course, they wouldn’t include the vaccination status:

Number of deaths that occurred before, during and after heat-periods for the leading causes of excess death, Jun to Aug 2022 heat-periods, England and Wales

“daily mortality rates remained elevated during less warm temperatures after the heat-periods; the excess mortality during Autumn and Summer 2021 and Spring and Summer 2022 was above the five-year average, even when temperatures were typical for England.”:

What happened in the 2021 vaccine year? Even subtracting COVID deaths, excess death jumped like never before both in heat and non-heat periods. It would be ironic if climate scientists come up with the theory that vaccines were too hot.

Finally, there’s no need to instill fear when heat deaths could be easily prevented:

“The main risks posed by a heatwave are:

not drinking enough water (dehydration) overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing heat exhaustion and heatstroke

“the most vulnerable people are:

older people – especially those over 75 and female

those who live on their own or in a care home

people who have a serious or long-term illness including heart or lung conditions, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson's disease or some mental health conditions

people who are on multiple medicines that may make them more likely to be badly affected by hot weather

those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer's disease

people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places – those who live in a top-floor flat, the homeless or those whose jobs are outside” 3

Why were so many headlines wasted on heat-deaths without giving simple solutions to the above problems like hydration, avoiding excercise in heatwaves, avoid haccination, taking care of the homeless, etc.?

“the total estimated excess mortality (excluding COVID-19) during heat-periods in those aged 65 years and over was estimated to be 2,803, the highest number in any given year.” Out of 180 000 deaths 4 this is only 1.7%, but the majority belong to 70+ y.o., where the primary cause of death is an underlying comorbidity and still, they would have died from anything in the next few years, with low epidemiological / public health impact, low global burden of disease, low QALY (Quality-Adjusted Life Years) and DALY (Disability-Adjusted Life Years):

Weekly number of deaths in England and Wales from January 2020 to September 2022

The two huge 2021 peaks correlate with vaccination, not heat.

Deaths from extreme temperatures are not the main problem from natural disasters:

https://ourworldindata.org/century-disaster-deaths

1https://www.ukclimaterisk.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CCRA3-Chapter-5-FINAL.pdf

2Office for National Statistics (ONS), released 7 Month 2022, ONS website, statistical article, Excess mortality during heat-periods: 1 June to 31 August 2022 https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/articles/excessmortalityduringheatperiods/englandandwales1juneto31august2022

3https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/

4https://www.statista.com/statistics/1111804/weekly-deaths-in-england-and-wales/

This article took many hours of research to save you that many hours. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “buy me a coffee”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this by email, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subs

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription:

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!