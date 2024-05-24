This is the first of a series of articles that will allow people to identify our “enemy”. The answer is so shocking that most can’t take more than one red-pill at a time, preferably a decaff pink-pill =)

First start here:

The COVID money trail

Doctors1, hospitals, clinics, HMOs, insurers, the whole health system was generously rewarded by governments for pushing every single deadly lie: from lockdowns, ventilators, Remdesivir, haccines, etc.

Money was also shoveled to media, opinion-makers (celebs), universities, school-boards, churches, corporations, etc. … all co-opted to push the narratives.

This happened in the majority of countries of the world! Who had such global cash to bribe all those politicians in power?

You could have millions ready to bribe, but it’s hard to get in a politicians inner circle in order to reach them and make the offer! Who had such global power to reach all in the 3 branches of power (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) in nearly all countries?

Why would they care if someone in Zambia got vaccinated or not, if their vaccine worked?

1 https://expose-news.com/2023/08/21/leaked-documents-show-american-doctors-were-financially-rewarded-for-pushing-the-covid-jab/

No money trail

Many say that the pandemic response was all about making money through bribes from the vaccine manufacturers and the rest of the COVID Industrial Complex. Yet, they can’t explain simple questions:

What money did Fauci have to gain by funding the military Wuhan Lab from alleged-enemy China to weaponize a COVID in order to release it during the Trump administration as he said 9 days before assuming Trump? Why would the virus be engineered when they just needed the fake PCR test to create a PCR case-demic like they did with Zika in Brazil? Why would they enforce lockdowns in poor countries which couldn't possibly buy vaccines (n.b. Africa)? Why would they profit from the masking, distancing, hack-swabbing and lockdowns, when they could still sell the vaccines without them? Why did they need to shove it down your veins, when in past plandemics, it was enough to sell it to the corrupt governments? Why would they require legal immunity if their product was safe and effective? Why would they mandate their poison to their own employees, managers, directors? How could all private manufacturers collude in worldwide bribery without competing and without a single whistleblower? Why would they rather not sell to a government if “negligence” was not covered in legal immunity, when it was pretty simple to avoid with regular production and quality-control systems? Why would 3 unconnected different manufacturers label some batches as “most lethal”, with a special code, which would prove criminal intent and make void any legal immunity? (howbad.info) Why were hack-swabs enforced instead of cheaper and non-invasive saliva tests? Why did they want to kill the elderly in the nursing homes instead of having them vaccinated? Why did so many countries, even those without much COVID, funnel money for lockdowns, school-downs, social-distancing in public transport, fake-COVID tests, green/vax pass, forced ICU, lethal protocols (Remdesivir, Midezolam, ventilators), COVID cremation (for no autopsies), haccines? Why would ALL of the above be government funded and enforced in countries where the vaccines were produced by national Governments (Russia, China, Cuba, etc.) and therefore, there was no corporate profit? Why would underdeveloped countries be bribed to buy those national vaccines when the corporate ones were not available? Why would they all add graphene/carbon micro/nanotubes and BLE nano-routers? Even the Russian and Chinese haccines and swabs? Why is tha BLE signal picked by an Android module and resent to a human ID website? Why do hundreds of people say that their phone seems to read their minds and send videos and advertising about what they were thinking without telling anyone? Why only one leader in 200 nations (Robert Fico of Slovakia) decided to investigate the 5 major lies of the PLANdemic, including haccines, and why was he shot with 5 bullets? What is wrong with the other leaders not denouncing the genocide!? (The President of Tanzania had been assasinated after denouncing the PCRs, and the helicopter of the President of Iran fell or was fallen).

Please leave your comments below.

Who do you think they are?

What do they want?

This article took many hours of research to save you that many hours. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription:

or please consider “buy me a coffee”:

or you could show your love in the tip jar =)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

Solutions against the global tyranny

October 1, 2022

This research took many many hours (including late night work), that will save you that amount of reading and organizing ideas. If you like it, please consider a paid subscription: or please consider “buy me a coffee” (one dollar makes a difference):

Read full story

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

May 2, 2023

To understand why these laws are needed, please read this first: 16 ideas for brainstorming (please comment with your corrections and suggestions): Global moratorium against Gain-of-Function First read this first: Ban all level 3 and 4 labs (3000+) to immediately destroy any research with dangerous pathogens

Read full story

November 14, 2022

Please read first: How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy? Even if you’d be elected president today, you wouldn’t be able to whatever you want, considering the budget is fixed by Congress, that impeachment for breaking any law is a Damocles sword, and that all your decisions should be signed by cabinet members.

Read full story

December 19, 2023

Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse! This isn’t pessimism: just a realistic call to ACTION in the medical and scientific freedom communities. This is a chapter from the book about practical solutions to the global coup.

Read full story

Call to action

1. Please share to save lives: sharing is caring!

10 shares = waking up more people + SAVING MORE LIVES + author’s especial gratitude!

Share

2. If you didn’t receive this by email, please subscribe:

Scientific Progress is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subs

3. Show your love in the tip jar =)

(1 dollar makes a difference)

If you feel like saying 'thank you'

4. Please consider a paid subscription:

5. Please consider commissioning an article for the topic of your preference:

Commision an Article

Most important: let’s keep praying for each other and the conversion of our enemies!